In baseball
➜ Centennial 8, Urbana 0. Max Singer permitted just two hits and struck out 11 in six innings of work for the visiting Chargers (4-3), who swept a Big 12 Conference home-and-home with the Tigers (0-7) across three days. Walker Smith paced Centennial offensively with three triples and two runs scored.
➜ Champaign Central 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. A three-run sixth inning allowed the visiting Maroons (3-4) to squeeze past the Blue Devils (0-1) in a nonconference meeting. Carter Hall and Ben Dickerson each knocked in two runs for Central, which claimed multi-hit efforts from Hall (three), as well as Dickerson, Jake Munroe, Charlie Cekander and Matthew Currey (two apiece). Tuff Elson homered and recorded two RBI for BHRA, which also was led by two hits apiece from Rance Bryant, Dawson Dodd and Brody Sexton.
➜ Cissna Park 6, Dwight 3. The host Timberwolves (2-2) racked up five runs in the first inning and snagged their second Sangamon Valley Conference win against Dwight in three days. Senior Ryan King’s two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases keyed Cissna Park’s offense, and he was backed by an RBI from Gavin Spitz and sophomore Ryan King, the former of whom also had two steals.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11, Heyworth 0. Braden Roesch slashed a two-run triple to highlight a six-run second inning for the host Falcons (2-2) during their Heart of Illinois Conference triumph. Alex Minion’s three RBI topped the GCMS chart in that department, and Ethan Garard threw a five-inning three-hit shutout that included five strikeouts.
➜ LeRoy 8, Tri-Valley 2. LeRoy scored four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-0 lead and didn’t let up en route to a HOIC road win, the Panthers’ third straight victory. Logan Petersen threw a complete game to lead LeRoy (4-1), striking out 11 and only allowing four hits. Max Buckles drove in two runs, while teammate Ty Egan added two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
➜ Monticello 16, Prairie Central 0. The visiting Sages (2-1) piled up 10 runs in the fifth inning to run away from the Hawks (1-1) in an Illini Prairie Conference event. Jared Lockmiller clubbed a home run and notched three RBI for Monticello, which earned a home run from Joey Sprinkle, two doubles from Jake Edmondson and two RBI from Andrew Rudolph. Dawlton Chupp earned the win by allowing two hits and striking out seven in 41/3 innings. Cooper Palmore and Lyndon Whitfill turned in Prairie Central’s hits.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Watseka 1. Aiden Johnson and Brett Giese combined on a four-hit shutout for the host Panthers (2-1), who avenged an SVC loss to the Warriors (1-1) two days prior. Johnson struck out eight in 51/3 innings, and Giese allowed no hits and struck out five in 12/3 innings. Jarred Gronsky’s three hits and three RBI paced PBL at the plate. Brayden Haines drove in Watseka’s run, and Bricen Walwer scored the run to go with his two hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Charleston 0. Tyler Altenbaumer and Zach Martinie threw a combined no-hitter for the Spartans, keeping SJ-O’s unbeaten start intact with another masterful pitching performance in a nonconference home win. Altenbaumer started and went six innings, striking out 11 and issuing two walks in his 95-pitch outing. Martinie struck out one in a hitless inning of relief. SJ-O (9-0) scored twice in the third to take a 2-0 lead and added its third run in the fifth. Hayden Brazelton and Andrew Beyers each drove in a run for the Spartans.
➜ Unity 11, Argenta-Oreana 1. Blake Kimball shone on the mound and in the batter’s box to help Unity (2-0) to a nonconference home win against the Bombers (1-3). Kimball allowed three hits while striking out five in picking up the win, while he went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Tyler Hensch (2 for 2, three runs scored) and Thomas Cler (triple) also chipped in offensively for the Rockets.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 16, Oakwood 12. Kyla Bullington went 5 for 5 with four runs scored for the Trojans (1-0), who began their season with a Vermilion Valley Conference win against the Comets (1-1). Cami Saltsgaver, Carlyn Crozier and Jess Goulding each added three hits for A-P. Oakwood's Tiffany Paris also finished with five hits. Karsen Rupp, Savannah Nevitt and Lyrik Talbert also had multiple base hits.
