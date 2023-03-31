In baseball
➜ Arcola 7, Le Roy 3. Tanner Thomas did it all for Arcola in a nonconference road win, tallying two hits — a double and a home run — while driving in two runs and scoring three runs. He also struck out 11 batters in five innings of work on the mound.Noach Company had the majority of the offensive output for Le Roy with two hits and two RBI.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Fisher 1. The visiting Blue Devils (2-4) garnered their second consecutive win by taking down the Bunnies (1-2) in six innings of non-league play. Enrique Rangel and Caden Keleminic each offered two hits and two RBI for BHRA’s offense, which added two hits and one RBI from Chaz Dubois as backing for Tuff Elson‘s six innings of three-hit, 12-strikeout pitching. Ryan Coulter provided two hits for Fisher, which picked up a double and one RBI from Jeremiah Todd.
➜ Cissna Park 19, Grant Park 6. The Timberwolves’ bats roared in a nonconference win, with four hits from Gavin Spitz leading an attack that also included multiple hits from Mason Blanck, Brayden Bruens, Colson Carley, Ethan Huse and Jream Renteria. Cissna Park (2-4) scored four runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning to put the game out of reach early. Carley threw six innings of four-hit, four-strikeout ball to clinch the final outcome and snap a four-game losing skid.
➜ Danville 7, Catlin Salt Fork 6. Jayden Gray earned the win on the mound as host Danville (1-4) picked up a narrow win over Salt Fork (5-2) in a nonconference game.
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Ridgeview 4. Zach Huchel drove in the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the seventh inning for the host Cornjerkers (2-3), securing them a walk-off win in nonconference action against the Mustangs (1-3). Hoopeston Area’s Ethan Steiner (2 for 3, two RBI) and Cole Miller (1 for 3, one RBI) also helped make a winning pitcher of Keygan Field.
➜ Monticello 13, Prairie Central 0. An eight-run sixth inning permitted the visiting Sages (5-1) to down the Hawks (1-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference meeting. Ike Young was impressive on the mound for Monticello, throwing five innings of one-hit ball with no walks and five strikeouts. Colton Vance went 3 for 3 with RBI to pace the Sages’ offense, which claimed three RBI from Kyle Peake and two hits apiece from Biniam Lienhart and Jack Buckalew. Gavin Tredenick logged Prairie Central’s hit.
➜ Mt. Zion 7, Centennial 1. The host Chargers (2-6) trailed just 2-1 entering the fifth inning, but that’s when the Braves tallied five runs and pulled away with the nonconference triumph. Brody Stonecipher had two of Centennial’s five hits, Walker Westfield scored the team’s lone run and Kam Ross tossed seven strikeouts in five innings pitched.
➜ Oakwood 18, Heritage 0. Brady Marcinko put together a gem on the mound for the visiting Comets (5-2-1), throwing five innings of one-hit, one walk ball to guide his team past the Hawks (0-5) in nonconference action. Marcinko struck out seven foes in his complete-game performance, and he also chipped in two hits and two runs on offense. Oakwood’s Joshua Ruch and Chase Harrison each drove in four runs to lead their team’s attack, with Grant Powell and Dalton Hobick adding two RBI apiece. Harrison smacked a home run as part of his output. Heritage’s lone hit came from Robert Holloman.
➜ Shelbyville 5, Clinton 2. The Maroons (1-2) dropped a Central Illinois Conference game despite a five-inning, three-strikeout effort from Jack Manning and a hit from Josh Bass.
➜ Sullivan 11, Tuscola 3. Host Sullivan (4-1) generated four runs in the first inning and never looked back en route to a Central Illinois Conference win versus the Warriors (1-5). Six different Sullivan athletes drove in at least one run apiece, led by three RBI from Dawson Foster. Tristan Ruppert and Adan Mills each had two hits, Cameron Crowe scored three runs and Jake Stewart struck out eight batters in four innings pitched. Tuscola’s Colton Musgrave drove in one run and scored once, the latter feat matched by teammates Austin Cummings and Cooper Lyons.
➜ Unity 7, Olympia 2. Easton Cunningham, Austin Langendorf and Tre Hoggard each recorded two hits for the visiting Rockets (4-0-1), who turned aside a former Illini Prairie Conference foe in a non-league game. All three players doubled — Hoggard did so twice — and scored one run, with Hoggard driving in one run as well. This supported Unity pitcher Emmerson Bailey, who allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings of work.
