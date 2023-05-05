In baseball
➜ Le Roy 21, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Tyson Brent hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI, while Jack Bogema, Cole Wilson and Noah Company each drove in two runs for the Panthers (12-13) in a four-inning road nonconference win.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 13, Heyworth 0. Mateo Casillas delivered a gem on the mound, with the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville signee throwing a five-inning perfect game for the Bulldogs in a nonconference road win. Casillas struck out 13 of the 15 hitters he faced, with 49 of his 68 pitches going for strikes. He also helped himself out at the plate, going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks. Carter Johnson (3 for 3, three RBI), Cade Starrick (3 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) and Tyson Finch (2 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) complemented Casillas’ standout performance for M-S (22-3) in its ninth straight win.
➜ Milford 12, Iroquois West 5. Milford built an 8-0 lead through four innings to earn a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Adin Portwood went 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI out of the leadoff spot for the Bearcats (10-10-1), while Caleb Clutteur went 2 for 2 with two RBI and three walks in his other three plate appearances. Gavin Schunke also drove in three runs for Milford. Kyler Meents went 1 for 3 with two RBI for the Raiders (4-9).
➜ Monticello 12, Rantoul 0. The convincing five-inning road win clinched an Illini Prairie Conference regular-season title for the Sages (17-4, 8-1 IPC). Ike Young threw a five-hit shutout and struck out eight for Monticello, which led 3-0 after the top of the first and then tacked on eight runs in the top of the fourth. Young also went 2 for 2 at the plate. Eli Craft (2 for 3, two RBI), Luke Teschke (2 for 3, two RBI) and Biniam Lienhart (2 for 2, RBI) also played vital roles in the historic win against the Eagles (6-15).
➜ Oakwood 9, St. Thomas More 7. Oakwood overcame a 4-0 deficit after four innings to take a 5-4 lead after five innings and then held off a late rally by the host Sabers to earn a nonconference win. Travis Tiernan hit a home run and finished with four RBI for the Comets (19-6-1), who also received RBI from Joshua Ruch (2 for 4, two runs scored) and Dalton Hobick (1 for 4). Cole Kemper finished 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead STM (8-13), with Cooper Hannagan also driving in two runs.
➜ Pontiac 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored all three of its runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead before Pontiac forced extra innings and eventually came away with the Illini Prairie win in the bottom of the 10th. Bryar Cosgrove and Noah Steiner each drove in a run for the Panthers (13-11), while Ephraim Johnson went 2 for 4. Kayden Vance started and went 5 2/3 innings, striking out six, while Aiden Johnson threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief until Pontiac pushed across the winning run against Kayden Snelling with one out in the bottom of the 10th.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Unity 7. Unity led 6-0 going into the bottom of the third inning before SJ-O began its comeback at Meier Field, scoring five runs in that frame and then taking the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tanner Jacob went 2 for 2 with three RBI and a triple to lead the Spartans (23-6) in the Illini Prairie victory. Coy Taylor (1 for 3, two RBI) and Luke Landrus (1 for 4, two RBI) were also vital in the comeback win. Austin Langendorf went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two doubles for the Rockets (19-6-1) and Emmerson Bailey went 2 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
➜ St. Teresa 12, Clinton 2. Visiting Clinton struck early to take a 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning, but St. Teresa’s offense responded with an eight-run outburst in the bottom of the first as the Maroons (9-9) lost this Central Illinois Conference game in five innings. Mason Walker went 1 for 2 with a triple for Clinton.
➜ Tuscola 11, Central A&M 1. The visiting Warriors ended a lengthy losing streak — 18 games — by topping the Raiders in five innings in CIC action. JJ Reynolds threw all five innings for Tuscola (2-20), scattering five hits and overcoming four walks to strike out five. Nate Thomason and Jacob Waugh both went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored, with Thomason hitting a double and a triple. Colton Musgrave also drove in three runs.
➜ Villa Grove 17, Heritage 4. Villa Grove broke open a close game in the top of the fifth inning, scoring eight runs to take a 12-3 lead en route to a six-inning Lincoln Prairie Conference victory in Broadlands. Gavin Kiser and Luke Zimmerman each hit home runs for the Blue Devils (10-10), with Kiser going 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored and Zimmerman going 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Brady Clodfelder (3 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored) and Thomas Vandeventer (2 for 4, three RBI, two runs scored) also had big games for Villa Grove. Lucas Miller doubled for Heritage (2-16), with Anthony Happ and Julliyan Gray each driving in a run for the Hawks.
➜ Westville 16, North Vermillion (Ind.) 0. Westville scored all of its runs in the first two innings, using a seven-run first inning and a nine-run second inning to overpower the out-of-state foe in a four-inning nonconference home win. The Tigers (22-3) relied upon solid production from Ethan McMasters (2 for 2, three RBI, two runs scored), Landen Haurez (2 for 2, two RBI, three runs scored), Easton Barney (2 for 3, three RBI) and Kamden Maddox (2 for 3, three RBI, two runs scored) to pick up their third straight victory. Zach Russell threw all four innings for Westville, striking out seven and only allowing three hits.
