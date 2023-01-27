In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Tuscola 41, Decatur St. Teresa 33. Unbeaten Tuscola pushed its winning streak to 26 straight games and claimed the CIC tournament title after rallying from an early deficit to knock off St. Teresa in Warrensburg. The Warriors (26-0) trailed 9-5 after one quarter before a second quarter rally put them up 20-14 at halftime. A back-and-forth third quarter ended with Tuscola holding a slim 30-28 lead before the Warriors fended off the Bulldogs for the championship title. Ava Boyer led Tuscola with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals. Sydney Moss had a near double-double with eight points and eight rebounds.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo-Bement 66, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52. Three players in double figures helped Cerro Gordo-Bement knock off Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in Lincoln Prairie Conference action in Cerro Gordo. Haley Garrett paced the Broncos (18-7) with 20 points, Caroline Hill scored 18 points and Haylei Simpson made it a trio in double figures with 17 points. Claire Seal led ALAH (15-8) with 19 points, Kailee Otto had 18 points and Charley Condill chipped in 13 points in the loss.
➜ Champaign Central 62, Danville 23. A double-double from Nevaeh Essien with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for good measure was just the start of a balanced night for Chamapign Central in its blowout Big 12 Conference win against Danville. Braelyn Alexander chipped in nine points for the Maroons (12-13), and Abby Boland, Kennedy Ramshaw and Addy McLeod scored eight points apiece. Amara McFarland scored eight points to lead the Vikings (2-19).
➜ Cissna Park 51, Milford 14. Shutdown defense helped Cissna Park build a significant lead by halftime of its Vermilion Valley Conference game with Milford. Two stops and two scores by the Timberwolves to start the third quarter put the game away. Addison Lucht was 8 of 10 from the field and led Cissna Park (21-5) with 17 points to go with three steals and two assists. Mikayla Knake added 14 points, three steals and two rebounds in the win. Hunter Mowrey had seven points and eight rebounds to lead the Bearcats (4-21).
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. A double-digit deficit by the end of the first quarter was too much for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to overcome in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup with Deer Creek-Mackinaw. Savannah Shumate and Anna Warren scored eight points apiece for the Falcons (8-17) in the loss.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 58, Schlarman 18. Georgetown-Ridge Farm jumped out to a double digit lead after just one quarter in its VVC matchup with Schlarman and rode that advantage to a third straight victory. Eleven players scored for the Buffaloes (12-9) in the win. Kendall Roberts led the way with 14 points, and Bryleigh Collom joined her in double figures with 10 points. Izzy Bogen paced the Hilltoppers (0-11) with eight points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 33, Iroquois West 29. Claire Dixon scored nine points, Lacie Breymeyer added eight points and Hoopeston Area (13-12) knocked off Iroquois West in VVC action. Ella Rhodes finished with 11 points for the Raiders (14-13).
➜ Illinois Valley Central 40, Unity 29. Unity stayed with IVC through the first quarter, but the Rockets’ deficit slowly grew toward an 11-point loss in Illini Prairie Conference play in Tolono. Raegen Stringer finished with 11 points, three assists and three steals for Unity (14-10), and Addison Ray got to double digits with 10 points.
➜ Le Roy 59, Tri-Valley 58. Le Roy’s Molly Buckles and Natalie Loy came through in the clutch and helped the Panthers’ overcome a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter for an HOIC road win in Downs. Buckles scored seven of her team-high 19 points in the final eight minutes to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Le Roy (13-12). Loy also had seven points in the fourth quarter to finish with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the win.
➜ Oakwood 46, Westville 33. Oakwood overcame a slow start to get back to .500 on the season following its home win against VVC rival Westville. The Comets (14-14) took control in the middle quarters to take a commanding lead into the fourth. Jaydah Arrowsmith scored a game-high 16 points to lead Oakwood, with Addie Wright also chipping in 15 points. Lydia Gondzur had 13 points for the Tigers (4-17).
➜ Prairie Central 55, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21. Prairie Central held Paxton-Buckley-Loda to six points in the first two quarters and used its 28-point halftime lead to cruise to the Illini Prairie victory. Every player that got on the court scored for the Hawks (17-6), who remained unbeaten in league play. Chloe Sisco scored a game-high 19 points to lead Prairie Central, and Mariya Sisco added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double. Trixie Johnson had 10 points for the Panthers (8-14).
➜ Ridgeview 51, Fisher 32. Ridgeview played its way into an early advantage at home in HOIC action, but it was the Mustangs’ 18-point fourth quarter effort that allowed them to pull away for the commanding victory. Brinley Stevens and Kenzie Wesson scored 21 points apiece for Ridgeview (10-16), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Kallie Evans scored 11 points for the Bunnies (9-13).
➜ St. Thomas More 68, Rantoul 35. St. Thomas More started strong and finished stronger in the Illini Prairie road win against Rantoul. The Sabers (18-5) took the early lead after scoring 18 points in the first quarter and closed out their win with a 22-point fourth quarter. Maddy Swisher scored 24 points to lead St. Thomas More, and Ruari Quarnstrom added 15 points. Tashay Jackson Roper led the Eagles (3-14) with nine points.
➜ Tri-County 58, Cumberland 37. Tri-County pushed its winning streak to seven straight games, hit the 20-win mark and stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie play with a road win in Toledo. Kaylin Williams flirted with a triple-double for the Titans (20-6), finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals. Josie Armstrong led Tri-County with 19 points and five steals, and Thaylee Barry finished with 15 points.
➜ Uni High 48, Normal Calvary 26. Double-doubles from Emma Murawski and Mikayla Blanke — plus some stingy defense that allowed single-digit scoring in three quarters — pushed Uni High to an East Central Illinois Conference victory at Kenney Gym in Urbana. Murawski led the Illineks (9-8) with 16 points and 11 steals, and Blanke chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
➜ Watseka 38, Armstrong-Potomac 32. Watseka saw its halftime lead disappear by the end of the third quarter, but the Warriors rallied for the come-from-behind victory against Armstrong-Potomac to stay unbeaten in the VVC. Brianna Denault scored 10 points to lead Watseka (21-4), while Becca Benoit came up just short of a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Jasmine Essington also added eight points for the Warriors. Cami Saltsgaver paced the Trojans (17-9) with 10 points, while Kyla Bullington (nine points) and Lily Jameson (eight points) also contributed for A-P.
In wrestling
➜ At Catlin. Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Reef Pacot won his 145th career match — tying the all-time program record — as the Comets dominated Monticello 72-6 in a dual match. Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac also beat the Sages 40-34. Pacot’s record-tying win came in a 38-second pinfall victory at 145 pounds. O/SF’s Kade Fleming was the only one quicker with a 33-second pinfall victory at 285 pounds. BHRAAP’s Marrissa Miller won by pinfall victory in 44 seconds at 106 pounds against Monticello. The Sages’ Dawson Sheets made quick work of his win against BHRAAP with a pinfall victory in 19 seconds at 145 pounds.
SCOTT RICHEY