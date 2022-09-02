These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Sept. 1. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Deanna Graber and Alayna Cutler combined for 23 digs on defense as the host Conquering Riders (8-3) overwhelmed the Buffaloes (4-5) 25-22, 25-10 in nonconference action. Selah Gregory’s six kills and four blocks further aided ACS.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Villa Grove 0. Another day, another victory for visiting BHRA (5-0), which stretched its unblemished start to the season with a 25-19, 25-23 nonconference victory over Villa Grove (7-2), in a meeting of Blue Devils. Logan Lillard (five kills, four blocks) and Kayln Cordes (10 assists) were standouts for Villa Grove.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0. Remaining unbeaten didn’t prove too difficult for the visiting Timberwolves (5-0), as they breezed past the Mustangs (2-5) 25-8, 25-6 in non-league play. Brooklyn Stadeli bashed seven kills for Cissna Park to go with Mikayla Knake’s 16 assists, Morgan Sinn’s eight digs and four aces apiece from Addison Lucht and Tricia Karas.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Madison McCreary’s 16-dig effort on defense wasn’t enough to lift the host Falcons (2-6) in their 25-17, 25-22 Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Natalie DeSchepper generated six kills and five digs for GCMS, which picked up four assists and six digs from Sophia Ray as well as five assists and five digs from Rylee Stephens.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Fisher 1. The host Cornjerkers (7-1) have won seven matches in a row, but the latest didn’t come easily — a 25-19, 14-25, 25-16 nonconference outcome versus the Bunnies (3-4). Kaitlynn Lange bolstered Hoopeston Area’s offense with 10 kills. Other steady performers were Bre Crose (15 digs) and Logan Watson (four blocks). Cassandra Marry (seven kills) and Savannah Wiese (six kills) fed off the setting of Maylie Evans (16 assists) for Fisher. Marry (three blocks), Kallie Evans (seven digs) and Maylie Evans (six digs) excelled defensively.
➜ Le Roy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Carlee Claunch booked six kills and five assists as the host Panthers (8-1) kept on rolling with a 25-15, 25-19 nonconference win over the Trojans (3-2). Emily Bogema and Laila Carr each dropped five kills for Le Roy on the back of Haley Cox’s 13 assists. Lily Jameson gave A-P three kills, 10 assists and four digs, which paired with Ella Lund’s three kills and nine digs and Cami Howie’s seven digs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Lincoln 0. The season’s first foray into Apollo Conference play went well for the visiting Bulldogs (4-0), as they handled the Railsplitters 25-23, 25-21. Avery Allen posted a massive double-double of 16 kills and 12 digs for M-S, which picked up an 11-assist, 10-dig double-double from Caylee Folken.
➜ Monticello 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. The visiting Sages (3-2) ended a two-match skid with a 25-22, 20-25, 26-24 win in a nonconference thriller. Addison Schmidt’s 26 digs and Jobi Smith’s 23 digs were stellar defensive figures for Monticello, which took in eight kills from Smith and an eight-kill, 11-assist outing from Sierrah Downey.
➜ Rantoul 2, Urbana 0. A hot start to the season continued when the visiting Eagles (4-0) flew past the Tigers (0-2) 25-16, 25-13 in a nonconference match. Tashay Jackson-Roper finished nine kills as the main beneficiary of Ashlee Freeman’s 19 assists, and Rantoul added five kills from Lily Stalter and seven aces from Freeman. Sammi Christman’s five kills, eight digs and four aces paced Urbana, which received eight digs and three blocks from Gwen Schiff, five assists and three digs from Sydni Uher and three blocks from Lizzy Lange.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0. The host Spartans (3-3) followed a loss with a win for the third time this season, routing a non-league enemy 25-16, 25-12. Shayne Immke brought six kills and four aces to the table for SJ-O, which claimed 18 assists from Taylor Hug and a six-kill, five-dig effort from Addie Roesch.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. Kendall Cooley’s 12 digs made sure the host Storm (3-1) wouldn’t be playing from behind often in a 25-6, 25-13 win over the Raiders (1-5) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Macie Russell’s eight kills and Alexa Jamison’s 17 assists also factored into Salt Fork’s success.
➜ Tri-County 2, Oakwood 0. A balanced attack paved the way for the host Titans (4-1) to blast past the Comets (0-4) 25-17, 25-15 in non-league play. Brooke Baker (seven kills), Mollie Pollock (five kills), Josie Armstrong (four kills) and Kaylin Williams (four kills) were at or near the top of Tri-County’s offensive statistics, as was Amaya Duzan with her 23 assists. Baker’s eight digs, Pollock’s six digs and Briana Reese’s five digs stood out on defense.
