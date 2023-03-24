In baseball
➜ Hoopeston Area 9, Rantoul 1. A three-run second inning for Hoopeston Area broke open Thursday’s nonconference game at Rantoul Family Sports Complex. The Cornjerkers added to their lead in the third, fifth and sixth innings before finishing off the Eagles. Ryker Small struck out nine and gave up just two hits in five innings for Hoopeston Area (1-1), which was led offensively by Zach Huchel with two hits and two RBI. Carter Evans, who was one of three players with a hit for Rantoul (1-3), took the loss after giving up six runs on nine hits in six innings.
➜ Monticello 8, Oakwood 3. Monticello wound up needing the insurance runs it scored in the bottom of the fifth inning. Oakwood mounted the beginnings of a comeback with a three-run sixth inning, but the host Sages fended it off by tacking on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth for the nonconference win. Logan Chupp went 1 of 3 with a double and two RBI to lead Monticello (2-0). Luke Teschke threw four scoreless innings for the win, striking out seven and allowing just one hit. Joshua Ruch was 1 for 2 with an RBI to pace the Comets (2-1-1) in the loss.
➜ Unity 5, Tri-Valley 4. A short, but strong, showing in relief from Dylan Moore helped Unity close out Thursday’s nonconference home win against Tri-Valley. Moore didn’t even pitch a complete inning, but his scoreless two-thirds of an inning was enough to secure the win. Brock Suding was 2 for 3 with a double, and Austin Langendorf went 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI for Unity (2-0-1).
In softball
➜ Fisher 16, Rantoul 1. Six runs in the top of the first inning would have been enough for Fisher in Thursday’s nonconference game at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. But the Bunnies weren’t done. Fisher scored at least one run in every inning, including six more in the fourth, to run away with the run-shortened victory. Paige Hott went 3 of 3 with two doubles and scored four runs for the Bunnies (4-1), while Jenna Clemmons and Peyton Murphy drove in three runs apiece. Kylan Arndt gave up one hit and one unearned run and struck out six for the win. Sofia Roefls had the lone hit for the Eagles (0-2).
➜ LeRoy 21, Riverton 2. LeRoy did its scoring early, putting up 11 runs in the top of the first inning and nine more in the second to put itself well on the way to a run-shortened, four-inning nonconference rout at Riverton. Natalie Loy went 2 of 2 with a double, two runs scored and a team-high three RBI for the Panthers (5-0). Morgan Fleming, Molly Buckles and Lilly Long all drove in two runs apiece. All that run support made a winner out of Long, who gave up two runs on one hit and three walks and struck out four in two innings.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 24, Clinton 0. St. Joseph-Ogden didn’t lose any of its firepower that sparked Tuesday’s 27-6 comeback win against Westville after another offensive explosion took down Clinton in four innings Thursday in a nonconference game at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex. Addy Martinie led the way, going 4 of 4 with a double, triple, grand slam and solo home run to finish with nine RBI. Peyton Jones added three hits and four runs scored for the Spartans (3-2). Reese McCormick took the loss for the Maroons (1-3).
➜ Westville 6, Unity 5. Westville rallied to take the lead Thursday against host Unity with a three-run effort in the top of the fifth inning only to give it right back after the Rockets answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The roller coaster continued in the top of the sixth, as the Tigers scored twice more and then held on for the big road nonconference win in Tolono. Laney Cook and Izzy Sliva drove in two runs apiece for Westville (3-1), while Ariel Clarkston, Madison Duke, Jazmyn Bennett and Karma Chism all had two hits apiece. Lilly Kiesel got the win after giving up five runs — just one earned — on seven hits and three walks in 61/3 innings. Jenna Adkins and Ruby Tarr had two hits apiece, with Tarr scoring twice, to pace Unity (5-2).
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 8, Decatur Eisenhower 2. Hat tricks from Emma Skowronski and Malaya Brady pushed Arthur Christian to an easy victory Thursday at Eisenhower. The Conquering Riders (2-2-0) led 3-0 at halftime before going off for five more goals in the second half.
SCOTT RICHEY