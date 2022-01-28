In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament (at Tuscola)
➜ Tuscola 50, Clinton 38. The Warriors (18-6) won the Central Illinois Conference Tournament as Harley Woodard scored a game-high 14 points and had nine rebounds. Ella Boyer was close behind, scoring 12 points, while Sophie Kremitzki pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds. Kaitlyn Rauch led the Maroons (24-5) with 11 points, while Mallory Cyrulik went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line and finished with 10 points.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Cerro Gordo-Bement 34. Charley Condill and Kailee Otto both scored 16 points to lead the Knights (23-2) to a comfortable win over the Broncos (15-11) in Lincoln Prairie action. Condill went 5 of 9 from the field and made all six of her free-throw attempts, in addition to her team-high 12 rebounds, while Otto went 10 of 16 at the line and had four rebounds and four steals. Alexa Miller was also influential, scoring nine points to go along with five rebounds, eight steals and six assists.
➜ Champaign Central 57, Peoria Manual 14. The Maroons (11-11) got a Big 12 road win as Addy McLeod scored 17 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals, and Navaeh Essien posted a double-double, totaling 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Braelyn Alexander added eight points, four rebounds and three assists.
➜ Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 19, Unity 18. The Rockets (19-6) lost an Illini Prairie heartbreaker on Thursday as Maddie Reed led the team with six points.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 65, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13. The Falcons (4-21) dropped a road contest as Kate Kristensen and Ava Kurtenbach led the team in scoring with three points each.
➜ Hoopeston Area 45, Iroquois West 38. The Cornjerkers (10-13) toughed out a road win over the Raiders (15-10) on Thursday night as Claire Dixon and Klaire Pichler turned in key performances. Dixon led the team with 16 points and added three assists, while Pilcher finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points to go along with 14 rebounds. Iroquois West was led by Ilyana Nambo, who scored 10 points. Ella Rhodes added eight points and racked up five steals and three rebounds, while Shea Small scored seven points and had nine rebounds and McKinley Tilstra chipped in with six points.
➜ LeRoy 45, Tri-Valley 31. The Panthers (9-17) clawed their way back to .500 in Heart of Illinois Conference play as Callie Warlow paced the attack, finishing with 25 points. Emily Bogema (seven points) and Haley Cox (five points) also pitched in.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 61, Charleston 20. Cayla Koerner’s 15 points helped the Bulldogs (21-4) cruise to another conference win. Ivie Juarez and Savannah Orgeron each pitched in with eight points, while Nichole Taylor scored seven points.
➜ Milford 51, Cissna Park 45. The Bearcats (16-7) stayed above .500 in conference play with a win over the Timberwolves (7-12) as Brynlee Wright scored 12 points and hauled in eight rebounds, while Emmaleah Marshino added eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tiffany Schroeder (eight points and eight rebounds) and Hunter Mowrey (eight points and five rebounds) were also impactful. For Cissna Park, Mikayla Knake led the way with 13 points and six rebounds, while Morgan Sinn also scored 13 points and had two steals. and Addison Seggebruch pitched in with eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
➜ Oakwood 55, Westville 26. Three Comets (12-15) players — Karsen Rupp, Ashlynn Pinnick and Addie Wright — scored 14 points each in a conference victory on Tuesday. Jaydah Arrowsmith added on eight points for Oakwood. The Tigers (6-13) were led by Lydia Gondzur, who scored 11 points, while Aubrie Jenkins (eight points) and Hadley Cox (six points) both pitched in, as well.
➜ Ridgeview 48, Fisher 40. The Mustangs (17-8) edged the Bunnies (5-19) with a balanced effort from Morgan Donaldson, who scored 14 points, Peyton Rinkenberger (12 points), Annalyn Harper (10 points) and Brinley Stevens (nine points). The Bunnies were led by Kallie Evans and Kailey May, who each scored 11 points, while Paige Hott and Mariah Sommer pitched in with eight points apiece.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 56, Bloomington Central Catholic 27. The Spartans (17-6) got big games from Peyton Jones — who led the way with 16 points — and Ella Armstrong, who scored 13 points, in a conference win at home. Taylor Wells added nine points, while Addison Frick chipped in with seven points.
