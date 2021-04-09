In volleyball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Emma Franzen’s 13-kill, 10-dig double-double and Lily Jameson’s 20-assist, 12-dig double-double paved the way for the host Trojans (5-5) to pick up a 25-18, 25-21 Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Cornjerkers (3-8). Reece Adkins and Kyla Bullington added three and two kills, respectively, for A-P.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The visiting Knights (7-2) dashed past the Broncos (4-6) 25-15, 25-13 in a Lincoln Prairie Conference meeting. Cheyene Chupp and Charley Condill each finished five kills for ALAH, which added four kills from Mackenzi Bowles, eight assists from Sarah Rafferty, eight digs from Michaela Powell and five aces from Condill.
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Uni High 0. Ava Yoder’s nine-kill, five-dig effort helped the host Conquering Riders (9-4) to a 25-11, 25-11 East Central Illinois Conference success versus the Illineks (1-7). Chloe Mast’s nine assists and Liana Kauffman’s six digs also stood out for ACS.
➜ Chrisman 2, Westville 1. The visiting Cardinals (7-3) dropped the first set of this VVC matchup 25-22 but rallied to knock off the Tigers (5-6) 25-16, 25-17 the rest of the way. Maecy Johnson’s 12 kills, 12 digs and six blocks came up big for Chrisman, as did Hannah Lunger’s seven kills, 20 assists and 10 digs. Haley Chaney (14 digs) and Piper Knight (10 digs) also helped the Cardinals’ defense.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Momence 0. Brooklyn Stadeli’s nine kills and Mikayla Knake’s 21 assists provided the host Timberwolves (6-4) with a boost during a 25-11, 25-22 Sangamon Valley Conference victory. Carly Pence turned in five kills and nine digs for Cissna Park, which received nine digs from Audrey Kaeb and eight more from Knake.
➜ Fisher 2, Lexington 1. Leah McCoy put up six kills and seven digs for the host Bunnies (3-8) during their 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 comeback win in HOIC action. Kallie Evans’ four kills, eight assists and 13 digs also helped Fisher, as did four kills from Katie Landers.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Oakwood 1. Trinity Collins’ seven kills and Gentry Howard’s four kills aided the Buffaloes (2-6) in a 25-20, 20-25, 25-13 VVC success versus the Comets (2-7). Makaelyn Lagacy’s four aces and Cameryn Sloan’s four blocks also keyed G-RF.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Heyworth 0. The visiting Falcons (9-3) kept their win streak going via a 25-4, 25-17 HOIC decision, pushing it to six matches in a row. Jessica Freehill racked up 17 kills for GCMS to go with Kira Fuoss’ 21 assists, Madison McCreary’s 20 digs and Fuoss’ four aces. Fuoss also established a school record for service points in a match with 23, eclipsing the old high of 19.
➜ Heritage 2, Villa Grove 0. The host Hawks won for the third time in their last four matches by posting a 25-12, 25-17 LPC victory against the Blue Devils. Bri Struck delivered 13 kills to pace Heritage (3-7), while Mary Roland handed out 22 assists. Anna Sanders (five kills) and Kiley Knoll (four kills, five digs) also had quality contributions in the win.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Calvary Christian 0. Kaitlyn Januzik and Maggie Pritts each turned in four kills for the host Tribe (7-1), which kept its unblemished ECIC record intact with a 25-15, 25-17 decision. Ella Carder’s 12 assists and Emma Schultz’s nine digs also keyed Judah, which won its sixth consecutive match overall and received five aces from Abi Tapuaiga.
➜ LeRoy 2, Flanagan-Cornell 0. The Panthers posted an HOIC win, thanks to a 25-8, 25-16 sweep of the Falcons. Paige Cooper finished with five kills for LeRoy (3-7), while Callie Warlow (10 assists), Morgan Shreves (11 digs) and Abby Anderson (three aces) also contributed in the home win.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 2, Mt. Zion 1. Haylie Orton’s eight kills and Sophie Zerruoki’s seven kills played a critical role in the host Bulldogs (9-2) defeating their Apollo Conference rival 23-25, 25-7, 25-17 and winning for the seventh consecutive match. Orton’s 41/2 blocks and Josie Hess’ 21 digs also aided M-S.
