In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 38, Chrisman 20. Armstrong-Potomac locked Chrisman down defensively — allowing just seven points in the first three quarters combined — to come away victorious in Thursday’s Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Kyla Bullington outscored Chrisman herself with 22 points to lead the Trojans (19-9). Olivia Radke paced the Cardinals (4-23) with nine points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 63, Blue Ridge 13. Haley Garrett scored a game-high 26 points to top 1,000 for her career and lead Cerro Gordo/Bement to an easy Lincoln Prairie Conference victory Thursday night. Garrett was joined in double figures by Haylei Simpson with 13 point in the win for the Broncos (19-8). Mercedes Manuel led the Knights (4-18) with five points.
➜ Cissna Park 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. Cissna Park’s 35-point effort in the second half — plus a defense that never allowed more than eight points in a single quarter — helped the Timberwolves knock off Paxton-Buckley-Loda and notch the program’s 700th victory. Three players scored in double figures for Cissna Park (23-5), with Mikayla Knake leading the way with 13 points. Brooklyn Stadeli added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Addison Lucht also had 12 points in the win. Emily Robidoux finished with seven points for the Panthers (9-16).
➜ Eureka 54, Fisher 37. Fisher’s tough stretch continued Thursday with a home loss to Eureka in Heart of Illinois Conference play making five straight defeats. Kallie Evans did most of the scoring for the Bunnies (9-16) with a team-high 23 points.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41. Kendall Roberts helped stake Georgetown-Ridge Farm to an early lead, and the Buffaloes held on to that advantage top top Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in VVC play. Roberts scored seven points in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 17, while Addi Spesard chipped in 15 points for G-RF (15-9) in its fifth straight win. Beth McMahon made two three-pointers and led the Blue Devils (7-19) with 16 points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 37, Watseka 30. Hoopeston Area’s Claire Dixon got hot from three-point range and led the Cornjerkers to the VVC upset on the road at Watseka. Dixon knocked down four three-pointers and finished with a game-high 16 points for Hoopeston Area (14-14). Klaire Pilcher also had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Becca Benoit put up 14 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (21-6).
➜ Iroquois West 56, Milford 20. Iroquois West wrapped up its VVC slate Thursday with a decisive home win against Milford. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo scored 16 points apiece to lead the Raiders (15-14) in the 36-point victory. Hunter Mowrey had 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Bearcats (4-23).
➜ Le Roy 63, Flanagan-Cornell 29. Le Roy more than doubled up Flanagan-Cornell by halftime of Thursday’s HOIC game and cruised to the 34-point victory — its third straight — behind a balanced offensive effort. Haley Cox led the way for the Panthers (15-12) with 16 points, four steals and two rebounds. Emily Bogema put up 12 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Natalie Loy made it three in double figures with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
➜ Ridgeview 39, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 25. Ridgeview held Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to just two points in the first quarter and pushed its advantage to double digits by halftime before finishing off the HOIC victory. Annalyn Harper scored 12 points to lead the Mustangs (11-17) and was joined in double figures by Brinley Stevens with 10 points. Sophia Ray had 13 points for the Falcons (8-18).
➜ St. Thomas More 61, Monticello 33. St. Thomas More had to fend off a second half rally by Monticello, but it was a far easier task Thursday night given the early advantage the Sabers built in what turned into another Illini Prairie Conference win. Maddy Swisher led St. Thomas More (22-5) with 21 points and was joined in double figures by Ruari Quarnstrom with 15 point. Lucy Leatherwood had 12 points to lead the Sages (7-20).
➜ Salt Fork 46, Oakwood 32. Salt Fork pushed its winning streak to eight straight games and remained unbeaten in VVC play with Thursday’s home win against Oakwood. Alexa Jamison nearly matched the Comets on her own with a game-high 30 points on the strength of five made three-pointers for the Storm (17-7). Jaydah Arrowsmith finished with 10 points to lead Oakwood (15-15).
➜ Tuscola 39, Decatur St. Teresa 34. Tuscola followed up last week’s Central Illinois Conference Tournament title against St. Teresa with another close win against the Bulldogs on their home court to remain unbeaten on the season. St. Teresa rallied to force a 28-28 tie heading into the fourth quarter before the Warriors (29-0) outscored the Bulldogs 11-6 in the final eight minutes for the win. Sydney Moss stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, five rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots to lead Tuscola. Harley Woodard added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Izzy Wilcox scored nine points and Ella Boyer chipped in eight points in the win.
➜ Uni High 46, Academy High 11. Uni High’s Emma Murawski flirted with a triple-double and Mikayla Blanke actually put up a double-double in the Illineks’ big win against Academy High. Murawski finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals for Uni High (11-9), and Blanke added 12 points and 15 rebounds.
➜ Unity 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 46. Unity fended off a fourth quarter rally from St. Joseph-Ogden to hold on for Thursday’s Illini Prairie Conference victory at the Rocket Center in Tolono. The Rockets (16-10) led by six going into the final eight minutes and just eked out a one-point win. Raegen Stringer paced Unity with 16 points and five assists, Reagan Little added 13 points and five rebounds and Addison Ray finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Addy Martinie scored a game-high 23 points for the Spartans (13-14).
In boys’ swimming
➜ At Pontiac. St. Thomas More won two individual events and a relay and finished second overall in Thursday’s three-team meet at Pontiac. The hosts scored 118 points for the win, St. Thomas More was second with 64 points and Olympia was third with 35 points. Joseph Ulozas won the 200-meter freestyle for the Sabers in 2 minutes, 33.42 seconds, and Blake Bermingham added a win in the 100 freestyle in 1:03.48. Bermingham and Ulozas also teamed up with Phil Withers-Sickles and Lucas Dixon to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:46.19.
SCOTT RICHEY