➜ Watseka 13, Kankakee Grace 3. An eight-run fifth inning allowed the host Warriors (1-3) to obtain their first win of the season, coming in nonconference play. Aidan Morris, Brayden Ketchum and DaVincci Lane each drove in two runs for Watseka, with Morris walking twice and scoring thrice as well. Lathan Bowling added two hits and pitched three innings in which he struck out seven batters, the latter effort complemented by Ketchum’s six strikeouts.
➜ Westville 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Landen Haurez fired a five-inning two-hitter for the host Tigers (7-2), pacing them to a non-league triumph versus the Falcons (1-5). Haurez was nearly spotless, allowing two hits and one walk against six strikeouts. He helped his own caused by doubling and driving in four runs as a hitter. Cade Schaumburg knocked in three more runs for Westville, which tallied 10 times in the fourth inning to pull away. Kamden Maddox (two hits, two RBI) and Ethan McMasters (two hits, one RBI, two runs) also aided the home team’s cause. David Hull and Isaiah Johnson each logged a hit for GCMS.
In softball
➜ Bloomington 6, Mahomet-Seymour 4. Despite two hits from Madelyn Logsdon and seven innings of eight-hit, four-strikeout ball from Ava Henderson, the host Bulldogs (0-3) were defeated by the Purple Raiders in nonconference play.
➜ Blue Ridge 6, Schlarman 1. The host Knights (1-5) produced two first-inning runs versus the Hilltoppers (0-1), which proved to be enough offense to support the pitching duo of Carmen Ellis and Ellie Schlieper during a nonconference victory. The two combined to allow two hits while striking out 10 batters in the circle. Lily Summers went 3 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored to front Blue Ridge’s offense, which added three hits, one RBI and two runs scored from Alexis Wike.
➜ Champaign Central 5, Urbana 2. After falling behind 2-0 before even receiving an at-bat, the host Maroons (2-2) netted five unanswered runs and defeated the Tigers (1-4) in Big 12 Conference play. Tayten Hunter threw a complete game for Central, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out 11 foes. Kaitlyn Helm went 2 for 2 with one RBI and three runs scored to key the Maroons’ offense, with both Bridget Lee and Abby Boland driving in one run as well. Halie Thompson picked up Urbana’s lone hit and scored one of its two runs, the other run coming from Lorelie Yau.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Hoopeston Area 6. The visiting Falcons (2-0) departed Vermilion County with an 11-inning, nonconference win against the Cornjerkers (2-2). Riley Miller drove in two runs for Hoopeston Area, which acquired one RBI and two stolen bases apiece from Macy Warner and Alexa Bailey.
➜ Monticello 20, Prairie Central 9. The visiting Sages (3-2) racked up at least 20 runs for the second consecutive game, this time doing so versus the Hawks (0-3) in an Illini Prairie Conference game. All nine of Monticello’s starters ended with at least one hit. Isa Beery went 4 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored, while Avery Schweitzer finished 2 for 4 with five RBI and two runs scored. Marrissa Miller slashed a pair of home runs on her way to four RBI and three runs scored, while Emma Stoerger went 3 for 4 with a homer, three RBI and three runs scored. Rylee Galloway went 3 for 4 with three RBI and three runs scored to lead Prairie Central’s offense, which received two RBI apiece from Lillie Hogan and Kyah Creek.
➜ Rantoul 5, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Rantoul (3-2) went on the road and claimed a nonconference triumph on the strength of a four-run fifth inning that made the difference in the Eagles’ third consecutive victory. Nicole Vermillion collected three hits in four trips to the plate while Emily Curtis fanned 13 batters in five innings of work in the circle. The Trojans (3-2) plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning before their comeback attempt fell short; Cami Saltsgaver collected their lone hit.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 20, St. Thomas More 0. Four hits apiece from Peyton Jones and Ellie Ward and home runs off the bats of Addy Martinie and Shayne Immke provided enough offensive firepower for the Spartans (5-3) to secure a win over the host Sabers (0-3) in IPC play. Timera Blackburn-Kelley earned the victory in the circle; her two scoreless innings were matched by Amelia Huckstadt.
➜ Salt Fork 5, Paris 0. A steady pitching outing from Kendyl Hurt plus balanced offensive production allowed the host Storm (6-0) to remain perfect on the season by picking up this nonconference win. Hurt threw a complete-game four-hitter, walking one batter and striking out five. She also turned in a three-hit day on offense, scoring one run. Kailey Frischkorn drove in two runs and Karli McGee knocked in one run for Salt Fork, which gained two hits apiece from Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell.
