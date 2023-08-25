In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Fisher 2, Grant Park 1. Fisher’s second day at the Timberwolf Tip-Off went far better than Tuesday’s opening matches of the season. The Bunnies got things going Thursday with a 25-22, 14-25, 15-10 win against Grant Park.
Fisher 2, Clifton Central 1. Fisher was pushed just as hard in its nightcap in Watseka, but the Bunnies (2-2) prevailed with a 26-24, 22-25, 15-7 victory.
Nontournament
Arthur Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Arthur Christian rebounded from Monday’s season-opening home loss to St. Thomas More with a 25-15, 25-21 victory against DeLand-Weldon on Thursday night. Selah Wheeler led the way offensively for the Conquering Riders (1-1) with seven kills and three aces, and Sheri Miller anchored their defense with seven digs.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tuscola 0. ALAH used a balanced attack — fed by a strong performance from setter Alayna Plank — to beat Tuscola 25-22, 25-16 in its season opener Thursday. Plank finished with 19 assists and four digs, with Summer Melton leading the way offensively for the Knights (1-0) with nine kills to go with four digs and two blocks. Mackenzie Condill added seven digs, six kills and two aces, and Addie Yeakel also put down six kills in the win. Zoey Thomason had eight digs and five kills for the Warriors (0-3), while Emily Czerwonka put up 11 assists and five digs.
Attica (Ind.) 3, Hoopeston Area 2. A 2-0 deficit to Attica would have been the end of Hoopeston Area’s night. On this side of the Illinois-Indiana border at least. The Cornjerkers got the opportunity for a comeback playing on the road and rallied to force a fifth set before the Ramblers prevailed 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-12. Kaitlynn Lange led Hoopeston (0-3) with 10 kills, and Brylie Cox finished with five kills in the marathon match.
Clinton 2, Flanagan 0. Clinton hit the road Thursday — its first of three straight road matches to start the season — and returned home with a 25-19, 25-11 win against Flanagan.
Heritage 2, Salt Fork 0. Heritage wrapped up a strong first week of the season with a 25-19, 25-23 victory against Salt Fork on Thursday night. Lilly Montgomery and Destanee Morgan provided a steady defensive presence for the Hawks (2-1) with 20 and 10 digs, respectively. Mary Roland finished with 17 assists and four aces in the win, and Loran Tate put down eight kills. Macie Russell finished with seven kills, two blocks and two aces for the Storm.
Iroquois West 2, Tri-Point 0. Iroquois West won for the second time in three days with Thursday’s 25-17, 25-17 sweep of Tri-Point. Kenzie Tammen led the Raiders (2-1) with 11 kills and three blocks, and ILyana Nambo solidified their back row defense with a team-high nine digs.
Lincoln 2, Centennial 0. Centennial struggled in its home opener against Lincoln, with the Railsplitters earning a 25-11, 25-9 victory.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Danville 0. Mahomet-Seymour improved to 2-0 in the opening week of the season with Thursday’s 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Danville. Addi Eisenmann did a bit of everything for the Bulldogs in the win with four digs, three kills and two aces. Ellie Dallas finished with eight assists, and Lily Bosworth and Ellie Barker had six and five kills, respectively.
Monticello 2, Maroa-Forsyth 1. Monticello’s perfect opening week continued Thursday with a 25-10, 19-25, 25-16 victory against Maroa-Forsyth. Reese Patton paced the Sages (3-0) with 12 assists and two aces. Addison Finet also had eight assists and three aces, and Jobi Smith was a force at the net with five kills and four blocks in the win.
Rantoul 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The first week of the season turned around in a hurry for Rantoul. The Eagles dropped their opener at Westville, but have won two matches in consecutive days in response. That includes Thursday’s 25-14, 25-10 road sweep of Armstrong-Potomac (0-2). Ashlee Freeman paced Rantoul (2-1) with 20 assists, four aces and three kills. Lily Stalter finished with a team-high six kills, and Arianna Bell had five kills.
Ridgeview 2, Blue Ridge 0. Ridgeview started its season on a high note with Thursday’s 25-19, 25-13 sweep of Blue Ridge. Claire Edwards‘ 16 assists propelled the attack for the Mustangs (1-0), with Eva Ludwig putting down a team-high nine kills. Sarah Kate Edwards was strong at the service line with four aces in the win. Phoebe Reynolds had 11 digs and six kills for the Knights (1-1), who also got eight assists and three kills from Alissa Edwards.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. SJ-O got pushed in the second set by Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, but the Spartans held on for the 25-12, 29-27 victory and extended their winning streak to three this week. Halle Brazelton finished with 17 assists and three digs to lead SJ-O (3-0), while Peyton Williams had seven kills, six digs and two aces. Ella McFarland was strong across the board for the Blue Devils (1-1) with 10 assists, seven kills and five blocks. Reis McFarland had nine kills and nine blocks.
St. Thomas More 2, Champaign Central 0. St. Thomas More cruised in its home opener, knocking off Champaign Central 26-24, 25-15 on Thursday. Addie Kerr set a dynamic attack for the Sabers (2-0) and finished with 18 assists. Shannon Monahan had nine kills and eight digs, and Julia Johnson gave STM a tough 1-2 punch with eight digs and seven kills. Six digs from Audrey Gooding rounded out the Sabers’ defensive effort. Kindle Williams flirted with a double-double to lead the Maroons (0-2), finishing with a team-high 13 digs and eight kills. Bridget Cassady also had six kills, four digs and two aces in the loss.
Sullivan 2, Neoga 0. Sullivan bounced back from Monday’s season-opening loss to Macon Meridian with a straightforward 25-10, 25-20 sweep of Neoga on Thursday evening. The Redskins (1-1) return to action Monday at Paris for their first road match of the season.
Villa Grove 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Villa Grove made quick work of its season opener Thursday with a 25-17, 25-11 sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Kayln Cordes and Carly Eads split setting duties for the Blue Devils (1-0) with eight assists apiece. Alexis Cassano led Villa Grove with seven kills, and Cordes and Jobella Crafton had four kills each. Kendal Roberts paced the Buffaloes (0-2) with three assists and two kills.
Westville 2, Tri-County 0. Westville handled its business Thursday night with a 25-9, 25-13 sweep of Tri-County. Lainey Wichtowski finished with 25 assists and six digs to lead the Tigers (3-0). Aubrie Jenkins paced Westville defensively with a team-high 17 digs, and Ella Miller got it done offensively with 12 kills and seven digs. Amaya Duzan‘s 10 assists were tops for the Titans, who got five kills apiece from Briana Reese and Josie Armstrong.