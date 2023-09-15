Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Thursday's prep highlights:
In volleyball
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Unity 0. Unity couldn’t build off Tuesday’s win against Maroa-Forsyth and dropped Thursday’s return to Illini Prairie Conference action in a 25-19, 25-14 Central Catholic sweep. Reagan Little led the Rockets (6-8) with 10 digs and four kills. Chloey Duistman added eight digs, and Jillian Schlittler had seven digs, four kills and two blocks.
Centennial 2, Urbana 1. Urbana won the first set of Thursday’s Big 12 Conference showdown with Centennial, but the Chargers rallied for the 19-25, 25-18, 25-12 victory. Valentina Gonzalez-Ahuerma led the Tigers (1-5) with 11 digs, five kills and two aces. Sophia Sheyko-Frailey added 11 assists and four digs, and Sammi Christman had nine digs, four kills, three blocks and two aces.
Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Cissna Park pushed its winning streak to seven and stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference action with Thursday’s 25-23, 25-17 victory against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. A strong serve helped the Timberwolves (9-1), with Ava Morrical, Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis serving three aces apiece. Morrical led Cissna Park with 19 assists, Neukomm and Duis had six kills each and Brooklyn Stadeli was tops defensively with 10 digs.
Cumberland 2, Blue Ridge 0. Blue Ridge (3-9) had its losing streak pushed to four after Cumberland’s 25-18, 25-13 victory Thursday night.
Decatur Unity Christian 2, Villa Grove 1. A dozen assists from Kayln Cordes pushed the Villa Grove senior to 1,000 for her career, but that and 10 kills from Jobella Crafton wasn’t enough for the Blue Devils (9-4) in a 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 Unity Christian win.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, LeRoy 0. Haley Cox put up 12 assists, Laila Carr had six kills and Natalie Loy put down four kills, but it wasn’t enough for LeRoy (9-7) in Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s 25-16, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference sweep.
Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley saw its losing streak move to six with Thursday’s 25-15, 25-16 Heart of Illinois Conference loss to Eureka. Rylie Huls led the Falcons (3-10) with nine assists, and Sophia Ray added four digs, three kills and two blocks. Abby Brown and Ava Lage also chipped in three kills apiece in the loss.
Hoopeston Area 2, Uni High 0. Getting back home proved to be a difference maker for Hoopeston Area in Thursday’s night’s 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Uni High that snapped a three-match losing streak that included road losses Monday and Tuesday. Charissa Johnson put down five kills to lead the Cornjerkers (6-7), while Viv Walsh had five blocks and Layla Birch and Emmalee Bruens served four aces apiece.
Milford 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Armstrong-Potomac saw its winning streak stopped at two, as Milford put together a 25-19, 25-10 Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Tinley Parkerson finished with seven assists, three digs and two kills for the Trojans (4-7), while Gracie Gordon put down five kills in the loss.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Thomas More 0. St. Joseph-Ogden extended its winning streak to five with one of its best wins of the season, taking down Illini Prairie Conference rivals St. Thomas More 27-25, 25-16. Halle Brazelton put up 25 assists and three digs for the Spartans (14-2), with Addie Roesch adding 14 kills and four digs. Peyton Williams had a near-double with eight kills and eight digs in the win, and Reese Wheatley was strong at the net with four blocks. Addie Kerr led the Sabers (8-4) with 24 assists and three digs, Shannon Monahan had 14 kills and eight digs and Julia Johnson rounded things out with eight kills and five digs.
Sullivan 2, Heritage 0. Sullivan (4-6) snapped a two-match losing streak and got back above .500 in Lincoln Prairie Conference action with Thursday’s 25-22, 25-17 sweep of Heritage (10-6-2).
Tri-Valley 2, Fisher 0. Fisher dropped back to .500 in Heart of Illinois Conference play after Tri-Valley put up a 25-4, 25-7 sweep. Sadie Bruggman led the Bunnies (5-7) with one kill and one block.
Watseka 2, Oakwood 0. Watseka faced a little more resistance from Oakwood in the second set, but the Warriors still managed a 25-11, 25-22 sweep in the Vermilion Valley Conference match. Defense was key for Watseka (10-5) in the win, with Brianna Denault leading the way with 13 digs and Ella Smith coming up with 10. Christa Holohan added 15 assists and two aces for the Warriors, and Haven Meyer led the team with nine kills.
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Westville didn’t let Tuesday’s setback — its first loss of the season — hold it back for long. The Tigers (17-1) bounced back Thursday with a 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Georgetown-Ridge Farm behind 11 kills and three aces from Ella Miller. Maddie Appl chipped in eight kills and two aces in the win, and Maddy Doggett had five kills and two digs.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 7, Judah Christian 2. Argenta-Oreana’s Rylan Lawson ran his goal-scoring total to 11 this week with four more in the Bombers’ big win Thursday against Judah Christian that extended their winning streak to seven straight matches. Lawson also assisted on A-O’s other three goals, with Colby James, Ryan Wood and Luke Scott scoring for the Bombers (8-3). A-O goalkeeper Adrick McMillion finished with three saves in the win.
Centennial 4, Bloomington 0. Three first-half goals generated a comfortable enough lead that Centennial could go to its bench in the second half to finish off Thursday’s Big 12 Conference win against Bloomington. Nehemiah McKissick, Beni Kavumvula, Michael Sagiv and Dylan Ho all scored for the Chargers (3-5-1). Tresody Ondongo made four saves in the first half, and backup goalkeeper Braxton Boatright made one in the second half.
