CHAMPAIGN — The Judah Christian girls’ soccer team dealt with cold and damp conditions on Thursday to register its first point of the season.
The Tribe tied visiting Decatur Eisenhower 1-1 in a nonconference match at Field of Dreams. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Judah Christian (0-1-1) found the equalizer in the second half on an unassisted goal scored by Grace Maxwell off a free kick.
Springfield finds a way past host Maroons
CHAMPAIGN — A second-half comeback attempt from the Champaign Central girls’ soccer team came up short in a 3-1 loss to Springfield on Thursday night.
The host Maroons (2-1) cut a 2-0 halftime deficit in half when Sophia Adams slotted the ball into the back of the net in the 55th minute. Lainey Somers assisted on the play.
Goalkeeper Meg Rossow made nine saves for Central.
Illineks hold off Vikings to win at home
URBANA — The Uni High girls’ soccer team scored twice in the first half and added an insurance tally after the break en route to a 3-1 victory against Danville on Thursday night.
The host Illineks (1-3) received goals from Mikayla Blanke and Maxine van der Donk. Uni High’s other goal came on an own goal from the Vikings (0-5-1).
Danville closed its deficit to 2-1 only three minutes into the second half when Ava Towne scored off an assist from Josie Hotsinpiller.
Aniya Parker had 15 saves for the Vikings, while Xenia Mongwa stopped seven shots for the Illineks.