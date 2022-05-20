In baseball
Nontournament
Mahomet-Seymour 13, Bloomington 7. Mahomet-Seymour bounced back from losing to one Big 12 team (Normal Community) by pummeling another for 13 runs on 19 hits Thursday at Bloomington. Blake Wolters led the Bulldogs (23-5), going 4 of 5 with two triples, three runs scored and three RBI. Carter Johnson had three hits, and Evan Ruzich drove in two runs. Braden Houchin
- got the win after giving up five runs — three earned — on six hits and two walks in three innings.
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Regional
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Tri-County 0. A four-run deficit after one inning spiraled on Tri-County, as the Titans fell to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in regional semifinal action. Greg Reese and Carson Logan
- had one hit apiece for the Titans (8-11), which was all they managed in the loss.
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
Cissna Park 2, Fisher 1. Cissna Park’s Brayden Bruens finished off his own complete game effort with a walk-off sacrifice fly scoring Mason Blanck to clinch the Timberwolves’ regional semifinal win. Bruens gave up a single unearned run on four hits and one walk and struck out nine in the win for Cissna Park (8-13). Ryan Coulter was nearly as effective on the mound for Fisher (5-17), giving up two runs — one earned — on five hits and two walks to go with 10 strikeouts. Jacob Chittick
- drove in the Bunnies’ lone run in the loss.
Class 1A Mount Pulaski Regional
St. Thomas More 14, Argenta-Oreana 4. St. Thomas More broke an early 2-2 tie with one run in the bottom of the third inning. An eight-run fourth put Argenta-Oreana away, with the Sabers turning 14 runs on 15 hits into a regional semifinal victory. Blake Staab was one of four Sabers to drive in two runs and went 2 of 3 with two runs scored while also striking out five in two innings. Daniel Suits got the win after three scoreless innings of relief, and Andrew Tay, Patrick Quarnstrom and Justen Green also contributed two RBI in the win for St. Thomas More (11-11). Dirk Buhlig II
- was 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Bombers (9-9).
Class 1A Okaw Valley Regional
Tuscola 4, Arcola 1. The baseball version of the Cola Wars had Tuscola pull off a comeback victory to take down Arcola in regional semifinal action. Austin Cummings drove in two runs for the Warriors (8-15), and Patrick Pierce got the win. Tanner Thomas
- took the loss for the Purple Riders (8-7).
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1. Salt Fork took advantage of Blake Norton getting hit by a pitch to start the sixth when a Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman error the next batter sent Norton all the way home. That was enough to tie Thursday’s regional semifinal. The Storm (15-12) got the walk-off win an inning later when Pedro Rangel singled home Brayden Maskel. That made a winner out of Norton, who gave up a single unearned run on four hits and struck out 16 in a complete game outing. Cale Steinbaugh scored the only run for the Buffaloes (9-11).
Class 2A Eureka Regional
El Paso-Gridley 9, Prairie Central 5. Prairie Central mounted a late comeback, scoring four runs in the final three innings, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks to overcome an early eight-run deficit in their regional semifinal loss to El Paso-Gridley. Owen Rafferty wsa 1 of 4 with a double and three RBI to lead Prairie Central (7-19), and Camden Palmore
- finished 3 of 4 with two RBI.
Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional
Clifton Central 1, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. BHRA failed to generate much offense against Clifton Central pitcher Luke Shoven. Just three hits for the Blue Devils scattered across seven innings. It wasn’t enough. Central scored the only run it would need in the top of hte second inning and held on for the regional semifinal victory. Dawson Dodd had two of BHRA’s three hits, and Karson Stevenson took the loss for the Blue Devils (19-11) despite giving up just one run on three hits and striking out nine.
Class 2A Unity Regional
Monticello 14, Westville 3. Westville struck first with one run in the top of the first inning Thursday in Tolono. Monticello struck more often. The Sages put up 11 unanswered runs before the Tigers could score again and cruised to the regional semifinal win. Colton Vance went 2 of 3 with four RBI to lead a balanced lineup for Monticello (20-8). Triston Foran, Joey Sprinkle, Jacob Trusner and Jack Buckalew combined for seven hits and nine runs and finished with two RBI apiece. Luke Teschke got the win after giving up three runs on one hit and three walks and striking out nine in four innings. Drew Wichtowski
- was the Westville leader, going 2 of 2 with a double, home run and two runs scored for the Tigers (19-11).
In softball
Nontournament
Centennial 11, Champaign Central 5. Centennial jumped on Central with two runs in the top of the first inning and added seven more in the third to essentially put Thursday’s rivalry game out of reach. Brylie Klaudt went 2 of 3 with a team-high three RBI for the Chargers (8-12), and Erica Markell tripled and drove in two runs. Claire Davison got the win after allowing two unearned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Alexa Sutton finished 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI, and Tayten Hunter
- had four hits for the Maroons (13-19).
Urbana 2, Taylorville 0. Urbana ace Allison Deck struck out 20 of the 21 batters she faced in Thursday’s nonconference win against Taylorville. Halie Thompson drove in both runs for the Tigers (10-12), with Lorelie Yau finishing with three hits and Brynlee Pohlmann
- two.
In boys’ track and field
Class 2A Unity Sectional
At Tolono. Urbana finished second as a team and qualified three individual athletes and its 3,200-meter relay for state at Thursday’s sectional meet. Jackson Gilbert led the way for the Tigers, winning the 400-meter dash in 49.57 seconds and finishing second in the 200-meter dash in a personal best 21.69 seconds. One other area athlete and one other area relay team also won sectional titles. Mahomet-Seymour’s Robert Byron set a personal record in winning the discus with a throw of 166 feet, 6 inches. The Rantoul 1,600-meter relay team of Tayon Swift, Gary Lawson, Avontay Anderson and Nathan Kelley
- also placed first in a time of 3 minutes, 30.64 seconds. Lawson also qualified for state with a runner-up finish in the long jump at 20-7.
Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional
At O’Fallon. Weather meant Thursday’s sectional meet wasn’t completed. The long jump, triple jump, discus and 1,600-meter relay will all be completed Friday in Chatham. Centennial still managed to qualify two individuals and a relay team for state. The Chargers’ Daniel Lacy won the 400-meter dash in 49.42 seconds to automatically qualify, and Kemoni McCullough’s third-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 22.19 seconds was fast enough to meet the state qualifying standard. Danville’s Matthew Thomas
- also hit the qualifying mark in the pole vault, clearing 13-8 to finish third.
Scott Richey