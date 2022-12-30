In boys’ basketball
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
➜ Centennial 49, Effingham 44. The Chargers will play for fifth place on Friday after topping the Flaming Hearts during their second game on Thursday. Preston Sledge made four three-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points for Centennial (6-7), which will play Brooks at 3 p.m. on Friday in the fifth-place game. Todd Makabu added nine points for Centnenial.
➜ Lincoln-Way East 53, Centennial 44. The Chargers trailed early and despite a solid second half, lost their quarterfinal game at Effingham. Centennial — which was behind 28-14 at halftime but had trimmed its deficit to 37-30 to start the fourth quarter — put two players in double figures. Sledge (16 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Sathvik Thatikonda (12 points) paced Centennial. Makabu (eight points, five rebounds, three assists), Gurmane Springfield (six points, four rebounds) and Kellen Davis (eight rebounds) also contributed.
Centralia Holiday Tournament
➜ Champaign Central 47, Dyett 37. The Maroons ended a five-game losing streak with a consolation quarterfinal win against a school out of Chicago. Chris Bush led Central (2-7) by scoring 19 points, with Bush making 5 of 6 shots from the field — including both his three-pointers — and all seven of his free throws. Axel Baldwin added 12 points and eight rebounds, while David Riley chipped in six points and five rebounds. Central gets back in action at 10 a.m. Friday against Kipp (Mo.) in a consolation semifinal game.
Legends of Winter Roundball Classic
At St. Louis University High School
➜ Urbana 67, Bishop DuBourg (Mo.) 47. Urbana delivered its first victory of the season with a triumph in the ninth-place game. Gideon Kapongo scored a team-high 19 points for the Tigers (1-11), with teammate Emmanuel Jones reaching double figures with 15 points.
Pontiac Holiday Tournament
➜ Warren 59, Danville 56. A close game throughout didn’t end up in Danville’s favor, with the Vikings eliminated from Pontiac after a loss in a consolation quarterfinal game. JaVaughn Robinson led Danville (5-8) with a game-high 22 points and added five rebounds. Jonathan Ireland also hit a trio of three-pointers like Robinson and finished with 16 points. O’Shawn Jones-Winslow, Quentin Alblinger and TJ Lee all added six points.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large Schools
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 60, North Lawndale 48. Mahomet-Seymour used a strong fourth quarter to earn a win in the 11th-place game at Normal West High School. Tied with North Lawndale at 41 entering the final quarter, M-S made sure its 52 percent shooting (18 of 34) from the field and 89 percent shooting from the free throw line (17 of 19) showed up in the clutch. Wyatt Bohm scored a team-high 17 points while also grabbing five rebounds and handing out five assists for the Bulldogs (6-7). Trey Peters chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds, while Dayten Eisenmann and Finn Randolph each scored nine points in the win.
➜ Oswego 56, Mahomet-Seymour 47. The Bulldogs trailed 31-20 at halftime and couldn’t make up the deficit in their first game on Thursday, falling to the 15th-seeded Panthers in a consolation semifinal game at Normal West. Peters supplied a game-high 17 points to go along with six blocks and four rebounds for M-S. Byron Lynch added seven points.
Williamsville Holiday Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 58, Unity 42. Unity led the Hawks 30-25 at halftime before Prairie Central put the clamps down defensively to win the semifinal game and advance to Friday’s championship game. Dylan Bazzell scored 23 points to lead Prairie Central (13-0), with Tyler Curl adding 16 points. The Hawks will play East Peoria at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the title game. Unity (8-4) — which faces host Williamsville at 6 p.m. in Friday’s third-place game — received 23 points from Henry Thomas.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
➜ Rantoul 57, Galesburg 51. A strong second half allowed Rantoul to end its tournament stay with a victory against the Silver Streaks. The Eagles (5-9) trailed 32-26 at halftime before taking a 41-40 lead into the fourth quarter. Conner Smith scored a game-high 18 points for Rantoul, with Jacksen Adkins (15 points, seven rebounds) and Kyrin Martin (15 points, four rebounds) providing a presence down low.