➜ St. Thomas More 50, Rantoul 16. Maddy Swisher scored 19 points to lead the Sabers (11-10) to a home win over the Eagles in Illini Prairie Conference action. Emma Devocelle (13 points) and Ruari Quarnstrom (10 points) also reached double figures for the Sabers. Rantoul was led by Sheila Navarette, who scored 13 points.
➜ Tri-County 44, Cumberland 35. The Titans (22-3) stayed unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie play as Bella Dudley scored a game-high 18 points, while Kaylin Williams and Thaylee Barry each pitched in with nine points. Williams also led the Titans with 10 rebounds, while Dudley had seven boards.
➜ Villa Grove 31, Blue Ridge 20. Kaylee Arbuckle scored a game-high 13 points and hit two threes to lead the Blue Devils (3-15) to their second Lincoln Prairie win. Emma Buesing added eight points for Villa Grove, including two made three-pointers. Tatem Madden led the Knights (0-16) with six points and a game-high 16 rebounds, while Farrah Michaels added five points.
➜ Watseka 47, Armstrong-Potomac 41. The Warriors (19-3) stayed unbeaten in Vermillion Valley play as Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart both scored 12 points in a narrow road win. Haven Meyer added five points and Elena Newell brought down a team-high six rebounds for Watseka. The Trojans (0-15) were led by Carlyn Crozier with 10 points and Mattie Kennel with nine points.
In wrestling
➜ At Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. The Sages edged out Oakwood/Salt Fork, 40-39, on a tiebreaker and defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac, 48-34, on Thursday. In the dual against the Comets, Isaiah Ducker (113 pounds), Tristan Slade (132), Hunter Romano (170), Ethan Alexander (182) and Brandon Peters (285) won by falls, and Myles Von Behren won by decision. Comets wrestlers Brayden Edwards (106), Carter Chambliss (120), Pedro Rangel (126), Reef Pacot (138), Bryson Capansky (145) and Joe Lashuay (160) won by falls, while Grant Brewer (152) won by decision. In Monticello’s win over the Blue Devils, Daevion Fenelon (120), Jaxon Trent (138), Eli Bailey (145), Cal Spence (152), Kaleb Reid (160), Romano (170) and Von Behren (195) won by falls. Blue Devils wrestlers Landon Toelner (106), Graham Abbed (113), Ayden Golden (126), Nathanael Graden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) won by falls, while Evan Parish (132) won by major decision.
➜ At Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs (27-3) rounded out an unblemished Apollo Conference season with a 78-0 win over Taylorville on Thursday as Caden Hatton (113 pounds), Camden Heinold (120), Reese Wilson (126), Gage Decker (132) and Mateo Casillas (195 pounds) won via falls. Tallen Pawlak (138) and Logan Petro (145) picked up wins by major decision. The Bulldogs also knocked off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher, 66-12. In that dual, Lukas Altstetter (106), Hatton (113), Decker (132), Carson Maxey (138), Petro (145), Braeden Heinold (152), Aiden Sancken (182), Colton Crowley (220) and Camden Harms (285) won via falls. Jacob Dobbins (160) won by majority decision, and Heinold (120) won by decision.
➜ At St. Joseph-Ogden. The Spartans cruised to a 54-9 win over Hoopeston Area and were narrowly defeated by Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 31-27, in Thursday’s nonconference meet. Spartan wrestlers Holden Brazelton (126 pounds), Hunter Ketchum (182), Owen Birt (195) and Austin Cotter (285) all earned wins by fall against Hoopeston. Cornjerkers wrestlers Ayden Larkin (145) and Anthony Zamora (160) each picked up wins by fall over the Spartans. In a tight loss to Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Spartans wrestlers Brazelton (who wrestled at 120 pounds), Conrad Miller (160), Ketchum (182) and Peyton Sarver (220) won via fall, while Emmitt Holt (113) won by decision. For the Tigers, Hayden Weaver (138) won by fall, while Chase Scott (145) won by majority decision and Gabe Kiddo (126), Rylee Edwards (195) and Tre Ramirez (285) won by decision.