➜ Uni High 2, Danville First Baptist 1. The host Illineks (3-5) won for the third time in their last four matches, rallying for a 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 nonconference success. Larissa Dolcos bashed five kills and served five aces for Uni High, which secured 10 assists and five aces from Lisa Spencer.
➜ Unity 2, Tuscola 0. The host Rockets (2-3) moved another step toward the .500 mark with a 25-21, 25-20 nonconference victory over the Warriors (0-5). Kara Young collected seven kills for Unity, which added five kills from Matea Cunningham and nine assists from Jayci McGraw. Tuscola’s Zoey Thomason put together a five-kill, five-dig outing alongside Anna Rauguth’s eight assists and Addisyn Pettry’s four kills and six digs.
➜ Watseka 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The visiting Warriors (3-2) dealt the Panthers their first loss of the season via a 25-15, 25-20 nonconference decision. Megan Martin and Lauren Tegtmeyer smacked eight and seven kills, respectively, for Watseka as the primary attackers off Elena Newell’s 25 assists. Brianna Denault (12 digs) and Ella Smith (10 digs) headed the defense. PBL (4-1) had its offense powered by four kills apiece from Araya Stack and Bailey Bruns plus seven assists from Stack and six assists from Aubrey Busboom. Stack and Busboom each added four digs defensively.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 7, Charleston 1. The visiting Conquering Riders (3-3) put together their best offensive effort of the season, routing a nonconference enemy. Jaden Mast produced two of those goals, while each of Caleb Whitchurch, Cole Gabriels, Ethan Petersheim, Josh Skowronski and Hunter Heldt contributed one goal. Spencer Kelmel made four keeper saves.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Watseka 4. A high-scoring Vermilion Valley Conference match ended in favor of the visiting Blue Devils (3-1-1) over the Warriors (2-3). Trystan Turner, Hayden Rice, Logan Hall, Brady Coon and Noah Rice each scored once for BHRA, with assists going to Brendan Whitney, Dylan Davis, Turner and Rice. Caiden Brassard and Narciso Solorzano each scored twice for Watseka. Solorzano assisted on his team’s other two goals, and David Bell added one assist.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Schlarman 0. The visiting Buffaloes (2-2-1) snapped a three-match winless streak by shutting out the Hilltoppers (0-5) in a VVC affair. Wes Curry, Nathan Blue and Luke Barney each found the back of the net, with assists going to Simonas Ankstatis, Barney and Blue. Matthew Darling recorded the clean sheet in net for G-RF/W.
➜ Meridian 1, Unity 0. Cole Saunders stopped four shots in goal for the visiting Rockets (1-2), but he didn’t receive any offensive support in a non-league setback.
➜ Monticello 4, Uni High 3. In a highly competitive nonconference match, it was the host Sages (5-0) who produced just enough offense to clip the Illineks (1-3). Biniam Lienhart accounted for three of those Monticello goals, and teammate Cohen Neighbors potted the other. Rylan Good assisted on two of Lienhart’s tallies, Ben Williamson assisted on the other and Evan Henrard came up with six keeper saves. Noah La Nave booted two of Uni High’s goals, on assists from Teo Chemla and Nate Roth. Henry Wang generated the other marker, and Arjun Kala made 12 keeper saves for the Illineks.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Iroquois West 0. Grant Powell scored once in each half for the visiting Comets (4-1-1) as they dispatched the Raiders (2-3) in a VVC meeting. Powell also assisted on a goal from Ty Smoot, and both Smoot and Macen Phillips added one assist for O/SF. Keeper Joshua Ruch saved the only shot he faced, while IW goaltender Chris Andrade made 15 stops.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 1, Hoopeston Area 0. Hunter Ketchum pitched a 12-save shutout in net for the host Spartans (3-1-1), who squeaked past the Cornjerkers (3-2) in non-league play. Ryker Lockhart produced the match’s only goal, scoring in the second half for SJ-O. Owen Root was the tough-luck loser in net for Hoopeston Area, finishing with eight saves.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Champaign. Wilson Kirby couldn’t be caught by any other golfers during a nine-hole contest at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, his 37 good for medalist honors by 8 strokes. Kirby’s performance was integral to St. Thomas More trumping Fisher 184-228 in a match that also included Champaign Academy High. The Sabers turned in the day’s top six scores, with Kirby most closely followed by Jack McMahon’s 45 and Cole Kemper’s 50. The Bunnies received identical 55s from Ryan Coulter and Jordan Claxton plus a 56 from Max Bruggman. The Owls’ Keagan Marie Markun, playing on the boys’ tees, fired a team-best 58.
