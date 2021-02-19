In boys’ basketball
Prairie Central 80, Dwight 43. Prairie Central was able to go deep down its bench, getting all 12 Hawks playing time, in the blowout nonconference win against Dwight. Trey Bazzell led the way with 27 points and seven rebounds, going 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from three-point range. Tyler Trachsel added 12 points off the bench for the Hawks (3-1).
In girls’ basketball
Arcola 48, Okaw Valley 41. Arcola got back above .500 with Thursday night’s win, turning its early lead into the seven-point Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. KayLee Hohlbauch paced the Purple Riders (3-2) with 16 points, and Ariana Warren hit two three-pointers and added 11 points in the win.
LeRoy 38, Lexington 33. LeRoy led by four at halftime and held on to that advantage for the Heart of Illinois Conference win to get back to .500 on the season. Tiffany Bargmann scored a game-high 19 points for the Panthers (3-3) and also added three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win.
Lincoln 48, Mahomet-Seymour 38. Mahomet-Seymour kept pace through one quarter, but Lincoln pulled away for a seven-point halftime lead the Bulldogs couldn’t bounce back from in the Apollo Conference showdown. Cayla Koerner led M-S (4-3) with 21 points, while Savannah Orgeron chipped in 14.
Oakwood 42, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. Oakwood had a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, held Georgetown-Ridge Farm to single digits in all four and topped its Vermilion Valley Conference opponent by 24. Addie Wright led the Comets (1-3) with 14 points, while Ashlynn Pinnick chipped in 11 points in the win. Kendall Roberts hit two three-pointers and put up eight points to lead the Buffaloes (0-3).
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Iroquois West 56. A last-second shot was the difference maker in Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Sangamon Valley Conference win. Lorena Arnett paced the undefeated Panthers (4-0) with 21 points, while Hannah Schwarz finished with 13 points and Baylee Cosgrove 11 in the win. Shea Small finished with a game-high 25 points to lead the Raiders (2-2).
Prairie Central 56, Pontiac 45. Prairie Central’s double-digit lead after one quarter of play disappeared by halftime with a Pontiac rally, but the Hawks (2-3) regained their footing in the third quarter for the Illini Prairie Conference win. Chloe Sisco propelled Prairie Central’s second-half rally, scoring 16 of her game-high 24 points in the final two quarters. She was joined in double figures by Madison Kinkade with 15 points and Mariya Sisco with 10.
St. Joseph-Ogden 44, Unity 29. A double-double from Taylor Wells and a late push offensively from Ella Armstrong helped St. Joseph-Ogden overcome an early deficit and rally in the second half for the 15-point Illini Prairie victory. Armstrong scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, knocking down four three-pointers in the process, while Wells finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (4-0). Ashlyn Lannert also had 10 points in the win. Chloee Reed led the Rockets (1-4) with 10 points.
St. Thomas More 46, Illinois Valley Central 28. St. Thomas More used a dominant third quarter, outscoring IVC 17-3, to reverse a halftime deficit and top its Illini Prairie rival. Kennedy Ramshaw led the Sabers (1-1) with 17 points, while Ava Dickerson finished with eight.
Salt Fork 60, Westville 17. Salt Fork combined a smothering defense with a rather effective offense to top Westville in VVC action. Mackenzie Russell led the unbeaten Storm (4-0) with a game-high 20 points and was joined in double figures by Carsyn Todd with 14 points, while eight other players scored. Lydia Gondzur had six points for the Tigers (2-2).
Sullivan 66, Clinton 45. A breakout second quarter pushed Sullivan’s halftime lead to double digits and helped the Redskins secure the Central Illinois Conference win. Emily White was dominant for Sullivan (5-1) with 35 points, 10 rebounds and two steals while knocking down seven three-pointers. Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch scored 18 points apiece for Clinton (6-2).
Watseka 55, Cissna Park 22. A fifth straight win for Watseka was never in doubt Thursday night. The unbeaten Warriors (5-0) took a commanding 16-point lead after one quarter and parlayed it into a 33-point victory. Allie Hoy led Watseka with 13 points and was one of 10 Warriors to score in the win, with Kennedy McTaggart and Kinzie Parsons putting up eight points and six rebounds apiece. Mikayla Knake and Emma Morrical had six points apiece for the Timberwolves (2-4).
In boys’ swimming and diving
At Champaign. Centennial won all 11 events and topped Big 12 rivals Danville 122-32 on Thursday. Sweeping the relay, the Chargers also had seven different individual event winners. Only Alex Geissler won twice, claiming first in the 100-yard butterfly in 59.91 seconds and in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:26.74. He won the latter race by nearly 35 seconds.
At Lincoln. Mahomet-Seymour won eight of 12 events to knock off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Lincoln 127-116-36 at Lincoln College. Aron Varga put together a huge performance for the Bulldogs, playing a part in four event victories: the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 3.89 seconds), 100 backstroke (1:02.56), 200 medley relay (1:56.80) and 400 free relay (4:02.59). Mitch McAnally served on both of the aforementioned relays and the triumphant 200 free relay (1:51.50), while Carter Logsdon anchored the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 50 free (25.84).