➜ Taylorville 60, Rantoul 54. The Eagles led for the majority of their first game on Thursday, but the host Tornadoes outscored them 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Jaylen McElmurry scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to spark Rantoul. Smith (12 points) and Martin (nine points, nine rebounds) also contributed.
Heritage andBismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Christmas Tournament
At Bismarck
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46, Salt Fork 45. BHRA rallied from an eight-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to knock Salt Fork from the ranks of the unbeaten. Ayden Ingram scored 22 points for the Blue Devils (13-2), who trailed 37-29 after three quarters. Brett Meidel (eight points), Chaz Dubois (seven points) and Micah Stanford (seven points) also pitched in. Blake Norton scored a game-high 23 points for the Storm (13-1).
➜ Milford 72, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36. Adin Portwood went off for 34 points, lifting the Bearcats (11-4) past the Buffaloes (3-9). Sawyer Laffoon added 17 points for Milford, while Aaron Maquet scored a team-high 20 points for G-RF.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 82, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 29. The host Blue Devils overwhelmed the Buffaloes, holding a commanding 45-14 halftime lead. Ingram scored a game-high 22 points — all in the first half — to pace BHRA. Caden Kelemenic (10 points), Meidel (nine points), Dubois (nine points), Ethan Dubois (seven points) and Stanford (seven points) also joined in on the scoring fun for the Blue Devils. A’Jhon Watson, Cameron Steinbaugh and Cohen Cavanaugh each had five points for G-RF.
➜ Salt Fork 66, Milford 62. The duo of Garrett Taylor and Norton led Salt Fork to a win its first game on Thursday. Taylor scored a team-high 23 points and Norton wasn’t far behind with 21 points for the Storm. Jameson Remole (eight points) and Blake Hettmansberger (seven pointes) also contributed. Milford, which only trailed 46-42 entering the fourth quarter, relied heavily on Portwood and Laffoon. Portwood poured in a game-high 30 points and Laffoon tossed in 26 points.
At Broadlands
➜ Indiana Math & Science 71, Heritage 31. The Hawks faced a 37-12 halftime deficit in their tournament finale and could not mount an epic comeback. Rylan White scored a team-high eight points for Heritage ( 3-11).
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 53, Villa Grove 48. Kollin Asbury scored a game-high 21 points, Cain Buhr recorded 11 points and the Trojans (4-9) ended their tournament with a victory. Lukas Shadwick scored a team-high 15 points for Villa Grove (5-9), with Robert Fancher adding 13 points.
➜ Villa Grove 65, Heritage 58. A big game from Layne Rund helped the Blue Devils earn their first tournament win. Rund drained five three-pointers and wound up with a game-high 27 points for Villa Grove, which led 31-28 at halftime. Shadwick complemented Rund’s performance with 17 points, while Peyton Smith had 10 points and Fancher added nine points. Drew Williams scored a team-high 23 points for Heritage, with Timmy Wilson (14 points) and Julliyan Gray (12 points) hitting double figures.
➜ Indiana Math & Science 61, Armstrong-Potomac 38. The Trojans dropped their first game on Thursday, falling to an out-of-state foe. Asbury scored a team-high 13 points for A-P, which only trailed 28-19 at halftime before IMSA put together a 23-5 run in the third quarter.
St. Teresa Christmas Tournament
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 55, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38. Offensive struggles hurt the Knights, with ALAH only making 28 percent of its shots in a third-place game defeat. Jayce Parsons collected 11 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead ALAH (7-7), which was tied with Maroa-Forsyth at 10 after the first quarter but went into halftime trailing 31-17. Wyatt Hilligoss added eight points.
➜ Riverton 61, Judah Christian 46. The Tribe couldn’t overcome a slow starting, falling behind 15-5 at the end of the first quarter in an eventual loss in the fifth-place game. Aidyn Beck accounted for nearly all the offense Judah Christian (4-9) had by scoring a game-high 30 points. Tucker Bailey chipped in nine points.