Champaign Central 4, Urbana 1. Found different players scored for Champaign Central, with Diego Zarco assisting on three of them, in Thursday’s Big 12 Conference win against rivals Urbana. Julien Moss, Bobby Miller, Abel Vines and Matt Winterbottom all netted goals for the Maroons (8-2-1) in the win. Julio Hernandez scored off a Winner Nana assist for the lone goal for the Tigers (4-4-1), who also got 16 saves from goalkeeper Henry Burrus.
Decatur Eisenhower/MacArthur 7, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 0. A tough September for Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon continued in Thursday’s road rout at Decatur Eisenhower/MacArthur. The seven-goal loss marked the fourth straight match the Knights (1-5) have been shut out this month.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 5, Danville First Baptist 3. Wes Curry got the scoring started for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, Luke Barney added a hat trick and Simon Ankstatis also scored for the Buffaloes (6-1-1) in Thursday’s win. Josiah Watson, Jeremiah Watson and Eli Epling all produced goals for First Baptist.
Iroquois West 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. A pair of second-half goals from Angel Andrade propelled Iroquois West to Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Goalkeeper Ben Hack made seven saves for the Raiders (2-10) in a win that snapped their seven-match losing streak.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 9, Schlarman 0. Oakwood/Salt Fork didn’t stop at seven first-half goals, including a hat trick from Ethan Merritt. The Comets (6-6-1) tacked on two more in the second half to get back on track after Wednesday’s nonconference loss at Uni High. Six other O/SF players scored to complement Merritt, with both Macen Phillips and Brody Taflinger adding one goal and three assists apiece. Schlarman Academy goalkeeper Wyatt Wallen faced 38 shots, including 23 on goal, and made 14 saves for the Hilltoppers (0-9).
St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Olympia 0. Four goals from Alex Acosta and a hat trick from Zach Harper was more than sufficient for St. Joseph-Ogden in its Thursday rout of Olympia. Spencer Wilson and Davin Alvarez also scored for the Spartans (9-3), who got two assists apiece from Spencer Wilson and Logan Mills. SJ-O goalkeeper Jacek Slowikowski saved all three shots he faced in the clean sheet victory.
Unity 2, Monticello 1. Unity got back to .500 in Illini Prairie Conference play with Thursday’s home win against Monticello. Teaguen Williams and Nolan Remole scored for the Rockets (3-2-1). Levi Stephens had the lone goal for the Sages (4-8), who had a two-match winning streak broken.
Watseka 4, Hoopeston Area 2. Watseka jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first half of Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference match and fended off a Hoopeston Area rally to snap the Cornjerkers’ 10-match winning streak. Narciso Solorzano‘s first-half hat trick was followed up by a goal from Jose Tobar — off a Solorzano assist — to start the second half for the Warriors (8-3). Owen Root and Mason Rush both scored for Hoopeston Area (10-2) off assists from Talan Grady-Nelson, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.
In boys’ golf
At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Cooper Carpenter carded a 7-over 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the Blue Devils to a 30-stroke victory against Schlarman on Thursday at Danville Country Club. Jordan Johnson also shot a 44 for BHRA, giving the Blue Devils a 1-2 finish at the top of the individual leaderboard. Deuce Provost led the Hilltoppers with a 49.
At Danville. Hoopeston Area’s Wyatt Eisenmann put up a 43 to both claim medalist honors and lead the Cornjerkers to a tie with Salt Fork on Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
At LeRoy. LeRoy’s Brycen Umstattd shot an even-par 36, and Nate McKnight followed with a 2-over 38 to lead the Panthers to a 15-stroke victory against Heyworth on Thursday at LeRoy Country Club. Sam Edmundson‘s 40 and Jordan Cox‘s 44 rounded out LeRoy’s scoring.
At Monticello. Monticello outlasted Mount Zion by six strokes Thursday at Monticello Golf Club, with three golfers in the top-four individual finishers leading the way. The Sages’ Maddux Quick and Connor Kuntz both shot 2-over 38 to tie the Braves’ Carson Oliver for medalist honors. Andrew Neef also shot a 40 for Monticello.
At Savoy. Mahomet-Seymour went low with a 152 team score to beat St. Thomas More by three strokes and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda by eight in a tight three-team match at the University of Illinois Blue Course. The competition for top individual honors was even tighter, with the Bulldogs’ Reis Claybrooke, Sabers’ Wilson Kirby and Eagles’ Ross Gawenda all shooting 2-under 34 for a three-way tie for medalist honors. St. Thomas More’s Cole Kemper also shot a 38, and both Mahomet-Seymour’s Leif Olson and Rantoul/PBL’s Rennick Riddle shot 39s.
In girls’ golf
At Danville. Hoopeston Area’s Taylor Page fired a 47 to win the individual title by seven strokes Thursday at Harrison Park Golf Course and lead the Cornjerkers to a 17-stroke win against Westville. Shay Lalden and Made Klaber added matching 57s for Hoopeston Area, and the Tigers’ Katelyn Callahan shot a 54 and finished second overall.
At Sheldon. Watseka put together a 24-stroke victory Thursday at Shewami Country Club, beating both St. Anne and Milford in a three-team match. The Warriors’ Jasmine Essington shot a 46 to finish first overall, and Rennah Barrett was second with a 52 for Watseka. Gracie Gregory led Milford with a 57, and Jaidyn Ashline carded a 61 for Iroquois West, which didn’t have enough golfers to factor into the team competition.
In girls’ tennis
At Urbana. Urbana had little trouble Thursday in its 9-0 victory against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Blair Park. Alisa Tangmunarunkit was flawless at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory for the Tigers, and Lorelie Yau matched her with her own 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles. Yau and Luna Morales had similar success at No. 1 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win, and so did Tangmunarunkit and Grace Coady at No. 2 doubles with another 6-0, 6-0 victory.