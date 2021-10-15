In boys’ soccer
Champaign Central 9, Rantoul 0. Steady rainfall early Thursday afternoon meant the Maroons gave up home-field advantage to get in its match against Rantoul. The move from Franklin Field to the turf field at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex didn’t hurt the Maroons. Cooper Carson‘s hat trick was only a third of Central’s goals in its blowout nonconference win. Kyle Johnson and Matthew Winterbottom added two goals apiece for Central (15-6-2), Julien Moss and Adriel Gaona also scored and goalkeepers Amar Koric and Chris Miller combined for the three-save shutout.
Urbana 1, Peoria Notre Dame 1. Jordan Perez‘s second-half goal off a Noah Barkley assist helped Urbana both salvage a tie against Notre Dame and secure the outright Big 12 title. The Tigers (15-0-1) got 12 saves from goalkeeper Chase Mandra in the tie.
In volleyball
Armstrong-Potomac 2, Chrisman 1. Armstrong-Potomac had to contend with a mid-match rally by Chrisman, but the Trojans held off the Cardinals for a 25-23, 13-25, 25-19 Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Lily Jameson led A-P (17-9) with 28 assists, five digs, three kills and two blocks. Kyla Bullington chipped in 14 kills, two blocks and two digs for the Trojans, and Mattie Kennel contributed eight kills in the win, as well.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Solid team defense and a balanced offensive attack helped Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond top Cerro Gordo/Bement 25-19, 25-11 in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. The road win was a fifth straight for the Knights (17-8). Charley Condill‘s near double-double with 10 digs and seven kills helped lead ALAH, while Alisha Frederick added nine assists, seven digs and five kills, and Sarah Rafferty chipped in 11 assists, two digs, one kill and one ace.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin got back on track with Thursday’s 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 VVC win against Georgetown-Ridge Farm, and the Blue Devils (11-12) have a chance to get back to .500 this weekend in the VVC tournament. The Buffaloes (5-15) were led by Makaelyn Lagacy with 15 assists, three aces and two kills in Thursday’s loss, while J’Lynn Waltz was tops defensively with nine digs.
Cumberland 2, Blue Ridge 0. Gracie Shaffer had 14 assists and six kills, Alexis Wike finished with 14 digs and Jamie Wanserski served three aces, but it wasn’t enough for Blue Ridge in its 25-14, 25-23 road loss to Cumberland in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. The loss was a fourth straight for the Knights (24-6).
Decatur Lutheran 2, Heritage 1. Heritage kept hope alive for a win after battling back to win the second set, but Decatur Lutheran fended off the comeback attempt for a 25-11, 16-25, 25-16 Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Bri Struck had 17 kills and seven digs for the Hawks (19-8-1), while Kiley Knoll finished with 11 digs and three aces. Lilli Montgomery chipped in eight digs, as well.
Judah Christian 2, Uni High 0. Judah Christian stayed unbeaten in East Central Illinois Conference action with Thursday’s 25-10, 25-10 home win against Uni High. Klementine Davis had a monster game for the Tribe (16-7), finishing with 18 assists, eight aces, two digs and one kill. Abi Tapuaiga had 10 kills, three aces and one dig for Judah Christian, and Emma Schulz chipped in three digs and two aces. Ella Greer had five blocks for the Illineks (5-16), bringing her total to 45 this season.
LeRoy 2, Fisher 0. LeRoy (11-14) will head into the Heart of Illinois Conference tournament with consecutive wins to end the regular season after beating Fisher 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday night. The Bunnies (5-18) were led defensively by Makynzee Theis with seven digs and offensively by Jaedyn Fitzgerald with seven assists.
Mahomet-Seymour 2, Effingham 0. Mahomet-Seymour had little trouble notching its 12th straight victory and seventh consecutive in Apollo Conference play with Thursday’s 25-8, 25-20 home win against Effingham. Maddie Gaede led the Bulldogs (24-5) with 13 assists and two aces, and Haylie Orton contributed six kills, three aces and one block in the Apollo sweep.
Mattoon 2, Rantoul 0. Ashlee Freeman had 15 assists and Delaney Fullenkamp finished with five kills, but Rantoul (4-17) couldn’t keep up with Mattoon in a 25-13, 25-20 sweep for the Green Wave.
