In baseball
➜ Centennial 10, Bloomington 2. The visiting Chargers (6-6) avenged a loss to the Purple Raiders the previous day by rolling past their Big 12 Conference opponent this time. Walker Smith tossed six innings of two-hit ball, earning nine strikeouts along the way. Centennial’s Danny Lack finished 3 for 5 with two RBI as well.
➜ Champaign Central 11, Urbana 4. Ben Dickerson claimed a three-RBI day for the visiting Maroons (9-4) during their seventh win in a row, coming in Big 12 Conference action versus the Tigers (0-9). Nate Allen and Jack Doubet each finished with three hits for Central.
➜ Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The host Falcons (3-4) were hamstrung offensively in a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat, with only Ethan Garard and Nathan Kallal managing a hit. Garard and Braden Roesch combined for seven strikeouts on the mound.
➜ LeRoy 13, Peoria Heights 3. After becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach on the last day of April, LeRoy’s Wayne Meyer secured his 400th career coaching win as the visiting Panthers (8-2) rolled in non-league play. Logan Petersen clubbed a three-run homer and Max Buckles drove in three runs for LeRoy.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4. Chase Wagers pitched three one-hit innings and drove in four runs for the host Bulldogs (7-4) in their nonconference victory against the Knights (6-5). Carter Selk contributed three RBI for M-S, and Blake Wolters chipped in two hits. ALAH’s Wyatt Hilligoss doubled twice among three hits, while Nik Miller added two hits and an RBI.
➜ Monticello 10, Chillicothe IVC 2. Andrew Rudolph tripled, doubled and drove in five runs for the visiting Sages (3-3), who stormed to an Illini Prairie Conference victory. Cole Dasher’s three RBI and Joey Sprinkle’s two RBI also aided Dawlton Chupp, who allowed one earned run and fanned four in 61/3 innings pitched.
➜ Olympia 8, St. Thomas More 5. Cooper Hannagan’s three hits and one RBI led the Sabers (3-7) in their IPC setback. Ryan Hendrickson, Will Hoerner and Adam Price each drove in one run for STM.
➜ Tuscola 15, Sullivan 5. Caden Baer collected three RBI for the visiting Warriors (3-3), who won their third consecutive game by dousing Central Illinois Conference foe Sullivan (1-3). Dalton Addis, Colton Musgrave and Peyton Armstrong each drove in two runs for Tuscola. Drake Poe plated two runs for Sullivan.
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 10, Tri-County 0. Mason Wyant fired a five-inning no-hitter for the host Hawks (6-1) as they blew past the Titans (0-1) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Wyant struck out six and walked two, also recording an RBI and scoring twice offensively. Eight of VG/H’s nine starters recorded at least one hit — led by Ryan Cheatham’s two — and Jalen Southord put up two RBI. Jack Armstrong and Levi Ash each walked once for Tri-County.
In softball
➜ Centennial 10, Peoria Richwoods 6. Meagan Wyss homered and recorded two RBI for the host Chargers (4-3) in their Big 12 Conference triumph. Wyss and Leah Luchinski each finished with two hits, two runs scored and two RBI in support of Leonila Liong, who allowed just one earned run and struck out nine in a complete-game pitching effort.
➜ LeRoy 10, Delevan 5. The visiting Panthers (7-5) produced all of their runs before their nonconference opponent scored at all, securing a win in the process. Molly Buckles knocked in three runs and scored twice for LeRoy, which received a home run from Tiffany Bargmann and triples from Emily Bogema and Callie Warlow.
➜ Lexington 5, Fisher 1. The host Bunnies (2-4) fell behind 3-0 before taking their first at-bat and couldn’t keep up with their Heart of Illinois Conference opponent. Abbie Stipp drove in Fisher’s lone run, while Kylan Arndt struck out five in four innings pitching.
➜ Monticello 5, Chillicothe IVC 3. Mackenzie Daniels slapped a three-run homer as the significant offensive blow delivered by the visiting Sages (4-2) in their Illini Prairie Conference win. Addison Wallace’s two-run triple also proved important for Monticello, with the Grey Ghosts scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Rantoul 4. Alyssa Acton and Shayne Immke each homered and drove in three runs for the visiting Spartans (10-5), who barrelled past the Eagles (2-4) in an IPC meeting. Kelsey Martlage, Kennedy Hudson and Maggie Ward all finished with two RBI for SJ-O. Nicole Vermillion’s two hits, one RBI and one run scored led Rantoul’s offense.
