In softball
Class 3A regional finals
➜ Canton 4, Mahomet- Seymour 0. The fourth-seeded Bulldogs (16-8) were limited to three hits and came up one win short of a regional title, falling to the 1 seed on the road. Ashley Campbell posted two of those knocks and Karley Yergler had the other for M-S, with Yergler adding 11 strikeouts in the circle.
➜ Mt. Zion 11, Rantoul 1. The fifth-seeded Eagles (5-12) largely were shut down by the host 1 seed in a five-inning tilt. Nicole Vermillion drove in Rantoul’s lone run, and she had one hit along with Madison Palmer and Caya Flesner.
Class 2A regional semifinals
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Tri-Valley 2. A two-run fifth inning by the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (10-9) allowed them to fend off the visiting 5 seed and move forward in the postseason. Laynee Dickison tripled and drove in two runs — including the winner — for BHRA, which will visit top-seeded Bloomington Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a regional final. Gada Bryant added a double for the winners.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 10, Watseka 0. The eighth-seeded Warriors (9-9) were stifled by the host 1 seed, drawing only a Natalie Petersen hit offensively in this six-inning loss.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 4, Monticello 0. The fifth-seeded Sages (8-11) concluded a challenging backstretch of the season with this road loss to a 4 seed. Avery Oberheim struck out two batters in a complete-game pitching effort for Monticello, which received one hit and one walk from Addison Wallace.
➜ Normal U-High 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The seventh-seeded Panthers (13-4) gave the host second seed a run for its money but came up short for the first time in their last 11 games. Emma Steiner pitched well for PBL in defeat, allowing two earned runs on four hits in six innings of work. Offensively, the Panthers’ only two hits came from Steiner and Baylee Cosgrove.
➜ Pontiac 12, Prairie Central 5. The sixth-seeded Hawks (5-11) were outpaced by their Illini Prairie Conference enemy — in this case, a host 3 seed.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. The second-seeded Spartans (27-7) needed just four innings to begin their playoff push in a home rout of the seventh-seeded Buffaloes (6-10). Kaylee Ward bashed a three-run homer and doubled twice among four hits and finished with six RBI and four runs for SJ-O, which hosts third-seeded rival Unity at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a regional plaque. Alyssa Acton also went deep — another three-run blast — and banked four RBI and three runs, while Maggie Ward drove in three runs and struck out five during three innings pitched. Trinity Collins knocked in G-RF’s run.
➜ Tuscola 4, Clinton 0. Kaitlyn Reifsteck once again dominated in the circle for the top-seeded Warriors (22-0), who dispatched the ninth-seeded Maroons (3-14) at home. This battle of Central Illinois Conference opponents largely was decided by Reifsteck allowing two hits and striking out 13 in a complete-game performance. Kendyl Ring’s three hits, two RBI and two runs paced the offense for Tuscola, which hosts fourth-seeded Maroa-Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the regional title. Ella Boyer and Kendal Morgan each chipped in two hits for the victors. Ashley Armstrong accounted for both Clinton hits and allowed just three earned runs in her own complete-game pitching effort.
➜ Unity 1, Westville 0. Taylor Henry and Abby Sabalaskey waged war in the pitcher’s circle and combined to allow just five hits on the day, but Henry and the third-seeded Rockets (21-2) did just enough to hold down the sixth-seeded Tigers (14-7) at home. Hailey Flesch grounded into a fielder’s choice in the fourth inning to bring home Grace Frye with the game’s only run. Henry made that stand by allowing only two hits and striking out eight while working around six walks in her complete game. Unity will pay a visit to second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden at 4:30 p.m. Friday with a regional championship at stake. Sabalaskey’s own complete game included her giving up three hits and striking out 11 but suffering the tough-luck loss.
Class 1A regional final
➜ Milford 17, Grant Park 7. After falling behind 4-0 in the first 11/2 innings, the second-seeded Bearcats (11-6) went on an offensive tear and defeated the visiting 3 seed in six innings to win the program’s first-ever regional championship. Abby Storm tripled and recorded four RBI for Milford, which picked up three hits and three RBI from Anna McEwen, three hits and three runs from Hunter Mowrey, and two hits, two RBI and two runs from Kirstyn Lucht. The Bearcats will face either top-seeded Newark or fifth-seeded Serena — who compete in a regional final on Friday — in a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday sectional semifinal.
