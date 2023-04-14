In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 13, Schlarman 3. Bowen Hesterberg drove in three runs, Kollin Asbury and Lane Morgan generated two runs apiece and Cole Bailey, Gavin Parkerson and Luke Townsend each plated additional runs to power the host Trojans (6-3) past the Hilltoppers (0-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Parkerson tallied three hits overall while Nathan Rogers allowed only six hits in five innings of work.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Hoopeston Area 2. A 10-run top of the first inning and 12 hits propelled the Blue Devils to a win over usual VVC adversary Hoopeston Area in a nonconference game. Tuff Elson, Cruz Dubois, Owen Miller, Enrique Rangel and Amani Stanford each picked up two hits to pace BHRA’s offense, while Stanford fanned four batters in four innings to earn the victory. Zach Huchel, Ryker Small and Mason Rush each added hits for the Cornjerkers.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 14, Arthur Christian 12. The Broncos (2-6) spoiled the Conquering Riders’ home opener with an offensive explosion that included a home run and five RBI from Kendall Carlson, three hits and five RBI from Michael Freese and a pair of base knocks from Tyson Moore. Asa Binion, James Lee and Ethan Petersheim hit home runs for the Conquering Riders in a stout offensive showing, but Arthur Christian (2-3) was unable to maintain the six-run lead it took in the bottom of the first inning.
➜ Champaign Central 16, Danville 0. Luke McClure notched hits in all three of his at-bats and hit a home run to key a powerful offensive showing for the Maroons (9-2) in a Big 12 Conference win over the host Vikings. Chris Timmons and Carter Bleakney each collected two hits apiece, while Bleakney added an additional home run. Chase Bartlett pitched four innings and held Danville (1-10) to two hits, which came off the bats of Payton Young and Jayden Gray.
➜ Fisher 18, Heritage 9. Peyton Sapp blasted two home runs to key a nonconference win for the host Bunnies (1-8) in which they collected 17 hits and hopped out to a 10-3 lead after three innings. Sapp’s overall line included four hits, a double and seven RBI, while Ryan Coulter collected three hits and Max Bruggman, Braden Eby and Jeremiah Todd each tallied two hits apiece. Haiden Davis drove in two runs and collected a pair of hits to lead Heritage (0-11), while Rylan White drove in two runs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 15, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Fourteen hits — including three from Carter Johnson — led to a convincing nonconference win for the host Bulldogs (12-2), who led 11-2 after two innings. Mateo Casillas, Tyson Finch, Alex McHale and Ben Wagner added two hits apiece. Casillas hit a home run and matched Wagner’s contribution of three RBI. Finn Randolph and Cade Starrick combined to strike out six batters. The Falcons (4-7) were led by a two-RBI effort from Brayden Elliott.
➜ Monticello 4, Unity 3. The host Sages (10-1) clung to an Illini Prairie Conference victory despite a three-run homer from Unity batter Aiden Porter in the top of the seventh inning. The Rockets (10-1-1) clicked late during a 15-strikeout showing from Monticello pitcher Luke Teschke, while Jacob Trusner and Colton Vance each collected two hits for the Sages. Monticello scored two runs in the second inning and two runs in the fifth inning. Wade Carroll plated two of the Sages’ runs, and Logan Chupp generated an additional run.
➜ Rantoul 6, Prairie Central 5. Caden Evans was the hero for Rantoul (6-7) after blasting a home run to left field to give the host Eagles a walk-off IPC win in the bottom of the seventh inning. That was one of Evans’ two hits, joining multi-hit efforts from Carter Evans, Niko Jones and Bryce Sjoken. Alex Warner struck out six Hawks batters in three innings of work. Evan Hartman fanned four Eagles batters in six innings of eight-hit, three-run pitching for Prairie Central (3-5).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Nolan Earley and Kendrick Johnson combined to throw a no-hitter in an IPC road win for the Spartans (12-4), who pulled ahead with two runs in the top of the fourth inning before posting four in the sixth and eight in the seventh. Johnson pitched the first four innings before Earley closed the game. The duo allowed four walks and struck out five batters. Seven Spartans earned multiple hits: Maddux Carter, Connor Hale, Luke Landrus, Adam Price, Tanner Jacob, Caleb Ochs and Braxton Waller. Kayden Snelling pitched a scoreless inning for the Panthers (7-7).