➜ Milford 2, Schlarman 0. The visiting Bearcats (9-1) acquired their seventh consecutive victory by trumping the Hilltoppers (0-8) 25-14, 25-9 in a VVC showcase. Milford was led by Emmaleah Marshino’s seven kills and 10 digs, which was backed by Lexy Puetz’s seven kills, Hunter Mowrey’s 21 assists and Scout Voyles’ seven digs.
➜ Normal Community 2, Champaign Central 0. The visiting Maroons (11-1) suffered their first loss of their season — 25-14, 17-25, 25-20 in a Big 12 Conference affair — during their fourth match in as many days. Mira Chopra’s 11 kills, 10 digs and five blocks led Central to go with Olivia Gustafsson’s 19 assists and Katy Shockey’s 14 digs.
➜ Normal West 2, Centennial 1. Abby Good’s 10 kills and Kelsie Pitcher’s seven kills led visiting Centennial (4-4) on the offensive end during a 23-25, 25-21, 25-17 Big 12 Conference loss. Leah Luchinski’s 21 assists and 10 digs also backed Centennial.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Dwight 0. Addison Oyer (six kills), Hannah Schwarz (five kills) and Jasmine Miles (four kills) keyed the attack for the host Panthers (10-1), who remained perfect in SVC play with a 25-7, 25-15 triumph. PBL’s fifth win in a row also was aided by Makenna Klann’s 18 assists and Makayla Klann’s 10 digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Pontiac 0. Kennedi Burnett, Shayne Immke and Payton Vallee each notched seven kills for the host Spartans (12-2), who handled their IPC enemy 25-22, 25-11. SJ-O, which has won its last five matches, received 24 assists from Rebecca Steinbach, eight digs from Burnett and seven digs from Vallee.
➜ St. Teresa 2, Sullivan 0. Zoe Walton’s seven kills and Raegan Sims’ four kills weren’t enough to propel host Sullivan (1-8) during a 25-18, 25-9 Central Illinois Conference defeat. Landry Hall contributed 10 assists for Sullivan.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. The balanced attack of Elise Henkel (eight kills), Mallory Monahan (seven kills) and Julia Johnson (five kills) allowed the host Sabers (9-1) to pick up a 25-19, 25-9 IPC win over the Eagles (0-7). Monahan added six digs to her stat line. Rantoul received four kills from Tanaya Young and five assists from Bella Shields.
➜ Tuscola 2, Meridian 1. The visiting Warriors (6-6) found their way back to .500 for the season with a 25-15, 25-14 CIC victory. Kate Dean recorded 11 kills for Tuscola, which took in 18 assists from Jessie Martin and six kills from Amelia Bosch.
➜ Unity 2, Olympia 1. The visiting Rockets (3-3) rallied for a thrilling 19-25, 25-17, 31-29 IPC victory, improving to .500 on the season. Emma Bleecher’s 13 kills, Macie Knudsen’s 11 kills and Maddie Reed’s 33 assists showed the way for Unity, pairing with Taylor Henry’s 16 digs, Taylor Wiersema’s 13 digs and six blocks apiece from Payton Kaiser and Maddy Moore.
➜ Urbana 2, Peoria Manual 0. The visiting Tigers (2-7) ended a five-match skid with a 25-6, 25-7 Big 12 Conference victory. Jacie Owens’ five kills and Sammi Christman’s four kills led Urbana to go with Tia Radanavong’s six assists, Nora Davenport’s five aces and Delanie Wheeling’s four aces.
➜ Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Warriors (8-3) extended their win streak to four by dispatching the Raiders (0-11) 25-21, 25-13 in SVC play. Kourtney Kincade’s six kills and Raegann Kochel’s four kills paced the offense for Watseka, which added 12 assists from Elena Newell and 18 digs from Sydney McTaggart. Shelby Johnson and Mallori Fairley each bagged two kills for IW, with Johnson adding seven digs, Emma Lopez dishing out seven assists and Estefany Andrade making 12 digs.
