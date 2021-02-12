In boys’ basketball
➜ Prairie Central 66, Heyworth 54. Rylie Vaughan scored a game-high 19 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to lift the visiting Hawks to a nonconference win. Trey Bazzell added 15 points for Prairie Central (2-0), while Drew Haberkorn, Cooper Palmore and Andy Krenz each had seven points.
➜ Watseka 52, Donovan 38. The host Warriors relied on balanced scoring in a nonconference win. Conner Curry scored a team-high 11 points for Wateska (2-1), with Brayden Haines (10 points), Jordan Schroeder (nine points) and Drew Wittenborn (eight points) not far behind.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 74, Okaw Valley 28. The Knights kept their perfect record intact with a dominating home win in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Makenzie Brown scored a team-high 14 points for ALAH (5-0), while teammates Alexa Miller (13 points), Charley Condill (12 points) and Kailee Otto (11 points) joined her in double figures as the Knights took control early, leading 25-6 at the end of the first quarter and 47-12 at halftime.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Prairie Central 52. The host Hawks nearly rallied from a 37-22 halftime deficit, but didn’t come out on top in this close Illini Prairie Conference game. Madison Kinkade scored a team-high 14 points for Prairie Central (1-2), with Katy Curl (13 points) and Chloe Sisco (10 points) also hitting double figures.
➜ Clifton Central 45, Cissna Park 33. The host Timberwolves led 23-11 at halftime, but couldn’t hold on to the lead in the second half in a Sangamon Valley Conference defeat. Mikayla Knake scored a team-high 10 points for Cissna Park (1-3).
➜ Clinton 47, Mt. Pulaski 32. The visiting Maroons took an 11-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and didn’t let up in their nonconference win. Mallory Cyrulik scored a game-high 24 points to lead Clinton (4-1).
➜ Dwight 54, Iroquois West 44. The visiting Raiders held a narrow 40-39 lead entering the fourth quarter, but couldn’t prevail in an SVC loss. Shelby Johnson scored a team-high 20 points for the Raiders (1-1), while Shea Small and Ashton Miller each had nine points.
➜ Eureka 54, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18. The host Falcons had a hard time figuring out Eureka’s stingy defense in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Olivia Hawthorne scored a team-high eight points for GCMS (1-3) and Savannah Shumate added five points.
➜ Milford 52, Oakwood 31. The visiting Bearcats took control early en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Abby Tovey scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half for Milford (4-2), which led 38-14 at halftime. Addie Wright had a team-high 10 points for Oakwood (0-3).
➜ Monticello 43, Chillicothe IVC 30. The host Sages earned their first win of the season, taking down the Grey Ghosts in IPC action thanks to a strong defensive effort. Lizzie Stiverson paced Monticello (1-1) with 16 points, while Lydia Burger added 15 points and Renni Fultz joined the two in double figures with 10 points. The Sages trailed 24-19 at halftime before limiting the Grey Ghosts to six points in the second half and none in the fourth quarter.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Momence 3. The host Panthers used stifling defense to roll to an SVC win. Baylee Cosgrove scored a game-high 17 points for PBL (2-0), which limited Momence to one field goal and one free throw in the second quarter. Lorena Arnett chipped in with 14 points.
➜ Pontiac 43, Unity 34. The visiting Rockets couldn’t pull off the IPC win despite a team-high 14 points from Chloee Reed. Katey Moore (six points) and Taylor Henry (nine rebounds) also factored into the game for Unity (1-2).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 64, Rantoul 32. The host Spartans jumped out to a 30-10 lead by halftime and didn’t let up in an IPC victory. Ella Armstrong scored a game-high 16 points for SJ-O (3-0), while Payton Jacob added 12 points and Taylor Wells contributed seven points. Tanaya Young had nearly half of Rantoul’s scoring efforts with a team-high 14 points for the Eagles (0-2).
➜ Sullivan 50, Warrensburg-Latham 33. Sullivan extended its win streak to two following a Central Illinois Conference home triumph. Emily White scored a game-high 22 points and made five steals, while Zoe Walton (10 points, six assists) and Taylor Orris (eight points, 10 rebounds) chipped in for Sullivan (4-1).
➜ Tri-County 74, Arcola 35. The host Titans cruised to an LPC win, with Tayler Barry pouring in a game-high 34 points and making 12 steals for Tri-County (3-0). Melia Eskew contributed 11 points, Kaylin Williams had nine points and Bella Dudley chipped in seven points. Kelsey Moore scored a team-high 13 points and KayLee Hohlbauch contributed 10 points for Arcola (2-1).
➜ Tri-Valley 50, LeRoy 42. The visiting Panthers led 27-21 at halftime, but couldn’t secure a Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Callie Warlow scored a team-high 12 points for LeRoy (1-3) and Tiffany Bargmann added 10 points.
➜ Tuscola 50, Shelbyville 36. Tuscola broke open a close CIC game in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten. Marissa Russo scored a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors (5-0), who led 31-27 after three quarters. Ella Boyer drained four three-pointers for all 12 of her points, Brynn Tabeling finished with 11 points and Hope Dietrich added seven points. Laney Cummings didn’t score, but played a crucial role with 13 rebounds.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Danville. Champaign Central picked up two Big 12 wins, defeating host Danville 60-19 and Peoria Richwoods 55-38. The host Vikings, meanwhile, also lost 57-26 to Richwoods. Nolan Miller and Aidan Williams each won two events to lead the Maroons, with Miller placing first in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 44.69 seconds and in the 100 freestyle (49.80). Williams took first in the 50 freestyle (23.36) and the 100 backstroke (59.31). Maddox Dempsey in the 100 butterfly (1:01.09) and Cleve Arner in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.75) also placed first for Central. Williams, Arner, Dempsey and Joel Powers-Ege teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:53.60), while Dempsey, Austin Barker, Powers-Ege and Miller powered the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:41.55). Alexander Faulkner won the 200 individual medley in 2:15.25 for Danville’s lone win.