Tri-County Holiday Tournament
➜ Westville 45, Tri-County 42. The Tigers held off a late rally by the host Titans to win the fifth-place game in close fashion. Drew Wichtowski led a balanced scoring effort for Westville (9-5) with 11 points. Kamden Maddox, Landen Haurez, Easton Barney and Zach Russell aided Wichtowki’s efforts by scoring eight points apiece. Jacob Smith scored a game-high 19 points for Tri-County (2-12) and Gaige Cox came through with 12 points.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
➜ Clifton Central 60, Cissna Park 52. The Timberwolves couldn’t end their tournament stay with a win, falling in the seventh-place game of the Blue Division. Cissna Park (1-14) only trailed 30-28 at halftime before the Clifton Central used a 21-7 run in the third quarter to take control. Gavin Spitz scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed a game-high 16 points for the Timberwolves, with Seth Walder (15 points) and Gabe Bohlmann (12 points) also hitting double figures.
Nontournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 69, Fisher 33. The host Cornjerkers led 46-14 at halftime en route to a comfortable nonconference win. Anthony Zamora scored 16 points and Kendrick Sigerill tossed in 15 points to pace Hoopeston Area (8-7). Asher Litman (12 points) and Drayton Lutz (10 points, six rebounds) led the Bunnies (2-10).
In girls’ basketball
Mattoon Holiday Tournament
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 51, Galesburg 41. Tournament MVP Savannah Orgeron put on another show, lifting the Bulldogs to the tournament championship in the process. Orgergon scored a game-high 22 points for M-S (15-3) in its 10th straight win. Kylie Waldinger (eight points) and Abby Bunting (seven points) also produced offensively when needed.
➜ Mattoon 73, Champaign Central 68. The Maroons couldn’t get past the host Green Wave in the third-place game despite 26 points from Winthrop signee Addy McLeod. Loreal Allen (11 points) and Nevaeh Essien (10 points joined McLeod in double figures.
Blue Devil Classic
At Bismarck
➜ Benton Central (Ind.) 65, Cissna Park 28. The Timberwolves had a hard time slowing down Benton Central, eventually losing in the championship game. Brooklyn Stadeli paced Cissna Park (14-3) with eight points.
➜ Unity 33, Salt Fork 31. In a close game throughout, the Rockets had just enough offense late to hold off the Storm and win the third-place game. Raegen Stringer scored a team-high 10 points for Unity (12-4), while Reagan Little (nine points, nine rebounds) and Addison Ray (nine points, seven rebounds) nearly pulled off double-doubles. Alexa Jamison scored 12 points for the Storm (7-6), with Kendyl Hurt adding eight points.
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 40, Oakwood 35. A pivotal third quarter turned the game in favor of the out-of-state Falcons, who pulled away for the win in the fifth-place game. Oakwood trailed 20-19 at halftime before only scoring three points in the third quarter and entering the fourth quarter behind 31-22. Addie Wright delivered a game-high 14 points for the Comets (9-10) and Nikita Taylor added 10 points.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 39, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 21. The Trojans concludeded their tournament stay by playing sound defense in winning the seventh-place game. A-P (11-5) shut out the host Blue Devils 13-0 in the first quarter en route to their 18-point win. Kyla Bullington nearly outscored BHRA all by herself with a game-high 17 points. Gigi Mulvaney (10 points) and Lily Jameson (eight points) also made key baskets for the Trojans. Beth McMahon had a team-high eight points for BHRA (3-12), with Mikayla Cox adding seven points.
➜ Lexington 50, Westville 21. Westville couldn’t overcome a 28-11 halftime deficit and lost the ninth-place game. Lydia Gondzur paced the Tigers (4-9) with a team-high 13 points.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small Schools
➜ Riverdale 36, St. Joseph-Ogden 35. The Spartans could not wrap up a tournament win this week, falling in the 15th-place game at Bloomington High School. Addie Seggebruch and Addy Martinie each had 10 points for SJ-O (6-10).
St. Thomas More Christmas Tournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 38, Grace Christian 25. Haylei Simpson scored a game-high 14 points and Reese Brunner added 10 points to lead the Broncos (12-3) to a win.