In softball
➜ Champaign Central 12, Oakwood 3. Bridget Lee and Abby Boland helped power the Maroons to a home nonconference win. Lee finished 3 for 4 with four RBI and Boland also drove in four runs for Central (11-13). Lee also threw a complete game, only allowing three hits and striking out eight. Bella Bradford, Olivia Fegett, Matilyn Griffis and Karleigh Nelson each had a hit for Oakwood (7-17), with Fegett driving in two runs.
➜ Clinton 18, St. Teresa 0. Ashley Armstrong threw a four-inning perfect game and the Maroons snapped a nine-game losing streak with a Central Illinois Conference road win in Decatur. Armstrong struck out nine in recording the rare feat. Heidi Humble hit a home run and finished 2 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored to lead the offense, while Alaina Soberalski (3 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored) and Avery Smith (2 for 4, four RBI) also contributed significantly for Clinton (7-20).
➜ Le Roy 12, Delavan 0. Molly Buckles hit a home run, while Haley Cox and Lilly Long combined on a three-hit shutout for the visiting Panthers (22-5) in a six-inning nonconference win. Laila Carr (3 for 4, three RBI) doubled twice and also came through with a triple as Morgan Fleming (3 for 4, RBI, three runs scored), Emily Bogema (2 for 2, RBI) and Emily Mennenga (2 for 4, two RBI) also chipped in. Cox struck out six in 5 1/3 innings and Long struck out the only two batters she faced.
➜ Monticello 4, Rantoul 1. Sadie Walsh delivered the go-ahead hit for Monticello — her RBI single breaking a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh as the Sages held on for an Illini Prairie Conference road win. Avery Schweitzer also drove in a run for Monticello (10-11) to complement a standout pitching performance from Reese Patton. Patton threw a complete game, limiting Rantoul to three hits and striking out seven. Caya Flesner went 1 for 2 and drove in the lone run for the Eagles (8-9), with teammate Emily Curtis throwing a complete game and striking out eight.
➜ Olympia 16, Prairie Central 5. Olympia’s offense woke up early, scoring 10 runs in the top of the first inning and the Hawks couldn’t rally in a nonconference home loss. Sam Slagel hit a two-run home run for Prairie Central (9-13) and Lillie Hogan also drove in two runs.
➜ Tuscola 11, Central A&M 1. Tuscola rolled to its fourth straight win, using a six-run sixth inning to secure a six-inning CIC road victory. Izzy Wilcox hit a home run and finished 1 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored while also throwing all six innings for the Warriors (15-9). The Lindenwood signee only allowed two hits and worked around five walks, striking out six. Makenna Fiscus (2 for 4, two RBI) tripled, while Zoey Thomason (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored), Ava Boyer (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored, triple), Emily Czeronka (2 for 4, RBI) and Alaina Smith (2 for 4) contributed to the 12-hit output for Tuscola.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Piper Kiser threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 10, while Villa Grove’s offense did more than enough damage to help the Blue Devils post a five-innin nonconference home win. Alexandria Brown drove in three runs, hit a triple and scored two runs for Villa Grove (17-8), while Maci Clodfelder had two RBI and Kiser went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Makenna Ackerman had the lone hit for A-P (13-9).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Centennial 11, Peoria 0. Centennial rolled to a Big 12 Conference home win, ending a four-game losing streak in the process. Payton Kaiser scored five goals to lead the Chargers (5-6-3), while Jodi Domingo (two goals, two assists), Yameli Salinas (two goals), Alaina Kimble (one goal, one assist) and Allison Ocampo (two assists) also contributed.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Taylorville 0. Mahomet-Seymour returned home with a convincing Apollo Conference win that saw seven different Bulldogs score a goal. Gwen Cambron led the way for M-S (11-3-2) with two goals and three assists. Hadley Groteleuschen also chipped in with two assists.
➜ Normal West 4, Champaign Central 0. The Maroons trailed 2-0 at halftime, but couldn’t mount a comeback against the Wildcats in a home Big 12 loss. Meg Rossow made 15 saves for Central (4-9-3).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 8, Urbana 0. The visiting Irish overwhelmed the host Tigers in a Big 12 match. Sammi Christman and Jane Laskowski combined to make 11 saves for Urbana (11-10-1).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central placed first in four different relays at the Raider Relays, helping the Maroons compile 66 points and finish fourth at the eight-team meet. Central’s quartet of Isaac Turk, Ronald Baker III, Pitho Bwandundu and Garrett McNeilly won the 1,600-meter relay in 3 minutes, 25.53 seconds. Jakob Riley, Caleb Mathias, Nick Bonn and Fynn Bright each ran a mile to complete a first-place finish in the 6,400 relay in 18:15.80. Cole Vuglar, Kharthyl Phillips, Bwandundu and McNeilly took first in the sprint medley relay in 1:37.37 and the distance medley relay of Bright, Cooper Sweet, Riley and Bonn won in 10:46.70. Centennial, which finished fifth, won the 400 relay in 42.91 as Tahj Bradley, Daniel Lacy, Plemedie Ibinimion and Travion Wilson starred for the Chargers. Bradley, Lacy, Wilson and Jordan Griggs also teamed up to win the 800 relay in 1:29.80. Danville’s Matthew Thomas added an individual first-place finish in the 300 hurdles in 40.85 as the Vikings finished seventh.