Milford 2, Iroquois West 0. A 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Iroquois West gave Milford its 11th straight VVC victory, as the Bearcats stayed unbeaten in league play this fall. Hunter Mowrey led Milford (22-6) with 16 assists in the home win, Caley Mowrey had 13 kills and three blocks and Emmaleah Marshino added 15 digs and five kills.
Normal West 2, Urbana 0. Nora Davenport played steady defense for Urbana with a team-high 12 digs to go with two kills, but the Tigers (5-14) dropped their home Big 12 match to Normal West 25-18, 25-14. Rowen Grison-Sullivan added six digs, three kills, three assists and one block for Urbana, while Sammi Christman had six digs, two kills and two blocks.
Okaw Valley 2, Villa Grove 1. Villa Grove rallied in the second set to extend Thursday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference match, but the Blue Devils couldn’t keep that momentum in a 25-21, 19-25, 25-13 win for the Timberwolves. Vanessa Wright led Villa Grove (5-16) with 13 kills in the loss.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Cissna Park 0. Paxton-Buckley-Loda ran its current winning streak to three ahead of this weekend’s Morgan Buerkett Invite with a 25-17, 25-17 home sweep of Cissna Park. Addison Oyer led the Panthers (22-5) with 17 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Araya Stack had 12 assists, 12 digs and four aces for PBL, and Carly Mutchmore added four assists, four digs and three aces in the win. Morgan Sinn led the Timberwolves (17-13) with 13 digs, while Mikayla Knake finished with 13 assists and Emma Morrical had a team-high five kills.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Olympia 0. St. Joseph-Ogden cruised to its fifth straight victory, easily beating Olympia 25-8, 25-15 on the road thanks to a double-double from Kennedi Burnett. Burnett led the Spartans (18-4) with 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Becca Steinbach finished with 19 assists for SJ-O, and Hannah Davis shared the team lead for digs with Burnett with 10. Shayne Immke added seven digs, four kills and one ace, and Rachel Divan was another solid presence at the net with three blocks and three kills.
St. Thomas More 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. A double-double from Caroline Kerr helped St. Thomas More extend its winning streak to 16 straight matches with a 25-14, 25-10 road win at Central Catholic. The Sabers (28-1) also remained unbeaten atop the Illini Prairie Conference standings. The Tennessee-bound Kerr finished with 17 assists and 10 digs in the win. Mallory Monahan led STM with seven kills and three aces, and Camille Breen chipped in five kills.
Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 1. Salt Fork snapped a two-match losing streak with Thursday’s 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 VVC road win against Oakwood. Kendyl Hurt put up a double-double with 19 kills and 15 digs in the win for the Storm (12-9).
Tri-Valley 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had some solid defensive performances Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 25-16, 25-16 Heart of Illinois Conference home loss to Tri-Valley. Madison McCreary led the Falcons (11-16) with 14 digs, one kill and one ace, and Kira Fuoss added nine digs, two kills, one ace and one block in the loss.
Tuscola 2, Macon Meridian 0. A two-pronged attack from Kate Dean and Amelia Bosch helped Tuscola sweep Meridian 25-19, 25-16 in a Central Illinois Conference win at home. Dean had 10 kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks for the Warriors (9-14), while Bosch added 10 kills, four blocks and one dig. A 22-assist performance by Kerri Pierce to go with six digs, two kills and one ace made it all possible.
Unity 2, Pontiac 0. Both Emma Bleecher and Maddie Reed wound up just shy of a double-double in Unity’s 27-25, 25-19 home win against Illini Prairie Conference rivals Pontiac. Bleecher led the Rockets (29-3) with 12 kills and nine digs, and Reed did most of the facilitating of Bleecher’s attack with 14 assists to go with eight digs. Taylor Henry also had 13 digs for Unity, and Payton Kaiser chipped in seven digs and two kills.
Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Watseka’s Ella Smith put together a dominant performance service line with eight aces in the Warriors’ 25-20, 25-13 Vermilion Valley Conference road sweep of Hoopeston Area. Sydney McTaggart again led Watseka (21-9) defensively with 12 digs, while Kourtney Kincade and Raegann Kochel had five kills apiece.
Westville 2, Schlarman Academy 0. Westville had little trouble securing its third straight win overall and second consecutive in VVC play with its 25-8, 25-7 home win against Schlarman. Jasmyn Meeker led the Tigers (21-9) with 10 kills and four aces. Hadley Cox also had 10 assists, one kill and one dig in the win, and Ella Miller added six digs, four kills and three aces.