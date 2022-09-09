These are the prep highlights for Thursday, Sept. 8. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Okaw Valley 0. The visiting Knights (4-4) put an end to their three-match skid by besting a Lincoln Prairie Conference opponent 25-15, 25-13. Eight different ALAH players finished with at least two digs apiece, led by Karaline Vanausdoll’s 10. Charley Condill and Kaylee Schrock each collected seven kills, and Alisha Frederick distributed 15 assists.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Judah Christian 0. The visiting Knights (8-2) avenged an earlier tournament loss to the Tribe (5-4) in this nonconference meeting, winning by a 25-9, 25-19 margin. Phoebe Reynolds’ nine kills, Gracie Shaffer’s 15 assists and Alexis Wike’s 12 digs and three aces all played a role in Blue Ridge’s success. Hannah Jackson turned in five kills and five digs for Judah to go with Klementine Davis’ 10 assists and Brelyn Riesberg’s 12 digs.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 2, St. Thomas More 0. The visiting Sabers (2-2) never got on track in a 25-15, 25-12 Illini Prairie Conference loss. Julia Johnson offered four kills, five assists and two blocks for STM, which added three kills apiece from Maddy Swisher and Cassidy Monahan, three blocks from Erin Henkel and nine digs from Claire Kennedy.
➜ Fisher 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The host Bunnies (4-5) recovered nicely from an opening-set loss to the Falcons (2-8), winding up with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-15 Heart of Illinois Conference triumph. Four different Fisher athletes notched double-digit digs on the night: Kallie Evans (19), Maylie Evans (15), Ella Harseim (13) and Savannah Wiese (11). Cassandra Marry’s seven kills, Maylie Evans’ 13 assists and Wiese’s six aces also furthered the Bunnies’ cause. GCMS’s second three-set loss in its last two matches included 38 digs from Madison McCreary, six kills and 22 digs from Natalie DeSchepper, six kills from Savannah Shumate and 12 assists apiece from Sophia Ray and Rylee Stephens.
➜ Heritage 2, Arcola 0. A closely-contested Lincoln Prairie match tilted toward the visiting Hawks (4-7-1), who fended off the Purple Riders (0-4) 27-25, 27-25. Destanee Morgan fueled the Heritage defense with 13 digs, and Mary Roland added eight digs. Pacing the offense were Bryn Wyant with seven kills, Adena Paul with four kills and three aces, and Roland with 12 assists.
➜ Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Both Brynlee Wright and Anna McEwen supplied six kills as the visiting Bearcats (5-2) rumbled past the Buffaloes (5-7) 25-12, 25-11 in a Vermilion Valley Conference match. Wright and McEwen also recorded five digs, and McEwen served four aces to go with 16 assists from Jahni Lavicka.
➜ Pontiac 2, Prairie Central 1. A six-match win streak ended in heartbreaking fashion for the host Hawks (8-4), as they suffered a 16-25, 25-19, 25-17 loss that didn’t count toward Illini Prairie Conference standings. Kerigan Fehr (seven kills), Gracie Edelman (11 assists), Bella Mekarski (18 digs) and Gyllian Davies (four blocks) led Prairie Central.
➜ Rantoul 2, Clinton 1. The host Eagles (5-4) recorded a much-needed nonconference win over the Maroons (1-6) — 27-25, 23-25, 25-17 — after dropping all four of their matches in last weekend’s Centennial Charger Classic. Tashay Jackson-Roper and Ashlee Freeman worked wonders together for Rantoul, with the former finishing off 22 kills and the latter dishing out 36 assists. Lily Stalter added 10 kills in the victory.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The 1-2 offensive punch of Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt gave the host Storm (8-1) a lift to its seventh win in a row — a 25-22, 25-23 VVC decision against the Trojans (6-5-1). Russell pounded 11 kills and Hurt smashed eight kills for Salt Fork, aided by Alexa Jamison’s 16 assists. Lily Jameson’s 16 assists and eight digs paced A-P’s offense and were complemented by Gracie Gordon’s five kills, four kills apiece from Cami Howie and Ella Lund and 12 digs from Howie.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Monticello 0. The host Sages (7-5) suffered a 25-18, 25-21 nonconference loss despite 12 digs from Addison Schmidt and eight assists from Reese Patton.
➜ Tri-County 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Kaylin Williams crafted a nine-kill, five-dig performance for the visiting Titans (5-2) as they rallied from a first-set loss to record a 23-25, 25-17, 25-14 Lincoln Prairie victory against the Broncos (4-4-1). Amaya Duzan threw out seven assists for Tri-County, which claimed three kills and six digs from Brooke Baker plus six assists and three digs from Briana Reese.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Argenta-Oreana 1. The host Blue Devils (8-3) battled to a Lincoln Prairie triumph versus the Bombers (1-10), prevailing 25-23, 23-25, 25-20. Kayln Cordes’ 20 assists most often benefited Logan Lillard (13 kills) and Jobella Crafton (six kills) Villa Grove’s offense.
