In volleyball
➜ Arcola 2, Sullivan 1. The visiting Purple Riders (1-0) staved off Sullivan in a 25-18, 19-25, 25-17 nonconference result. Tessa Seeley's seven kills paced Sullivan's offense along with Landry Hall's 20 assists, while Alyssa Thompson's six digs and Skyla Palmer's three blocks led its defense.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Oakwood 0. Ella Lund's four kills and Mattie Kennel's three kills paced the host Trojans (3-0), who secured a 25-20, 25-17 win over the Comets (0-2) in a match that didn't count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Lily Jameson's 14 assists and Kyla Bullington's three blocks also stood out for A-P.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tuscola 0. For the host Knights (1-0), the season opener couldn't have gone much better as they handled the Warriors (2-1) in a 25-19, 25-19 nonconference decision. Charley Condill churned out 10 kills for ALAH to go with Cheyenne Chupp's six kills, Alisha Frederick's 12 assists and Sarah Rafferty's eight assists. Kate Dean netted seven kills, seven digs and three blocks for Tuscola, which received nine assists and four digs from Kerri Pierce.
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Ava Yoder served up a whopping 10 aces for the visiting Conquering Riders (2-0), who stormed past the Eagles 25-8, 25-7 in an East Central Illinois Conference matchup. Halie Rhoades' six kills and Keisha Miller's 14 assists also fueled the ACS offense, while Liana Kauffman's nine digs led its defense.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Ridgeview 1. Gracie Shaffer's 19-assist, 10-dig double-double jetted the host Knights (2-0) to a 20-25, 25-14, 25-10 comeback win in nonconference play versus the Mustangs (0-1). Jaclyn Pearl (nine kills, eight digs), Alexis Wike (10 digs) and Jamie Wanserski (six aces) all chipped in as well for Blue Ridge. For Ridgeview, Brinley Stephens' four kills, Sara Kate Edwards' 11 digs and eight assists apiece from Sophia Helmig and Kendra Erwin nearly led the team to victory.
➜ Iroquois West 2, Tri-Point 1. Shea Small booked 12 kills for the host Raiders (1-2) as they rallied for a nonconference triumph — 19-25, 25-18, 25-20. Maggie Thorne's 14 assists, Addy Gray's nine kills, Addy Chandler's seven kills and Madi Scheurick's six digs also allowed IW to earn its first win of the season.
➜ Lincoln 2, Centennial 1. Riley McJunkin's 11-kill, 10-dig double-double wasn't enough for the host Chargers (0-2) to prevail in non-league action, as they dropped an 18-25, 25-22, 25-21 decision. Kelsie Pitcher also had a double-double (18 assists, 14 digs) for Centennial to go with 24 digs from Ashlyn Perry.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Urbana 0. The visiting Panthers (3-0) kept up their strong start to the season with a 25-8, 25-16 nonconference success versus the Tigers (0-1). Urbana was led in its season opener by Nora Davenport's nine digs and two aces and five digs apiece from Rylie Russell and Rowen Grison Sullivan.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Kennedi Burnett nearly compiled a double-double for the visiting Spartans (3-0), who squeezed out a 25-14, 18-25, 25-13 non-league win versus the Blue Devils (0-2). Burnett finished with 12 kills and eight digs for SJ-O, which also was aided by Shayne Immke's nine kill and Becca Steinbach's 16 assists. Sophia Rome's seven kills, Aubrey Peters' seven assists, Ravyn Davis' nine blocks and Macy Danner's nine digs all were high marks for BHRA.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Heritage 1. Macie Russell's four kills and four blocks helped the host Storm (2-0) recover from a first-set loss to the Hawks (1-2), ultimately posting a 21-25, 25-18, 25-19 nonconference win. Heritage received 20 kills and nine digs from Bri Struck, 31 assists from Mary Roland and 13 digs from Kiley Knoll.
