In baseball
Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
➜ Unity 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. A five-run third inning by third-seeded Unity was all the Rockets needed to get past the fifth-seeded Panthers in a close regional semifinal game. Unity (24-8-1) defeated PBL (15-14-1) for the second time this season after the Rockets earned a close 5-3 win against their Illini Prairie Conference foe on April 14 in Tolono. This latest win by the Rockets advances Unity into Saturday’s 10 a.m. regional championship game against second-seeded Monticello (21-4). Brock Suding was a big reason why Unity will try to win the program’s first regional championship since 1993, with Suding going 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Dylan Moore (1 for 3, two RBI) and Tyler Henry (2 for 2, triple) out of the No. 9 spot both delivered crucial hits for the Rockets. Tre Hoggard started and got the win for Unity, lasting 41/3 innings. He gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out seven and walking six. Austin Langendorf recorded the save, throwing 22/3 innings of shutout relief. He allowed two hits, walked one and finished with five strikeouts. PBL nearly managed a late rally, plating three runs in the top of the fifth to trim its deficit from 6-1 to 6-4. But that was as close as the Panthers got despite two RBI from Tyler Cole and two hits, including a double from Bryar Cosgrove. Kayden Snelling also added a double for PBL, with Jeremiah Ager throwing all six innings. Ager gave up all six runs on six hits, and he walked one, but struck out six.
Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 10, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The fourth-seeded Sabers cruised past the seventh-seeded Broncos for a six-inning regional semifinal victory and a spot in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional championship game against top-seeded Mt. Pulaski. Matt DeLorenzo hit a home run and a double and finished with two RBI for STM (11-15), while Daniel Suits contributed two hits and four RBI against the Broncos (8-13). That was more than enough offense for Cole Kemper, who threw a two-hit shutout and struck out six.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
➜ Salt Fork 9, Villa Grove 3. The third-seeded and host Storm fell behind early at Hansgen Field in Sidell, but used a superb fourth inning to rally past the fifth-seeded Blue Devils for the regional semifinal victory. Salt Fork (21-10) scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead after Villa Grove (12-11) scored all three of its runs in the top of the first. Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards each came up with timely hits for the Storm as Prunkard went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored and Richards finished 3 for 4 with two RBI. Salt Fork starting pitcher Pedro Rangel settled down after the first inning, throwing a complete game. He only yielded five hits and struck out seven while issuing one walk. Rangel also went 2 for 4 with two runs scored at the plate, with Brayden Maskel and Blake Hettmansberger also driving in a run to help Salt Fork advance to Saturday’s 1 p.m. regional championship game against second-seeded St. Teresa, a rematch of a regional title game last year that St. Teresa won. Luke Zimmerman, Brady Clodfelder and Thomas Vandeventer each drove in a run for Villa Grove, with Vandeventer and Gavin Kiser each doubling. Clodfelder also stole two bases. Sam Bender sustained the loss for Villa Grove, throwing 32/3 innings and giving up six runs (only two earned) on three hits. He struck out two and walked three as Villa Grove committed five errors in the game.
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
➜ St. Anne 10, Cissna Park 4. The fifth-seeded Timberwolves trailed 7-0 after two innings and couldn’t make up the significant deficit in a regional semifinal defeat. Cissna Park (6-18) committed four errors and used three different pitchers to varying degrees of success. Ethan Tuttle hit a double for the Timberwolves, with Colson Carley, Jream Renteria and Aiden Richards each driving in a run.
Class 1A Le Roy Regional
➜ Le Roy 11, Ridgeview 6. The fourth-seeded Panthers scored at least one run in every inning except one to defeat the ninth-seeded Mustangs in a regional semifinal game and advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional title game against top seed Delavan. Le Roy (16-15) took a 6-0 lead after two innings and held on after Ridgeview (7-18) trimmed its deficit to 9-6 entering the bottom of the fifth. Tyson Brent, Noah Company and Cy Marcum each delivered two hits and two RBI for Le Roy, with Kyler Ford registering the win and Gabe McKinney picking up the save.
Nontournament
➜ Champaign Central 7, Mattoon 0. The Maroons won their second straight game, relying on a strong pitching performance from starter Owen Hobbs and reliever Joel Powers-Ege at Spalding Park. Hobbs threw five shutout innings for the host Maroons (20-10), with Powers-Ege keeping the Green Wave off the scoreboard during the final two innings. Charlie Hobbs led Central’s offense by producing two hits and two RBI, while Sam McArthur hit a home run. Kevin Lehr (two hits) and Luke McClure (two RBI) also contributed as Central hit the 20-win plateau for the ninth straight season.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Bloomington 5. Mahomet-Seymour moved within one victory of its a 30-win season with a nonconference home triumph. The Bulldogs (29-5) delivered early with three runs apiece in the first and second innings before four more runs in the third to take a 10-0 lead. Carter Selk went 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBI, four runs scored and three stolen bases, Alex McHale went 2 for 2 with a solo home run and three runs scored and Cade Starrick went 2 for 2 with three RBI to power M-S. Mason Orton threw five innings to record the win, giving up three hits and overcoming four walks by striking out nine.
In softball
Class 1A Villa Grove Regional
➜ Villa Grove 12, Watseka 0. The top-seeded Blue Devils received production from nearly their entire lineup and a dominant pitching performance from Alex Brown to secure the program’s first regional championship since 2019 with a five-inning win against the fourth-seeded Warriors. Hayden Thomas went 3 for 3 with three doubles, three runs scored and two stolen bases for Villa Grove (21-10-1), while Maci Clodfelder hit a home run and finished 1 for 3 with two RBI. Kalyn Cordes (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs scored) and Payton Kiser (1 for 2, two RBI) both doubled, with Alison Pangburn (2 for 3, two RBI), Izzy Dodd (1 for 3, RBI), Emma Bratten-Noice (1 for 2, two stolen bases) and Chloe Reardon (1 for 1, RBI, two runs scored) all contributing. Brown threw a two-hit shutout and struck out nine as Villa Grove — which scored nine runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 9-0 lead — now awaits either Le Roy or Tuscola at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game at Ervin Park. Brianna Denault and Christa Holohan each had a single for Watseka (17-9).