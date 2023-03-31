Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 38F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.