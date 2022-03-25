RANTOUL — Stopping the St. Joseph-Ogden softball team’s offense has been problematic for the Spartans’ first two opponents.
After scoring 14 runs in a season-opening win against Champaign Central on Wednesday, SJ-O repeated that success — and then some — in a 20-10 neutral-site nonconference victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (1-2) on Thursday at the Rantoul Sports Complex.
Peyton Jones (three hits, five RBI) led the Spartans, who also procured three-hit games from Ava Northern, Addy Martinie and Jacey Lewis. One of Martinie’s three hits was a home run. Maggie Ward earned the win for the Spartans (2-0) in relief of Alyssa Acton.
Bodznick’s hat trick keys host Monticello
MONTICELLO — The Monticello girls’ soccer team got off to an emphatic start in Illinois Prairie Conference play on Thursday night.
Elle Bodznick was a big reason why, as Bodznick’s hat trick keyed a 6-0 victory for the host Sages (3-1-1) against Olympia. Megan Allen, Brenna Bartlow and Lucy Maxwell added a goal apiece for Monticello.
Emmie German had one save in net for the Sages.
Skowronski, Conquering Riders roll
ARTHUR — Three first-half goals and two more after the halftime break helped deliver a 5-0 victory for the Arthur Christian girls’ soccer team against Eisenhower-MacArthur.
Emma Skowronski netted two of the five goals for the Conquering Riders (2-0-1), who also received goals from Liana Kauffman, Malaya Brady and Selah Wheeler.
Kauffman had three assists, as well, in the win.
Libby Henry (six saves) and Kauffman (four) combined in net for the shutout.
Koerner, Lietz lift M-S to road victory
METAMORA — Cayla Koerner (three goals, two assists) and Grace Lietz (one goal, two assists) led the way for the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ soccer team in a 7-1 victory at Metamora on Thursday night.
Lauren Schnepper, Amelia Osman and Emma Dallas chipped in with a goal apiece for the Bulldogs (2-0), as well.
ALAH softball collects win at St. Teresa
DECATUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond softball team went on the road and collected a 13-4 victory against St. Teresa on Wednesday night.
Kailee Otto (five RBI, two hits, two runs) and Ryli Kauffman (two hits, two RBI, two runs) led the offensive attack for the Knights (1-1).