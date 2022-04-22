In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 6, Rantoul 5. Armstrong-Potomac overcame a 3-0 deficit after three innings, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning to overtake the Eagles and earn the nonconference road win. Cole Bailey went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead the way for A-P (5-6), while Gavin Parkerson went 1 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Parkerson threw five innings to collect the win, only giving up two hits and striking out 11. Carter Evans went 3 for 4 with an RBI to pace Rantoul (2-9).
➜ Arthur Christian School 15, Heritage 5. The visiting Conquering Riders scored at least two runs in every inning to seal a five-inning nonconference win in Broadlands. Caden Henry went 1 for 3 with three RBI for ACS (2-5), while Cody Kuhns (1 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases) was also instrumental. Brennan Struck and Kolton Junglas each drove in a run for the Hawks (1-6).
➜ Clifton Central 19, Cissna Park 6. The host Timberwolves had a hard time slowing down the Comets in a Vermilion Valley Conference six-inning loss. Damien Renteria went 1 for 3 with three RBI and Malaki Verkler also drove in a run for Cissna Park, which trailed 10-0 after the top of the third inning before the Timberwolves scored all six of their runs in the bottom of the third.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 4, St. Thomas More 2. A well-pitched nonconference game saw the host Bulldogs hold on for the win. Carter Johnson started and went five innings for M-S (11-3), allowing three hits and one run while striking out eight. Zach Courson earned the save, striking out three while giving up one hit and one unearned run. Carter Selk went 1 for 2 with two RBI, while Mateo Casillas and Chase Wagers each drove in a run. Cole Kemper threw five superb innings of relief for STM (4-6), only giving up two hits and two unearned runs while striking out four. Ryan Hendrickson had a double for the Sabers.
➜ Monticello 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Luke Teschke, Spencer Mitze, Tyler Bundy and Triston Foran combined on a three-hit shutout for the visiting Sages in an Illini Prairie Conference win. Jacob Trusner led the offense for Monticello (13-5) by going 3 for 4 with three RBI, while Thomas Swartz (2 for 3, two RBI), Teschke (2 for 3, RBI) and Jack Buckalew (2 for 2, triple) chipped in as the Sages won their third straight game. Keagan Busboom, Jacob Gronsky and Jeremiah Ager each had a single for PBL (7-9-1).
➜ Prairie Central 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2. A two-run, two-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning by Noah Nagel allowed Prairie Central (5-9) to win its home nonconference game in walk-off fashion. Dawson Dodd and Drake Nelson each drove in a run for BHRA (12-6), which had its five-game win streak end.
➜ St. Anne 17, Watseka 7. The visiting Warriors (0-7) actually led 6-3 going into the bottom of the third inning before St. Anne plated seven runs in that inning and five more runs in the bottom of the fourth in the nonconference game. Ty Berry went 2 for 3, including a home run, with three RBI to lead Watseka.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Pontiac 1. A consistent offensive approach, along with quality pitching from Hayden Brazelton and Griffin Roesch, lifted SJ-O to its ninth straight victory. The Spartans (17-2) earned the home Illini Prairie win thanks to five innings of four-hit ball thrown by Brazelton, who struck out seven. Roesch finished off the win with two innings of no-hit relief. Taylor Voorhees went 2 for 3 with two RBI, Luke Landrus went 2 for 4 with two RBI and Adam Price went 2 for 4 to lead the Spartans. Connor Hale (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored, stolen base) and Tyler Altenbaumer (1 for 4, RBI) also chipped in.
➜ Salt Fork 9, Schlarman 0. Blake Hettsmanberger threw a two-hit shutout and struck out nine, leading the host Storm to a VVC win. Jameson Remole went 2 for 3 with three RBI and three stolen bases, while Evan Hageman was 1 for 2 with two RBI for Salt Fork (7-6). Chris Brown had a double for the Hilltoppers (2-4).
➜ Seeger (Ind.) 16, Oakwood 3. Oakwood struck first, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. But that was all the Comets could muster in a nonconference five-inning road loss, with Seeger scorng 10 runs in the bottom of the first. Matthew Miller went 2 for 3 with a double for Oakwood (8-8), while Travis Tiernan went 1 for 2 with two RBI.
➜ Westville 12, Iroquois West 4. The host Tigers compiled 13 hits and scored in every inning but the first during Westville’s third straight win. Ethan McMasters and Kamden Maddox each went 3 for 4 with two RBI for the Tigers (12-6) in the VVC victory. Cade Schaumburg (2 for 4, two RBI) and Landen Haurez (2 for 4, two RBI, triple) also contributed. Aiden Tilstra went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Raiders (6-4).
