In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 64, Villa Grove/Heritage 41. In a battle of four-game win streaks entering the night, the visiting Knights (5-1) extended theirs while cutting short that of the Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Hawks (5-3). Jamison Rocke’s 22 points, Wyatt Romine’s 14 points and Kaden Feagin’s 12 points led ALAH. Logan Nohren’s 17 points and Carson Howard’s 12 points fueled VG/H.
➜ Prairie Central 64, Unity 48. Eight different players finished with at least two points each for the host Hawks (6-2), who rode that offensive balance to an Illini Prairie Conference win over the Rockets (2-6). Trey Bazzell and Rylie Vaughan each notched 15 points for Prairie Central, which added 11 points from Logan Goad on the power of three three-pointers. Bazzell also had eight rebounds and six assists, and Vaughan dished out five assists. Unity’s Blake Kimball led all scorers with 25 points, swishing five three-pointers.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 70, Chrisman 18. The host Trojans (7-2) kept the Cardinals (2-5) off the scoreboard in the second quarter en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Kyla Bulington scored a game-high 23 points for A-P, which received 16 points from Carlyn Crozier. Olivia Radke’s six points paced Chrisman.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 45, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 17. In a meeting of VVC teams seeking their first win of the season, the host Blue Devils (1-5) came out victorious over the Buffaloes (0-6). Ella Myers procured 17 points and Sophia Rome notched a 14-point, 18-rebound double-double for BHRA. Sydney Spesard’s eight points led G-RF.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 43, Okaw Valley 27. Jazzi Hicks turned in 10 points for the host Broncos (3-7), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Riley Brandenburg’s nine points and Haley Garrett’s eight points also aided the CG/B cause in a Lincoln Prairie Conference win.
➜ Dwight 32, Cissna Park 31. The visiting Timberwolves (2-7) fell short of a Sangamon Valley Conference foe by the slimmest of margins. Addison Seggebruch (nine points, six rebounds) and Mikayla Knake (seven points, nine boards) showed the way for Cissna Park.
➜ Effingham 48, Mahomet-Seymour 42. The visiting Bulldogs (5-4) couldn’t prevail in an Apollo Conference tilt, unable to completely overcome a 19-8 second-quarter scoring deficit. Savannah Orgeron’s 13 points, Nichole Taylor’s 10 points and Durbin Thomas’ nine points buoyed the M-S offense.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 38, Fisher 17. The visiting Bunnies had a hard time getting on track offensively in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Kallie Evans paced Fisher (3-9) with five points, while Lacey Cotter and Leah McCoy each had nine rebounds.
➜ Hoopeston Area 54, Oakwood 30. Ali Watson’s 19 points for the host Cornjerkers (5-4) proved a good starting spot during a VVC triumph versus the Comets (2-4). Hoopeston Area, which added 10 points from Bre Crose and nine points from Emma Glotzbach, also kept Oakwood off the score sheet in the second quarter. The visitors received six points from Karsen Rupp and five points from Aaliyah Denius.
➜ Iroquois West 50, Momence 20. Shelby Johnson’s 16 points topped the scoring chart for the visiting Raiders (6-2), who secured their fourth consecutive win by beating an SVC opponent. McKinley Tilstra chipped in 12 points.
➜ Monticello 37, Unity 25. Trailing 23-13 after three quarters, Monticello outscored Unity 24-2 in the final eight minutes to preserve the Illini Prairie Conference win. Renni Fultz and Lizzie Stiverson each scored nine points to lead the Sages (3-4), while Lydia Burger added eight points. Katey Moore scored a team-high eight points for the Rockets (1-7).
➜ Prairie Central 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 51. The visiting Hawks (6-3) dealt the Spartans (5-2) their first IPC loss of the season behind an 18-9 second-quarter scoring edge. Chloe Sisco’s 16 points, Madison Kinkade’s 14 points and Mariya Sisco’s 11 points all factored into Prairie Central’s win. Payton Vallee’s 13 points and Ella Armstrong’s 12 points paced SJ-O.
➜ Ridgeview 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23. The host Mustangs (4-6) put an end to a three-game skid by holding down the Falcons (1-7) in HOIC action. Peyton Rinkenberger produced seven of her game-best 19 points in the first quarter to go with six steals and five rebounds overall, and teammate Kendra Erwin added eight points and five assists. GCMS was led by Savannah Shumate’s five points and Ryleigh Brown’s four points.
➜ Sullivan 50, Tuscola 38. In a battle of Central Illinois Conference clubs who were unbeaten in league play, Class 2A No. 8 Sullivan (8-1) staved off the 2A No. 6 Warriors (10-1). Host Sullivan garnered 20 points and six rebounds from Emily White, 10 points and six rebounds from Taylor Orris and 10 points from Alaina Moore. Marissa Russo’s 10 points paced Tuscola, which suffered its first defeat of the season.
➜ Tri-County 59, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 40. A 31-14 second-half scoring advantage proved critical for the Class 1A No. 6 Titans (7-1), who picked up an LPC home win over the Knights (8-1). Tayler Barry (22 points, five steals) and Bella Dudley (17 points, seven rebounds) keyed Tri-County, while ALAH — which suffered its first loss of the year — received 15 points and eight rebounds from Alexa Miller on top of 15 rebounds from Makenzie Brown.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 43, Arcola 32. In their first game since Feb. 8 because of COVID-19 issues, the host Blue Devils (3-3) overcame the Purple Riders (3-4) in LPC play. Kyleigh Block was a big reason why, bucketing 29 points on the power of four three-pointers and hauling in 12 rebounds for VG/H. KayLee Hohlbauch’s nine points led Arcola.
➜ Watseka 49, Clifton Central 24. The host Warriors led 21-10 at halftime and then doubled their lead in the second half to stay unbeaten. Watseka (9-0) relied on a game-high 13 points from Kinzie Parsons and 12 points from Natalie Schroeder, while Allie Hoy and Kennedy McTaggart each hauled in six rebounds during this SVC showdown.
In boys’ swim & and dive
➜ At Champaign. Nolan Miller and Joel Ege-Powers each won an event, but Champaign Central fell to Normal Community 107-75 in a Big 12 dual at Unit 4 Pool. Miller posted the 200-yard freestyle’s top time (1 minute, 46.19 seconds), while Ege-Powers finished atop the 50 freestyle field in 24.50. Miller and Ege-Powers also teamed up with Aidan Williams and Maddox Dempsey on a runner-up 200 medley relay unit (1:47.90).
