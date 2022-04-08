In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Seeger (Ind.) 6. The Blue Devils (7-4) are off to a strong start in April, earning their fifth win in a row. Owen Miller came up with two RBI to lead the way as the Blue Devils came back from a 6-0 deficit and responded to a four-run fourth inning with a five-run outburst of their own. Caden Keleminic (3 2/3 innings pitched) struck out seven batters and Chaz Dubois (3 1/3 innings pitched) added six strikeouts. They combined to allow just two hits in the game. The Blue Devils did make three errors, which helped Seeger build its lead, but BHRA made up for it at the plate by racking up 10 hits.
➜ LeRoy 17, Blue Ridge 0. The Panthers (5-3) have now won four of their last five after an offensive explosion in nonconference meeting with the Knights (0-5). Noah Company pitched his first win of the season, while also recording three hits and two RBI. Blake Roundtree doubled twice and record three RBI on three hits, while Tanner Holoch pitched in with two hits — a triple and a double — that drove in four runs.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Hoopeston Area 8. The Panthers (6-3-1) pounced early to take a 3-1 lead after the first, then survived a seven-run comeback effort in the fifth inning to earn the nonconference win. Kayden Snelling drove in six runs on three hits and Jacob Gronsky scored four runs and registered a hit and two walks. Aiden Johnson pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, while Noah Steiner got the win by giving up one hit in 2.2 innings of action. Hoopeston’s Nick Hofer reached base in every at-bat, recording three hits — including a triple — and a walk. Keygan Field and Grant Morgan had three RBI apiece as the Cornjerkers fell to 3-7.
➜ Salt Fork 11, Villa Grove 7. The Blue Devils (2-6) posted four runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at 7, but Salt Fork (4-3) responded with four runs of its own to reclaim the lead for good and earn a third straight victory. Jameson Remole came in for the save, pitching four innings and giving up four hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters. Hayden Prunkard drove in five runs on two hits and a homer, and Remole, Deegan Albert and Pedro Rangel each doubled. Liam Barr and Luke Zimmerman both hit doubles for the Blue Devils, and Cooper Clark drove in three runs on two hits. Brady Clodfelder pitched for 2 1/3 innings and Clark went for three innings as each pitcher gave up six hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 28, Rantoul 0. The Spartans (9-2) bounced back from a tough loss to Bloomington Community Central earlier in the week by putting 19 runs on the board in the first two frames of a four-inning IPC meeting against the Eagles (2-6). Hayden Brazelton went 2 of 2, including a double, with three RBI and a walk. Griffin Roesch, Braxton Waller, Adam Price and Connor Hale also doubled once as the Spartans finished with 19 hits in total. Caleb Ochs picked up the win, giving up one hit and striking out three batters in two innings. Rantoul pitcher Caden Evans took the loss, but was the only Eagle to reach base on a hit.
➜ Sullivan 11, Clinton 7. The Maroons (1-3) sprinted out to a 4-0 lead, but Sullivan (1-4) piled on 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to earn the CIC win and its first victory of the spring. Jackson Matheson led the way with five RBI on a perfect 4-of-4 mark at the plate and Tristan Ruppert and Jake Stewart each added a pair of hits and batted in five more runs. For Clinton, Mason Walker went 2 of 4 at the plate with two doubles and Wes Harrold went 2 of 3 with two RBI.
In softball
➜ Clinton 13, Sullivan 4. The Maroons (1-6) broke through for their first win of the season, dealing Sullivan (7-2) its second loss in a row in Central Illinois Conference action. Brooke Reeves pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on nine hits, while going 4 of 4 at the plate with two doubles and six total bases. Heidi Humble went 2 of 3 at the plate with a team-high five RBI and a home run. For Sullivan, Tabitha Webb threw two innings and gave up five earned runs before Addison Minor, another freshman, came in to pitch four relief innings, in which she gave up seven hits and five earned runs. Webb, Annabella Brownlee and Shaylin Hunter all doubled once.
➜ Danville 13, Armstrong-Potomac 5. Karli Johnson went 3 of 4 at the plate, belting a home run and doubling twice. Saige Keller earned the win on the mound, but also recorded three hits. Emmalee Trover and Maya Gagnon went 4 of 5 and 3 of 4 at the plate, respectively.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Blue Ridge 5. Ashlyn Voyles tallied up all five RBI on a home run and a double for the Knights (3-4). Cassie Zimmerman also added two hits and pitched a complete game, striking out four batters and giving up 12 hits.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 25, Heritage 0. The Bulldogs (6-1) rattled off 24 runs in the first three innings against the Hawks (0-5). Karley Yergler pitched a shutout while also blasting a home run, and catcher Kenadi Granadino went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate. Mahomet-Seymour has won its two games this week by a combined score of 40-0.