In softball
➜ Arcola 3, Salt Fork 2. A low-scoring nonconference game went in favor of the host Purple Riders, who relied on run-scoring singles from Keira Hohlbauch and Ariana Warren in consecutive at-bats during the bottom of the fifth inning to let Arcola take a 3-0 lead. Those hits proved crucial a half-inning later when Salt Fork scored its only runs on a two-run home run from Kailey Frischkorn in the top of the sixth. Kacie Sisk went 2 for 3 for Arcola (9-8) and Elizabeth Humphrey drove in the Purple Riders’ other run. Brynlee Keeran added a double for the Storm (6-6) and Kendyl Hurt was the tough-luck loser, throwing all six innings and striking out three.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Blue Ridge 0. Madison Scheweighart threw a seven-hit shutout and struck out seven for ALAH (10-5) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference road win. Kailee Otto (3 for 4, RBI), Ryli Kauffman (2 for 4, two RBI) and Layla Deel (2 for 4, RBI) delivered at the plate for ALAH. Ellie Schlieper was 3 for 3 for Blue Ridge (4-12).
➜ Casey-Westfield 10, Danville 0. Danville fell behind 8-0 after one inning and couldn’t recover in a road nonconference loss that snapped the Vikings win streak at six games. Karli Johnson doubled and Saige Keller singled for the only other hit by Danville (6-5) in the five-inning loss.
➜ LeRoy 13, Decatur MacArthur 6. Natalie Loy only had one hit, but drove in four runs for the host Panthers (13-3) in a nonconference win. Emily Mennenga (2 for 3, RBI, three runs scored, two triples, two stolen bases) and Emily Bogema (1 for 2, RBI, three runs scored, two stolen bases) also provided a spark for LeRoy.
➜ Milford 4, Hoopeston Area 2. The host Bearcats (5-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Brynlee Wright went 2 for 3 with three RBI and Abby Storm was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for Milford. Madison Barnes was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Cornjerkers (7-11).
➜ Oakwood 10, Heritage 0. Savannah Nevitt sparked Oakwood (3-14) out of the leadoff spot, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored in a five-inning home nonconference win. Bella Bradford did the same out of the No. 9 spot, going 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Karsen Rupp and Gracie Enos teamed up for the four-hit shutout. Bri Struck went 2 for 2 to lead Heritage (0-11).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Monticello 5. PBL scored all six of its runs in the bottom of the third inning and then staved off a late rally by the Sages to pull out the Illini Prairie Conference home win. Devani McClatchey went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI and Averi Garrett went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI for the Panthers (4-13). Hannah Uebinger (3 for 3, two runs scored) and Lizzie Stiverson (3 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) led Monticello (7-8).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 1, Champaign Central 0. Peoria Notre Dame’s Tayla Eaves and Champaign Central’s Alexa Sutton engaged in a Big 12 pitcher’s duel. Eaves threw a six-hit shutout, striking out 10, while Sutton only gave up four hits in six innings and struck out seven for the visiting Maroons (4-10). Kaitlyn Helm went 2 for 4 to lead Central.
➜ Pontiac 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. The Spartans could not score, falling at home in Illini Prairie action with a second straight defeat. Kelsey Martlage took the loss for SJ-O (14-6), while Peyton Jones, Addy Martinie, Addison Frick and Alyssa Acton all had a hit. Jones and Sammy Uden each stole a base.
➜ Prairie Central 12, Peoria Christian 1. The Hawks won easily at home in nonconference action, relying on an 11-strikeout performance from Katy Curl. Paige Steidinger had four hits, including a double and a triple, to lead Prairie Central (3-10).
➜ Rantoul 18, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Rantoul led 7-0 after the first inning and 12-0 after the second inning to secure a four-inning nonconference road win. Emily Curtis went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and finished with four RBI to star for the Eagles (5-9). Caya Flesner (2 for 4, five RBI) and Nicole Vermillion (2 for 4, RBI, three runs scored) were also contributing factors in Rantoul’s win. Laney Duden drove in the lone run by A-P (5-6).
➜ Urbana 7, Centennial 4. In a rematch of a Class 3A regional title game between the two Big 12 rivals last season, the Tigers had the upper hand again, rallying for a home win. Urbana (4-5) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after trailing 4-3. All of the Tigers’ runs in the pivotal inning happened with two outs. Tarynn Enghausen tied the game at 4 with an RBI single before another RBI single from Brynlee Pohlmann gave Urbana a 5-4 lead. The Tigers made it 7-4 following a two-run double by Abigail Brown. Brown finished 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Pohlmann (3 for 4, RBI, two runs scored), Lorelie Yau (2 for 3, RBI) and Luna Morales (2 for 3, two runs scored) all had big at-bats. The late run support made a winner out of Allison Deck, who threw a complete game and struck out 13. Kate Kroencke went 2 for 3 with a triple out of the leadoff spot for the Chargers (2-9), while teammates Avery Loschen, Brylie Klaudt and Madisyn Schrad each had an RBI.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Every starter in the Villa Grove lineup produced at least one hit, a key reason why the Blue Devils picked up a nonconference road win in six innings. Maci Clodfelder and Madison Hinds each went 3 for 4 with an RBI as Villa Grove (12-11) scored six runs in the top of the second inning to take a commanding 9-1 lead. Chloe Reardon (3 for 5, two doubles), Kaylee Arbuckle (2 for 4, two RBI) and Alexandria Brown (1 for 3, three RBI) also delivered when Villa Grove needed it. Gentry Howard went 2 for 3 and scored the lone run for the Buffaloes (5-6), with Lilli Hutson driving in the run with a first-inning sacrifice bunt.