In boys' soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 10, Meridian 2. The visiting Conquering Riders (6-5) climbed over the .500 mark with a nonconference victory. Jaden Mast posted a hat trick for ACS, which landed Cole Gabriels’ two-goal, two-assist effort and Hunter Campbell’s two goals and one assist. Caden Henry added six saves.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Seth Barnes and Chase Minion each found the back of the net in the first half for the visiting Bunnies (7-2-1), who held off the Cornjerkers (3-7) in non-league action. Nolan Pollard assisted Minion’s goal, and Parker Rollins contributed four saves for Fisher/GCMS. Ben Brown tallied Hoopeston Area’s goal, and Derek Drayer stoped 20 shots in net.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 5, Watseka 1. Nathan Blue assisted on four goals for the visiting Buffaloes (2-5-1) during their non-league win over the Warriors (0-12). Luke Barney and Jace Bina each scored twice for G-RF/W. Watseka received its first goal of the season from Peter Miller.
➜ Iroquois West 7, Illinois Lutheran 2. The host Raiders (7-3-1) outscored their nonconference opponent 5-1 in the second half en route to a win. Jon Gonzalez produced a hat trick for IW, which acquired two goals and one assist from Jimmy Andrade and one-goal, one-assist efforts from Connor Price and Lucas Alvarez.
➜ Judah Christian 2, St. Teresa 1. Colin Magenheimer dented the twine in the second half to snap a 1-all tie and push the host Tribe (3-5-1) to a nonconference triumph. Nathan Kereri scored on a penalty kick for Judah, which ended a four-match skid and received four keeper saves from Mason Penn.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 5, Effingham 2. Five Mahomet-Seymour athletes scored in a convincing Apollo Conference road win that extended the Bulldogs’ win streak to five. Nate Lundstrom, Eli Warren, Tucker Antonacci, Sam Henrichs and Clayton Gibson all found the back of the net for M-S (9-1-2), while Logan Woodward distributed three assists.
➜ Monticello 3, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. The host Sages (9-2-1) tallied twice in the second half to break a 1-all tie and avenge a 5-0 loss to their Illini Prairie Conference rival earlier in the season. Dylan Ginalick finished with two goals — including the eventual match-winner — for Monticello, which took in a goal from Jake Edmondson and three keeper saves from Evan Henrard.
➜ Normal Community 2, Champaign Central 0. Despite 11 saves from Nate Allen, the visiting Maroons (6-2-2) saw their five-match win streak come to an end at the hands of a Big 12 Conference rival.
➜ Normal West 5, Centennial 0. Derek Skaar came up with 10 saves for the host Chargers (2-7), who couldn’t full slow their Big 12 Conference enemy. Centennial’s Ephraim Masala and Adam Adham contributed three and two shots on goal, respectively.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 2, Schlarman 0. The host Comets (9-1-1) earned a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference regular-season title with this victory over the Hilltoppers (1-6) and can secure the outright championship Monday at Schlarman. Zane Trimmell produced a goal for O/SF, which outshot its foe 10-1 and received one keeper save from Aaron Dean. Schlarman’s Alex Lewis and Liam Underwood combined to make eight stops in goal.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Unity 1. The visiting Spartans snapped a three-match winless streak with an IPC win against their rival. Spencer Wilson, Mason Behrens and Will Page all scored goals for SJ-O (5-5-1), with Hunter Ketchum making 14 saves. Zach Ohlsson tallied the lone goal for the Rockets (0-9).
➜ Uni High 6, Normal Calvary 1. The Illineks won their straight match after putting on an impressive scoring display in an East Central Illinois Conference road win. Lucas Wood and Noah La Nave each scored two goals for Uni High (7-5), with Eric Roth and Nate Roth adding goals. Elliot Gengler made 10 saves for the Illineks.