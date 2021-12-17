In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
At Milford
➜ Iroquois West 54, Tri-Point 41. The Raiders began tournament play with a double-digit victory. Peyton Rhodes’ 18 points topped IW’s scoring chart and paired nicely with Sam McMillan’s 12 points and seven assists and Cannon Leonard’s 12 points and nine rebounds.
➜ Milford 60, Westville 45. Adin Portwood erupted for 24 points, while Andrew White (17 points), Nick Warren (eight points) and Will Teig (seven points) all had productive nights as Milford (5-4) opened tournament play with a victory. Cole Maxwell scored 15 points for the Tigers (4-4), while Kamden Maddox added 13 points and Drew Wichtowski scored eight points.
➜ Iroquois West 56, Hoopeston Area 47. Leonard led the way with 17 points in the second game of the night for the Raiders (9-1), while McMillan (14 points) and Rhodes (11 points) both had active nights offensively in IW’s sixth consecutive win. For the Cornjerkers (2-8), Ben Brown scored 20 points, Nick Hofer added 13 points and Anthony Zamora and Owen Root both tacked on seven points.
At Watseka
➜ Bishop McNamara 70, Cissna Park 29. The Timberwolves (2-7) stumbled in their tournament opener despite 14 points from Malaki Verkler.
➜ Watseka 42, Peotone 32. The Warriors (4-6) won for just the second time in their last eight games, but it allowed them to start the tournament on the right foot.
Nontournament
➜ Clinton 64, Argenta-Oreana 54. The visiting Maroons (3-7) took in 28 points from Dawson Graves, 15 points from Mason Walker and 10 points from Trevor Scott en route to a nonconference win over the Bombers (0-7). A-O was playing its first game since Dec. 3 following a COVID-19 pause and was paced by 21 points from Landon Lawson and 13 points from R.J. Trostle.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 64, Schlarman 14. Kyla Bullington scored 14 points in the Vermilion Valley Conference victory for the Trojans (8-2), while Maddie Hutson and Jennifer Gould added eight points each. In just the second game for the Hilltoppers (0-2), Madi Bruens led with eight points and Emma Myers and MaKayla Blurton each scored three points.
➜ Champaign Central 64, Danville 46. Addy McLeod went off for 30 points and nine rebounds to lead the Maroons (7-7) to a Big 12 Conference win, while Loreal Allen (10 points, three rebounds), Jalay Jones (nine points), Kinsley Stillman (six rebounds, six blocks) and Carleigh Parks (four points, six rebounds and three assists) all had active nights. Nau’tika Conaway led the Vikings (1-8) with 22 points, while Soriah Gouard added nine points and Diamond Landfair pitched in with seven points.
➜ Clinton 52, Argenta-Oreana 12. Mallory Cyrulik led the way with a game-high 23 points, while Kylie Ramer (nine points), Kaitlyn Rauch (six points), Alaina Soberalski (five points) and Heidi Humble (five points) all chipped in as the Maroons (12-2) cruised in nonconference action. Tara Grider led the Bombers (0-11) with four points.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 44, Blue Ridge 15. Mindy Brown led the way with nine points for the Falcons (2-9), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Savannah Shumate and Kate Kristensen each pitched in six points, while Rylee Stephens and Cally Kroon both added four points. Chelsea Lyle, Tatem Madden and Paige Browning each scored four points for the Knights (1-10).
➜ Heyworth 38, LeRoy 30. Emily Bogema led the Panthers (5-9) with nine points, while Natalie Loy (eight points) and Molly Buckles (seven points) followed closely behind in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss that snapped a three-game win streak.
➜ Iroquois West 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 31. Shea Small led the Raiders (8-5) with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a VVC win. Ilyana Nambo added 10 points and seven blocks, while Adelynn Scharp tacked on six points. The Buffaloes fell to 5-6 overall.
➜ Oakwood 44, Hoopeston Area 22. Addie Wright had a big night, scoring 24 points, while Jaydah Arrowsmith added eight points and Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick each added seven points to propel Oakwood (4-8) to another VVC win. For the Cornjerkers (3-8), Maddie Barnes and Lexie Breymeyer both had four points to lead the way.
