In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 0. ALAH’s Charley Condill led a balanced attack with 10 kills, five digs and one ace, and the Knights (8-3) won their fourth straight match with a 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Tri-City/Sangamon Valley. Sarah Rafferty chipped in 11 assists, three kills, two digs, one block and one ace for ALAH, while Delaney Gilles finished with four digs, three kills and a team-high two aces.
➜ Bloomington 2, Urbana 0. Urbana’s Rowen Grison-Sullivan had eight assists, two kills and one ace, but the Tigers (1-5) were swept by Bloomington 25-20, 25-17 in Big 12 action. Sammi Christman also had nine kills in the loss.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Blue Ridge got back on track after Tuesday’s loss to Okaw Valley by putting together a 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Argenta-Oreana in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Gracie Shaffer had 15 assists and three aces for the Knights (17-2), while Alexis Wike came up with 17 digs and Jaclyn Pearl put down eight kills in the win.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Peoria Notre Dame 0. Central’s fifth straight win, a 25-20, 25-20 sweep of Peoria Notre Dame, also kept the Maroons unbeaten in the early stages of Big 12 Conference play. Olivia Gustafsson led Central (10-5) with 19 assists, six digs, three blocks and two kills. Brianna Beckler chipped in a team-high seven kills in the win, while Sydnie Williams had six kills and six digs.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Cissna Park found itself in an early hole after dropping the first set to BHRA, but the Timberwolves rallied for a 14-25, 25-23, 25-20 Vermilion Valley Conference victory to extend their current winning streak to three. Mikayla Knake had a double-double for Cissna Park (7-3) with 27 assists and 10 digs to go with three aces, and Brooklyn Stadeli was one kill short of her own with 16 digs and nine kills.
➜ Cumberland 2, Heritage 1. Heritage won the first set but couldn’t maintain the momentum in what turned out to be a 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 Cumberland win. Bri Struck led the Hawks (6-6-1) with 17 digs, 14 kills, four blocks and two assists in the Lincoln Prairie loss. Kiley Knoll added 11 digs, seven kills, five aces and three blocks.
➜ Danville 2, Peoria Manual 0. Danville snapped its four-match losing streak in a big way, easily sweeping Peoria Manual 25-7, 25-4 in the Big 12 matchup. Emmalee Trover was a force at the service line for the Vikings (3-10) and matched her team-high 10 aces with a team-high 12 assists. Lynae Ward added five kills and one block in the win.
➜ Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Madison McCreary finished with 24 digs for Gibson City-Melvin Sibley and Kira Fuoss had five kills, four assists, four digs and two blocks, but the Falcons (4-7) were swept by Eureka 26-24, 25-13 in Heart of Illinois Conference play.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Uni High 0. Hoopeston Area ended a three-match losing streak by sweeping Uni High 25-22, 25-16. Bre Crose led the Cornjerkers (7-6) with six kills and five aces. Logan Watson chipped in five aces of her own, and Kaitylynn Lange had four kills in the win. Ella Greer paced the Illineks (3-11) with five blocks and four kills.
➜ Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Milford still hasn’t lost since its season opener against Benton Central (Ind.). The Bearcats won their ninth straight match Thursday with a come-from-behind 17-25, 25-23, 25-14 victory against Armstrong-Potomac in Vermilion Valley play. Anna McEwen‘s double-double — 18 digs and 11 kills — was tops for Milford (9-1), while Caley Mowrey finished with 17 kills, Jahni Lavicka had 23 assists and Emmaleah Marshino led the way defensively with 24 digs.
➜ Rantoul 2, Olympia 1. It took three sets after falling behind Olympia early, but Rantoul broke a six-match losing streak with its 19-25, 25-18, 25-23 victory against the Spartans in Illini Prairie Conference action. Ashlee Freeman had 44 assists for the Eagles (2-6), while Delaney Fullenkamp and Tashay Jackson-Roper both had double-digit kills with 18 and 10, respectively.
➜ Tri-County 2, Villa Grove 0. Tri-County’s Josie Armstrong set a balanced attack and had 16 assists, three aces and two kills in the 25-15, 25-20 Lincoln Prairie sweep of Villa Grove. Bella Dudley led the Titans (4-5) with seven kills and three blocks. Ava Vollmer had four kills to lead the Blue Devils (3-8).
➜ Tri-Valley 2, Fisher 0. Fisher’s rough stretch continued Thursday with a 25-14, 25-17 HOIC loss to Tri-Valley. Isabella Hallden led the Bunnies (3-10) with three kills and two digs, and Ella Harsiem had four digs and two kills.
