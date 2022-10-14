These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Oct. 13.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The win streak continues for ALAH, with the Knights picking up their 18th consecutive victory after a 25-18, 25-15 home win against the Broncos in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Charley Condill nothched 14 kills to lead ALAH (21-4) and Kaylee Schrock was equally capable at the net with 10 kills. Alisha Frederick handed out 25 assists to go along with five digs, while Ashley Seegmiller (five kills) and Karaline Vanausdoll (11 digs) also contributed. Ali Walker had a team-high eight kills for the Broncos (9-13-1), who also received nine digs from Skye Tieman, four aces and six assists from Haylei Simpson and four blocks apiece from Jadyn McCarty and Jayda Scott.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Cissna Park rattled off a quick win in the first set and then held off the Panthers in the second set to procure a 25-12, 25-23 home sweep in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Sophie Duis (six kills) and Josie Neukomm (five kills) paced the offense for the Timberwolves (25-6), with Duis serving four aces. Mikayla Knake (19 assists, six digs), Morgan Sinn (eight digs) and Brooklyn Stadeli (two blocks) also contributed in the win. Bailey Bruns had a match-high 12 kills for PBL (12-12), while Aubrey Busboom (16 assists, four digs) and Trixie Johnson (five kills, six digs) each pitched in for the Panthers.
➜ Clinton 2, Central A&M 1. Clinton (8-17) secured its second straight road win in as many nights, rallying for a hard-fought 25-19, 23-25, 26-24 win in Moweaqua.
➜ Cumberland 2, Blue Ridge 0. The host Knights got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover, with Cumberland winning the Lincoln Prairie match 25-6, 25-23 in Farmer City. Phoebe Reynolds had four kills for Blue Ridge (20-11), with Alexis Wike (11 digs) and Gracie Shaffer (six assists) each supplying key plays.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Heritage 0. Heritage hung with the Lions, but Decatur Lutheran ended up on the right side of the scoreboard with a 25-20, 25-16 win in Lincoln Prairie action in Broadlands, handing the Hawks their third straight loss. Bryn Wyant paced Heritage (12-15-1) with six kills and eight digs. Mary Roland handed out 12 assists and made six digs, while Gracie Tate (two kills, eight digs) and Destanee Morgan (eight digs) chipped in.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Uni High 0. Judah Christian avoided a three-match losing streak with a 25-11, 25-21 home win against Uni High in East Central Illinois Conference play. Hannah Jackson finished with seven kills, four aces and two digs for the Tribe (12-9) against the Illineks (5-17). Klemetine Davis provided 17 assists, four digs and three aces for Judah Christian, while Brelyn Riesberg compiled two kills, three aces and six digs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0. Mahomet-Seymour continued its dominance in Apollo Conference matches and hit the 20-win mark following a 25-10, 25-21 victory at Effingham. It’s the seventh straight win and 18th sweep this season for M-S (20-3). Avery Allen had a solid all-around night for the Bulldogs with nine kills, eight digs and four aces. Ellie Barker (five kills, eight digs) and Brianna DiFilippo (five assists, three digs) provided a steady complement to Allen’s performance.
➜ Monticello 2, Prairie Central 0. The Sages earned their first Illini Prairie Conference win of the season with a 25-13, 25-21 home victory. Reese Patton supplied 11 kills for Monticello (11-15), with Addison Schmidt (14 digs) and Sierrah Downey (six kills) helping out against the Hawks (12-16).
➜ St. Teresa 2, Tuscola 0. The Warriors couldn’t come home with a CIC win after St. Teresa posted a 25-14, 25-16 victory on its home court in Decatur. Sydney Moss led Tuscola (4-23) with five kills, while Emily Czerwonka (10 assists) and Carly Ochs (five digs) chipped in for the Warriors.
➜ Tri-County 2, Martinsville 0. A balanced offense and strong serving propelled the Titans to a 25-18, 25-10 road win in Lincoln Prairie action. Kaylin Williams had a team-high five kills for Tri-County, while Mollie Pollock (four kills, five blocks, four digs), Josie Armstrong (two kills, 12 assists), Briana Reese (two kills, four aces, three digs), Brooke Baker (eight digs) and Camille Clifton (two aces) all contributed.