➜ Watseka 24, St. Anne 2. Watseka won its eighth straight game, cruising to a four-inning nonconference victory at home. Natalie Petersen hit a home run and a double, finishing 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored for the Warriors (9-2). Allie Hoy (3 for 5, double, two RBI, three runs scored), Brianna Denault (3 for 4, RBI, four runs scored), Sydney McTaggart (2 for 5, double, four RBI) and Elizabeth Wittenborn (2 for 3, three RBI) all joined in on the offensive fun for Watseka.
➜ Westville 16, Iroquois West 0. Abby Sabalaskey wasn’t only unhittable. She was perfect. The Westville sophomore left-handed pitcher threw a four-inning perfect game for the Tigers (13-1) in the Vermilion Valley Conference win, their 12th straight victory. Sabalaskey only threw 37 pitches, but 34 went for strikes as she struck out the first 11 batters she faced before retiring the final IW batter, Jessye Rodriguez, on a groundout to first base. Of course, Sabalaskey was able to pitch with an overwhelming lead after the Tigers scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first against the Raiders (3-7). Aubrie Jenkins went 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored for Westville, while Sabalaskey (1 for 2, RBI, three runs scored), McKynze Carico (1 for 2, two RBI) and Madison Jones (1 for 1, three RBI, two runs scored) also contributed at the plate.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Judah Christian 1, Decatur Eisenhower 1. The visiting Tribe received a first-half goal from Grace Maxwell off a penalty kick and Ava Carder made 18 saves to preserve a tie on the road.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Mt. Zion 0. The visiting Bulldogs remained unbeaten following an Apollo Conference win. Cayla Koerner scored a goal and had two assists for M-S (11-0), while Nadia Biegler and Brea Benson also added goals.
➜ Monticello 1, Olympia 0. The Sages relied on their freshmen duo of Elle Bodznick and Megan Allen, along with a stout defensive effort, to earn the Illini Prairie Conference road win. Allen scored the only goal off an assist from Bodznick to lift Monticello (8-5-3).
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 8, Danville 0. The Vikings had a difficult time slowing down the Irish in a Big 12 road loss. Aniya Parker made 20 saves for Danville (4-8-1).
➜ Uni High 6, Decatur Lutheran 5. Uni High came home with a road win because of Mikayla Blanke. The junior forward nearly single-handedly carried Uni High (6-5) by scoring five goals and adding one assist. Miriam Arend scored the other goal for the Illineks.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Danville. Matthew Thomas shined for Danville at its own six-team invitational, winning three events as the Vikings placed second with 136 points. Mattoon won the team title with 145 points. Thomas placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.96 seconds, the 300 hurdles with a time of 42.78 and the pole vault by clearing 13 feet, 53/4 inches. Other Danville victories came from Antuan Lee in the 100 (11.36), Davari Boyd in the long jump (20-21/4), Kaden Young in the triple jump (38-83/4) and the 400 relay of Lee, Young, Ronald Poke and Martez Rhodes (44.58). Champaign Central finished fifth with 101 points as the Maroons received wins from Cooper Sweet in the 800 (2:10.27), Fynn Bright in the 1,600 (4:51.95), the 1,600 relay of Ronald Baker, Isaac Turk, Jackson Greenwold and Garrett McNeilly (3:37.21).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Danville. Lynae Ward won two events, helping Danville win its own six-team invitational. The Vikings compiled 183 points to surpass runner-up Effingham’s 129 points. Ward placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.17 seconds and also won the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 91/4 inches. Allison Thompson in the 3,200 (12:29.01), Nickiya Shields in the 300 hurdles (50.48) and Karena Mayfield in the discus (91-2) also won individual events for Danville, and the Vikings’ 400 relay of Amyah Laws, Diamond Landfair, Shields and Ward also came in first in 53.27. Centennial — paced by wins from Brooklynn Sweikar in the 400 (1:03.55), Sifa Mondika in the high jump (4-93/4), Noelle Hunt in the long jump (16-61/2) and the Chargers’ 800 relay of Mondika, Benedicte Tshomba, Ominee Redding-Barefield and Hunt (1:49.03) — finished third with 115 points.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial outlasted rival Champaign Central for a 6-3 win in Big 12 action, with the Chargers winning all three doubles matches as the difference. For Centennial, Max Braun won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, James Braun won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Tyler Luchinski won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 5 singles. The Braun brothers won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Lino Jo and Jason Kim won 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles and Luchinski and Ben Kirby won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles. Elliott Gulley at No. 2 singles (6-1, 3-6, 10-5), Wade Schacht at No. 4 singles (6-3, 6-4) and Adam Bergh at No. 6 singles (6-3, 6-3) each won a match for Central.
➜ At Danville. St. Thomas More won three of the five singles matches to top host Danville 4-3. Kengue Luc Moukeke won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles for the Sabers, with teammates Caleb Twohey winning 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4 singles and Olivier Kalonga winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 singles. Danville’s Jayden Brown won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Aiden Cox won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2 singles. The duo also came through with an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles for the Vikings.