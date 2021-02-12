Listen to this article

In boys’ basketball

Prairie Central 66, Heyworth 54. Rylie Vaughan scored a game-high 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Hawks to a nonconference win. Trey Bazzell added 15 points for Prairie Central (2-0), while Drew Haberkorn, Cooper Palmore and Andy Krenz each had seven points.

Watseka 52, Donovan 38. The host Warriors relied on balanced scoring in a nonconference win. Conner Curry scored a team-high 11 points for Wateska (2-1), with Brayden Haines (10 points), Jordan Schroeder (nine points) and Drew Wittenborn (eight points) not far behind.

In girls’ basketball

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 74, Okaw Valley 28. The Knights kept their perfect record intact with a dominating home win in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Makenzie Brown scored a team-high 14 points for ALAH (5-0), while teammates Alexa Miller (13 points), Charley Condill (12 points) and Kailee Otto (11 points) joined her in double figures as the Knights took control early, leading 25-6 at the end of the first quarter and 47-12 at halftime.

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Prairie Central 52. The host Hawks nearly rallied from a 37-22 halftime deficit, but didn’t come out on top in this close Illini Prairie Conference game. Madison Kinkade scored a team-high 14 points for Prairie Central (1-2), with Katy Curl (13 points) and Chloe Sisco (10 points) also hitting double figures.

Clifton Central 45, Cissna Park 33. The host Timberwolves led 23-11 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on to the lead in the second half in a Sangamon Valley Conference defeat. Mikayla Knake scored a team-high 10 points for Cissna Park (1-3).

Clinton 47, Mt. Pulaski 32. The visiting Maroons took an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up in their nonconference win. Mallory Cyrulik scored a game-high 24 points to lead Clinton (4-1).

Dwight 54, Iroquois West 44. The visiting Raiders held a narrow 40-39 lead entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t prevail in an SVC loss. Shelby Johnson scored a team-high 20 points for the Raiders (1-1), while Shea Small and Ashton Miller each had nine points.

Eureka 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18. The host Falcons had a hard time figuring out Eureka’s stingy defense in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Olivia Hawthorne scored a team-high eight points for GCMS (1-3) and Savannah Shumate added five points.

Milford 52, Oakwood 31. The visiting Bearcats took control early en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Abby Tovey scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half for Milford (4-2), which led 38-14 at halftime. Addie Wright had a team-high 10 points for Oakwood (0-3).

Monticello 43, Chillicothe IVC 30. The host Sages earned their first win of the season, taking down the Grey Ghosts in IPC action thanks to a strong defensive effort. Lizzie Stiverson paced Monticello (1-1) with 16 points, while Lydia Burger added 15 points and Renni Fultz joined the two in double figures with 10 points. The Sages trailed 24-19 at halftime before limiting the Grey Ghosts to six points in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Momence 3. The host Panthers used stifling defense to roll to an SVC win. Baylee Cosgrove scored a game-high 17 points for PBL (2-0), which limited Momence to one field goal and one free throw in the second quarter. Lorena Arnett chipped in with 14 points.

Pontiac 43, Unity 34. The visiting Rockets couldn’t pull off the IPC win despite a team-high 14 points from Chloee Reed. Katey Moore (six points) and Taylor Henry (nine rebounds) also factored into the game for Unity (1-2).

St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 32. The host Spartans jumped out to a 30-10 lead by halftime and didn’t let up in an IPC victory. Ella Armstrong scored a game-high 16 points for SJ-O (3-0), while Payton Jacob added 12 points and Taylor Wells contributed seven points. Tanaya Young had nearly half of Rantoul’s scoring efforts with a team-high 14 points for the Eagles (0-2).

Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 33. Sullivan extended its win streak to two following a Central Illinois Conference home triumph. Emily White scored a game-high 22 points and made five steals, while Zoe Walton (10 points, six assists) and Taylor Orris (eight points, 10 rebounds) chipped in for Sullivan (4-1).

Tri-County 74, Arcola 35. The host Titans cruised to an LPC win, with Tayler Barry pouring in a game-high 34 points and making 12 steals for Tri-County (3-0). Melia Eskew contributed 11 points, Kaylin Williams had nine points and Bella Dudley chipped in seven points. Kelsey Moore scored a team-high 13 points and KayLee Hohlbauch contributed 10 points for Arcola (2-1).

Tri-Valley 50, LeRoy 42. The visiting Panthers led 27-21 at halftime, but couldn’t secure a Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Callie Warlow scored a team-high 12 points for LeRoy (1-3) and Tiffany Bargmann added 10 points.

Tuscola 50, Shelbyville 36. Tuscola broke open a close CIC game in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten. Marissa Russo scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors (5-0), who led 31-27 after three quarters. Ella Boyer drained four three-pointers for all 12 of her points, Brynn Tabeling finished with 11 points and Hope Dietrich added seven points. Laney Cummings didn’t score, but played a crucial role with 13 rebounds.

In boys’ swim & dive

At Danville. Champaign Central picked up two Big 12 wins, defeating host Danville 60-19 and Peoria Richwoods 55-38. The host Vikings, meanwhile, also lost 57-26 to Richwoods. Nolan Miller and Aidan Williams each won two events to lead the Maroons, with Miller placing first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 44.69 seconds and in the 100 freestyle (49.80). Williams took first in the 50 freestyle (23.36) and the 100 backstroke (59.31). Maddox Dempsey in the 100 butterfly (1:01.09) and Cleve Arner in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.75) also placed first for Central. Williams, Arner, Dempsey and Joel Powers-Ege teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:53.60), while Dempsey, Austin Barker, Powers-Ege and Miller powered the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:41.55). Alexander Faulkner won the 200 individual medley in 2:15.25 for Danville’s lone win.