➜ Unity 2, Mattoon 0. Emma Bleecher's robust 17 kills paved the way for the visiting Rockets (3-0) to sweep their nonconference opponent 26-24, 25-15. Maddie Reed continued her strong connection with Bleecher by dishing out 24 assists, and Taylor Henry led Unity's defense with 10 digs.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Maci Clodfelder and Vanessa Wright put down eight and seven kills, respectively, for the host Blue Devils (1-0), who rallied for a 23-25, 25-9, 25-12 nonconference win over the Buffaloes (0-4). Each girl added two blocks for Villa Grove, which took in 18 assists from Kayln Cordes.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Covington (Ind.) 3, Danville 2. Leighton Arnett and Moise York each scored a goal for the host Vikings (0-1), but they couldn't produce any offense after entering halftime tied at 2. Edwin Sanchez assisted on both Danville markers, and Tyler Finley came up with 16 keeper saves.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Olympia 1. Chase Minion booted in four goals for the host Bunnies (2-0-1), who eased past their nonconference enemy. Jacob Chittick assisted on one of those goals and scored two of his own for Fisher/GCMS, which earned two assists apiece from Isaiah Johnson and Seth Kollross. Chittick and Spencer Kleist (one goal) each recorded their first varsity goal, as well, and the Bunnies' Aaron Kasper made two saves en route to a keeper shutout.
➜ Hoopeston Area 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 0. Owen Root turned in an eight-save shutout in net for the host Cornjerkers (2-0), who dispatched the Buffaloes (1-1) in a Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Talen Gredy produced two goals for Hoopeston Area, with one assisted by Isaias Diaz. Ben Brown and Diaz each potted an unassisted goal as well.
➜ Monticello 9, Decatur MacArthur 1. Biniam Leinhart generated five goals for the visiting Sages (2-0-1), who turned a 4-0 halftime edge into a full-on nonconference rout. Levi Stephens turned in one goal and one assist for Monticello, which added goals from Drew Schlabach, Cohen Neighbors and Max Scheffer.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 11, Watseka 3. After falling behind 1-0, the visiting Comets (2-1) produced eight consecutive goals before halftime on their way to a VVC win against the Warriors (0-3). Grant Powell generated a hat trick and assisted on four other goals for O/SF, which received three assists from Reef Pacot, two goals from Brody Taflinger and a one-goal, one-assist performance from Macen Phillips. Watseka's first goal of the season came from Peter Miller, and teammate Narciso Solorzano banked two second-half goals.
➜ Uni High 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. The visiting Illineks (1-0) opened their season by handing the Spartans (2-1) their first loss in a non-league battle. Noah La Nave found the back of the net twice and assisted on another goal for Uni High to go with three assists from Teo Chemla and single markers from Arya Thirodira and John Brownridge. Collin Thomey and Aiden Cromwell each accounted for one SJ-O goal, with assists going to Spenser Wilson and Garrett Siems.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Rantoul. St. Joseph-Ogden's Jacob Kern and McGwire Atwood shared medalist recognition with matching 43s at Willow Pond Golf Course as the Spartans eased to a nine-hole triangular win with a 178 score against Fisher's 217 and Hoopeston Area's 222. Maddux Carter and Logan Smith weren't far behind their Spartans teammates, as each boy shot a 46. The runner-up Bunnies' best outputs were Jacob Reynolds' 49 and Max Bruggman's 53, while the third-place Cornjerkers' leaders were Wyatt Eisenmann at 50 and Payton Armstrong at 53.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Connor Engel and Ryan Carley finished 1-2 individually during a nine-hole triangular at Indian Springs Golf Course, pushing the Falcons past Heyworth and Buckley Christ Lutheran 180-194-267. Engel shot 42 for medalist honors, and Carley was right behind him at 43. Jack Schultz's 47 and Wyatt Schlickman's 48 furthered GCMS's cause. Gavin Spitz's 63 paced Buckley.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Rantoul. Fisher's girls competed individually for nine holes at Willow Pond Golf Course, with Mikaela Kelly firing a 63, Mia Musick carding a 64 and Riley Parks shooting a 72.