➜ Casey-Westfield 5, Villa Grove 3. The visiting Blue Devils (1-4) fell behind 3-0 in the second inning and never fully recovered en route to a nonconference loss. Vanessa Wright chipped in two hits, an RBI and a run for Villa Grove, while Logan Lillard bashed two hits and scored twice.
➜ Centennial 11, Westville 1. Leonila Liong was a force at the plate and in the circle for the host Chargers (2-1) during their nonconference win over the Tigers (1-3). Liong smacked a home run among four hits, drove in three runs and scored three times to support her own six-inning complete game pitching effort, which included five strikeouts. Leah Luchinski, Meagan Wyss and Erica Markell each finished with two hits and one RBI for the Chargers. Halle Douglas’ two hits and one run scored led Westville.
➜ Fieldcrest 6, Fisher 3. Fisher took a 1-0 lead in the third inning and had the Heart of Illinois Conference game tied at 2 after four innings before the visiting Knights pulled away. Leah McCoy went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks for the Bunnies (1-2), while Kailey May (1 for 4, RBI) and Kallie Evans (2 for 4, two runs scored) also contributed.
➜ Milford 10, Donovan 0. Julia Bushnell needed just 46 pitches to complete a five-inning two-hitter as the host Bearcats (2-0) cruised in non-league action. Abby Storm and Emmaleah Marshino each recorded two hits and three RBI for Milford, and Jordin Lucht put up two hits and two stolen bases.
➜ Monticello 6, Prairie Central 5. Avery Oberheim’s RBI single in the eighth inning allowed the visiting Sages (3-0) to secure a comeback Illini Prairie Conference win versus the Hawks (1-1). Monticello tied the affair at 5 in the seventh on a Leah Neef double, and Hannah Uebinger contributed a pair of RBI on the day. Jenni Slagel homered and had two RBI for Prairie Central, which added two RBI from Kenna Skaggs.
➜ Normal Community 10, Urbana 3. Halie Thompson and Sydni Uher each drove in a run for the visiting Tigers (0-4), who suffered a Big 12 Conference setback after managing just one hit — from Thompson — in the game.
➜ Tri-Valley 13, LeRoy 1. The host Panthers (2-4) were held to four hits and couldn’t slow their HOIC opponent. Emily Bogema scored LeRoy’s lone run, which was driven in by Tiffany Bargmann, and Callie Warlow contributed two hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Danville 5, Urbana 3. Trailing 2-1 at halftime, the host Vikings (1-1) filled the net after the break to rally past the Tigers (0-3) in Big 12 Conference action. Lily Kelly booked a hat trick for Danville, which also acquired goals from Aniya Parker and Emma Martin to go with Xitlally Bonilla’s eight saves.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Mt. Zion 0. Cayla Koerner put up a three-point performance — two goals and one assist — for the host Bulldogs (3-1), who won their third consecutive match by rolling past an Apollo Conference foe. M-S outshot Mt. Zion 34-0 and received single goals from Nyah Biegler, Grace Lietz and Elise Hertling.
➜ Monticello 10, Decatur Lutheran 0. Five different players scored for the visiting Sages (1-2-2) in a nonconference victory, the team’s first of the season. Milly Machinchy, Lucy Maxwell, Sofie Harvey, Ella Young and Katie Mesplay each found the back of the net for Monticello, while keeper Emmie German stopped a penalty kick and posted a shutout.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Danville. Braylen Peacock won the 100-meter dash, Daniel Lacy won the 200 dash and both Centennial athletes ran a leg of the victorious 400 relay during a five-team meet that saw the Chargers place third with 116 points. Bloomington won the meet with 140 points, followed by Normal Community at 125. Danville (68) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (59) also competed. Peacock won the 100 in 11.58 seconds, while Lacy took the 200 in 22.88. The duo teamed up with Mello Law and Jordan Griggs to win the 400 relay in 44.34. Nick Maurer also claimed a win for Centennial by placing first in the 3,200 (11:30.57). Danville’s Keyshon Gray won the 800 (2:17.95), and Matthew Thomas won the 300 hurdles (44.84). BHRA’s Murphy McCool won the 400 (54.18) and Eli Mojonnier won the 1,600 (4:40.71). McCool and Mojonnier also helped the Blue Devils take first in the 1,600 relay (3:42.48) and the 3,200 relay (8:45.45).
