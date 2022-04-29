In baseball
➜ Arcola 3, Villa Grove 0. Beau Edwards hurled a complete-game five-hitter for the visiting Purple Riders (7-4) as they remained perfect in Lincoln Prairie Conference action by staving off the Blue Devils (6-9). Edwards struck out 10 batters in his showing and also scored a run on offense. Jayden Henson-Stice put up two hits and one RBI for Arcola, which pulled in three hits from Mark Truex and two hits from Tanner Thomas. Sam Bender provided three hits out of the leadoff spot for Villa Grove.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 12, Fisher 2. Gavin Parkerson tossed an unusual no-hitter for the host Trojans (6-8), but it got the job done in a five-inning, nonconference win over the Bunnies (3-12). Parkerson permitted two unearned runs along with five walks and two hit batters, but he also struck out 14 along the way. Lane Morgan’s two hits and three RBI keyed the offense for A-P, which gained three hits, two RBI and two runs from both Cole Bailey and Seth Johnson. Kollin Asbury added two hits and two runs. Peyton Sapp scored both of Fisher’s runs, being walked twice and hit by a pitch once. Ryan Coulter also walked twice.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Braden Kauffman put together a solid pitching performance for the visiting Knights (6-13) as they snagged an LPC win over the Broncos (3-13). Kauffman allowed three hits in a five-inning complete game, striking out seven and walking none. Dalton Vanausdoll smacked a solo home run among two hits for ALAH, which added two hits from Hunter Grant.
➜ Centennial 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6. A five-run fifth inning gave the host Chargers (4-10) enough buffer to defeat the Blue Devils (16-6) in a nonconference event. Brody Stonecipher, Adam Simmons and Haneef Eisermann each clocked two hits for Centennial, and each player also drove in one run. Simmons scored twice himself, while TJ Easter, Braxton Gladney and Trae Warren each added one RBI. Owen Miller (three hits, two RBI) and Garrett Huls (two hits, two RBI) were critical performers for BHRA, which saw a four-game win streak end. Amani Stanford (three hits, three runs) and Asa Ray (four hits) also stood out.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 1. Carter Hall played hero for the host Maroons (17-5), recording a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel his team to a Big 12 Conference win. Sam McArthur scored the winning run as Central saw a two-game skid end. Will O’Gorman was an iron man on the mound, tossing 82/3 innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight. McArthur and Mitchell Crompton each offered three hits in the triumph.
➜ Iroquois West 12, St. Anne 1. The visiting Raiders (9-5) scored at least one run in all six innings of this nonconference win. Damon Fowler and Mario Andrade each drove in three runs for IW, with Fowler adding three hits and two runs and Andrade putting up two hits and one run. Kyler Meents’ two RBI and two runs apiece from Peyton Rhodes, Aiden Tilstra and Sam McMillan also provided backing to pitcher Izzy Alvarez, who struck out eight in five innings of work.
➜ Monticello 12, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Jack Buckalew fired a five-inning two-hitter for the visiting Sages (15-6), striking out four foes and lifting his side to an Illini Prairie Conference win. Triston Foran and Jacob Trusner each pocketed two hits and two RBI for Monticello, which snared two hits and one RBI apiece from Biniam Lienhart and Luke Teschke.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 12, LeRoy 0. Carson Houser posted two hits for the host Panthers (14-5), but they were unable to slow a non-league enemy in this six-inning setback.
➜ Oakwood 12, Cissna Park 2. Josh Young doubled twice among three hits and drove in two runs for the host Comets (12-9), who rolled to a Vermilion Valley Conference win versus the Timberwolves (6-10) in five innings. Dalton Hobick went 3 for 3 with two RBI and four runs scored for Oakwood, which netted three hits and four runs from Grant Powell plus two hits and one RBI from Joshua Ruch. Travis Tiernan struck out six hitters in four innings pitched as well. Malaki Verkler and Ryan King each banked one RBI for Cissna Park.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, St. Thomas More 2. Noah Steiner turned in a three-hit, three-RBI performance for the host Panthers (9-12-1), who won their first IPC game in their seventh try by dispatching the Sabers (7-7) in five innings. Keagan Busboom notched two hits and scored once for PBL, which saw Charlie Pound score three runs and both Bryar Cosgrove and Charles Cambridge score twice. Steiner starred on the mound, too, allowing no earned runs and scattering five hits in a complete-game outing. Ryan Hendrickson’s two hits and one run keyed STM, which saw a three-game win streak conclude. Andrew Tay provided one hit and one RBI as well.
➜ Ridgeview 9, Judah Christian 2. Owen Grice went 2 for 4 with one RBI and three runs scored to push the visiting Mustangs (6-12) to a nonconference win over the Tribe (0-6). Christian Crowley also notched two hits and scored once for Ridgeview, which took in single RBI from Danny Tay, Cam Kelly and Aydin Copley. Julio Requena fired 10 strikeouts in five innings pitched, too. Grant Hendershot (three hits, one run) and Tucker Yasunaga (two hits, one RBI, one run) were Judah’s chief offensive providers.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Charleston 2. The visiting Spartans (22-2) cruised to a five-inning, nonconference victory and now have won each of their last 14 games. Andrew Beyers went 2 for 2 with four RBI and three runs scored to lead SJ-O’s attack, which claimed two hits and three RBI from Charles Voorhees. Both Hayden Brazelton and Tyler Altenbaumer scored four times, with Brazelton swatting three hits and Altenbaumer driving in two runs. All of this made a pitching winner of Connor Hale, who allowed four hits and struck out five in a complete-game effort.