➜ Villa Grove 23, Tuscola 17. Six runs in the top of the ninth inning allowed the Blue Devils (10-5) to reign victorious in a wild nonconference affair that the host Warriors (6-5) tied with a four-run showing in the bottom of the seventh inning. Among Villa Grove’s 14 hits were three hits apiece from Peyton Smith and Luke Zimmerman and a triple from Thomas Vandeventer. Austin Cummings hit a home run for Tuscola to pace an offense that also included three hits apiece from Cooper Lyons, Colton Musgrave and Caiden Russo.
In softball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Hoopeston Area 8. Two hits apiece from Ava Acton, Natalie Clapp, Raeghan Dickison, Ella Myers and Mayzee Myers propelled the Blue Devils (5-7) to a Vermilion Valley Conference road victory. The Cornjerkers (5-7) were paced by two-RBI efforts from both Alexa Bailey and Tobi West, while Aubreyana Inman, Melina Vogel and Maci Warner each contributed multiple hits.
➜ Danville 20, Centennial 17. The host Vikings (2-6) won a Big 12 Conference shootout against the Chargers (2-8) on the strength of four hits from Payton Beith and three hits apiece from Kaleah Bellik, Jaidyn Hardesty and Emmalee Trover. Danville led Centennial 13-5 after the third inning.
➜ Le Roy 14, Blue Ridge 1. Lauren Bossingham earned her second pitching win of the season after striking out four batters in a four-inning nonconference win for the visiting Panthers (15-2). Morgan Fleming hit a home run to power the Panthers’ offense, while Emily Bogema, Molly Buckles and Emily Mennenga each stepped up to register multiple hits. Cassie Zimmerman picked up two hits for the Knights (4-7).
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. The Falcons (3-5) took a one-run lead in the top of the first inning before the Bearcats’ bats outputted 13 hits to clinch a nonconference home triumph. Abby Storm and Brynlee Wright both enjoyed three-hit outings and Addison Lucht went deep as part of a two-hit, four-RBI performance. Lucht and Storm both scored three runs apiece for the Bearcats (8-1), while Lucht allowed only six hits as she tossed a complete game in the circle. Brynn Boundy and Mallory Rosendahl each tallied two hits and combined to score all of the Falcons’ runs.
➜ Normal U-High 14, Mahomet-Seymour 4. The Bulldogs (3-7) suffered a setback in a nonconference road game despite three hits from Madeleine Cortez, who also drove in two runs. Madelyn Logsdon and Madisyn White drove in the Bulldogs’ other runs, while Ava Henderson struck out three batters in 4 1/3 innings in the circle. The Pioneers scored four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second frame to earn an early advantage in a game that was abbreviated to five innings.
➜ Rantoul 7, Prairie Central 2. Rantoul (4-6) had 10 hits to back up pitcher Emily Curtis in an Illini Prairie Conference win over Prairie Central (3-6) on the Eagles’ turf.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Halle Brazelton and Kat Short tallied three hits apiece for the Spartans (9-6) during a road win in IPC play that was bolstered by four shutout innings from pitcher Madison Stevens. Addison Frick and Sofie Siemsen each collected two hits for SJ-O, while the Panthers (2-10) were led by two hits from Charley Ulrich.
➜ Unity 19, Monticello 5. Lindy Bates, Lauren Haas, Maegan Rothe, Reece Sarver and Ruby Tarr each collected three hits for Unity (12-5) in an IPC road victory that came to be after the Rockets mounted a 10-0 lead. Bates and Miller — the latter of whom drove in six runs — both homered twice while combining to strike out nine Sages batters. Sadie Walsh paced Monticello (6-5) with three hits, and Isabella Beery and Avery Schweitzer added two hits apiece.