➜ At Charleston. Deangelo Hughey won three individual events and anchored a first-place relay to help Mahomet-Seymour place second of seven teams in the Apollo Conference Meet. The Bulldogs’ 128 1/2 points ranked behind only Mt. Zion’s 187 1/3. Hughey prevailed in the 100-meter dash (10.98 seconds), 200 (22.07) and 400 (49.72). He, Travis Hoffman, Jayvon Irwin and Cole Marshall also won the 400 relay in 43.23, and Robert Byron won the discus for M-S with a top toss of 148 feet.
➜ At Watseka. Brysen Vasquez and Garrett Taylor stood out for Salt Fork, helping the Storm compile 148 points to edge runner-up Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (124 points) for the team title at the 11-team Vermilion Valley Conference Meet. Vasqeuz won the 200-meter dash in 22.70 seconds and also won the 400 in 50.97. Taylor placed first in both the shot put with a toss of 57 feet, 5 inches and the discus with a throw of 184-0. The Storm also won the 400 relay in 42.88 and Ben Jessup won the long jump with a leap of 20-5. BHRA won six events, with Ayden Ingram taking home titles in the high jump (5-7) and triple jump (40-4 1/4). Murphy McCool crossed the finish line first in the 100 (11.33) and the Blue Devils’ 800 relay (1:37.71), 1,600 relay (3:38.00) and 3,200 relay (9:19.30) also placed first. Tyler Miller of Westville swept both hurdles races, winning the 110 hurdles in 16.19 and the 300 hurdles in 41.77 as the Tigers placed third. Bryson Grant paced fourth-place Iroquois West by winning the 800 (2:00.61) and the 1,600 (4:32.75), while Drew McTaggart led fifth-place Watseka with a win in the 3,200 (10:15.63).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Charleston. Madalyn Marx starred for Mahomet-Seymour in the Apollo Conference Meet, with the freshman contributing to four event wins during the Bulldogs’ tie for the top spot in the team standings. M-S and Mt. Zion each tallied 151 points to lead the seven-team field. Marx ranked first in the 100-meter dash (12.71 seconds), 200 (25.85) and 400 (59.35). She also anchored a triumphant 400 relay (51.30) that featured Holly Hawes, Karlie Fuoss and Meah Beacham. Beacham won the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 7 3/4 inches and teammate Grace Rodebaugh won the high jump by clearing 5-0 1/2.
➜ At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin doubled up the rest of the nine-team field, easily winning the team title at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet with 165 points, well ahead of runner-up Milford/Cissna Park (81 points). Aleah Potter and Ella McFarland each won two events for the Blue Devils, with Potter placing first in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 53.32 seconds and the 3,200 in 12:54.55. McFarland won the high jump (5-1 3/4) and triple jump (34-7 1/2). Reis McFarland added another title for BHRA in the discus (101-11) and the Blue Devils’ 800 relay placed first (1:52.99). Milford/Cissna Park won five events, with the Bearcats’ 400 relay (51.83), 1,600 relay (4:20.85) and 3,200 relay (11:09.90) placing first. Addison Lucht in the 400 (1:00.75) and Anna Minton in the shot put (33-8 1/2) also won events for Milford/Cissna Park. Bre Crose swept the 100 (12.92) and 200 (27.21) for Hoopeston Area as the Cornjerkers placed fifth. Macie Russell won the 800 (2:25.22) and Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles (16.72) for third-place Salt Fork. Ella Miller of Westville won the 300 hurdles (50.86) for the fourth-place Tigers and Vivien Griffin won the long jump (17-8) for sixth-place Iroquois West.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Forsyth. St. Thomas More played steady in singles and doubles, allowing the Sabers to defeat Maroa-Forsyth 6-3 for a road win at Forsyth Park. Rohan Thope and Hunter Madigan shined at the top of the lineup for the Sabers, with the duo winning 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. Thope then prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Madigan didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
In girls’ badminton
➜ At LaGrange. Uni High junior Andrea Li won a sectional singles championship on Thursday at Lyons Township High School and will get to defend her IHSA state championship next week as a result. Li defeated Oak Forest senior Ali English 21-5, 21-1 in the sectional title match.