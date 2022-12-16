Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
At Milford
➜ Iroquois West 59, Donovan 35. Cannon Leonard scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Sam McMillan dropped 12 points and dished four assists to power the Raiders past the Wildcats in its opening game of the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
➜ Iroquois West 37, Westville 30. The Raiders (7-2) returned to the court and picked up where they left off, as Cannon Leonard registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double and Kyler Meents scored 11 points to down the Tigers (4-3), who were led by Kamden Maddox’s nine points.
➜ Milford 70, Hoopeston Area 67. Anthony Zamora scored 19 points, Preston VanDeVeer added 13 points, Wyatt Eisenmann dumped in 12 points and Kendrick Sigrill dropped 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds as the Cornjerkers (4-6) fell short against host Milford (6-2).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 75, Heritage 14. Caroline Hill scored 17 points, Jazzi Hicks added 14 points and Haylei Simpson added 13 points to key the Broncos (10-2) to a comfortable Lincoln Prairie Conference home win over the Hawks (0-7), who were paced by six points from Alexis Day.
➜ Champaign Central 59, Danville 23. Nevaeh Essien’s great night — 11 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals — combined with nine points from Addy McLeod to power the host Maroons past the Vikings in Big 12 Conference play. Braelyn Alexander and Alex Parastaran each added seven points for Central (8-8), while Danville (1-7) was led by Amara McFarland’s six-point effort.
➜ Cissna Park 72, Westville 24. Mikayla Knake splashed eight three-pointers en route to a 28-point performance as the Timberwolves (10-1) easily dispatched the Tigers (4-7) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Addison Lucht and Morgan Sinn contributed 17 points and 11 points, respectively, as Cissna Park earned its fourth win in a row. Westville’s leading scorer was Maddie Appl, who finished with eight points.
➜ Clinton 62, Argenta-Oreana 15. The Maroons (7-6) scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and held the Bombers (1-10) scoreless in the third quarter en route to a convincing Central Illinois Conference win. Heidi Humble led the way with 17 points and Clara Dempsey added 14 points, while the Bombers were paced by six points from Kharma Giles.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 55, Blue Ridge 26. Sophia Ray poured in 20 points and Reagan Tompkins added 10 points to guide the Falcons (4-7) past the Knights in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Blue Ridge (3-9) was paced by Kylie Madden’s seven-point outing.
➜ Iroquois West 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. Shea Small scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to key the Raiders (7-6) to a road win over the Buffaloes (7-4) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Kenzie Tammen added 14 points to lift Iroquois West to its fifth triumph in its last six games, while Kendall Roberts and Savana Cunningham each scored eight points for the Buffaloes.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Eureka 37. Nineteen points from Savannah Orgeron and 14 points from Chloe Pruitt keyed the Bulldogs (9-3) to a nonconference triumph on the road.
➜ Oakwood 43, Hoopeston Area 23. Addie Wright paced the Comets (6-5) with 13 points and Nikita Taylor chipped in 10 points to key a comfortable home win in VVC play. Oakwood’s lead was 19-10 at halftime before it kept the Cornjerkers (6-7) to just seven points in the second half, four of which comprised Brylie Cox’s team-high seven points.
➜ Paris 54, Tri-County 33. Eighteen points from Josie Armstrong weren’t enough to muscle the host Titans (9-4) past the Tigers in a nonconference loss that snapped a two-game winning streak.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Rantoul 29. Trixie Johnson scored 21 points to motor the Panthers (7-2) to an IPC road win at Rantoul. Emily Robidoux added five points for the Panthers while Nicole Vermillion’s eight-point night edged six-point efforts from Tashay Jackson-Roper and Ta’Niya Poke to lead the Eagles (0-8).
➜ Prairie Central 52, St. Thomas More 50. The Hawks (7-4) picked up a narrow Illini Prairie Conference win over the host Sabers (5-3), hanging on despite being outscored 16-5 in the final eight minutes. Twenty-four-point efforts from Prairie Central’s Lucy Whitfill and STM’s Emma Devocelle led all scorers, with Chloe Sisco chipping in 11 points to help the Hawks fly to victory.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 31. The Spartans (4-6) went on the road and claimed a comfortable nonconference win over BHRA (3-7) thanks to 19 points from Taylor Hug and 12 points from Addison Frick. Draycee Nelson ignited the Blue Knights’ attack with eight points.
➜ Sullivan 51, Okaw Valley 19. Host Sullivan (5-6) rolled to its first win since Nov. 21 on the strength of strong outings from Izabelle Hay and Addison Minor, who scored 15 points and 12 points, respectively.
➜ Uni High 37, Normal Cavalry 35. The Illineks (6-6) staved off a late charge from the Knights, who led the scoring 8-5 in the final frame before falling short on the road. Emma Murawski scored 12 points and swiped six steals, with Mikayla Blanke adding 11 points and six rebounds.
In wrestling
➜ At Monticello. Host Monticello earned a 71-12 win over Urbana and a 39-33 win over Centennial but suffered a 52-24 loss to Mt. Zion in dual action. Drake Weeks (132 pounds), Gavin Ridings (138) and Caleb O’Linc (195) each earned three wins for the Sages, while Dawson Sheets (152) and Russ Brown (160) triumphed twice on the night.