➜ Watseka 2, Iroquois West 1. A third consecutive victory overall didn’t come easily for the host Warriors (7-4), who ultimately turned away the Raiders (1-8) 25-8, 19-25, 25-15 in VVC action. Elena Newell was dynamic for Watseka, providing 28 assists, 14 digs, two blocks and three aces. Brianna Denault and Elizabeth Wittenborn each contributed 12 digs, Denault added three aces and Ella Smith came through with a team-high nine kills. Madi Scheurich and Shea Small each finished four kills for IW, powered by Kynnedi Kanosky's 11 assists. Ilyana Nambo added six digs.
➜ Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. A VVC match between white-hot teams ended with the host Tigers (9-1) extending their win streak to nine and ending a win streak for the Cornjerkers (8-2) at eight. Westville’s 25-15, 25-19 victory included 12 kills from Ella Miller, 19 assists from Lainey Wichtowski, eight digs from Aubrie Jenkins and five kills from Maddison Appl.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana 11, Mt. Pulaski 0. A fourth win in a row for the host Bombers (6-5) came in emphatic fashion, as they routed a nonconference opponent. Ryan Wood and Austin Stoner each found the back of the net twice for A-O. Lucas May’s three assists also stood out, as did two assists apiece from Rylan Lawson and Kaleb Spangler plus one save from goalie Mason Penn.
➜ Centennial 2, Urbana 2. The Chargers (2-3-1) and Tigers (5-1-1) played to a draw in a Big 12 Conference match in Champaign. William Arana scored both of Urbana’s goals, assisted once by Kevin Perez and once by Jack Lusakembi. Tyler Marcum made five saves for the Tigers.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The host Bunnies (6-3-1) split their goal total evenly between two halves versus the Knights (1-4), cruising to a nonconference win. Chase Minion was the lone Fisher athlete to score more than one goal, finishing with a pair. Seth Kollross tallied one goal and assisted on two others, and the Bunnies’ other goal scorers were David Hull, Caleb Zwilling, Zach Barnes, Connor Ray and Zack Zabinden. Sid Pfoff made one save for the keeper’s clean sheet.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. This Vermilion Valley Conference match needed an overtime period to decide a winner, and it was the host Cornjerkers (6-2) who prevailed against the Blue Devils (3-4-1). Harrison Woods scored the match-winning goal on an assist from Talan Nelson-Gredy. Gabe Joneikis potted Hoopeston Area’s other goal, heading one home on a throw-in from Mason Rush, and goaltender Owen Root came up with six saves overall. BHRA’s goal came from Trystan Turner on a penalty kick.
➜ Iroquois West 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 5. An absolute barnburner of a VVC match ended with the visiting Raiders (4-4) pulling back to .500 for the season and staving off the Buffaloes (2-4-1). Miguel Itturi banked a hat trick for IW, which garnered two goals and one assist from Mario Andrade, three assists from Santiago Andrade and one goal from Jordan Cuevas. Luke Barney delivered two goals for G-RF/W, which acquired single markers from Aiden Vice, Wes Curry and Simonas Ankstatis.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Charleston 0. Isaac Warren cobbled together a hat trick for the visiting Bulldogs (6-2-1) as they jumped out to a 5-0 first-half lead and never looked back in Apollo Conference play. Warren added an assist for M-S, which picked up two goals and two assists from Nolan Wheeler, two assists from Kai Jones and a combined three saves from Zach Beyer and Charlie Hawley.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Rantoul 0. Grant Powell scored twice in the first half for the visiting Comets (7-1-1), who didn’t need any additional offense versus the Eagles (2-4) but piled on some more anyway in a nonconference win. O/SF’s fifth consecutive victory also included single goals from Jacob Pricer, Macen Phillips and Ty Smoot, as well as two saves from Joshua Ruch. Aaron Casco finished with six saves for Rantoul.
➜ Uni High 8, Arthur Christian 3. A high-scoring East Central Illinois Conference match went in favor of the visiting Illineks (4-4-1) against the Conquering Riders (4-6). Noah La Nave booted each of Uni High’s first four goals and added another later on to go with two goals and one assist from Teo Chemla, one goal from Robert Tu and two assists apiece from Nate Roth and Aldo Zepeda. Jaden Mast scored twice for ACS, and Hunter Heldt rounded out that team’s scoring.
➜ Unity 3, Judah Christian 1. The host Rockets (2-3) ended a three-match skid by posting a nonconference victory against the Tribe (2-3). Gabe Pound accounted for all three Unity goals, receiving assists from Brendan Bachert and Mason Davis. Cole Saunders wrapped up four saves in the win. Judah’s goal came from Daryl Okeke, and Bradley Lacine was credited with five saves in net for the Tribe.
