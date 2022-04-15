In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 3, Cissna Park 1. Lane Morgan was nearly unhittable and Armstrong-Potomac’s offense delivered at just the right time for the Trojans in a Vermilion Valley Conference road win. Morgan threw a complete game for A-P (3-4), only allowing two hits and working around three walks to go with eight strikeouts. With the game tied at 1 in the top of the sixth inning, an RBI single from Nathan Rogers gave A-P a 2-1 lead and an RBI double by Gavin Parkerson later in the inning pushed A-P’s lead to 3-1. Parkerson finished 2 for 2, while Rogers and Kollin Asbury each going 2 for 3, with Asbury driving in a run in the fourth on a single. Bryce Sluis led off the game for Cissna Park (3-6) with a single and came around to score the Timberwolves’ only run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Hoopeston Area 9. BHRA trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the second inning, but the Blue Devils responded with 11 runs in their half of the inning to take a convincing lead en route to a home win. Dawson Dodd had the big hit in the inning, capping the 11-run frame with a grand slam. He finished 3 for 5 with four RBI. Drake Nelson (2 for 5, three RBI), Amani Stanford (2 for 4, two RBI) and Tuff Elson (2 for 5, RBI, three runs scored) also contributed for BHRA (9-5). Derek Drayer (3 for 4, two RBI) and Nick Hofer (3 for 5, RBI, three runs scored) paced the Cornjerkers (5-9).
➜ Centennial 19, Westville 6. Centennial received a strong offensive performance, collecting 18 hits, to post a six-inning nonconference road win. Brody Stonecipher hit a home run for the Chargers (2-6), going 2 for 4 with two RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. TJ Easter went 3 for 5, with all three of hits hits resulting in doubles, with three RBI, while Braxton Gladney was 3 for 5 with two RBI and Adam Simmons was 2 for 5 with three RBI. Jonah Smith doubled and drove in three runs for Westville (9-5), which had its eight-game win streak snapped. Drew Wichtowski tripled and scored three runs, while Luke Johnson added two RBI.
➜ Champaign Central 17, Danville 0. Jake Munroe hit a home run, Max Quirk only allowed one hit and the host Maroons rolled to a four-inning Big 12 home win at Spalding Park. Munroe finished 2 for 3 with five RBI and three runs scored, while Carter Hall (3 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored) and Kendall Crawford (2 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored) also contributed for Central (11-2) in its third straight win. Quirk struck out six and threw all four innings. Dylan Brown had the only hit for the Vikings (1-8).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 12, Tuscola 7. The Buffaloes snapped a three-game losing skid, scoring six runs in the top of the fifth inning to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Cameron Steinbaugh hit a home run for G-RF/C (2-4), finishing 3 for 4 with three RBI. Cale Steinbaugh (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored) and Kaden Mingee (2 for 5, two RBI) also contributed. Colton Musgrave had three hits and two RBI for Tuscola (3-8).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 17, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7. Blake Wolters went 4 for 5 and hit for the cycle, finishing with six RBI and four runs scored to lead the visiting Bulldogs to their fifth straight win. The Purdue commit provided an RBI single in the sixth inning, a two-run double in the first inning, an RBI triple in the second inning and a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Braden Houchin (2 for 2, RBI), Alex McHale (2 for 4, two RBI, four runs scored), Chase Wagers (2 for 4, RBI) and Carter Johnson (2 for 4, RBI) also added timely hits for M-S (9-2). Mason Kutemeier went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Hunter Brewer also drove in two runs for GCMS (4-4), which lost its third straight game.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 24, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. The host Spartans made quick work of the Panthers, scoring nine runs in the first inning and a whopping 15 in the second to earn a four-inning victory in Illini Prairie Conference play. Hayden Brazelton had a standout performance for SJ-O (13-2) in its fifth straight win, going 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBI. Adam Price joined in on the fun, going 3 for 3 with four RBI and Coby Miller added a two-run home run. Jacob Gronsky and Kayden Snelling each drove in a run for PBL (6-6-1).
➜ Salt Fork 23, Watseka 13. After two innings, Salt Fork led 9-7 before breaking through with 11 runs in the bottom of the third in a high-scoring VVC game in Catlin that lasted four innings. Blake Norton went 3 for 4, including a home run, and drove in four runs to lead the Storm (5-5), while Hayden Prunkard also hit a home run and finished 2 for 2 with four RBI. Pedro Rangel (2 for 2, four runs scored, two RBI) and Deegan Albert (2 for 4, four runs scored, two RBI) were two other catalysts for Salt Fork. Ty Berry was 2 for 3 with three RBI to spark Watseka (0-5).
➜ Unity 7, Monticello 6. Unity extended its win streak to 11 games and stayed unbeaten in Illini Prairie action with a narrow home victory in Tolono. Austin Langendorf went 2 for 3 with two RBI and Damian Knoll was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Rockets (14-2), who led 7-3 after two innings and then held on. Tyler Hensch improved to 6-0 on the season, working around six walks and three hits in four innings. He finished with six strikeouts. Jacob Trusner hit a home run and delivered three RBI for the Sages (10-5), while Thomas Swartz went 2 for 3.
In softball
➜ Danville 10, Centennial 6. Danville won its fifth consecutive game, rallying from a 2-0 deficit in a Big 12 home win. Kaleah Bellik went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI for Danville (5-4), with Saige Keller (3 for 5) and Karli Johnson (2 for 4, RBI) also chipping in. Brylie Klaudt went 3 for 4 with two RBI to lead Centennial (2-7), while Claire Davison and Avery Loschen drove in two runs apiece.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Milford 4. The visiting Falcons scored three runs apiece in the fifth inning and sixth inning to earn a nonconference win. Mallory Rosendahl went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Cally Kroon finished 1 for 3 with two RBI to pace GCMS (3-3). Emmaleah Marshino was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Lydia Puetz drove in two runs to spark Milford (4-4).
➜ LeRoy 11, Blue Ridge 1. LeRoy sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third inning, ultimately scoring nine runs to take control in a five-inning home win. Lauren Bossingham and Finley Howard led the way for the Panthers (12-2) in their sixth straight win, with Bossingham going 3 for 3 with one RBI and two doubles and Howard going 2 for 3 with three RBI. Emily Mennega provided some chaos on the basepaths, reaching base three times, stealing three bases and scoring two runs. Emily Bogema (1 for 3, RBI, two runs scored, two stolen bases) also contributed offensively for LeRoy. Karlee Eastham threw all five innings, only giving up two hits and striking out five. Cassie Zimmerman drove in the lone run for Blue Ridge (3-7), while Ashlyn Voyles doubled and Farrah Michaels stole two bases.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Normal U-High 0. Karley Yergler kept her dominant season rolling right along, and Mahomet-Seymour headed home with its sixth consecutive victory following a nonconference win against the Pioneers in Normal. Yergler struck out 16 in throwing a one-hit shutout, working around two walks of her doing and three errors by the Bulldogs. She also helped herself at the plate, going 3 for 4, including a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth inning and give M-S (10-1) a 1-0 lead. Jenna Wade added an RBI single later in the fourth, eventually finishing 2 for 3 at the plate. Madeleine Cortez (2 for 3) also chipped in as M-S rattled off 10 hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. St. Joseph-Ogden rolled to a four-inning Illini Prairie Conference home win thanks to a dominant day from Shayne Immke at the plate and a superb pitching performance from Kelsey Martlage. Immke went 4 for 4 with three RBI, including a two-run home run and two doubles, out of the leadoff spot for the Spartans (10-4). Addy Martinie also went 2 for 3 with five RBI, hitting a three-run home run, and Alyssa Acton was 3 for 3 with an RBI triple. Martlage only allowed one hit — a single to Morgan Uden — and struck out seven. Mackenzie Swan drove in the lone run for the Panthers (2-13).
➜ Sullivan 5, Villa Grove 2. Sullivan scored three runs before Villa Grove came up to bat, providing all the offense Sullivan needed to claim a nonconference road win. Madaline Probus went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead Sullivan (9-3), while Tabitha Webb and Annabella Brownlee also went 2 for 4. Probus picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, throwing a complete game and only allowing three hits. She struck out nine and walked two. Maci Clodfelder connected on a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to account for the only runs by the Blue Devils (8-10).
➜ Tri-Valley 15, Fisher 4. The host Bunnies enjoyed a 4-2 lead after three innings before Tri-Valley combined to score 12 runs in the final three innings during a Heart of Illinois Conference game. Maylie Evans went 1 for 2 with two RBI to pace the offensive output for Fisher (5-2), but six errors by the Bunnies did not help.
➜ Tuscola 14, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10. The Boyer sisters, Ella and Ava, helped power the Warriors to a home nonconference win. Ella Boyer hit her sixth home run of the season and finished 1 for 2 with three RBI, while Ava Boyer hit her fourth home run of the season as Tuscola’s leadoff hitter went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. Zoey Thomason (2 for 4, two RBI), Emily Czerwonka (2 for 4, RBI) and Isabelle Wilcox (2 for 4) also had multiple-hit games for the Warriors (8-2). ALAH (7-4) had its five-game win streak end despite productive games from Madison Schweighart (3 for 3), Kailee Otto (4 for 5, home run, triple, three RBI) and Alisha Frederick (2 for 5, two RBI) in the batter’s box.
➜ Unity 9, Monticello 1. Unity relied on a five-run third inning to break open the Illini Prairie game and cruise to a fourth straight victory in Tolono. The host Rockets (11-4) received two big hits — a two-run single from Hailey Flesch and a bases-clearing three-run double from Elise Swanstrom — to increase their lead from 2-1 to 7-1. That was more than enough offense for Taylor Henry, who threw a complete game and only allowed three hits while striking out 15. Henry (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) and Grace Renfrow (2 for 4) also chipped in offensively. Addison Wallace went 1 for 3 with an RBI single for the Sages (5-6).
➜ Watseka 13, Salt Fork 3. Watseka collected its sixth consecutive win with a six-inning road Vermilion Valley Conference victory in Catlin. Brianna Denault went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a double for the Warriors (7-2), while Elena Newell (2 for 4, RBI) and Natalie Petersen (1 for 4, two RBI) had steady performances. Caitlin Corzine threw all six innings for Watseka, working around seven hits and six walks to strike out eight. Kendyl Hurt and Kenzie Childs each went 2 for 3 for Salt Fork (6-3).
In girls' soccer
➜ Centennial 3, Urbana 3. Evelyn Hernandez and Jodi Domingo each scored a goal and recorded an assist for Centennial in a road Big 12 tie. Payton Kaiser added the other goal for the Chargers (2-6-2). Celia Barkley scored two goals to spark the host Tigers (2-5-1), with Samantha Christman scoring the other Urbana goal. Shianne Harris and Beatrice Ebel each delivered an assist, while Hannah Null made 22 saves for Urbana.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Bloomington 0. A scoreless first half turned in favor of the visiting Maroons during their first Big 12 win of the season. Sophia Adams and Claudia Larrison each scored a second-half goal for Central (5-3), with Lainey Somers assisting on Larrison’s goal. Meg Rossow made five saves for the shutout.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Mattoon 0. Cayla Koener keeps scoring goals and M-S keeps piling up wins. The Bulldogs led 2-0 at halftime before adding four goals in the second half of an Apollo Conference road win. Koerner finished with four goals for M-S (8-0), while Brea Benson supplied two goals and three assists.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 4, Danville 0. Danville couldn’t find the back of the net in a home Big 12 loss. Aniya Parker made 12 saves for the Vikings (2-7-1).
In boys' track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Oakwood produced 52 points to win a four-team meet, topping St. Anne (43 points), Armstrong-Potomac (19) and the host Cornjerkers (14). Austin McDaniel won the 110-meter hurdles (18.69 seconds), the 300 hurdles (47.14), the long jump (18 feet, 93/4 inches) and the triple jump (38-81/4) to lead the Comets. Hunter Cannon swept the shot put (43-51/4) and the discus (131-6) for Hoopeston Area.
➜ At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin compiled 105 points to win a quadrangular meet against host Watseka (56 points), Milford/Cissna Park (33) and Momence (18). Murphy McCool won both the 100-meter dash in 11.58 seconds and the 200 in 24.06 to pace the Blue Devils. Hunter Meyer was a double-event winner for Watseka, taking first in the discus with a toss of 102 feet, 2 inches and doing so in the triple jump with a leap of 37-81/2.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Hoopeston Area finished with 51 points to beat St. Anne (28) and Armstrong-Potomac (20) in a triangular meet. Brielle Crose won the 100-meter dash in 13.90 seconds and the 200 in 30.71 for the Cornjerkers, while teammate Emily Ray won both the shot put (29 feet, 71/2 inches) and the discus (98-3).
➜ At Watseka. Watseka placed first among four teams at its own quadrangular, compiling 1091/2 points, ahead of Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (64), Milford/Cissna Park (33) and Momence (141/2). Raegan Gooding won both the high jump (4 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (14-10) to pace the Warriors.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial cruised to a 9-0 win against Urbana in Big 12 play. Max Braun won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while James Braun (6-0, 6-1) at No. 3 singles and Tyler Luchinski (6-0, 6-2) at No. 5 singles met little resistance.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High rolled past Paris, picking up a 9-0 win. Swapnil Kumar cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles for the Illineks, while Kevin Chen at No. 2 singles (5-7, 6-2, 10-5) and Jaewoon Jung at No. 6 singles (6-2, 5-7, 10-6) held on for three-set wins. The No. 1 doubles pairing of Aryan Sachdev and Jack Holder had little trouble in a 6-0, 6-1 win.