➜ Tuscola 2, Clinton 0. Tuscola got back on track with Thursday’s 25-16, 27-25 Central Illinois Conference sweep of Clinton that snapped a three-match losing streak. Kate Dean led the Warriors (7-8) with seven kills, six digs and two blocks, and Amelia Bosch also had seven kills to go with two aces and two digs. Anna Rauguth was tops defensively with 12 digs to go with four assists.
➜ Unity 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. Unity’s unbeaten streak to start the season continued with Thursday’s 25-23, 25-16 Illini Prairie Conference sweep of Central Catholic. Maddie Reed led the Rockets (13-0) with 15 assists, and Taylor Henry paced the team defensively with 12 digs. Emma Bleecher put down seven kills in the win, and Macie Knudsen chipped in six kills and five digs.
➜ Watseka 2, Oakwood 0. Watseka snapped a two-match losing streak with Thursday’s 25-20, 25-11 sweep of Oakwood in Vermilion Valley action. Sydney McTaggart led the Warriors (8-6) with 10 digs and two aces. Raegann Kochel had a team-high eight kills in the win, and Elena Newell finished with 11 assists and one block.
➜ Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Westville made quick work of its Vermilion Valley showdown with Georgetown-Ridge Farm, sweeping the Buffaloes 25-6, 25-19. Hadley Cox had eight assists and eight digs for the Tigers (3-3), while Rylee Jones chipped in seven aces and four digs and Jasmyn Meeker put down a team-high six kills in the win.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Iroquois West 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin got two goals apiece from Ethan Tutwiler and Hayden Rice in its Vermilion Valley Conference win against Iroquois West. Abran Arvizu had the other goal for the Blue Devils (5-5), while Liam Oxendine finished with two assists and goalkeeper Garrett Huls made 15 saves. Three different players scored for the Raiders (4-8), who got 14 saves from goalkeeper Chris Andrade.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Danville First Baptist 1. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville got back to .500 on the season with its win against First Baptist. Luke Barney scored twice for the Buffaloes (5-5), who have now won four straight, while Zander Hughes scored the third and also had an assist. G-RF/W goalkeeper Eli Davis made five saves in the win.
➜ Hoopeston Area 7, Watseka 0. Hoopeston Area wasn’t at full strength Thursday afternoon down a number of starters, but the Cornjerkers still managed both a Vermilion Valley blowout and a shutout against Watseka. Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy scored two goals apiece for Hoopeston Area (10-4-1), and three other Cornjerkers scored in the win.
➜ Lincoln 2, Champaign Central 1. Central’s Kyle Johnson drew a penalty kick and converted, but that was the lone goal the Maroons (7-4) managed in their nonconference loss to Lincoln that snapped a three-match winning streak.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Bloomington 1. Anthony Ramirez gave Mahomet-Seymour the early lead with a first-half goal, and Sam Henrichs delivered the winner after halftime in the Bulldogs’ nonconference victory against Bloomington. The one-goal win was the fifth straight for Mahomet-Seymour (8-2).
➜ Meridian 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. Chance Lindstrom and Austin Stutzman both scored, but ALAH couldn’t quite keep up with Meridian in its third straight loss. Goalkeeper Levi Ward made six saves for the Knights (3-6).
➜ Monticello 11, Unity 0. Biniam Lienhart and Dylan Ginalick both had hat tricks at half time, as Monticello won its third straight match and second consecutive in Illini Prairie Conference action. Lienhart and Ginalick also had two assists apiece, and five other players scored for the Sages (10-2-1) in the win.
➜ St. Thomas More 8, Rantoul 0. St. Thomas More exploded for six second-half goals to turn Thursday’s Illini Prairie showdown with Rantoul into a blowout. Immanuel Nwosu led the Sabers (12-0) with two goals and one assist. Lucas Dixon and Anthony Hoffman both scored twice for St. Thomas More, and Daniel Messeh did most of the facilitating with a team-high four assists in the win.
➜ Urbana 5, Centennial 1. Urbana took control early with four first-half goals, which wound up being more than enough to take down Big 12 Conference rival Centennial. William Arana led the Tigers (8-0) with two goals and one assist, and Noah Barkley delivered a team-high three assists in the win. Keith Gardner scored the lone goal for the Chargers (4-3-1) on a penalty kick, and goalkeeper Keny Mayele made eight saves.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Salt Fork’s Hunter Wandland carded an 8-over 43 to claim medalist honors and lead the Storm to a 21-stroke victory at Harrison Park Golf Course against Hoopeston Area. Wyatt Eisenmann led the Cornjerkers with a 47.
➜ At Farmer City. Dylan Kelley shot a 46 and Blue Ridge finished in between El Paso-Gridley and Donovan in a three-team match at Woodlawn Country Club. Riley Pruitt also carded a 47 for the Knights.
