In boys' golf
At Danville. Schlaraman's Gabe Huddleston carded a 2-over 38 at Danville Country Club to lead the Hilltoppers past Westville and Cissna Park. Kenny Clarkston shot a 51 to pace the Tigers in second, while Cale Clauss finished with a 49 to lead the Timberwolves.
At Fairbury. Payton Dunahee shot a 37 to finish first, three of his teammates carded 43s and Prairie Central topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Falcons' Connor Engel broke up the run of Hawks, posting a 42 to place second overall.
At Rantoul. Monticello had the top four finishers and topped Rantoul by 36 strokes in Thursday's dual match at Willow Pond Golf Course. The Sages' Will Ross earned medalist honors with a 1-over 37, with Tanner Buehnerkemper four strokes back in second with a 41.
At Savoy. Urbana's Parker McClain earned medalist honors again for the Tigers with a 3-over 39, but Mahomet-Seymour took the team title in the dual match at the University of Illinois Blue Course. Zach Courson led the Bulldogs, who won by 19 strokes, with a 42.
At Tuscola. Tuscola finished fourth and Blue Ridge fifth in a five-team match at Ironhorse Golf Club. Landon Banta shot a 47 to place 12th individually and lead Tuscola, while Blue Ridge's Wyatt Summers was the Knights' top finisher in ninth with a 46. Mount Zion was the team champion, followed by Marshall and Altamont.
At Villa Grove. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond fired a season best team score of 166 at Tri-City Country Club to top host Villa Grove/Heritage. Alex Kuhns and Brayden Kauffman shot matching 40s to lead the Purple Riders. The Blue Devils' Zach Buesing was medalist with a 37.
In girls' golf
At Savoy. Monticello's Ashley Long added another win to her total this week shooting a 6-over 42 to claim medalist honors in the Sages' nine-stroke dual win against Champaign Central. The Maroons' Cassie To carded a 43 to lead Central and place second overall, while Monticello got a 44 from Amelia Patterson in third.
At Tuscola. Tuscola's Marley Good and Makenna Fiscus carded matching 48s to tie for medalist honors and lead the Warriors to a team victory in a four-team match at Ironhorse Golf Club. Tuscola topped runner-up Mount Zion by 12 strokes. Blue Ridge finished fourth as a team, but Ashlyn Voyles was third individually with a 51.
At Villa Grove. Villa Grove/Heritage got a team-leading 56 from Addisyn Wilson and a 57 from Kyleigh Block at Tri-City Country Club in its match with Tri-County. The Titans didn't field a full team, and their only golfers Lilly Burnside and Megan Houlihan both shot 64.
In girls' swimming
At Champaign. Centennial won three events, but fell 88-53 to Big 12 rivals Normal West in Thursday's dual meet. The Chargers went 1-2 in 1-meter diving, with Hannah Hong scoring 484.65 points to finish first and Emme Pianfetti 439.80 in second. Centennial also got wins in the 50-yard freestyle from Marin McAndrew in 25.47 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke from Elise Maurer in 1:05.99.
In girls' tennis
At Mount Zion. St. Thomas More cruised to a 9-0 road win against Mount Zion on Thursday. Maddy Swisher made quick work of her No. 1 singles match for the Sabers, topping Mount Zion's Allison Bradford 6-1, 6-0. Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley also had 6-0, 6-1 wins at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.
At Normal. Champaign Central struggled on the road Thursday in a 9-0 loss to Big 12 rivals Normal. The closest match for the Maroons came at No. 5 singles, with Candace Wilund battling in a 6-4, 6-3 match won by the Iron's Meg Moser.