➜ Watseka 4, Schlarman 3. Narciso Solorzano was involved with all of the goals scored by the visiting Warriors (4-4) as they won their second match in as many days, defeating the Hilltoppers (0-7) in VVC play. Solorzano scored twice and assisted on Watseka’s other two tallies, which were scored by David Bell and Jack Combes.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough logged a 3-over 39 across nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course, topping the individual field and pushing the Tribe to a 192-234 dual triumph against Oakwood. Grant Ipsen’s 46 was the second-best score both for Judah and overall, and Jacob Kursell added a 51. The Comets were led by Kyle McFarland’s 53 and Mason Goodner’s 54.
➜ At Danville. Milford’s Salym Estes put together a nine-hole 46 during a quadrangular at Danville Country Club, powering the Bearcats to a team score of 195, topping Schlarman (207), Westville (236) and Danville (243). Milford’s Owen Halpin and Jace Boyer added matching 48s to bolster the team’s total. The runner-up Hilltoppers received a 51 from Adam Duncan and a 53 from Deuce Provost. The third-place Tigers were led by identical 55s from Ty Williamson and Jackson Priest, while the fourth-place Vikings grabbed matching 55s from Collin Lomax and Ryan Juraseski.
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central boasted each of the top six scores in an Illini Prairie Conference dual against Olympia, rolling to a 162-187 triumph in the nine-hole contest at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Hawks’ Tucker Stoller was individual medalist with a 2-over 38. Rounding out the team’s top four were Carson Friedman (40), Easton Friedman (41) and Teegan Quinn (43).
➜ At Saybrook. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jacob Kern, Ashten Cafarelli and Maddux Carter shot within one stroke of each other during a nine-hole triangular at Indian Springs Golf Course, helping the Spartans place second behind Tri-Valley but ahead of Fisher. Tri-Valley had a team score of 175, followed by a 179 from SJ-O and a 210 from Fisher. Kern carded a 5-over 41 to earn medalist honors and was followed by Cafarelli’s 42 and Carter’s 43. The Bunnies were led by Ethan McFarling’s 50 and Jordan Claxton’s 52.
➜ At Sheldon. Beecher shot a 147 to easily defeat Watseka (175) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (189) in a nine-hole triangular at Shewami Country Club. The Warriors’ Hagen Hoy posted the best local individual score at 3-over 38. Watseka also picked up a 44 from Brayden Ketchum. The Falcons received a 40 from Ryan Carley and a 45 from Getty Greer.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Champaign. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeated St. Thomas More 224-239 in a nine-hole Illini Prairie Conference dual at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club despite the Sabers’ Ashley Wells turning in a medalist-earning 44. The Eagles’ victory was keyed by Bren Henry’s 54, Jordyn Goss’ 55, Macy Kaiser’s 57 and Katelyn Graham’s 58. STM added a 63 from Ellie Leerkamp and a 64 from Elle Klein.
➜ At Sheldon. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Halie Heinz was the lone golfer to shoot below 50 in a nine-hole event at Shewami Country Club, and her medalist-earning 45 directed the Falcons to a score of 227, topping Watseka (230) and Beecher (234). Lizzie Giroux’s 58 and Anna Warren’s 59 bolstered GCMS’s score. The Warriors bagged a 53 from Jasmine Essington and a 56 from Layla Holohan. Hoopeston Area didn’t record a team score but Taylor Page shot a 54.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Six Urbana athletes won in singles and doubles during a 9-0 nonconference vicotry of Watseka at Blair Park. Alisa Tangmunarunkit (No. 1 singles and doubles), Luna Morales (No. 2 singles/No. 1 doubles), Matika Pounginjai (No. 3 singles and doubles), Eisla Madigan (No. 4 singles/No. 3 doubles), Halie Thompson (No. 5 singles/No. 2 doubles) and Lorelie Yau (No. 6 singles/No. 2 doubles) all contributed to the victory, with Yau winning her singles match 6-0, 6-0. Watseka’s Emma Simons and Baler Rigsby kept things close at No. 1 doubles versus Tangmunarunkit and Morales, falling 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
➜ At Urbana. Mahomet-Seymour swept singles play versus Bishop McNamara en route to an 8-1 nonconference win at the Illini Grove tennis courts. Savannah Amatyleon, Emily Young, Holland Martin, Claire Johnson, Ashley Shoaf and Adella Bird succeeded at Nos. 1-6 singles for the Bulldogs, who added doubles victories from Emmie Flores and Ella Petrie at No. 2 and Kira Smith and Katie Atteberry at No. 3.