➜ At LeRoy. LeRoy’s Walker Lee shot an 8-over 44 to tie for medalist honors with Heyworth’s Tyler Bartles at LeRoy Country Club. Maddux Marcum had a 48 for the Panthers, who finished 5 strokes behind Heyworth and 54 ahead of Buckley Christ Lutheran in the three-team match.
➜ At Monticello. Monticello wound up with two of the top five golfers in Thursday’s three-team match at Monticello Golf Club, but Mt. Zion had the other three and beat the Sages by 4 strokes. Monticello did have the top individual, with Tanner Buehnerkemper shooting a 37 to earn medalist honors. The Sages’ Will Ross was 2 strokes back with a 39 tied for third.
➜ At Paris. Brayden Gough shot a team-best 44 to lead Tuscola, but the Warriors lost to Paris at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Landon Banta added a 53 for Tuscola.
➜ At Pontiac. Clinton had two of the top four golfers and finished second as a team, 6 strokes behind Normal U-High in the Livingston County Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Aiden Toohill carded a 5-over 77 to place second individually for the Maroons, while Brooks Cluver tied for third with a 78. Prairie Central finished fourth as a team and 13 strokes back of the Pioneers, with Carson Friedman leading the way. Friedman shot an 82 to tie for eighth with three other golfers, including Ridgeview’s Noah Ramos.
➜ At Rantoul. Mahomet-Seymour’s Reis Claybrooke fired a 2-over 38 to finish first overall and lead the Bulldogs to victory in a three-team match at Willow Pond Golf Course. M-S swept the top three spots on the leaderboard, with Zach Courson shooting a 40 and John Schlenker a 41. Wilson Kirby carded a 42 to pace St. Thomas More, and Hayden Schall‘s 43 was tops for Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
➜ At Rantoul. Fisher’s Ryan Coulter shot a 51 to both earn medalist honors and lead the Bunnies to a dual match win by 10 strokes against Cissna Park at Willow Pond Golf Course. Luke Petry finished with a 52 for the Timberwolves, while Academy High’s lone golfer Dillon Jones had a 65.
➜ At Villa Grove. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Logan Smith shot a 41 as medalist and Maddux Carter was 1 stroke back tied for second as the Spartans took first place as a team against Okaw Valley and Villa Grove at Tri-City Country Club. The host Blue Devils finished third and were led by Jake Gilles‘ 50.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Beecher. Allie Hoy carded a 47 to place first overall and help Watseka edge out Beecher by 4 strokes for the team win at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. Jasmine Essington gave the Warriors a strong 1-2 punch, finishing second behind Hoy with a 51.
➜ At Decatur. Sullivan’s Laura Herschberger shot a 57 to help her team to the top area finish — third place in a four-team match at South Side Country Club won by St. Teresa. Champaign Central was fourth as a team, with Addison Jones shooting a 55 to place sixth overall. Avery Loschen, the only Centennial golfer to compete, carded a 65.
➜ At Farmer City. Blue Ridge didn’t have enough golfers to post a team score, so the win went to El Paso-Gridley be default Thursday at Woodlawn Country Club. Lilly Enger led the Knights with a 58.
➜ At Paris. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus earned medalist honors with a 48, but the Warriors lost a tight match by just 11 strokes to Paris at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. Jocylen Ford chipped in a 56 for Tuscola.
➜ At Pontiac. Prairie Central’s Ella Compton was the top area finisher at the Livingston County Invitational with a fourth-place finish following her 9-over 81 at Wolf Creek Golf Club. Compton’s top-five finish helped the Hawks place fifth as a team. Mahomet-Seymour finished seventh as a team, with Ainsley Winters shooting an 84 to place seventh individually. Clinton’s Hannah Righter ended the day in 28th with a 106 to lead the Maroons to ninth place as a team.
➜ At Rantoul. Two Fisher girls competed individually at alongside a boys’ event at Willow Pond Golf Course, with Mia Musick shooting a new personal best with a 54.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Urbana swept doubles play en route to its 7-2 victory against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Blair Park. Hannah Null and and Jacie Owens got the Tigers going with an 8-4 victory at No. 1 doubles to start off that sweep. Null and Owens also won in singles action, putting together 6-2, 6-0 and 7-5, 6-3 victories at Nos. 5 and 2 singles, respectively. Both GCMS points came in singles play, including a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles by Katie Steidinger.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Stanford. A trio of fourth-place finishes in two individual events and a relay were St. Thomas More’s best in a third-place team finish behind Washington and Olympia. Bekah Goebel was fourth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 34.84 seconds, and Hannah Goebel placed fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:43.96. Both Goebels teamed up with Paige Stark and Abby Deptula to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:19.76.