➜ Tuscola 16, Marshall 0. Ella Boyer smashed a home run and a double while driving in four runs as the host Warriors (8-0) cruised to a three-inning nonconference triumph. Isabelle Wilcox hit a homer, Kendyl Ring scored three times and Kaitlyn Reifsteck struck out six in the circle.
➜ Unity 9, Pontiac 0. Taylor Henry hurled a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts for the host Rockets (8-0), who stayed unbeaten with this IPC win. Henry also hit a home run, a feat matched by Ruby Tarr for the first homer of her career. Each Unity batter had at least one hit, with Gracie Renfrow and Elise Swanstrom driving in two runs apiece.
➜ Urbana 11, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Allison Deck stymied the visiting Broncos (0-3) to guide the Tigers (2-4) to their second win in as many days. Deck threw a complete-game one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and was backed by Halie Thompson’s six RBI on three hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 9, Danville 0. The host Maroons (2-2) scored three goals during the match’s first seven minutes en route to a Big 12 Conference victory versus the Vikings (1-3). Sophia Adams generated four of those goals and added an assist, while Kitty Rossow netted a hat trick and one assist. Claudia Larrison came up with a goal and two helpers, as well, while Kinsley Stillman notched a five-save shutout.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 10, Lincoln 1. Brea Benson, Cayla Koerner and Emma Dallas each scored twice for the visiting Bulldogs (4-1) as they flew past their Apollo Conference rival. Grace Lietz and Nyah Biegler both chipped in two assists for M-S, while Benson had three assists.
➜ Urbana 11, Peoria 0. Macy Wirtz and Myra Stevens each recorded a hat trick for the host Tigers (1-4) as they got in the win column during this Big 12 Conference affair. Hannah Null’s two goals and Cassie McQueen’s one goal and three assists also helped the Urbana attack.
In boys’ track & field
➜ At Gibson City. Isaiah Chatman and Markus Miguel each picked up an event win for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which finished behind El Paso-Gridley (111 points) and Eureka (88) but tied with Ridgeview/Lexington (331/2) in a Heart of Illinois Conference quadrangular. Chatman placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.39 seconds, while Miguel paced the shot put field at 43 feet, 1 inch. The Mustangs didn’t have an event win, but Dominic Martin took second in the 200 dash (25.66).
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Gibson City. Natalie DeSchepper and Abigail Sizemore were event champions for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which had 60 points to take runner-up status behind Eureka (101), but bettered El Paso-Gridley (52) and Ridgeview/Lexington (21) in a Heart of Illinois Conference quadrangular. DeSchepper won the 100-meter dash in 14.39 seconds, while Sizemore prevailed in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 2 inches. The Falcons also won the 3,200 relay. The Mustangs’ top performance of the quadrangular came from Reagan Grunloh in the 200 dash (31.64).
In wrestling
➜ At Champaign. Unity knocked off both host Centennial (54-24) and Danville (78-0) in a triangular that also saw the Chargers best the Vikings (60-12). Grant Albaugh was the Rockets’ lone double winner, winning twice by fall at 182 pounds. Karson Richardson earned a 19-second fall at 220, as well. Centennial’s Jack Barnhart won a pair of bouts by fall, while Declan Pate picked up a win by fall in less than 3 minutes at 113. Danville’s Dalton Brown (170) and Phil Shaw (182) each won a match by fall.
➜ At Colfax. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher swept a triangular against Olympia and host Ridgeview/Lexington, beating the former 57-6 and the latter 41-24. Shawn Schlickman at 120 pounds, Cale Horsch at 132, Carson Maxey at 138, Kaden Gream at 160, Jody Reynolds at 195 and Gavin Johnson at 220 were among the Falcons to win once by fall on the night.
➜ At Monticello. The host Sages were triumphant in a triangular with Clinton and Pontiac, defeating the Maroons 48-27 and the Indians 46-24. Kaleb Reid was Monticello’s only double winner, taking one 170-pound match by a 19-second fall and the other by a 59-second fall. Ethan Alexander and Myles VonBehren scored sub-40 falls against Pontiac — Alexander in 25 seconds at 182, VonBehren in 35 seconds at 195. Clinton won more contested matches than Monticello, led by Kaedyn Sloat’s 21-second fall at 195 and Jeremiah Ortiz’s 40-second fall at 106.
➜ At Rantoul. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac handled host Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45-30 and Warrensburg-Latham 46-24 in a triangular event. Cameron Watson scored two 285-pound wins in the showcase — one by fall and one by decision. The Blue Devils’ Isaac Tabels also won by major decision versus the Cardinals. The Eagles, in their loss to BHRAAP, received falls in under 2 minutes from Rashon Allen at 160 and Keddrick Terhune at 220.
COLIN LIKAS