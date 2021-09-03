In football
➜ Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 26, Seneca 21. A two-score halftime lead gave HA/AP the cushion it needed when Seneca rallied into the fourth quarter. Special teams play helped seal the Cornjerkers’ win. Sam Champs returned a kickoff 85 yards to the Seneca 4-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, and Anthony Zamora scored to put HA/AP back on top before holding on for the five-point victory. Zamora had another touchdown run and a touchdown pass to Grant Morgan in the first half, and both Abel Colunga and Braden Ellis scored fourth quarter rushing touchdowns for the Cornjerkers.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Arthur Christian kept up its string of early season victories with a 25-9, 25-21 sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Keisha Miller had 15 assists for the Conquering Riders (11-0), and Liana Kauffman finished with eight kills and 12 digs in the win.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Villa Grove 0. BHRA won for the third time in four days, improving to 3-2 on the season, with its 25-19, 25-19 sweep of Villa Grove. Kayln Cordes had 12 assists and three aces for the Blue Devils (3-4) in the loss, while Vanessa Wright put down a team-high six kills to go with three aces of her own.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Ridgeview 0. Cissna Park bounced back after Tuesday’s loss to St. Joseph-Ogden with a quick 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Ridgeview. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves (4-2) with 11 assists and six aces in the win, while Regan King added six aces and three kills.
➜ Heyworth 2, Clinton 0. Clinton’s losing streak to start the season hit five after Thursday’s 25-18, 25-17 home loss to Heyworth.
➜ Monticello 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. A near double-double from Renni Fultz helped Monticello top Warrensburg-Latham 25-23, 25-23. Fultz led the Sages (3-1) with 10 kills and nine digs, while Lizzie Stiverson had 21 assists and six digs.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Watseka 1. PBL stayed unbeaten on the season after rallying from a one-set deficit to beat Watseka 21-25, 25-10, 27-25. Aubrey Busboom came up one dig shy of a double-double for the Panthers (5-0) with 22 assists, nine digs and three kills. Addison Oyer was in the same boat for PBL with 13 kills, nine digs and one block, while Bailey Bruns had 11 digs, seven kills, two aces and one block. Elena Newell had 24 assists and three blocks for the Warriors (2-3), and Sydney McTaggart led the way defensively with 15 digs in the loss.
➜ Rantoul 2, Urbana 1. Rantoul fell behind early but ultimately started its season on a good note with a 23-25, 25-9, 25-21 win against Urbana. Ashlee Freeman paced the Eagles (1-0) with 33 assists, while Delaney Fullenkamp put down 16 kills and Makenzie Tome had 12 kills. Sammi Christman had 10 kills, five digs and two blocks for the Tigers (0-3), and Rowen Grison-Sullivan finished with seven digs, six kills and five assists.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Teutopolis 0. St. Joseph-Ogden took advantage of getting a bonus match at home because of Teutopolis’ decision not to follow Illinois’ mask mandate by sweeping the Wooden Shoes 25-20, 25-10. Becca Steinbach led the Spartans (6-0) with 12 assists, Kennedi Burnett had six kills, six digs and five aces and Hannah Fox finished with seven digs in the win.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Tri-Valley 0. St. Thomas More won its third straight match to start the season with a 27-25, 25-14 sweep of Tri-Valley in nonconference action. Caroline Kerr put up 19 assists and five kills for the Sabers (3-0), while Mallory Monahan and Shannon Monahan led the team with eight kills apiece. Colleen Hege held things down defensively for STM with 12 digs to go with three aces, and Julia Johnson contributed three blocks.
➜ Springfield 2, Centennial 1. Centennial looked on the way to its first win of the season after winning the first set against Springfield, but the Senators rallied for a 20-25, 25-11, 25-14 victory. Ashlyn Perry had 22 digs for the Chargers (0-4), and Kelsie Pitcher put up 15 assists, seven digs and one kill.
➜ Unity 2, Tuscola 1. Unity dropped a competitive first set but rallied for a 26-28, 25-21, 25-12 victory to remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season. Kerri Pierce had a double-double for the Warriors (3-2) in the loss, finishing with 17 assists, 12 digs, two aces and one kill. Kate Dean also had 12 digs, seven kills and four blocks for Tuscola.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 4, Charleston 2. Three first-half goals wound up being enough for Arthur Christian in its nonconference win against Charleston, but the Conquering Riders (1-2) added one more for insurance to double up the Trojans. Cole Gabriels led Arthur Christian with one goal and two assists, while Jaden Mast finished with one goal and one assists and goalkeeper Caden Henry made five saves in the win.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Watseka 1. BHRA’s Liam Oxendine made sure his team’s hot streak continued, pouring in four goals in the Blue Devils’ win against Watseka. It was a third straight victory for BHRA (3-2) after starting the season with consecutive losses. Hayden Rice chipped in one goal and three assists for the Blue Devils, and goalkeeper Kaleb Suchaczewski finished with seven saves. Narcisco Solorzano had the lone goal for Watseka (1-5).
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Alexa Miller gave A-L-A-H (2-2) the early lead, but Blue Ridge rallied for two unanswered goals to win the Lincoln Prairie Conference match in Farmer City. Ty Meeker scored off a Zack Lewis assist for the first goal for the host Knights, and Lewis went unassisted for the game winner for Blue Ridge (2-3), which snapped a three-match losing streak. Dylan Coffee made 11 saves in the win.
