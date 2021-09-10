In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Okaw Valley 0. The host Knights (5-3) began Lincoln Prairie Conference play with an authoritative 25-18, 25-10 victory. Charley Condill finished one dig short of a double-double (10 kills, nine digs) for ALAH, which garnered 13 assists from Alisha Frederick and a six-kill, six-dig effort from Michaela Powell.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 0. Jaclyn Pearl’s eight kills and Payton Burns’ seven kills gave the host Knights (11-0) an offensive lift during their 25-22, 25-18 non-league win versus the Tribe (5-3). Gracie Shaffer kick-started that attack with 17 assists, and Burns added three service aces. Kaitlyn Januzik’s six kills, Maggie Pritts’ four kills and Klementine Davis’ nine assists boosted Judah’s offense. Emma Schultz (nine digs) and Pritts (seven digs) led the defense.
➜ Centennial 2, Peoria Manual 0. The host Chargers (3-7) had little trouble with their Big 12 Conference enemy, winning this match 25-6, 25-14. Kelsie Pitcher contributed in many ways for Centennial, finishing with three kills, eight assists, two digs and eight aces. Ashlyn Perry’s five assists and Madisyn Schrad’s four aces also helped.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Tri-County 0. The host Broncos (4-4-1) claimed a 25-16, 25-17 Lincoln Prairie win against the Titans (2-4). Tri-County’s Josie Armstrong put up five kills and seven assists to go with Bella Dudley’s six kills and Megan Houlihan’s four assists.
➜ Clinton 2, Rantoul 0. The host Maroons (1-6) earned their first win of the season in a nonconference affair with the Eagles (1-6).
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Ridgeview 0. The host Mustangs (2-7) couldn’t get their offense in gear during a 25-7, 25-11 Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Kendra Erwin and Brinley Stevens each put down two kills, Celbee Johnson made eight digs and Peyton Rinkenberger recorded two blocks for Ridgeview.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Fisher 0. A matchup of HOIC rivals went in favor of the host Falcons (4-5), who recorded a 25-9, 25-15 win against the Bunnies (3-7). Korah Palumbo’s four kills and three kills apiece from Savannah Shumate and Molly Kroon sparked the GCMS attack, as did Kira Fuoss’ 16 assists. Madison McCreary tossed in 10 digs on defense. For Fisher, Kallie Evans’ nine digs, Ella Harseim’s four digs and Jaedyn Fitzgerald’s two assists led the way.
➜ Heritage 2, Arcola 0. The host Hawks (6-5-1) rolled past the Purple Riders (1-3) in each team’s Lincoln Prairie season debut, winning by a 25-9, 25-11 margin. Bri Struck gave seven kills and four digs to Heritage’s cause, which also received four kills apiece from Bryn Wyant and Torie Rothermel.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 0. The host Bulldogs (9-1) kept chugging along during their fifth consecutive victory, pulling off a 25-11, 25-17 Apollo Conference result. Haylie Orton’s six kills and five blocks were leading statistics for M-S, which received 11 assists and five digs from Maddie Gaede.
➜ Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Caley Mowrey completed 11 kills for the host Bearcats (7-1), who extended their win streak to seven with a 25-14, 25-12 Vermilion Valley Conference triumph versus the Buffaloes (1-6). Mowrey also notched six digs and four aces for Milford, which picked up 12 digs from Anna McEwen and a seven-assist, four-kill, four-ace stat line from Hunter Mowrey.
➜ Monticello 2, Shelbyville 0. Renni Fultz’s 12 kills and five digs keyed the visiting Sages (7-5) during their fourth straight win, a 25-22, 25-18 nonconference result. Lizzie Stiverson spread out 19 assists for Monticello, which secured eight digs from Ema Shinker.
➜ Pontiac 2, Prairie Central 0. The visiting Hawks (6-4) saw a three-match win streak conclude via a 25-19, 25-20 Illini Prairie Conference loss.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Chillicothe IVC 1. The host Sabers (4-0) rallied against an Illini Prairie opponent to post a 25-27, 25-18, 25-15 win. Anna McClure made her long-awaited return for STM, as the Ohio State commit last played IHSA volleyball in 2019 because of an ankle injury. McClure showed little rust in collecting a 10-kill, 10-dig double-double. Mallory Monahan led the Sabers’ attack with 14 kills, Caroline Kerr provided 28 assists and Colleen Hege keyed the offense with 17 digs.
➜ Urbana 2, Peoria Richwoods 1. The host Tigers (1-3) landed their first victory of the season in a Big 12 thriller — 25-23, 20-25, 25-22. Sammi Christman’s seven kills and three blocks were high marks for Urbana, as were Nora Davenport’s 12 digs. Rowen Grison Sullivan added nine digs, four assists and three kills, Lorelie Yau chipped in nine digs and five assists, and Bienvenue Lugano bashed three kills.