➜ Okaw Valley 48, Sullivan 45. Alaina Moore led Sullivan (5-5) with 14 points, Skyla Palmer scored 10 points and Bella Harden added seven points in a narrow nonconference defeat.
➜ Paris 65, Tri-County 32. Bella Dudley scored a team-high 13 points, Kaylin Williams added 10 points and Josie Armstrong chipped in six points as the Titans (11-2) fell in nonconference action, ending their win streak at 10.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 49, Rantoul 30. The host Panthers (7-2) won for the second time in their last three games by dispatching the Eagles in Illini Prairie Conference play. Lorena Arnett finished 7 of 11 from the free-throw line on her way to 17 points for PBL, which added 16 points from Losa Suaava and seven points from Makenna Ecker. TaShay Jackson-Roper’s 14 points powered Rantoul’s offense.
➜ Prairie Central 51, St. Thomas More 31. Chloe Sisco paced the Hawks (8-3) in their IPC opener with 18 points, while Mariya Sisco posted another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 48, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24. The Spartans (7-3) got back to winning ways after two consecutive losses as Ella Armstrong scored a game-high 13 points, Taylor Wells scored 10 points and Ashlyn Lannert added on eight points in this nonconference game. For the Blue Devils (2-6), Natalie Clapp led with seven points, while Beth McMahon and Briana Maloney added six points and five points, respectively.
➜ Salt Fork 36, Milford 25. Alexa Jamison put on a show, scoring a game-high 20 points to lead the Storm (8-2) to its sixth win in a row. Macie Russell (nine points) and Karlie Cain (seven points) each pitched in offensively, too. Brynlee Wright led Milford (11-4) — which saw its own six-game win streak snapped — with eight points, while Hunter Mowrey (seven points) followed closely.
➜ Tuscola 49, Arcola 40. The victorious Warriors (8-5) were led by Sophie Kremitzki with 21 points, and she had a perfect 5-of-5 mark at the free-throw line, while Ella Boyer pitched in 14 points. For the Purple Riders (6-4), Ariana Warren scored a team-high 13 points, Jacey Kessler scored 11 points and Avery Kessler scored 10 points.
➜ Uni High 48, Normal Calvary 12. The Illineks (8-6) bounced back from a loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda and grabbed an East Central Illinois Conference win here as Lara Marinov provided half the scoring with 24 points. Dina Hashash added 10 points, while Ella Greer was active on the glass with seven rebounds.
➜ Unity 42, Olympia 38. The Rockets (8-3) got 14 points and six rebounds from Taylor Henry in an IPC win, while Lauren Miller and Raegen Stringer each added 10 points as Unity recovered from back-to-back losses despite trailing 33-20 at halftime.
In wrestling
➜ At Clifton. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher lost duals to host Clifton Central (54-24) and Reed-Custer (57-24) as Carson Maxey (138 pounds) won via a 3-0 decision against Clifton Central and Aiden Sancken (182) won via fall against Reed-Custer.
➜ At Fairbury. LeRoy/Tri-Valley earned the 60-14 victory over Prairie Central in a nonconference dual as Brady Mauser (106 pounds), Kobe Brent (113), Brock Owens (120), Ethan Conaty (152), Will Masters (160) and Tyson Brent (182) earned wins via fall. Connor Lyons (138) and Bo Zeleznik won via decision. Prairie Central wrestlers Mekonnen Steidinger (126) and Connor Steidinger (220) picked up wins in their bouts.
➜ At Urbana. Centennial secured two dual wins during a quadrangular, defeating Mt. Zion 51-24 and Monticello 65-12. In the latter dual, the Chargers earned falls in under 1 minute from Freddy Mbangi at 126 pounds (52 seconds), David Navarra at 182 (57 seconds) and Brandon Harvey at 195 (25 seconds). The Sages fended off Urbana 54-24 in another dual as Hunter Romano won by a 27-second fall at 170 and Brandon Peters won by fall at 285 in 1 minute, 24 seconds. Urbana’s Andre Hunt scored a 47-second fall at 220.
➜ At Westville. Host Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm picked up a 60-28 win over Covington (Ind.) in dual action as Drake Hines (285 pounds) won via fall in 1 minute, 24 seconds and Covington had to forfeit in several weight classes.