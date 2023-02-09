In girls basketball
➜ Arthur Christian 52, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 48. The Conquering Riders (13-10) went on the road and cataloged a narrow nonconference victory on the strength of a near triple-double from Addi Erwin, who was dominant in a 21-point, 10-rebound, nine-steal effort.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 33, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 19. Lily Jameson poured in a game-high 11 points and Kyla Bullington chipped in 10 points to power the Trojans (21-9) to a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Buffaloes (14-11), who were keyed by six points from J’lynn Waltz and five points from Kendall Roberts. Armstrong-Potomac never looked back after taking a 22-10 lead at halftime.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 58, Cumberland 40. Charley Condill tallied a 20-point, 14-rebound double-double, Kailee Otto scored 19 points and Claire Seal added 11 points to key the Knights (19-9) to a home win in Lincoln Prairie Conference play.
➜ Hoopeston Area 46, Chrisman 20. Claire Dixon scored 11 points and Bre Crose and Lexi Breymeyer each chipped in nine points to lift the Cornjerkers (17-13) to a road win over VVC adversary Chrisman (4-24).
➜ Lincoln 65, Mahomet-Seymour 46. Durbin Thomas powered Mahomet-Seymour’s offense with 17 points and Savannah Orgeron chipped in 13 points, but the Bulldogs (22-9) fell short in an Apollo Conference test in hostile territory. The Railsplitters capped a perfect 30-0 regular season after outscoring the Bulldogs 40-29 in the final 16 minutes.
➜ Prairie Central 60, El Paso-Gridley 35. All of Prairie Central’s seniors scored as the Hawks (19-7) capped their regular season with a comfortable nonconference home win. Chloe Sisco led the way with 22 points and four rebounds, while Mariya Sisco added an additional 12 points.
➜ Salt Fork 51, Schlarman 12. Salt Fork (19-7) clinched the VVC championship with a comfortable win at Schlarman (0-14). The Storm put the game out of reach early after jetting out to a 27-1 lead at the end of the first quarter, an advantage that swelled to 39-3 at the halftime break. The triumph extended the Storm’s winning streak to 10 games.
➜ Tremont 62, Le Roy 49. Despite 21 points from Molly Buckles and 13 points from Haley Cox, the Panthers (15-13) were unable to overcome an 18-9 deficit after the first quarter of a Heart of Illinois Conference loss on the road.
➜ Tri-County 62, Decatur Lutheran 20. Amaryiah Banda matched the Lions’ offense by herself with 20 points as she powered the Titans (23-6) to an LPC championship-clinching victory. Breann Ard chipped in 10 points while Kaylin Williams added nine points to cement the win.
➜ Watseka 40, Milford 12. A strong first half propelled the Warriors (23-7) past the host Bearcats (5-15) as Watseka built a 23-7 lead after the opening 16 minutes of play. Becca Benoit paced Watseka with 19 points and Ava Swartz added 10 points, while half of Milford’s scoring came from Hunter Mowrey’s six-point contribution.
In swimming and diving
➜ At Pontiac. St. Thomas More placed third in the six-team Illini Prairie Conference meet with 216 points, trailing Bloomington Central Catholic (442) and Pontiac (389). The Sabers picked up two individual titles, with Joseph Ulozas scoring wins in the 200 yard freestyle (2:09.43) and 500 freestyle (6:00.58).