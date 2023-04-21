In baseball
➜ Arthur Christian 13, Heritage 3. A 10-run bottom of the third inning gave the host Conquering Riders (4-5) plenty of leeway to surpass the Hawks (1-13) in a five-inning, nonconference meeting. Ethan Petersheim and Samuel Goff each hit a home run for ACS, with Goff collecting three hits and two RBI on the afternoon. James Lee also recorded two hits, and Justin Hostetler struck out seven batters in 32/3 innings pitched. Heritage’s Julliyan Gray cracked a two-run home run as his team led 2-0 through 21/2 innings. Rylan White also drove in a run.
➜ Clifton Central 17, Cissna Park 7. Surrendering six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning proved too much for the visiting Timberwolves (5-11) to overcome as they were handed a nonconference loss. Mason Blanck tripled and drove in two runs for Cissna Park, which picked up two hits apiece from Colson Carley, Ryan King and Seth Walder. Carley, Gavin Spitz, Aiden Richards and Ethan Huse each drove in one run.
➜ Milford 2, Covington (Ind.) 2. After scoring twice in the top of the first inning, the visiting Bearcats (6-7-1) ultimately settled for a nonconference tie after five innings. Beau Wright threw well for Milford, going all five innings and allowing five hits while striking out 13. Adin Portwood doubled among two hits and scored a run for the Bearcats, with single RBI coming from Max Cook and Chase Clutteur.
➜ St. Anne 10, Watseka 4. The host Warriors (1-11) led 3-1 after two innings but couldn’t maintain that momentum during a nonconference defeat. Aidan Morris slugged a solo home run for Watseka, which was outhit 6-2 but benefited from four drawn walks and seven opposing fielding errors. Quinn Starkey also drove in a run for the Warriors, who themselves were hampered by six fielding errors.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Pontiac 3. For the first time in their last eight games, the Spartans were held to fewer than 10 runs. But it didn’t change the outcome, as visiting SJ-O (16-4) pushed its win streak to 10 by outlasting the Indians in Illini Prairie Conference action. Pontiac jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but the Spartans responded with two runs in each of the third and fourth innings before the game ended after six frames. Braxton Waller logged two hits and two RBI for the Spartans, who gained two hits from each of Adam Price and Taylor Voorhees. Nolan Earley and Luke Landrus combined to throw a three-hitter, overcoming seven issued walks and striking out five.
➜ Westville 13, South Vermillion (Ind.) 3. A trip over the state’s east border proved fruitful for the visiting Tigers (17-2), who have won their last 11 games after this nonconference triumph. Westville used a six-run fifth inning to pull away, with starting pitcher Cade Schaumburg making that stand by firing six innings of four-hit, 10-strikeout ball. Drew Wichtowski homered and doubled while driving in two runs and scoring three times for the Tigers, who received two hits and two RBI from Matthew Darling, plus three hits and three runs from Schaumburg.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 19, Donovan 3. An offensive onslaught from the visiting Trojans (8-6) led to their third consecutive win, this one in non-league play. Five different players drove in at least two runs, led by Cami Saltsgaver (3 for 5, three RBI, two runs) and Laney Duden (3 for 4, three RBI, three runs). Tinley Parkerson doubled twice and drove in two runs, and both Kennedy Gerth and Kelsey Blackford added two RBI for A-P.
➜ Casey-Westfield 16, Danville 0. Offense proved hard to come by for the host Vikings (2-7) in a nonconference setback, as they were outhit 12-3 across four innings. One of those three knocks was a double from Maya Gagnon.
➜ Champaign Central 12, Mahomet-Seymour 11. Abby Boland singled home Kaitlyn Helm in the bottom of the seventh inning, breaking an 11-all tie and giving the host Maroons (7-9) a thrilling walk-off win over the Bulldogs (4-10). Boland finished with two hits and scored two runs, and Helm recorded two hits, three RBI and two runs. Ryan Barrett also excelled for Central, posting three hits, three RBI and three runs scored as the Maroons won their third game in a row. M-S trailed 11-7 entering the seventh inning but rallied for the tie. Maddie Logsdon, Rio Casillas and Kayla McKinney each drove in two runs overall for the Bulldogs, with Jenna Wade tacking on three hits.
➜ Charleston 12, Westville 2. A nonconference matchup with a bigger-school foe didn’t end in favor of the visiting Tigers (14-2), who saw their 12-game win streak come to a close. Jazmyn Bennett doubled and Tinlee Zaayer drove in a run for Westville, whose runs were scored by Abby Sabalaskey and Laney Cook.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5, Tri-County 0. Jordan Silvey threw a one-hitter across five innings for the visiting Buffaloes (3-9), pushing them to a nonconference win over the Titans (1-12) and ending a three-game skid. Silvey struck out five batters in her effort and was aided by Sophia Loucks’ two RBI. Loucks, Kaydence Kraus, Peyton McComas and Kiley Knight each produced one hit for G-RF. Tri-County’s hit came from Maddie Lindsey, while Shaylun Christenberry struck out eight batters in five innings pitched.
➜ Kankakee Trinity 23, Iroquois West 13. The host Raiders (4-10) led 1-0 after one inning, but both offenses ran wild after that and IW couldn’t keep pace in a five-inning, non-league loss. Jeaaya Rodriguez, Jersey Fowler, Cam Bork and Leah Honeycutt each came up with two hits for the Raiders. Rodriguez drove in four runs and scored twice, Fowler knocked in three runs and Bork scored three times.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 9, Clinton 5. Despite a four-run top of the fifth inning, the visiting Maroons (6-12) had their win streak end at three via this nonconference decision. Heidi Humble and Brooke Reeves each clubbed two hits for Clinton, with Humble driving in one run. The Maroons added single RBI from the likes of Reice McCormick, Aliviyah Haynes, Mea Kivlehan and Sarah Mills, as well.
➜ Monticello 20, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Cassidee Stoffel was a force in the batter’s box for the host Sages (7-8), who dispatched the Panthers (2-13) in four innings of Illini Prairie Conference action. Stoffel finished 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBI for Monticello. Avery Schweitzer and Lynnsey Trybom each drove in three runs for the winners, with Schweitzer doing so on three hits and scoring three times. Isa Beery added three hits and one RBI. PBL jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run home run from Aubrey Busboom.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Pontiac 2. The visiting Spartans (14-7) stayed scorching against an IPC foe, eking out their fifth consecutive victory behind a complete-game pitching performance from Timera Blackburn-Kelley. She permitted five hits while striking out six in seven innings. Addison Frick paced SJ-O’s offense by going 3 for 3 with an RBI and two stolen bases. Other standouts included Alyssa Acton (double, one RBI) and Addy Martinie (one RBI).
➜ Watseka 19, St. Anne 4. Brianna Denault and Elizabeth Wittenborn each recorded two hits and two RBI for the host Warriors (9-5) as they rumbled past a nonconference opponent in four innings. Denault also scored three runs for Watseka, a feat matched by Jasmine Essington, as the Warriors surged to an 8-0 lead in the first inning.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Centennial 2, Danville 1. The visiting Chargers (4-2-3) won their first Big 12 Conference game of the season by staving off the Vikings (4-8), also ending a five-match winless streak in the process. Jodi Domingo potted an unassisted goal to start Centennial’s scoring, and Kestia Ntumba produced the match-winning goal on an assist from Payton Kaiser.