➜ St. Thomas More 60, Fisher 19. The host Sabers rolled to a win behind a game-high 24 points from Emma Devocelle, who made six three-pointers. Maddy Swisher (11 points) and Ruari Quarnstrom (nine points) also chipped in offensively for STM (9-3). Melina Luyando had six points for the Bunnies (5-9).
In wrestling
➜ At Danville. Le Roy/Tri-Valley put up a 3-0 dual-wrestling record in Thursday’s first day of the St. Thomas More New Year’s Challenge, conducted at David S. Palmer Arena, winning its pool to carry momentum in Friday’s second and final day of action. Tyson Brent won three contested matches at 170 pounds to key the Panthers, who gained two contested wins from Brady Mouser (113), Jack Green (138), Connor Lyons (145), Bo Zeleznik (152) and Tate Sigler (285). Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac won two of its three duals behind three contested triumphs from Christian Walton at 170, along with two contested victories apiece from Landen Toellner at 113, Ayden Golden at 132, Tayler Carpenter at 138, Nathaniel Gnaden at 220 and Hunter Wilson at 285. Clinton’s 2-2 records in its duals included four contested match wins from Kael Morlock at 195 plus three contested match wins apiece from Will Winter at 145 and Kristan Hibbard at 170. Rantoul went 1-2 record in its duals, with the Eagles paced by Drew Owen’s two contested wins at 220. Host STM went 0-4 in its duals but bagged four contested match wins from both Brody Cuppernell (220) and JJ Schmidt (285) along with three contested match wins from Philip Christhilf (145) and Joseph Clavey (152/160).
➜ At Granite City. Three Mahomet-Seymour athletes finished undefeated in the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament’s pool-wrestling portion on Thursday, meaning they’ll enter Friday as No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets. Brennan Houser at 182 pounds, Mateo Casillas at 195 and Colton Crowley at 220 each won three contested matches to pace M-S.
➜ At Lincoln. Four Centennial grapplers won their respective pools in Day 1 of the Floyd Bee Memorial Holiday Tournament, with the second and final day — a bracketed tournament — slated for Friday. Trevor Schoonover authored a 5-0 record at 132 pounds to win his pool, and teammates Nick Pianfetti (152), Jack Barnhart (220) and Brandon Harvey (285) each finished 4-0 to win their pools. Urbana’s Cordero Sims won his pool at 113, finishing with a 3-0 record. The Tigers’ Malik Mosley went 4-1 at 182 to rank second in his pool, a feat matched by Danville’s Philip Shaw IV with a 3-1 record at 182.
➜ At Springfield. Monticello logged a 4-0 dual-wrestling record in its pool during Day 1 of Abe’s Rumble, conducted at Bank of Springfield Center on Thursday. The event will continue and conclude Friday. The Sages defeated Macomb 48-36, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 60-15, Mt. Carmel 58-21 and Erie-Prophetstown 51-30. Gavin Ridings (138 pounds) and Tristan Slade (145) each recorded four contested wins in their respective weight classes for Monticello, which saw Drake Weeks (132) and Nate Darnell (285) win three contested matches apiece. Unity finished 3-1 in its pool, led by four contested wins from Kaden Inman at 132. The Rockets garnered three contested wins apiece from Travis McCarter at 106, Hunter Shike at 126, Halen Daly at 145 and Nick Nosler at 195. Hoopeston Area, Oakwood/Salt Fork and St. Joseph-Ogden each won one of four duals in their respective pools. The Cornjerkers gained four contested wins from Talon Nelson at 120 and three contested victories from Angel Zamora at 160. The Comets collected three contested wins apiece from Tyler Huchel at 113, Pedro Rangel at 132 and Reef Pacot at 145. The Spartans were powered by three contested wins apiece from Holden Brazelton (132) and Peyton Sarver (195).
In boys’ swimming
➜ At Aurora. Champaign Central’s Nolan Miller placed first and Aidan Williams took 13th place at the Waubonsie Valley Aqua Pentathlon to pace the Maroons. Garren Barker, Josh Lee and Johnny Freeburg also earned points for Central.