➜ Shelbyville 19, Clinton 9. The host Rams scored at least once in every inning to fend off the Maroons (3-7) in six innings of Central Illinois Conference action. Heidi Humble homered and tripled among three hits, driving in four runs and scoring twice for Clinton. Alaina Soberalski went 2 for 3 with three RBI for the Maroons, and Brooke Reeves scored three runs.
➜ Sullivan 7, Tuscola 5. J’Nai Webb drove in a pair of runs to snap a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning shortly after teammate Taylar Mercer knocked in two runs to knot this CIC game at 5, leading host Sullivan (4-1) to a comeback victory over the Warriors (4-2). Webb went 2 for 3 with three RBI on the afternoon, and Mercer finished 1 for 3. Maddy Probus threw a complete game for Sullivan, walking four and striking out five. Ava Boyer collected three hits for the Warriors while Emily Czerwonka added two hits.
➜ Unity 10, Dundee-Crown 0. Lindy Bates threw a five-inning no-hitter for the host Rockets (7-3), who defeated a nonconference opponent boasting an enrollment about five times larger than Unity’s. Bates struck out four opponents, and the only baserunners who reached did so via two fielding errors. Ruby Tarr and Lauren Haas each drove in two runs for the Rockets, with Tarr notching two hits and Haas scoring twice. Jenna Adkins (2 for 2, one RBI, two runs) was another hitting standout.
➜ Westville 13, Centennial 1. Abby Sabalaskey earned her 500th career strikeout during a five-inning outing in which she retired 12 batters on strikes and allowed just one hit. The Tigers (6-1) supported her with 14 hits, while Sabalaskey helped her cause with two doubles and a single. Teammates Laney Cook and Madison Jones each collected three singles. Sabalaskey, Jazmyn Bennett and Ariel Clarkston each drove in two runs. Centennial (1-2) scored its lone run in the fourth inning.
➜ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 12, Villa Grove 10. For the second consecutive day, the Blue Devils (3-5) dropped an eight-inning decision in the nonconference realm. The visiting Hatchets scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to prevail, with Villa Grove able to respond with just one run in the bottom of the frame. The Blue Devils led 5-2 after two innings but couldn’t hang on to that edge. Logan Lillard tripled among three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Villa Grove, whose other hitting stars included Maci Clodfelder (3 for 5, two RBI, two runs), Kayln Cordes (4 for 5, four runs) and Alexandria Brown (2 for 5, two RBI).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Danville 6, Uni High 1. The host Vikings (4-2) cruised past the Illineks (0-4) in a nonconference battle. Uni High’s goal was scored by Sarisa Chansilp.
➜ Springfield 8, Champaign Central 0. Despite eight saves from Meg Rossow, the Maroons (1-1-1) were defeated in a nonconference road match.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Tuscola. Salt Fork produced two multiple-event winners in a six-team meet that it won with 182 points: Brysen Vasquez and Jacob DePratt. Vasquez won the 100-meter dash in 11.55 seconds and the 400 in 52.65, while DePratt captured the 110 hurdles in 17.26 and the 300 hurdles in 45.95. Tuscola placed second with 171 points while Villa Grove placed third with 53 points. Kyler Williams paced the Blue Devils by winning the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 3/4 inches and the triple jump at 41-33/4.
In girls’ track and field
At Tuscola. Lia Patterson and Natalie Hasting navigated the host Warriors to victory with 203 points in a six-team meet. Patterson starred for Tuscola by winning four events. She topped the field in the 200-meter dash (26.29 seconds), the 400 (58.33), the 100 hurldes (15.74) and the long jump (15 feet, 91/2 inches). Patterson’s time in the 400 set a new Tuscola school record. Hasting captured first-place finishes in the discuss (119-0) and shot put (35-10), while Kate Foltz established a new Tuscola record in the 3,200 with a time of 11:05.87.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. St. Thomas More dropped a 7-2 decision to Effingham St. AnthonyT. he Sabers’ two triumphs came from Hunter Madigan (7-5, 6-3) and Jack McMahon (7-6, 6-1) in singles play.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High swept a nonconference dual with Urbana by a 9-0 margin at Atkins Tennis Center. All six Illineks won in both singles and doubles play: Aryan Sachdev, Taehan Lee, Mason Miao, Swapnil Kumar, Jack Holder and Wesley Lu. Miao was most dominant in singles, taking the No. 3 match 6-1, 6-0, while the No. 2 doubles pairing of Sachdev and Miao prevailed 8-0. Urbana’s Samuel Sherwood contested the closest match for his team, dropping the No. 6 singles bout with Lu 4-6, 6-1, 10-4.
JOEY WRIGHT AND COLIN LIKAS