Class 1A regional semifinals
➜ Arcola 3, Armstrong-Potomac 1. A pitchers’ duel between Keira Hohlbauch and Kyla Bullington went in favor of Hohlbauch and the second-seeded Purple Riders (12-8), who held off the seventh-seeded Trojans (6-14) at home. Hohlbauch permitted three hits and struck out nine in seven innings of work, and she also provided most of her own support with two RBI. Ariana Warren added two hits and a run for Arcola, which hosts third-seeded Villa Grove at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the regional title game. Bullington scattered nine hits in six innings for A-P, which took in two hits and an RBI from Cami Saltsgaver.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 3, Central A&M 1. The top-seeded Bombers (15-3-1) kept their season going with a close triumph against a visiting 8 seed. A-O will face fifth-seeded Warrensburg-Latham at 4:30 p.m. Friday for a regional championship.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, St. Thomas More 0. Makenzie Brown tossed a four-inning one-hitter for the top-seeded Knights (17-3), whose win streak now sits at 13 after this romp past the Sabers (1-15). ALAH will welcome fifth-seeded Salt Fork to town at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the regional title game. In this semifinal, Kailee Otto smacked a solo home run among four hits and drove in four runs for the Knights to go with two hits and two RBI from both Charley Condill and Cheyenne Chupp, as well as three runs scored by Brown. Amelia Case bagged STM’s lone hit.
➜ Blue Ridge 6, Lexington 3. Sydnee Evans fired a complete game with seven strikeouts for the sixth-seeded Knights (13-4), who fended off the host third seed in a close contest. Blue Ridge scored five times in the fourth inning to pull away, with Lexi Young’s three-run double and Ashlyn Voyles’ RBI double the key blows. The Knights will travel to second-seeded Meridian at 4:30 p.m. Friday for the regional final.
➜ Salt Fork 8, Fisher 0. Mackenzie Russell’s strong pitching continued for the fifth-seeded Storm (9-10), which pushed past the fourth-seeded Bunnies (5-11) on the road. Russell hurled a complete-game two-hitter with nine punchouts for Salt Fork, which will visit top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in a 4:30 p.m. Friday regional final. Russell added two hits and two runs on offense, while Jaiden Baum’s four hits and two RBI topped the Storm’s output. Karsyn Burke and Kailey May each rapped a hit for Fisher.
➜ Villa Grove 15, Okaw Valley 2. The third-seeded Blue Devils (12-13) jumped all over their sixth-seeded opponent en route to a five-inning victory at home. Chloe Reardon starred offensively by driving in six runs on three hits for Villa Grove, which advances to a 4:30 p.m. Friday regional final at second-seeded Arcola. Alison Pangburn and Vanessa Wright each finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs as well, with Wright doubling twice.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 9, LeRoy 7. A back-and-forth contest didn’t go in favor of the fourth-seeded Panthers (20-12), who dropped a 10-inning home heartbreaker to the fifth-seeded Cardinals. W-L actually scored three times in the top of the ninth and appeared to have the game won, but Tiffany Bargmann doubled in two runs and Callie Warlow singled home another to knot the event at 7. The Cardinals scored the winning run on an error in the 10th inning and added an insurance run shortly thereafter. Bargmann finished with two hits, four RBI and two runs on the day, and both Warlow and Danielle Bogle added two hits.
In girls’ track and field
Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional
➜ Thomas, Thorstenson advance. Danville’s Hallee Thomas and Centennial’s Annabel Thorstenson each qualified for next week’s state meet in Charleston, where they’ll compete Saturday. Thomas won the 300-meter hurdles in 45.40 seconds — almost 2 seconds quicker than the runner-up — and moved on to state in the 100 hurdles by going below the automatic qualifying standard, her 14.66 good for third place. Thorstenson placed second in discus with a throw of 117 feet, 9 inches to book her spot at O’Brien Stadium.
