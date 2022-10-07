These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6. To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (at Arcola)
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Okaw Valley 1. Seven kills from Alisha Frederick led the top-seeded Knights (19-4) to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 win in the LPC tournament championship match versus the 3 seed.
Decatur Lutheran 2, Heritage 0. The fifth-seeded Hawks (12-13-1) met defeat in the third place game of the LPC tournament, falling to the second-seeded Lions in a 25-11, 25-13 loss.
Cumberland 2, Blue Ridge 0. Despite 10 digs, nine assists and two blocks from Gracie Shaffer and eight kills from Phoebe Reynolds, fourth-seeded Blue Ridge (19-2) suffered a narrow 26-24, 27-25 loss to sixth-seeded Cumberland in the consolation-championship match.
Nontournament
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Watseka 1. Armstrong-Potomac (15-9-1) scored a Vermilion Valley Conference win in exciting fashion, winning 12-25, 25-23, 25-16 on the road. The Trojans were keyed by 28 assists from Lily Jameson and 13 kills from Kyla Bullington, while Watseka (17-10) was paced by Brianna Denault’s 17 digs and Elizabeth Wittenborn’s 22 assists.
Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Monticello 0. Monticello (8-13) went on the road and suffered a 25-18, 26-24 setback in Illini Prairie Conference play despite 17 digs from Addison Schmidt, nine assists from Reese Patton and five kills from Sierrah Downey.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Schlarman 0. The Buffaloes (8-15) picked up a straight-sets win over VVC rival Schlarman (0-12), prevailing 25-19, 25-14 on their home floor. Pacing the win were J’Lynn Waltz and Milee Ellis, who combined for 14 kills, and Makaelyn Lagacy, who served four aces.
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 0. The Cornjerkers (13-9) notched a 25-11, 25-13 win in VVC play over the Raiders (2-19) on the strength of six kills apiece from Bre Crose and Logan Watson and four aces from Kaitlynn Lange. The home victory snapped a two-match losing streak for Hoopeston Area.
Le Roy 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Le Roy (13-7) cruised past GCMS (4-16) en route to a 25-20, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference win. The Panthers were paced by 11 assists from Haley Cox and four blocks from Natalie Loy. Madison McCreary provided 17 digs for the Falcons.
Meridian 2, Tuscola 0. The Warriors (4-20) went on the road and suffered a 25-11, 25-22 Central Illinois Conference loss in spite of nine digs from Mia Hausmann and five digs from Anna Rauguth.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Pontiac 0. Eleven kills from Bailey Bruns, 20 assists from Aubrey Busboom and a 14-dig, six-ace effort from Araya Stack helped PBL (10-9) to a 25-19, 25-18 win over IPC rival Pontiac.
Prairie Central 2, Rantoul 1. The Hawks (12-14) staved off a hard charge from Rantoul (9-10), stumbling early but recovering to create a 12-25, 28-26, 25-23 thriller. Leading the way for the Eagles were Tashay Jackson-Roper’s 10 kills and Ashlee Freeman’s 23 assists.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Salt Fork 0. Nineteen assists, four digs and four aces from Taylor Hug and seven kills from Addie Roesch led the host Spartans (18-5) past the Storm (16-4) in a 25-12, 25-8 nonconference duel.
St. Thomas More 2, Unity 1. STM defended its home court and scored a 15-25, 25-18, 25-19 win over IPC opponent Unity. The Sabers’ effort was keyed by 24 assists from Julia Johnson and 15 digs and 13 kills from Shannon Monahan. The Rockets were led in defeat by Jayci McGraw’s 18-assist, 10-dig effort and Kaitlyn Schweighart’s 17-dig, nine-kill outing.
Sullivan 2, St. Teresa 1. Sullivan earned a wild home win over CIC adversary St. Teresa, winning 32-30, 9-25, 26-24.
Warrensburg-Latham 2, Clinton 0. Clinton (6-17) dropped a home decision to CIC foe Warrensburg-Latham, losing 25-23, 25-17.
In boys’ soccer
Centennial 8, Peoria 0. Victor Hernandez tallied a hat trick — including a goal on a header — to key the host Chargers (7-6-3) to a Big 12 Conference win. Nick Pianfetti assisted on three goals while Jacob Witte, Lucas Pianfetti, Tommy Hassan and Karim Mustafa added goals to secure the senior night triumph.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 5, Watseka 0. The Buffaloes (8-9-1) scored four goals in the first half to earn their fourth home win of the season, against Vermilion Valley Conference foe Watseka. Five different Buffaloes scored: Luke Barney, Wes Curry, Kyler Chesrown, Aiden Vice and Coy Potter.
Hoopeston Area 2, Iroquois West 1. The Cornjerkers (14-7-1) celebrated senior night versus the Raiders (9-12) with a VVC triumph thanks to goals from Cameron Zorns and Gavin Montez. Iroquois West’s lone goal came from Angel Andrade on an assist from Mario Andrade.
Monticello 6, Judah Christian 0. Rylan Good, Levi Stephens, Biniam Lienhart, Treyden Fox, Tucker Williamson and Jack Tanner all found the back of the net as Monticello (17-4) captured a nonconference win against host Judah Christian (2-10-2).
Normal West 1, Champaign Central 0. The Maroons (16-2-2) were shut out at home by Normal West, which scored in the second half and never looked back en route to a Big 12 win. Maroons goalkeeper Gabe Seeber had five saves.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. The Comets (19-4-2) had little problem securing a VVC win, with Brody Taflinger and Ty Smoot scoring twice and Reef Pacot and Tucker Pesek posting additional goals. Evan Cole knocked in the host Blue Devils’ (6-12-1) lone score.
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. Alex Accosta scored twice and Logan Mills, Zach Harper, Collin Thomey and Jackson Greer chipped in additional goals to key the Spartans (16-4-1) to a road win in Arthur (12-8-2). The Knights were paced by two goals from Chilton Ingram.
Uni High 3, Bloomington Central Catholic 3. The Illineks (8-5-5) scored the first three goals in a nonconference road test, with Nate Roth, Benji Chang and Lukas Grosse-Perdekamp all scoring in the opening 18 minutes. Three late goals from the Saints, however, resulted in Uni High’s third tie in its last six matches.
Urbana 3, Peoria Notre Dame 1. Urbana (14-2-2) vanquished Big 12 Conference rival Peoria Notre Dame after William Arana, Max Kwon-Allred and Jack Lusakembi scored second-half goals to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. The win extended the Tigers’ winning streak to six matches.
In girls’ tennis
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour edged St. Thomas More in a 5-4 victory, with Emily Young (6-3, 6-1), Ainsley Smith (6-0, 6-1), Holland Martin (6-1, 6-1), Claire Johnson (6-1, 6-2) and Adella Bird (6-0, 6-0) all earning wins in singles play. Kambyl Stipes (6-4, 7-5) collected a singles win for the Sabers.