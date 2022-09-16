These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Sept. 15. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 0. A 25-13, 25-13 sweep pushed ALAH’s winning streak to four Thursday against TCSV. Alisha Frederick finished with 24 assists, six digs, three kills and two aces for the Knights (7-4), and Alayna Plank was nearly as prolific across the board with six assists, five digs, four kills and two aces.
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Unity 1. Unity won the first set of Thursday’s Illini Prairie Conference match but couldn’t fend off Central Catholic in the Saints’ 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 victory. Kaitlyn Schweighart had 22 digs and five kills for the Rockets (6-7), while Reagan Little posted a near double-double with 11 kills and eight digs.
Blue Ridge 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Blue Ridge romped through the second set Thursday against Argenta-Oreana for a 25-23, 25-9 Lincoln Prairie Conference sweep. Alexis Wike had 14 digs and six aces for the Knights (12-5), and Gracie Shaffer added five kills and five assists.
Champaign Central 2, Peoria Richwoods 0. Central used a balanced attack to sweep Big 12 rival Richwoods 25-11, 25-20 on Thursday in Champaign. Bridget Cassady had a team-high eight kills to go with seven digs for the Maroons (8-6), while Kindle Williams added seven kills, 10 digs and two aces and Meg Rossow put up six kills and four digs in the win.
Centennial 2, Urbana 0. Centennial posted its second win in three days in Thursday’s 25-20, 25-17 Big 12 Conference victory against Urbana. Emily Pitcher led the Chargers (4-10) with 19 assists and nine digs, Riley Ries had eight kills and three aces and Nia Wilson chipped in three aces and two digs in the win. Sammi Christman led the Tigers (0-4) with 12 digs, six kills and three blocks, while Sydni Uher finished with five assists and two digs.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Arcola 1. Cerro Gordo/Bement overcame a 24-20 deficit in the third set and rallied with Ali Walker at the service line for a 25-21, 17-25, 26-24 Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Arcola. Skye Tieman led the Broncos (6-5-1) with 30 digs, Haylei Simpson had 13 kills and Lexus Lawhorn finished with 12 assists.
Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Cissna Park stayed perfect on the season without a single set lost with Thursday’s 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Vermilion Valley Conference rivals BHRA. Brooklyn Stadeli led the Timberwolves with nine digs and four aces, Addison Lucht had seven kills and Mikayla Knake facilitated the offense with 16 assists in the win.
Clinton 2, Sullivan 0. Clinton (4-9) won its first Central Illinois Conference match of the season Thursday with a hard-fought 30-28, 25-18 home win against Sullivan (5-3).
Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. GCMS’ struggles continued with Thursday’s 25-12, 25-13 home loss to Heart of Illinois Conference rivals Eureka. Savannah Shumate and Aubrey Williams led the Falcons (2-11) with four kills apiece, and Madison McCreary had a team-high five digs.
Heritage 2, Cumberland 1. Heritage won its second straight Lincoln Prairie Conference match with Thursday’s comeback 21-25, 25-16, 25-17 home win against Cumberland. Lilli Montgomery led the Hawks (5-7-1) with 19 digs, six assists and five aces, Bryn Wyant chipped in nine digs, eight kills and two aces and Adena Paul finished with eight kills, four digs and three aces.
Hoopeston Area 2, Uni High 0. Hoopeston Area (9-4) snapped a three-match losing streak with Thursday’s nonconference 25-10, 25-14 road win against Uni High (3-12) at Kenney Gym.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford had 20 kills and five aces as a team in Thursday’s 25-21, 25-19 sweep of A-P in Vermilion Valley Conference action. It was a fifth straight win for the Bearcats (8-2). Lily Jameson finished with 14 assists and seven digs for the Trojans (7-6-1), and Cami Howie paced the team defensively with 14 digs.
Normal U-High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Maddie Gaede had 12 assists and Avery Allen got close to a double-double with 10 digs and eight kills, but Mahomet-Seymour (13-3) couldn’t fend off U-High late in a 25-12, 22-25, 25-16 win for the Pioneers.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Prairie Central 1. PBL needed three sets Thursday night, but the Panthers held on for the 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 Illini Prairie Conference victory. Araya Stack put up a double-double with 14 assists and 11 digs for PBL (6-3), Bailey Bruns added 13 kills, seven digs and three assists and Trixie Johnson chipped in 19 digs and four kills in the win. Gracie Edelman had 13 assists for the Hawks (9-10), and Carley Chambers led the way defensively with 12 digs.
Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 0. Salt Fork won its 10th straight match and moved to 3-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference action with Thursday’s 25-20, 25-9 home win against Chrisman. Macie Russell finished with 13 kills and nine digs for the Storm (11-1), and Alexa Jamison put up 25 assists in the win.
Shelbyville 2, Tuscola 0. Emily Czerwonka had eight digs, three assists and two aces and Sydney Moss added five kills, two blocks and two digs, but Tuscola (1-12) fell 25-12, 25-17 to Central Illinois Conference rivals Shelbyville.
Villa Grove 2, Tri-County 0. Logan Lillard accounted for one-third of Villa Grove’s offensive production in leading the Blue Devils (9-5) to a 25-14, 25-15 win against Tri-County in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Lillard led the way with seven kills and three blocks, and Kayln Cordes added 17 assists for Villa Grove. Mollie Pollock put up four kills, four blocks and two digs for the Titans (5-5).