➜ At Danville. Schlarman overcame Cissna Park and Westville 181-224-247 in a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular at Danville Country Club. Deuce Provost led both the Hilltoppers and the entire field with a medalist 42 across nine holes. Three other Schlarman athletes also broke 50 on the day: Owen Jones (44), Adam Duncan (46) and Will Stout (49). The runner-up Timberwolves acquired a 53 from Dalton McWethy, a 54 from Colson Carley and a 55 from Kahne Clauss, while the third-place Tigers took in a 53 from Ty Williamson and matching 64s from Garyson McBride and Caleb Howe.
➜ At Fairbury. Carson Friedman was the athlete to beat in a triangular at Indian Creek Golf Course, the Prairie Central senior’s 40 good for medalist status. He helped the Hawks defeat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Iroquois West 170-186-192 in the nine-hole showcase. Teegan Quinn and Tucker Stoller added matching 43s for Prairie Central, tying for fourth overall, and Connor Gibson chipped in a 44. The runner-up Falcons were keyed by Carter Eichelberger’s individual third-place 42 and Ryan Carley’s 43. Frontrunners for the third-place Raiders were Tyler Read (43) and Evan Izquierdo (47).
➜ At Farmer City. Case Kopacz earned medalist distinction in a nine-hole triangular at Woodlawn Country Club, his 40 also propelling Oakwood to a 194-229-250 triumph versus Buckley Christ Lutheran and host Blue Ridge. The Comets also boasted the day’s second- and third-best scores: a 47 from Mason Goodner and a 49 from Nate Stewart. The Crusaders’ 229 total was led by Gavin Spitz’s 50 and Ethan Huse’s 52, while the Knights’ best scores were Gavin Friel’s 55 and Gus Friedrich’s 59.
➜ At Rantoul. Will Ross fired an even-par 36 during a nine-hole triangular at Willow Pond Golf Course, pushing Monticello to a 159-173-177 victory over Illini Prairie Conference foes Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden. The Sages also claimed the individual co-runners-up in Maddux Quick and Sam Davison, each shooting 39. The second-place Eagles were powered by Justin Merrill’s 41, Alex Warner’s 42 and Ethan Donaldson’s 44. The third-place Spartans picked up a 40 from Ashten Cafarelli, a 43 from Maddux Carter and a 45 from Jacob Kern.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Charleston. Champaign Central was downed by host Charleston 193-216 in a dual match at Charleston Country Club. Addison Jones’ 50 led the Maroons and was the third-best score overall, while teammate Reese Phillips carded a 54.
➜ At Farmer City. Host Blue Ridge earned a team win by the slimmest of margins against Clinton during a nine-hole match at Woodlawn Country Club, posting a 234 total to the Maroons’ 235. Clinton’s Carley Earle and Sarah Mills were the 1-2 finishers overall at 50 and 52, respectively, but the Knights showed more balance. Phoebe Reynolds’ 53, Lillian Enger’s 54 and Peyton Heiser’s 63 led the way in that regard. Individuals from three other schools also competed — Ridgeview’s Annalyn Harper shot 56, Oakwood’s Lily Harden finished with a 62 and Buckley Christ Lutheran’s Kaya Rayson logged a 66.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Baler Rigsby, Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons each won in singles and doubles play for Watseka during a 7-2 victory over St. Joseph-Ogden at Atkins Tennis Center. Rigsby won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, Pueschell prevailed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4 singles and Parsons picked up a 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 5 singles. Pueschell and Parsons paired on a 6-4, 6-2 No. 2 doubles win, and Rigsby teamed with Emma Simons on a 6-2, 6-0 No. 1 doubles victory. SJ-O’s Abbey Dow won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and the duo of Halie Harms and Katie Earley took a 6-2, 7-6 win at No. 3 doubles.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Champaign. Normal West won seven of 12 events en route to a 120-63 victory over host Centennial in a Big 12 Conference dual at Unit 4 Pool. Marin McAndrew had a strong meet for the Chargers. She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 20.05 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.53, and she also served on two first-place relay units — in the 200 medley (2:04.37) and 200 freestyle (1:49.43). Rebekah Kim, Lin Gilbertz and Annika Scott also were part of both relay foursomes, and Gilbertz added an individual triumph in the 100 freestyle (1:02.13).