➜ Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Warriors (7-4) cruised to a 25-5, 25-14 Vermilion Valley win against the Raiders (1-6) behind a balanced attack. Haylie Peck’s six kills, Raegann Kochel’s five kills and Becca Benoit’s four kills all aided Watseka, as did Elena Newell’s 18 assists and Sydney McTaggart’s 18 digs. IW bagged two kills from Madi Scheurich, nine digs from Crystal Diaz and eight digs from Kynnedi Kanosky.
➜ Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The visiting Tigers (2-1) knocked off their Vermilion Valley rivals 25-17, 23-25, 25-20. Chloe Brant piled up 11 kills, five digs and three blocks for Westville, and Jasmyn Meeker threw down seven kills to go with 13 digs. Hadley Cox’s 20-assist, 10-dig output and Ella Miller’s 15 digs further benefited the winners. The Cornjerkers (6-4) landed five kills from Bre Crose, four kills from Kaitlynn Lange and three blocks from Alexa Bailey.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 7, Mt. Pulaski 0. The visiting Bombers (6-4-1) stayed red hot in winning their fifth match in a row, including their fourth straight via shutout. Jonathan Austin earned the keeper shutout once again. Austin Stoner posted a two-goal, two assist effort in support, and Landon Lawson contributed one goal and four assists. Carter Byrne added two goals for A-O/DL.
➜ Centennial 3, Danville 0. After a scoreless first half, the host Chargers (4-1) pulled away from the Vikings (2-4-1) in a Big 12 Conference showdown. Nehmiah McKissick potted two goals for Centennial, which took in two assists from Tyler Luchinski and one goal from Abdul Watan during its fourth win in a row. Tyler Finley piled up 24 keeper saves for Danville.
➜ Champaign Central 12, Peoria Manual 0. The visiting Maroons (5-3) made quick work of their Big 12 opponent behind Kyle Johnson’s fourth hat trick of the season. Cooper Carson and Jair Villa, the latter of whom was celebrating a birthday, each produced two goals for Central, who had Gabe Seeber and Amar Koric combine for a goalkeeper shutout.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Chase Minion knocked home a pair of goals for the host Bunnies (6-0-1), who recorded their fifth consecutive win in a nonconference romp versus the Knights (3-4). Sid Pfoff dished out two assists for Fisher/GCMS to go with single goals from Parker Baillie, Seth Kollross, Isaiah Johnson, Colin Bane and Aaron Kasper.
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. Ben Brown ran wild on the pitch for the visiting Cornjerkers (6-2-1), scoring all five of their goals in a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph over the Blue Devils (4-4). Brown potted two goals in the first half, each assisted by Nick Hofer, and then produced a second-half hat trick in support of keeper Derek Drayer, who made 10 saves. BHRA’s Ethan Tutweiler and Liam Oxendine each scored late in the first half to create a 2-2 tie at intermission.
➜ Iroquois West 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. The host Raiders (4-2) tallied all but one of their goals in the second half en route to a Vermilion Valley rout. Jimmy Andrade’s two goals paced IW’s offense, followed closely by Santiago Andrade’s one goal and two assists. Chris Andrade stopped six shots in net during the win.
➜ Judah Christian 8, Unity 2. A nonconference match tied 2-2 at halftime abruptly turned in favor of the host Tribe (1-3), who earned its first win of the season at the expense of the Rockets (0-6). Joey Limentato netted four of Judah’s goals, and both Evan Payan and Daryl Okeke added two goals. Okeke further contributed two assists, and Tribe netminder Bradley Lacine made 15 saves. Unity’s Nolan Remole finished with one goal and one assist alongside a goal from Teaguen Williams and an assist from Gabe Pound.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Rantoul 2. Dylan Diaz delivered the ball to the back of the net four times for the host Comets (6-3), who kept up a recent run of success by topping the Eagles (2-3) in nonconference play. O/SF’s fourth consecutive win also included two assists from Saul Carrillo and two keeper saves from Josh Ruch. Alex Gonzalez procured both of Rantoul’s goals, one assisted by Matthew Guhl.
➜ Schlarman 4, Watseka 2. The visiting Hilltoppers (2-5) acquired a Vermilion Valley win versus the Warriors (1-7) after scoring all of their goals in the first half. Angel Brittenham and Fernando Orellana each accounted for one Watseka goal.
➜ Uni High 7, Arthur Christian 0. The host Illineks (5-2) dashed ahead 4-0 in the first half of this East Central Illinois Conference battle with the Conquering Riders (2-3) and poured on more offense after the break. Teo Chemla amassed a hat trick for Uni High and assisted on two other goals, while Noah La Nave banked one goal and three helpers. Arjun Kala earned a six-save shutout in the cage, as well. Caden Henry managed 13 keeper saves for ACS in the loss.