➜ Watseka 6, Hoopeston Area 2. The host Warriors (1-10) broke through for their first victory of the season, dispatching the Cornjerkers (9-14) in a VVC tilt. Ty Berry homered and drove in three runs for Watseka, which garnered two hits from Kobi Stevens, one RBI from Aidan Morris and two runs from Brayden Ketchum. Conner Bell permitted no earned runs and four hits while striking out three in a complete-game pitching effort. Hoopeston Area’s Nick Hofer and Ben Brown each drove in one run.
In softball
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Monticello 0. The visiting Sages (8-10) had just as many hits — six — as their Illini Prairie Conference counterpart, but they couldn’t match the Saints in the runs department. Lizzie Stiverson and Rosa Baker each had a two-hit day for Monticello, while both Stiverson and Macey Hicks doubled once.
➜ Blue Ridge 8, Delavan 6. The host Knights (8-13) now have won each of their last four games after this nonconference outcome. Blue Ridge scored five times in the fifth inning to pull away for good. Ashlyn Voyles and Lexi Young each launched a home run in the victory. Voyles finished with two hits and two runs, while Young had one hit, three RBI and one run. Single RBI from Carsyn Stiger and Cassie Zimmerman also helped the Knights’ cause.
➜ Fisher 11, Armstrong-Potomac 3. The visiting Bunnies (11-4) trailed the Trojans (6-10) by a 3-1 margin entering the top of the sixth inning, but five-run outbursts in the final two frames delivered them a nonconference win. Karsyn Burke booked two hits and three RBI for Fisher and also struck out eight batters in the circle. Kailey May’s two hits, two walks and two RBI, Kylan Arndt’s three hits, one RBI and two runs and Alaina Moore’s two hits and one RBI also aided the Bunnies. Brynn Spencer doubled among two hits and drove in all three of A-P’s runs. Cami Saltsgaver and Kyla Bullington each added two hits.
➜ LeRoy 16, St. Teresa 6. Natalie Loy clubbed three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice for the host Panthers (18-5), who pushed their win streak to four by topping a nonconference opponent. Lauren Bossingham also had a strong day at the plate for LeRoy, going 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs. Other key contributors in the five-inning triumph were Molly Buckles (one hit, two RBI, two runs), Emily Mennenga (two hits, two RBI, two runs), Lilly Long (two hits, two RBI) and Karlee Eastham (on ehit, one RBI, three runs).
➜ Normal Community 5, Urbana 4. The Tigers (4-9) generated all of their runs in the fifth inning, but their Big 12 Conference opponent scored once in the seventh to break the tie and snag the win. Halie Thompson recorded a bases-loaded ground-rule double in that fifth frame for Urbana, and Luna Morales drove in what was the go-ahead run at that time. Allison Deck reached base four times as a batter and struck out eight as a pitcher.
➜ Normal West 12, Danville 1. A three-game win streak came to an end for the host Vikings (9-6) as their Big 12 Conference opponent prevailed in six innings. Karli Johnson’s two hits and Ka’Leah Bellik’s doubled led Danville in defeat.
➜ Oakwood 14, Chrisman 1. Alaina Rothwell collected two hits and four RBI for the host Comets (5-15) in their four-inning, Vermilion Valley Conference win versus the Cardinals (0-9). Savannah Nevitt and Ashlynn Pinnick each scored thrice and drove in one run for Oakwood, while Samantha Dunavan and Karsen Rupp both scored twice and the duo of Rupp and Gracie Enos combined on a one-hitter pitching. Maecy Johnson had Chrisman’s lone hit and scored its only run, and Piper Knight drove her in.
➜ Olympia 17, Rantoul 0. The visiting Eagles (6-12) were shut down by their IPC opponent in a four-inning loss. Caya Flesner struck out three batters in four innings pitched for Rantoul.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, St. Thomas More 0. Averi Garrett went 3 for 3 with four RBI as the host Panthers (6-14) needed just four innings to earn an IPC victory versus the Sabers (1-10). Lorena Arnett chipped in three RBI for PBL, which secured two RBI apiece from Kendyl Badgley and Morgan Uden. Badgley finished with two hits and two runs scored, and Carly Mutchmore added two hits and three runs in support of Emma Steiner’s complete-game four-hitter in the circle. Samantha Valentine, Emily Ritter, Lauren Deakin and Sophie Vavrik each had one hit for STM.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Centennial 6, Judah Christian 0. Payton Kaiser boasted two goals and two assists as the host Chargers (4-10-2) halted a three-match losing strike by overwhelming the Tribe (0-5-3). Hannah Stickels, Jodi Domingo, Aylah Altahhan and Lily Kelly each potted one goal for Centennial, while Domingo, Olivia Remenji and Lexie Seten all contributed one assist. Ava Carder made 17 goalkeeper saves for Judah.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Lincoln 0. Cayla Koerner piled up four goals for the host Bulldogs (14-0), who continued their dominance with this Apollo Conference rout. Sidney Young swished two goals for M-S, which acquired single tallies from Emma Dallas, Taylor Dietz and Anna Hawley, three assists from Bailey Roberts and two assists apiece from Brea Benson and Delaney King.
➜ St. Thomas More 3, Monticello 1. After tying 2-2 in their first match of the season, the host Sabers (5-10-2) knocked off the Sages (8-7-3) in this Illini Prairie Conference rematch. Leilani Sayavongsa scored two goals for STM, with one assisted by Molly Hergenrother, and Nora Kelley logged the other goal.
➜ Uni High 6, Arthur Christian 1. A scoreless first half of East Central Illinois Conference play gave way to Mikayla Blanke scoring four goals to lift the host Illineks (7-6) past the Conquering Riders (4-7-2). Maxine van der Donk and Miriam Arend each turned in one goal and one assist for Uni High, which grabbed one assist from Sophie Anderson and 15 keeper saves from Xenia Mongwa.