➜ Tri-Valley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley kept it close in the first set but couldn’t push past the Vikings, who won 25-23, 25-18 in a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Downs. Aubrey Williams finished with three kills and five digs for the Falcons (4-22), while Sophia Ray (two blocks, four assists, 10 digs) and Madison McCreary (12 digs, three assists) each made some valuable plays.
➜ Unity 2, Pontiac 0. Unity snapped a three-match losing streak with a close Illini Prairie road win, prevailing 25-23, 25-23. Matea Cunningham finished with eight kills, five digs and four aces to spark the Rockets (10-15-2), while Reagan Little delivered seven kills.
➜ Urbana 2, Peoria 0. The Tigers pulled out a 25-11, 25-14 home win against the Lions in Big 12 Conference play at Oscar Adams Gymnasium for Urbana’s first winning streak of the season. Sammi Christman came through with seven kills, four digs and two aces to lead Urbana (2-15), while Colorado commit Gwen Schiff delivered four kills and six digs. Savanna Mammen (10 assists, nine digs), Kenzie Sprague (eight digs, three aces, two blocks), Valentina Gonzalez (two kills, four digs) and Lizzy Lange (six assists, three digs) also chipped in.
➜ Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Watseka reached the 20-win plateau with a home sweep, the Warriors’ third straight victory. Haylie Peck supplied six kills for Watseka in its 25-21, 25-21 VVC win against the Cornjerkers (15-9) and Lauren Tegtmeyer added four kills. Elizabeth Wittenborn and Christa Holohan each distributed seven assists for Watseka (20-10), with Brianna Denault (21 digs) leading the defensive efforts.
➜ Westville 2, Schlarman 0. The Tigers rolled to their fourth straight win with a 25-10, 25-12 triumph in a road VVC match. Ella Miller had a near double-double of 16 kills and nine digs for Westville (22-6) against the Hilltoppers (0-15), with Lainey Wichtowski (29 assists), Molly Doggett (seven kills) and Aubrie Jenkins (seven digs) chipping in.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 5, Washington 2. The Maroons trailed 2-0 early, but rallied for a nonconference road win. Matthew Winterbottom scored two goals to help key the comeback by Central (18-2-2), with Cooper Carson, Tim Ngugi and Diego Zarco also scoring for the Maroons.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Taylorville 0. The Bulldogs collected their 13th shutout of the season and wrapped up an Apollo Conference title in the process during a road win. M-S (16-5-2) led 7-0 at halftime, with Nolan Wheeler scoring four goals. Nicholas Tjahjadi, Mitchell McAnally, Carson Reed and Caeden Simpson also added goals for the Bulldogs.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Clinton. Josiah Hortin of Tuscola crossed the finish line first among 52 runners at the Central Illinois Conference Meet, helping the Warriors place second among five schools competing. Hortin’s winning time of 15 minutes, 33.40 seconds was six-tenths faster than runner-up Martin Velcheck of St. Teresa (15:34.00). St. Teresa won the team title with 28 points and Tuscola was second with 39 points. Jackson Barrett (15:42.40) took third and Will Foltz (15.47.10) placed sixth to give Tuscola three runners in the top 10. Drew Moser paced Clinton, which finished third, with a seventh-place finish in 16:11.60.
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Clinton. Kate Foltz of Tuscola posted the area’s best time at the Central Illinois Conference Meet, placing second in 18 minutes, 21.60 seconds. Her runner-up showing helped Tuscola place fourth at the five-team event with 89 points. Rylie Vanausdoll checked in 10th in 21:03.00 to aid Tuscola’s efforts. Clinton was second with 45 points behind team champion Shelbyville. MaKayla Koeppel had the Maroons’ best time, finishing third in 19:11.00.
In girls’ swimming & diving
➜ At Bloomington. Illinois commit Marin McAndrew won two events for Centennial and the Chargers added first-place finishes in two other events, but host Bloomington emerged with a 102-84 victory in a Big 12 Conference dual meet. McAndrew touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 1.28 seconds and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.64. Centennial’s two other wins came from Annika Scott in the 100 freestyle (1:02.78) and from Brynley Wilber in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.90).