➜ Urbana 1, Normal Community 0. The visiting Tigers (6-0) made their Big 12 season debut an impressive one, taking down a challenging opponent behind a 15-save keeper shutout from Chase Mandra. Jordan Perez scored Urbana’s lone goal, a second-half tally assisted by Noah Barkley.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour ranked second in a nine-hole Apollo Conference triangular at Charleston Country Club, with the host Trojans defeating the Bulldogs and Effingham 163-179-185. M-S’s top scores came from John Schlenker and Riley Dowers at 43 each. Carter Selk tossed in a 45.
➜ At Danville. Caleb McCullough was one of three Judah Christian golfers to shoot below 50 over nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course, and his medalist-earning 42 helped the Tribe surpass Oakwood 187-201 in dual action. Joining McCullough under 50 were teammates Grant Hendershot (44) and Owen Jones (48). The Comets’ Case Kopacz (43) and Kyle McFarland (46) also achieved that feat, with Nate Stewart’s 51 their next-best score.
➜ At Loda. Although Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann carded a medalist-winning 48 over nine holes at Lakeview Country Club, it was host Cissna Park that came away with a 228-241-255 triangular win versus the Cornjerkers and Buckley Christ Lutheran. The Timberwolves were paced by matching 52s from Luke Petry and Colson Carley. Backing Eisenmann’s score for Hoopeston Area was Payton Armstrong with a 55. Christ Lutheran received a 54 from Gavin Spitz and a 62 from Gabe Pohlmann.
➜ At Saybrook. St. Joseph-Ogden obtained three of the four total scores below 50 during a nine-hole triangular at Indian Springs Golf Course, allowing the Spartans to surpass Tri-Valley and Fisher 179-199-217. SJ-O’s Jacob Kern was medalist with a 40, and teammates Maddux Carter and McGwire Atwood turned in a 43 and a 46, respectively. The third-place Bunnies were led by Ryan Coulter’s 50 and Jordan Claxton’s 54.
➜ At Sheldon. Host Watseka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley found themselves tied at 178 through their first four golfers in a nine-hole dual at Shewami Country Club, necessitating a fifth-score tiebreaker. Mitchell Galyen’s 48 proved to be enough for the Warriors to claim the team win. They were led by Jordan Schroeder’s 41 and Zach Hickman’s 44. The Falcons’ Connor Engel claimed medalist status with a 37, and Jack Schultz chipped in a 46.
➜ At Tuscola. Effingham St. Anthony won a nine-hole quadrangular at Ironhorse Golf Club versus Salt Fork, Villa Grove and host Tuscola by a 165-200-204-219 outcome. The fourth-place Warriors were led by Landon Banta’s 49 and Jacob Waugh’s 55.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Beecher. Watseka came up just short of host Beecher during a nine-hole dual at Cardinal Creek Golf Course, falling by a 222-224 score. Jasmine Essington's 50 was the Warriors' best score, with Allie Hoy's 54 and Layla Holohan's 58 next on the list.
➜ At Fairbury. Host Prairie Central snagged second place in a nine-hole triangular at Indian Creek Golf Course, the Hawks’ 198 team total behind Pontiac’s 196 but ahead of Tri-Valley’s 209. Ella Compton led Prairie Central with a 42, followed by Kenna Skaggs’ 50 and Taylor Kafer’s 51.
➜ At Monticello. A nine-hole Illini Prairie Conference triangular went in favor of Olympia by a 214-222-224 score over St. Thomas More and host Monticello at Monticello Golf Club. The Sabers’ Brooke Erhard continued her string of medalist performances, firing a 38 that put her 10 strokes clear of anyone else. STM also received a 53 from Ashley Wells. The Sages were led by matching 52s from Tori Taylor and Adelle Stanko.
➜ At Tuscola. Effingham St. Anthony picked up a 172-221-273 nine-hole triangular victory against host Tuscola and Villa Grove at Ironhorse Golf Club. The runner-up Warriors received a 47 from Makenna Fiscus and a 55 from Jocelyn Ford as their top scores.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Five different St. Thomas More athletes won in singles and doubles as the Sabers trumped Illini Prairie Conference foe Pontiac 8-1. Maddy Swisher and Kambyl Stipes succeeded at Nos. 1 and 4 singles, respectively, on top of winning at No. 1 doubles. Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley performed the same feat at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, and at No. 2 doubles. Sophie Vavrik prevailed at No. 5 singles and teamed with Amanda Hummel for the No. 3 doubles win. Swisher and Kelley each swept their respective singles matches, too.