➜ Olympia 12, Monticello 0. The Sages (4-4) couldn’t get anything going in a Illini Prairie Conference loss on Thursday as Spartans pitcher Danika Frazier struck out 16 batters in a one-hit outing. Sophomore Reese Patton came up with the Sages’ lone hit during the second hitting, and came in as a reliever for Macey Hicks, throwing 1 1/3 innings.
➜ Prairie Central 19, St. Thomas More 1. Freshman Chloe Hoselton drilled a two-run homer to highlight the Hawks’ first IPC victory as the team compiled 13 hits. Katie Curl struck out four batters, walking one, in two innings and Alexandria Hari earned the save with three strikeouts and no walks for Prairie Central (2-6).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Rantoul 0. The Spartans (7-3) shut out the Eagles in IPC play as Shayne Immke pitched three innings to earn the win and Addy Martinie homered, drove in three runs and doubled. Peyton Jones had two hits, while Kelsey Martlage chipped in with two RBI. Rantoul dropped to 2-7 with the defeat.
➜ Urbana 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. The Tigers (2-4) earned the nonconference win as Abby Brown recorded four hits, including a home run and a double, while driving in two runs. Allison Deck earned the win and pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out a whopping 22 batters. She also drove in three runs in a 3-of-4 showing at the plate. Aubrey Busboom went six innings and struck out seven batters for the Panthers (1-10). Three Panthers — Carly Mutchmore, Mackenzie Swan and Busboom — had two hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Danville 2, Centennial 1. The Vikings (2-5-1) opened Big 12 play with a bang as Josie Hotsinpiller found Ava Towne for the game’s opening score in the 19th minute. Kedzie Griffin assisted on Hotsinpiller’s goal 15 minutes into the second half, and Aniya Parker came up with six saves to preserve the win. Centennial (3-3) got back into the game on Jodi Domingo’s goal midway through the second half, with the assist from Payton Kaiser. Kelsie Pitcher made seven saves for the Chargers.
➜ Monticello 2, St. Thomas More 2. The Sages (4-3-3) were held to a draw by the Sabers (1-3-1) in the IPC opener on Thursday. Megan Allen and Elle Bodznick provided the goals for the Sages, while Emmie German made four saves to preserve the result.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10, Charleston 2. The Bulldogs (5-0) kept rolling as Cayla Koerner ran onto a lofted pass to score just 12 seconds into the game in what could be the quickest goal in program history. Koerner finished with five goals and three assists. Brea Benson added two goals and four assists herself, while Amelia Osmam scored once and assisted twice. Lauren Schnepper and Sidney Young also scored for the Bulldogs.
➜ Uni High 2, Arthur Christian 1. Mikayla Blank owned the day, scoring two goals to lift the Illineks (3-3) back to .500 on the season and to a 2-0 start in East Central Illinois Conference play. Maxine van der Donk pitched in with an assist, while goalkeeper Xenia Mongwa tallied up five saves and Anna Park helped limit Arthur Christian (3-4-2) offensively, helping Uni hold on for the win after Malaya Brady’s goal — which was assisted by Liana Kauffman — sent the teams into the half tied 1-1. Libby Henry made 12 saves to keep the Conquering Riders in the game, while Kauffman also added three saves while splitting time in the net.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Catlin. The Storm defended home territory with 110 points to earn first place as Nathan Kirby won the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.50, took first in the 110-meter hurdles (14.68) and won the 300-meter hurdles (42.74). Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin followed in third place with 74 points as Murphy McCool finished third in the 100 with a time of 11.89 seconds and Emerson Thorlton took second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:00.98. Uni High finished in fifth (51 points) and Iroquois West finished in sixth (45.5 points), while Westville ended up in seventh (40.5 points) and Oakwood took eighth (33 points). Judah Christian came in ninth with 32 points, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley placed in 10th with 28.5 points and Milford/Cissna Park placed in 12th, scoring two points.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Catlin. Uni High took home the team win with 104 points as Ella Greer clocked a 13.38 to win the 100-meter dash, Zoey Muller-Hinnant won the 400-meter dash (1:04.13) and Kate Ahmari won the 800-meter run with a 2:27.00. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took fourth with 43.5 points as Cecilia Goodin placed sixth in the 400 with a time of 1:09.83. Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin placed fifth with a score of 39 and Westville followed closely behind with a score of 38.33. Milford/Cissna Park finished in seventh with 33 points, Judah Christian followed in eighth with 29.5 points and St. Thomas More placed eighth with 28 points. Oakwood placed 11th and Iroquois West placed in 12th with 25 and 17.67 points, respectively.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Decatur. St. Thomas More rolled to a 9-0 road win against St. Teresa on Thursday as Brandon Hood, Cale Quiram, Jack McMahon, Parker Moore, Oliver Kalonga and Caleb Twohey won in straight sets. Hood’s singles opponent had to medically retire late in the match, which later led to a forfeit win for Hood and Quiram at the No. 1 doubles spot. In the other doubles matches, McMahon and Moore and Kalonga and Twohey cruised to 8-1 and 8-0 victories, respectively.