➜ At Downs. Aidan Laughery was involved in four event victories for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which won a Heart of Illinois Conference quadrangular 95-75-49-28 against Ridgeview/Lexington, host Tri-Valley and LeRoy. Laughery took the 100- and 200-meter dash titles in 10.9 and 21.7 seconds, respectively, in addition to serving on triumphant 400 and 1,600 relays (44.6 and 3 minutes, 52.0 seconds). Awstace Grauer also was on both of those relays and won the long jump (19 feet, 111/2 inches), and Connor Ray placed first in the 800 run (2:21.0) and ran for winning 1,600- and 3,200- (10:50.60) relay units. The runner-up Mustangs were led by Cale Hoffman, who won the triple jump (37-83/4) and served on a first-place 800 relay (1:38.20). The fourth-place Panthers received a win from Jack Edmundson in the 400 dash (56.0).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Danville. Centennial won three field events to finish with 106 points and place second in a quadrangular behind first-place Normal Community (184). Danville (100) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (74) rounded out the field. Centennial’s Keira Toler won the long jump with a leap of 13 feet, 11/4 inches, Annabel Thorstenson won the discus with a throw of 106-2 and Sifa Mondika won the high jump by clearing 4-73/4. Bella Ramshaw added a first-place finish for Centennial in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 34.85 seconds, and she anchored the winning 800 relay team that also included Mondika, Kaia Westray and Brooklynn Sweikar in a time of 2:00.80. Hallee Thomas thrived for Danville, recording three first-place finishes. She won the 100 hurdles in 15.47, the 300 hurdles in 47.91 and the pole vault in 9-113/4. Teammate Lynae Ward also added a win by placing first in the triple jump (30-7). BHRA won two events, with Alexa Ball taking first in the 1,600 (6:39.40) and Ellyanna Hedgecock placing first in the 3,200 (15:41.71).
➜ At Downs. Host Tri-Valley held off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, LeRoy and Ridgeview/Lexington 112-661/2-31-191/2 in Heart of Illinois Conference action. The runner-up Falcons’ Natalie DeSchepper won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 4.60 seconds and served on a first-place 1,600 relay unit (4:40.50). GCMS also received a win from Anna Goodin in the triple jump (28 feet, 23/4 inches). The third-place Panthers were paced by Olivia Miles, who took the top spot in the high jump (4-6) and long jump (14-13/4). The fourth-place Mustangs’ Elizabeth Clark took second in the shot put (26-3) and third in the discus (86-11).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Effingham. St. Thomas More suffered an 8-1 nonconference road loss to Effingham St. Anthony. The Sabers’ lone point came from Jack McMahon at No. 4 singles, as he earned his first high school win with a 7-5, 7-6 (8) decision.
In wrestling
➜ At Hoopeston. Owen Birt won a pair of matches at 195 pounds to guide St. Joseph-Ogden past host Hoopeston Area (27-18) and Warrensburg-Latham (24-15) in a triangular. One of Birt’s victories came by fall in just 23 seconds. Other Spartans to win contested matches — both against the Cornjerkers — were Conrad Miller at 170 (fall) and Lincoln Eastin at 220 (6-5 decision). Hoopeston Area’s Ethan Larkin earned a win by fall at 132.
➜ At Monticello. Oakwood/Salt Fork picked up a pair of team wins in a triangular, knocking off host Monticello 37-33 and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 54-24. The Sages defeated the Blue Devils 54-24, as well. Reef Pacot (132 pounds), Bryson Capansky (138), Joe Lashuay (160) and Josh Miller (220) each won two contested matches for O/SF, with Pacot taking both of his by fall in less than 35 seconds. Monticello’s Brandon Peters took two contested victories at 285, and the Sages’ Ethan Alexander scored an 8-second fall at 182. BHRAAP’s Gada Bryant (106) and Robert Brumfield (285) each notched a fall in less than a minute.