➜ Meridian 5, Unity 4. Unity kept pace with Meridian in a high-scoring first half, but the Rockets fell just short of their first win of the season after the Hawks netted two goals after halftime. Nolan Remone had two goals for Unity (0-4), and Gabe Pound chipped in one goal and one assist.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Iroquois West 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork ended a two-match losing streak and got back to .500 for the season with its shutout victory against Iroquois West. The Comets (3-3) put eight of 18 total shots on goals, with both Joe Lashuay and Reef Pacot finding the back of the net in the win. Oakwood goalkeeper Josh Ruch made 10 saves, and Tony Espinosa finished with six saves for the Raiders (3-2) in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Hoopeston Area 1. St. Joseph-Ogden got a pair of second-half goals from Colin Thomey to turn the tide in the Spartans’ come-from-behind win against Hoopeston Area. Aiden Cromwell also scored for SJ-O (4-1-1), Jared Emmert had a pair of assists and goalkeeper Hunter Ketchum made 18 saves. Hoopeston’s only goal was an SJ-O own goal. Goalkeeper Owen Root made six saves for the Cornjerkers (4-1-1) in their first loss of the season.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Schlarman’s Owen Jones took home medalist honors with a 49 at Harrison Park Golf Course and helped lead the Hilltoppers to the team win against Cissna Park and Westville. Deuce Provost finished second overall for Schlarman with a 50, while Colson Carley and Kahne Clauss had matching 55s for Cissna Park and Ty Williamson carded a 51 to lead Westville.
➜ At Rantoul. Monticello put together a 1-2-3 finish at the top of the individual leaderboard to beat St. Joseph-Ogden and Rantoul in a three-team match at Willow Pond Golf Course. Will Ross claimed medalist honors for the Sages with a 1-under 35 and was followed by teammates Tanner Buehnerkeper with a 39 and Maddux Quick with a 42. Maddux Carter shot a 43 to pace the Spartans, while Justin Merrill led the Eagles with a 46.
➜ At Rantoul. St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby shot a 42 for medalist honors and helped propel the Sabers to a 24-stroke victory against Fisher at Brookhill Golf Course. Will Piefer shot a 43 and Jack McMahon a 45, as the Sabers claimed the top three spots. Jacob Reynolds paced the Bunnies with a 48.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Ryan Carley shot a 6-over 41 to earn medalist honors, two of his teammates also finished in the top five and the Falcons took down Prairie Central by six strokes at Indian Springs Golf Course. The Hawks’ Connor Gibson shot a 42 to finish second. Ridgeview’s Noah Ramos also carded a 42, but was playing unattached since the Mustangs didn’t field a full team.
➜ At Tuscola. Tuscola finished fourth in the four-team match it hosted Thursday at Ironhorse Golf Course, falling to Altamont, Marshall and Mount Zion. Brayden Gough and Landon Gough carded matching 50s to lead the Warriors.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Pontiac. Iroquois West was the top area finisher at the Pontiac scramble shooting a 6-under 66 at Pontiac Elks Country Club to finish three strokes behind the host Indians. Watseka (72) was eighth, and Monticello (82) was 13th.
➜ At Savoy. Addison Jones shot a 48 to tie for fifth overall and lead Champaign Central, but the Maroons lost to Charleston by 30 strokes at the University of Illinois Blue Course.
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz outdueled Ridgeview’s Annalynn Harper by a single stroke in what wound up a head-to-head match at Indian Springs Golf Course. Heinz shot a 53, while Harper carded a 54.
➜ At Tuscola. Tuscola’s Marley Good took medalist honors with a 49, but the Warriors finished second by two strokes to Mt. Zion in the three-team match at Ironhorse Golf Course. Makenna Fiscus added a 53 for Tuscola.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Normal. Centennial won just two of 12 events in its 123-62 loss to Big 12 rivals Normal West. Marin McAndrew took first in the 100-yard freestyle for the Chargers, winning in 1 minute, 1.44 seconds. Centennial also won the 400-yard freestyle relay, with Ava Bernacchi, Noelle Hunt, Lexie Seten and Ellie Maurer teaming up for a time of 4:21.21 that was nearly 40 seconds faster than West’s.
➜ At Stanford. Uni High’s Sally Ma won two events, dominating in both, but the Illineks finished third in the three-team meet at Olympia behind Pekin and the host Spartans. Ma won the 200-yard individual medley by nearly 17 seconds with a time of 2:14.71. She followed that up with a victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.30 seconds, which made her the only swimmer under the 1 minute mark. Stella Youse also won the 1-meter diving competition for Uni High, and her final score of 208.75 points gave her the win by more than 56 points.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. A doubles sweep and four of six wins in singles action gave St. Thomas More a 7-2 victory against Mt. Zion. Maddy Swisher was perfect at No. 1 singles for the Sabers, winning 6-0, 6-0, and Kambyl Stipes dropped just one game in her 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles for STM. The duo of Emma Graham and Sofie Vavrik did the same with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
➜ At Urbana. Centennial swept doubles play and nearly did the same in singles to beat Urbana 8-1 at Blair Park. Sandya Subbiah won 8-3 at No. 1 singles for the Chargers and teamed up with Anna Park for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles. Park also won 8-4 at No. 2 singles. The Chargers’ lone sweep belonged to Nicole Vozovoy and Aastha Patel, who won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles. Urbana’s single point came from an 8-4 win at No. 4 singles by Alisa Tangmunarunkit.