In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 10, Blue Ridge 6. Nathan Rogers went 2 for 5 with two RBI to lead visiting A-P (7-9) offensively, while Cain Buhr finished 1 for 2 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored. Kollin Asbury (1 for 2, RBI, four stolen bases) and Gary Jones (1 for 3, RBI, two stolen bases) also chipped in. Wyatt Danner-Duncan went 1 for 4 with three RBI to spark Blue Ridge (3-11).
➜ Monticello 10, Unity 3. Monticello (11-6) won its seventh straight game thanks to a standout day from Jacob Trusner. Trusner went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBI for Monticello, with teammates Joey Sprinkle (2 for 3, RBI, double) and Jake Edmondson (1 for 3, RBI, double) also getting in on the fun in the Illini Prairie Confernece win. Dawlton Chupp picked up his fifth win of the spring, lasting five innings and only giving up one run on two hits. Cam Marvin hit a home run for the Rockets (10-6), while Dillon Rutledge added a triple.
➜ Reed-Custer 8, Oakwood 3. Oakwood (11-8) actually out-hit Reed-Custer 9-7, but four errors didn’t help in a road nonconference loss. Jacob Spear (3 for 3, RBI) and Dalton Hobick (2 for 3) led the way for Oakwood at the plate and each stole a base.
In softball
➜ Blue Ridge 9, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Ashlyn Voyles hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBI for Blue Ridge (11-4) in a home nonconference win, while Farrah Michaels, Lexi Young and Cassie Zimmerman each added two hits. Brynn Spenser went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI to pace A-P (4-10), which scored all six of its runs in the top of the sixth.
➜ Salt Fork 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3. The host Storm won in walk-off fashion, with Jaiden Baum scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on an error by G-RF in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Brynlee Keeran went 3 for 4 with two RBI and Baum went 2 for 3 to lead Salt Fork (6-10), with Mackenzie Russell striking out 13. Bailee Whittwaker went 2 for 3 with an RBI to spark the Buffaloes (3-8), with Maddelyn Roach adding an RBI double.
➜ Unity 6, Monticello 0. The Rockets scored four runs in the top of the first inning, and that was all the offensive support Taylor Henry needed in an Illini Prairie Conference game moved to Unity’s turf field in Tolono because of rain. Henry threw a no-hitter, striking out 13, as Unity (17-1) won its fifth straight game by defeating the Sages (8-8). Hailey Flesch hit a three-run home run in the first to spark the Rockets, while Henry (2 for 4) added a solo home run. Reece Sarver (2 for 3, RBI), Ruby Tarr (2 for 4, RBI) and Grace Frye (2 for 4) all had multi-hit games for the Rockets.
➜ Westville 10, Hoopeston Area 0. Abby Sabalaskey threw a one-hit shutout, leading the host Tigers to the program’s first Vermilion Valley Conference title since 2003. Westville (14-6) received 14 strikeouts from Sabalaskey, while Desi Darnell supplied a grand slam and a solo home run to give the Tigers’ offense a boost.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 5, Bloomington 0. The Maroons registered their 11th shutout this season en route to a home Big 12 victory. Claudia Larrison, Bella Ortiz, Lainey Somers and Kitty Rossow each scored a goal for Central (11-4-2), which held a 2-0 halftime lead.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 12, Mattoon 1. The visiting Bulldogs overwhelmed another Apollo Conference run, keeping their league record perfect at 10-0. Cayla Koerner continued her superb season with four goals and four assists for M-S (14-2), while Nyah Biegler finished with two goals and three assists. Brea Benson (two goals, two assists), Elise Hertling (two goals), Grace Lietz (one goal, two assists) and Lauren Schnepper (one goal) also contributed to the double-digit win.
➜ St. Thomas More 3, Chillicothe IVC 2. The visiting Sabers took a 2-0 lead into halftime and then staved off the Grey Ghosts in an Illini Prairie Conference win. Tatum DeVriese registered a hat trick to account for all the scoring by STM (6-3-2), while Mary Beth Franey distributed two assists and Bridget DeLorenzo had the other assist.
➜ Uni High 5, Judah Christian 2. Mikayla Blanke scored two goals and had two assists, lifting the Illineks (6-5-1) to a home win against the Tribe (2-5-2). Maxine van der Donk (two goals), Mayahuel Malik (one goal) and Raneen Saadah (eight saves) also contributed.
➜ Urbana 4, Centennial 1. The visiting Tigers snapped a seven-match losing streak with a Big 12 win against their cross-town rival. Cassie McQueen scored two goals for Urbana (2-11), with Bienvenue Lugano and Natalie Pedro each tallying a goal. Rowen Grisson Sullivan made five saves in net for Urbana. Kate Yahnke netted the lone goal for the Chargers (1-11).
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Emilio Kabakele of Urbana and Daniel Lacy of Centennial claimed the only two first-place finishes from local competitors at the 12-team Bloomington Gold Invitational. Kabakele won the discus with a toss of 137 feet, 2 inches to help the Tigers finish eighth with 33 points. Lacy won the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.97 seconds as the Chargers placed sixth with 46 points.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Host Urbana defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 at Blair Park on the Tigers' senior night. Bill Layton at No. 1 singles, Jack Solava at No. 2 singles, Jackson Reel at No. 3 singles, Tabeeb Khandaker at No. 4 singles and Gustavo Rodriguez at No. 6 singles all registered wins for the Tigers. Parker Moore won at No. 5 singles for STM and earned his first-ever varsity win.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High defeated Mt. Zion 5-4, with the host Illineks winning four of the six singles matches. Zachary Donnini won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, with Lucas Wood (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 singles, Aryan Sachdev (2-6, 6-1, 10-6) at No. 3 singles and Mason Miao (7-6 (4), 7-4) at No. 5 singles all coming up with clutch wins.
In wrestling
➜ At St. Joseph. St. Joseph-Ogden split its two matches in a home triangular, defeating Argenta-Oreana 40-6, but losing 32-12 to Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm. Conrad Miller picked up two wins by pin at 170 pounds for the Spartans, while Luke Johnson at 182 and Ryan Carnaghi at 220 won by pins for the Tigers against SJ-O.
➜ At Vandalia. Monticello split a pair of matches, beating Effingham 57-19 and losing 51-30 to Vandalia. Garrett Wilkin at 138 pounds, Jaxon Trent at 160, Myles VonBehren at 195 and Riley Jones at 220 all on by pin for the Sages against Effingham. Quinn Taylor at 106, Kaleb Reid at 170 and Ethan Alexander at 182 won by pin against Vandalia.