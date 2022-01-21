In boys’ basketball
Arthur Christian 57, DeLand-Weldon 44. Arthur Christian led by 11 at halftime, boosted that lead with a strong third quarter and rolled to the East Central Illinois Conference win against DeLand-Weldon. James Lee, Gabe Smith and Jaden Mast scored nine points apiece to lead the balanced Conquering Riders (10-13), while Pheonix Stukins scored a game-high 21 points for the Eagles.
In girls’ basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament
Tri-County 62, Cumberland 58. Tri-County extended its slim halftime lead into a double-digit advantage heading into the fourth quarter and needed all that cushion on the scoreboard as Cumberland nearly pulled off the comeback. Bella Dudley had 23 points and five rebounds for the Titans (19-3), and Josie Armstron stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, five assists and five steals. Tri-County will face Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 7 p.m. Saturday in Cerro Gordo for the conference tournament title.
Nontournament
Clinton 46, Shelbyville 41. Most of Clinton’s early lead disappeared after Shelbyville put together a 19-point effort in the third quarter, but the Maroons bounced back in the fourth to fend off the complete comeback and remain unbeaten in Central Illinois Conference play. Mallory Cyrulik paced Clinton (22-4) with a game-high points, with Kaitlyn Rauch chipping in 14 points in the win.
Iroquois West 47, Chrisman 34. Iroquois West improved its winning streak to three — all this week — with its Vermilion Valley Conference victory against Chrisman. McKinnley Tilstra led the Raiders (16-6) with 12 points and six rebounds, Shea Smal added 10 points and three rebounds and nine other players scored in the win.
Peoria Richwoods 36, Champaign Central 22. Champaign Central slipped back below .500 in Big 12 play after scoring just 10 first-half points against Peoria Richwoods and never recovering after halftime. Nevaeh Essie led the Maroons (9-11) with eight points.
Prairie Central 51, Unity 44. Prairie Central flipped its one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead after the third quarter and held on to beat Unity in Illini Prairie Conference action. It was a fourth straight win for the Hawks (16-6) and snapped a six-game winning streak for the Rockets (17-5), who also lost for the first time in conference play. Chloe Sisco led Prairie Central with 15 points, Gyllian Davies added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds and Katy Curl chipped in 10 points and three steals. Lauren Miller paced Unity with 13 points, and Taylor Henry had 10.
St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Monticello 29. St. Joseph-Ogden locked in defensively from the opening tip, allowing just two points in the first 8 minutes. An equally as effective offense had the Spartans leading by double figures by halftime, and they held on to that advance to stay unbeaten in Illini Prairie Conference action. Ashlyn Lannert had 11 points to lead the Spartans (15-6), Payton Jacob chipped in 10 and eight more players scored in the win. Renni Fult paced the Sages (14-10) with 10 points.
St. Thomas More 60, Normal Calvary Christian 5. St. Thomas More held Calvary Christian scoreless in the third quarter and didn’t give up more than two points in a single quarter in Thursday’s nonconference road rout. Maddy Swisher led the Sabers (9-10) with 20 points, and Ruari Quarnstrom chipped in 10 points.
Tuscola 47, Decatur St. Teresa 45. Tuscola used a strong first half to fend off an equally strong final two quarters from St. Teresa to secure the two-point road win in the Central Illinois Conference showdown. Ella Boyer scored a game-high 20 points and also tied for the team high with four assists for the Warriors (15-6). Sophia Kremitzki wasn’t far behind with 18 points, a team-high seven rebounds and a matching four assists.
In boys’ swimming and diving
At Urbana. Urbana won seven of 12 events and beat St. Thomas More 136-44 and Charleston 131-49 in the double dual meet. The Sabers also dropped their dual to the Trojans 67-54. Urbana’s Willem Alleyne was the only double winner of the night. He placed first in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.15 seconds and first in the 500-yard freestyle — winning by nearly 20 seconds — in 6:28.31. Alleyne also swam on the Tigers’ winning 200-yard freestyle relay team with Zach Menard, Noah Barkley and Sam Birdsley. That group won in 1:43.29, which was just 13-hundredths faster than a second Urbana squad. St. Thomas More’s Mitchell Hynds won the 1-meter diving competition and set a new school record with a score of 220.70. Blake Bermingham also broke a school record for the Sabers by winning the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.45.
In wrestling
At Bismarck. Hoopeston Area won eight of the nine bouts actually contested Thursday, overcoming several forfeits at lower weight classes to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac on the road. The Cornjerkers’ Owens Crase won a wild 18-17 decision at 145 pounds, while Hunter Cannon pulled off a 20-11 major decision at 285 pounds in the Hoopeston win. BHRAAP’s lone non-forfeit win came from Nathanael Gnaden at 220 pounds with a pinfall in 2 minutes, 44 seconds.
At Champaign. Mahomet-Seymour racked up three more wins Thursday night to improve to 23-3 on the season. The Bulldogs beat Urbana 84-0, Champaign Central 75-6 and Pontiac 78-6. Colton Crowley and Camden Harms both posted three pinfall victories for Mahomet-Seymour at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively. Crowley won in 5 minutes, 17 seconds, 2:42 and 30 seconds. Harms’ wins came in 1:56, 2:50 and 2:56. Champaign Central’s lone win against the Bulldogs was Ronald Baker‘s in a 37-second pinfall victory at 126 pounds.
At El Paso. St. Joseph-Ogden dropped both of its nonconference dual matches Thursday, losing 48-28 to host El Paso-Gridley and 46-30 to Clinton. Owen Birt was the only double winner for the Spartans with a pinfall victory in 2:38 against EPG and a 6-1 decision against Clinton. The Maroons’ Tylor Fair posted one of the more notable wins of the night, clinching a pinfall victory at 132 pounds against SJO in just 16 seconds.
At Westville. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher won eight of 14 matches to pick up the 46-24 road win Thursday against Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Markus Miguel made quick work of his match at 285 pounds for the Falcons, winning by pinfall in just 12 seconds. It was one of four pinfall victories for GCMS/F in less than 1 minute. Gavin Johnson won in 39 seconds at 195 pounds, Kellen DeSchepper posted a 43-second victory at 160 pounds and Shawn Schlickman was the “slow” one with a win by pinfall in 56 seconds at 120 pounds. W/GRF’s Jesse Irelan got in on the fun, too, with a pinfall victory in 1:02 at 106 pounds.