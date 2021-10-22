In volleyball
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview 0. The seventh-seeded Falcons (12-17) earned a 25-15, 25-13 consolation semifinal win over the 11th-seeded Mustangs (7-23). Natalie DeSchepper’s five kills, Kira Fuoss’ 10 assists and Madison McCreary’s 13 digs keyed GCMS, which draws No. 8 LeRoy in the 4:30 p.m. Saturday consolation final. Brinley Stevens’ four kills, Sophia Helmig’s five assists and 10 digs apiece from Delanie Wissmiller and Celbee Johnson led Ridgeview.
➜ LeRoy 2, Lexington 0. The eighth-seeded Panthers (12-15) worked around the 12th seed 25-19, 25-22 in a consolation semifinal match. Carlee Claunch’s nine kills and 11 digs and Haley Cox’s 25 assists fueled LeRoy, which will meet No. 7 GCMS in a 4:30 p.m. Saturday consolation final.
➜ Lexington 2, Fisher 0. The 13th-seeded Bunnies (6-20) fell to the No. 12 seed 25-16, 25-13 in a consolation quarterfinal. Katie Landers (five kills), Jaedyn Fitzgerald (10 assists) and Makynzee Theis (eight digs) led Fisher.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Trojans climbed to 20 wins on the season with a 25-19, 25-15 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Buffaloes (6-19). A-P (20-11) landed eight kills from Kyla Bullington, six kills from Mattie Kennel and 13 assists from Lily Jameson.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Villa Grove 0. Gracie Shaffer’s 11 assists, five kills and four aces paved the way for the host Knights (28-6) to secure a 25-14, 25-14 Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Blue Devils (5-18). Alexis Wike added nine digs for Blue Ridge. Ava Vollmer’s five kills led Villa Grove.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, Monticello 0. The visiting Sages (18-15) saw a four-match win streak end via a 25-23, 25-9 loss in Illini Prairie Conference action. Renni Fultz put up nine kills and six digs for Monticello to go with Addison Schmidt’s 11 digs.
➜ Chrisman 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The visiting Cardinals (11-14) ended a four-match skid with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-21 VVC win versus the Cornjerkers (12-16). Maecy Johnson racked up 12 kills, nine digs, six blocks and four aces. Also key to the Cardinals’ win were Kailey Phipps (six kills, five digs), Brianna Barna (24 assists), Piper Knight (11 digs) and Addison Phipps (11 digs).
➜ Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Timberwolves reached the 20-win plateau with a 25-14, 25-7 VVC decision over the Raiders (2-25). Mikayla Knake’s 11 assists and eight aces, Emma Morrical’s seven kills and Morgan Sinn’s seven aces paced Cissna Park (20-13-1).
➜ Cumberland 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The host Knights (18-9) suffered their first loss in their last seven matches, dropping a 25-21, 27-25 LPC result. Alisha Frederick’s 12-assist, 10-dig double-double led ALAH, which also netted 11 kills from Charley Condill.
➜ Heritage 2, Tri-County 1. Bri Struck put together a massive performance for the visiting Hawks (22-8-1) during their 25-19, 20-25, 26-24 LPC win over the Titans (11-14). Struck produced 22 kills and 14 digs for Heritage, which added 10 kills and seven digs from Kiley Knoll, eight kills from Torie Rothermel and seven kills from Bryn Wyant. Bella Dudley’s 11 kills and five digs paced Tri-County, which added Josie Armstrong’s 26 assists.
➜ Rantoul 2, Oakwood 1. Delaney Fullenkamp’s 12 kills and Ashlee Freeman’s 34 assists propelled the host Eagles (5-18) to a 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 nonconference win over the Comets (4-18). Mackenzie Tome added eight kills for Rantoul.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. The visiting Spartans (21-4) picked up their eighth consecutive win with a 25-18, 25-10 IPC victory. Kennedi Burnett had six kills, nine digs and five aces for SJ-O to go with seven kills from Addie Roesch and 20 assists from Becca Steinbach.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The visiting Sabers (34-1) concluded a perfect 10-0 run in the IPC with this 25-19, 25-15 triumph versus the Panthers (25-10). STM’s 22nd consecutive win was keyed by 10 kills apiece from Shannon Monahan and Mallory Monahan, as well as 26 assists from Caroline Kerr and 18 digs from Colleen Hege. PBL garnered 11 kills from Addison Oyer and six assists and eight digs from Araya Stack.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Schlarman 0. The host Storm (16-11) secured a 25-8, 25-10 VVC win over the Hilltoppers (1-11) behind Olivia Birge’s eight kills.
➜ Tuscola 2, Sullivan 0. Kate Dean bagged 11 kills for the visiting Warriors (11-14) during their 25-22, 25-19 Central Illinois Conference win over Sullivan (4-25). Kerri Pierce contributed 18 assists.
➜ Unity 2, Olympia 1. The visiting Rockets (32-3) used 12 kills apiece from Emma Bleecher and Macie Knudsen to defeat their IPC foe 25-13, 19-25, 25-11. Maddie Reed’s 31 assists and Taylor Henry’s 13 digs furthered Unity’s cause.
➜ Watseka 2, Milford 0. The host Warriors (23-10) spoiled an unbeaten VVC run for Milford (23-8) with a 25-22, 28-26 win. Sydney McTaggart’s 22 digs and Elena Newell’s 10 assists led Watseka.
➜ Westville 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Jasmyn Meeker’s 15 kills and seven digs was crucial for the visiting Tigers (14-7) in their three-set win versus the Blue Devils (15-14). Eleven assists apiece from Lydia Gondzur and Hadley Cox and 11 digs from Ella Miller also aided Westville.