➜ Westville 1, Villa Grove 0. The Tigers (12-1) only mustered one run after amassing 12 hits in a nonconference home game that took nine innings to settle, but bested the Blue Devils (9-6) thanks to a complete-game, two-hit effort in the circle from Abby Sabalaskey. Sabalaskey struck out 19 batters and also drove in the game’s winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning — her only hit of the day — while Laney Cook and Lilly Kiesel each added two hits for the Tigers. Piper Kiser fanned 11 Westville batters in 81/3 innings of work, while Maci Clodfelder picked up both of Villa Grove’s hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mattoon 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1. The Bulldogs (5-1-2) were edged out by the Green Wave in an Apollo Conference match in which every goal was scored in the second half. The loss was Mahomet-Seymour’s first of the season.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 9, Danville 2. Goals from Reese Rundle and Josie Hotsinpiller weren’t enough to key the Vikings (4-5) to a Big 12 Conference road win.
➜ Uni High 8, Meridian 0. A nonconference tilt went the way of the host Illineks (1-6-1) thanks to four goals from Cali Cooper and additional strikes from Eve Anderson, Sophie Anderson, Sarisa Chansilp and Anna Williams. Xenia Mongwa added five saves, while Cora Lewis-Patterson saved a pair of shots for Uni High.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored 1721/2 points to claim victory in an eight-team meet at Watseka that also included host Watseka (88), Momence (68 1/2), Beecher (56), Peotone (40), Milford/Cissna Park (33), Hoopeston Area (22) and Armstrong-Potomac (13). The Blue Devils earned a bevy of individual wins, including from Aydan Ingram in the 400-meter dash (53.97 seconds) and high jump (5 feet, 8 3/4 inches). Michael Hackman won the 100 dash (11.33), Murphy McCool won the 200 dash (22.99) and Dylan Davis won the long jump (18-9 1/4) to round out BHRA’s individual wins. Hunter Cannon won the shot put (44-0) for Hoopeston Area, Drew McTaggart won the 800 run (2 minutes, 11.66 seconds) for Watseka, and Maverick Grice won the 3,200 run (12:51.58) for M/CP.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Watseka. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (153) won an eight-team meet that also included Milford/Cissna Park (81), host Watseka (79), Beecher (72), Hoopeston Area (58), Armstrong-Potomac (29), Momence (19) and Peotone (14). Aubrey Peters won the 100-meter hurdles (18.30 seconds) and 300 hurdles (51.61) for the Blue Devils, who also saw individual wins from Reis McFarland (discuss, 86 feet, 3 inches), Ella McFarland (high jump, 5-1) and Amber-Christine Reed (long jump, 16-3 1/4). Bre Crose won the 100 dash (13.02) and 200 dash (27.20) for Hoopeston Area, which also saw a win from Claire Dixon in the triple jump (31-3 1/4). M/CP’s winners were Addison Lucht (400 dash, 1 minute, 0.61 seconds) and Anna Minton (shot put, 32-2).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Urbana took four singles victories and won two of the three doubles matches in a home dual against Big 12 Conference adversary Centennial. Joe Solava (6-1, 3-6, 10-4), Xander Ashley (6-2, 6-1), Jack Perry (6-3, 6-3) and Santi Lleras (7-6, 2-6, 10-7) earned singles wins for the Tigers, with Parker McLain/Elijah Walker (6-1, 6-3) and Solava/Ashley (6-4, 6-4) claiming doubles wins. Jason Kim (7-6, 6-4) and Tyler Luchinski (6-2, 7-6) earned singles wins for the Chargers, and Joaquin Leon and Jeff Chahvadi (6-2, 3-6, 10-7) teamed up for Centennial’s lone doubles win.