Watseka 2, Oakwood 0. Watseka snapped its two-match losing streak and remained unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play with Thursday’s 25-19, 25-18 road win at Oakwood. Christa Holohan had 10 assists, four digs and three aces for the Warriors (8-6), Brianna Denault added seven digs and three aces and Ella Smith finished with four aces and four kills.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 6, Judah Christian 3. A four-goal, one-assist performance from Austin Stoner helped Argenta-Oreana (8-5) double up Judah Christian on Thursday in Champaign. Lucas May and Ryan Wood also scored for the Bombers, while Wood and Rylan Lawson tied for the team lead with two assists.
Danville First Baptist 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 2. First Baptist turned a one-goal halftime deficit into a one-goal victory Thursday in Danville. Jeremiah Watson led First Baptist with two goals, Josiah Watson scored the third and goalkeeper Jake Cummins made eight saves in the win against the Buffaloes. G-RF/W (5-5-1) got goals from Luke Barney and Simonas Ankstatis.
Hoopeston Area 6, Watseka 4. Three successful corner kick set plays in the first eight minutes of Thursday’s match helped Hoopeston Area build enough of a lead to weather Watseka’s second-half comeback attempt in the Vermilion Valley Conference match. Owen Crase scored twice for the Cornjerkers (7-5-1), and Talan Gredy-Nelson chipped in one goal and assisted on two others. Narciso Solorzano had two goals and two assists for the Warriors (5-6).
Monticello 7, Unity 0. Biniam Lienhart added to his first-half hat trick with an unassisted goal to start the second half, as Monticello posted a second seven-goal victory this week. Cohen Neighbors accounted for two goals for the Sages (11-1), and Rylan Good had a team-high two assists in the win.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Schlarman 0. Five first-half goals would have been enough for Oakwood/Salt Fork in Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Two more after halftime were just a bonus as the Comets remained unbeaten in league play. Grant Powell paced O/SF (12-2-2) with two goals and one assist, Brody Taflinger added one goal and two assists and both Macen Phillips and Reef Pacot had one goal and one assist in the win. Ace Sumila and Chris Brown split goalkeeper duties for Schlarman (1-8-1) and made six and two saves, respectively.
St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Olympia 1. Four unanswered goals in the second half helped St. Joseph-Ogden break the 1-1 halftime deadlock with Olympia in the nonconference home win for the Spartans. Spencer Wilson paced SJ-O (6-2-1) with two goals, and Logan Mills had a team-high two assists.
St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. St. Thomas More scored both of its goals in the first half and then held on for Thursday’s shutout victory against Illini Prairie Conference rivals Rantoul. Daniel Messeh struck first for the Sabers (8-0), scoring off a Logan Kurtz assist, before Messeh assisted on Cabott Craft’s goal to round out the first-half scoring.
Urbana 2, Champaign Central 0. Urbana bounced back after Tuesday’s loss to Normal by shutting out Central (9-1-1) in Big 12 Conference action. Fortunel Nana scored off a William Arana assist to start the Tigers’ second-half run, and Williams Arana added another goal off a Jack Lusakembi assist for Urbana (7-2-1). Goalkeeper Tyler Marcum made six saves for the clean sheet for the Tigers.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin eked out a one-stroke victory against Schlarman Thursday at Danville Country Club behind a 46 from Leighton Meeker. Meeker just missed out on medalist honors, with the Hilltoppers’ Deuce Provost carding a 45.
At Danville. Oakwood’s Case Kopacz shot a 3-over 39 to place first overall Thursday at Turtle Run Golf Club, the Comets lost by nine strokes to Danville in the dual match. The Vikings went 2-5 in the individual competition for the win, with Collin Lomax leading the way with a 46 as runner-up behind Kopacz and Zach Spencer carding a 48.
At Farmer City. Gavin Friel paced Blue Ridge with a 52 on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club, but the Knights lost to El Paso-Gridley in the dual match.
At Le Roy. An 8-over 44 from Sam Edmundson wasn’t enough for Le Roy in a six-stroke loss to Heyworth on Thursday at Le Roy Country Club. Buckley Christ Lutheran was third as a team behind Gavin Spitz’s 48.
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour’s Reis Claybrooke fired a 1-under 35 to top teammate Kelton Hennessy by a single stroke, earn medalist honors and lead the Bulldogs to the team win against Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Thomas More at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Mason Uden shot a 38 to lead Rantoul/PBL and finish third overall, and Jack McMahon’s 41 was tops for St. Thomas More.
In girls’ golf
At Farmer City. Blue Ridge got a solid round out of Lillian Enger with a 44, but the Knights lost to El Paso-Gridley on Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club.
At Le Roy. Le Roy couldn’t field a full team but still competed Thursday against Olympia at Le Roy Country Club. Brooklyn Spratt shot a 60 to lead the shorthanded Panthers.
At Pontiac. Mahomet-Seymour placed two golfers in the top 15 and finished tied for third as a team at the Livingston County Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course. Ainsley Winters shot an 80 to place fourth overall and lead the Bulldogs. Brooke Hartman’s 95 put the M-S freshman in 15th place. Prairie Central finished sixth as a team, with Ella Compton carding an 86 to pace the Hawks in a tie for sixth overall. Clinton was the only other area team competing and finished eighth.
