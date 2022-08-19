These are the prep highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 17. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Champaign. Jack McMahon carded a nine-hole 41 and Wilson Kirby shot 42 to lead St. Thomas More past Sullivan in a 182-213 dual win at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Cole Kemper shot 48 to round out a trio of Sabers who finished under 50, while Sullivan was paced by Brett Bushue (44) and Will Haegen (47).
➜ At Farmer City. Schlarman scored a 196-242 dual win over Blue Ridge at Woodlawn Country Club on the strength of sub-50 rounds from Deuce Provost (43) and Owen Jones (49). Will Stout finished at 50 for the Hilltopppers, while the Knights were led by Gavin Friel’s 53.
➜ At Fillmore. All six golfers in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s lineup finished under 50 as the Falcons topped Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 177-197 at Indian Springs Golf Course. Getty Greer led the way with a nine-hole score of 42, while Will Baillie (44) and Carter Eichelberger (45) were close behind. Leighton Meeker clinched the medalist spot for the Blue Devils at 41.
➜ At Lincoln. Monticello tied for third with Jacksonville at a 23-team scramble tournament at Lincoln Elks Golf Club. The Sages finished at 58 on the par-71 course, leading a pack of area teams that included Champaign Central (60), Clinton (65) and Urbana (71).
➜ At Rantoul. Bolstered by a nine-hole 36 from Jordan Claxton, Fisher defeated Lexington and Buckley Christ Lutheran in a 207-216-245 triangular win at Willow Pond Golf Course. The Bunnies’ Ryan Coulter and Gavin Spitz from BCL finished tied for the second-best round of the afternoon at 53.
➜ At Sheldon. Kyler Meents was the medalist with a nine-hole 36 as he led Iroquois West to victory in a five-team match at Shewami Country Club. Tyler Read chipped in a 38 for the Raiders, who finished at 166 and beat second-place Watseka by nine strokes. Austin Marcier (42), Hagen Hoy (43) and Lathan Bowling (44) tallied strong rounds for the Warriors, while Milford’s Adin Portwood (43) and Salym Estes (44) were the only other golfers who finished under 45. Milford placed third at 185, followed by St. Anne at 195 and Hoopeston Area at 210.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Normal. Ainsley Winters carded a nine-hole 39 to key Mahomet-Seymour past Normal West and St. Thomas More in a 193-243-253 triangular victory at Ironwood Golf Course. Kayla McKinney added a 49 and Elena Tompkins finished at 50 for the Bulldogs, while the Sabers were paced by a 53 from Ashley Wells.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka claimed a 235-272 victory over St. Anne in a match that also included two golfers from both Milford and Iroquois West. Watseka’s Jasmine Essington and Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp earned medalist honors at 45.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. St. Joseph-Ogden’s No. 3 doubles team of Olivia Getty and Jessica Gadbury scored the lone win for the Spartans as Maroa-Forsyth earned an 8-1 win at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana.