Rockets prevail in tournament debut
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lindy Bates went 3 for 3 and scored a run as Unity softball dispatched Millington (Tenn.) Central 4-2 on Thursday in a five-inning game that opened the Rockets' stay in the Sara Beth Whitehead Tournament.
Reece Sarver's two hits and one run plus Maegan Rothe's one hit and two RBI also served as big contributions for Unity (1-0), as did Ashlyn Miller tossing five innings of four-hit ball that included four strikeouts.
Sages cruise to non-league victory
MONTICELLO — Lucy Maxwell delivered a hat trick to propel host Monticello girls' soccer to an 8-1 nonconference triumph versus Meridian on Thursday.
Addison Finet generated five points — two goals and three assists — to further aid the Sages (2-0), who held a 5-1 lead at halftime. Leah Renne added one goal and two assists for Monticello, supporting a two-save goaltender performance from Ally Nebelsick.
Chargers slowed out of state
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Kam Ross doubled for Centennial baseball on Thursday, but the Chargers (1-3) suffered a 7-0 loss to Salisbury (Conn.) to cap their four-game spring trip in Florida.
Brody Stonecipher struck out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings pitched for Centennial, which trailed just 3-0 after five innings.
Conquering Riders roll on pitch
BLOOMINGTON — Emma Skowronski and Brileigh Mast each potted a hat trick to lead Arthur Christian girls' soccer to a 10-0 win over Cornerstone on Thursday in East Central Illinois Conference action.
Phoenix Kelmel tacked on two goals for the Conquering Riders (1-1), who added another tally from Malaya Brady and a combined clean sheet at goalkeeper from Liana Kauffman, Izzy Swanson and Libby Henry.