Class 2A Mt. Zion Sectional
➜ Unity, Monticello thrive. A pair of Illini Prairie Conference rivals advanced numerous entrants to Friday’s Class 2A state meet in Charleston, with Unity placing second and Monticello third in the sectional team chase. Mt. Zion’s 161 points bested the Rockets’ 129 and the Sages’ 105. Unity’s Gracie Cox re-broke her own school record in the discus, winning the event at 140 feet, 43/4 inches. The Rockets earned two first-place finishes from the relay foursome of Kayla Nelson, Shannon Flavin, Kyleigh Weller and Lauren Miller, which took down the 400-meter relay (50.68 seconds) and 800 relay (1 minute, 49.87 seconds), and Unity’s 3,200 relay quartet of Harper Hancock, Elizabeth Hulick, Caelyn Kleparski and Arianna Pruitt-LeFairve claimed that event title in 9:57.87. Monticello’s Mabry Bruhn won every event in which she entered, ranking first in the 1,600 run (5:13.39), 3,200 run (11:19.64), pole vault (10-3) and 1,600 relay (4:09.86) with Grace Talbert, Rose Talbert and Rachel Koon. The Rockets’ other state qualifiers were Nelson in the 200 dash (second in 26.75), Bri Ritchie in the 100 hurdles (second in 17.11), the foursome of Pruitt-LeFairve, Hancock, Audrey Remole and Kleparski in the 1,600 relay (second in 4:13.33), Aly Bagwell in the shot put (second in 34-21/4) and Kleparski in the pole vault (second in 10-0). The Sages’ other state qualifiers were Rose Talbert in the 400 dash (second in 1:01.09), Koon in the 800 run (second in 2:21.33), Estella Miller in both the 1,600 run (second in 5:17.31) and 3,200 run (second in 11:30.40) and the quartet of Grace Talbert, Rose Talbert, Kyara Welter and Koon in the 3,200 relay (second in 10:00.50).
Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional
➜ Falcons fare best. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley advanced two individuals and a relay to Thursday’s Class 1A state meet in Charleston, the best output of any local program in this sectional. Natalie DeSchepper moved on in the 400-meter dash by placing second in 1 minute, 1.61 seconds, and was also on a runner-up 800 relay that advanced via a time of 1:56.29. Abigail Sizemore, Rylie Huls and Ava Kurtenbach rounded out that foursome. Finishing GCMS’ statequalifying list was Cecilia Goodin in the 800 run, taking second place in 2:33.87. Blue Ridge advanced two athletes to O’Brien Stadium: Phoebe Reynolds in the long jump (second in 14 feet, 8 inches) and Alexis Wike in the high jump (5-2). Both St. Thomas More and Ridgeview/Lexington qualified a thrower for state as well. The Sabers’ Emma Graham moved on in shot put (second in 36-31/2), and the Mustangs’ Elizabeth Clark forged ahead in discus (second in 97-3).
In wrestling
➜ At Clifton. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac defeated Kankakee 33-24 but lost to host Clifton Central 71-4 in nonconference triangular action. Isaac Tabels had the Blue Devils’ lone contested victory against Kankakee, winning his 138-pound match by 6-2 decision, and Tabels provided BHRAAP its only points versus Clifton Central when he won via 9-1 major decision at 138.
➜ At Taylorville. Mahomet-Seymour remained unbeaten on the season as the Bulldogs trumped Apollo Conference opponents Effingham (65-6) and Taylorville (78-0). Payton Ragona at 126 pounds and Tallen Pawlak at 132 each scored two pinfall victories for M-S. Pawlak won both of his bouts in less than 30 seconds. Outside of those two athletes, the Bulldogs received sub-minute falls from Logan Petro at 145 (56 seconds against Effingham), Peyton Myers at 160 (46 seconds versus Effingham), Mateo Casillas at 195 (33 seconds against Taylorville) and Daniel Renshaw at 220 (53 seconds versus Effingham).
➜ At Westville. Monticello split a nonconference triangular with Hoopeston Area and host Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, knocking off the Cornjerkers 45-30 but losing to the Tigers 42-39. Kaleb Reid at 170 pounds and Riley Jones at 220 each won two contested matches by fall for the Sages, with both of Reid’s triumphs occurring in less than 25 seconds. Hoopeston Area’s Jonathan Herron (fall in 1:16 at 195) and Hunter Cannon (fall in 1:10 at 285) paced the Cornjerkers against Monticello. Westville/G-RF’s Luke Johnson won by 54-second fall at 182 versus the Sages.