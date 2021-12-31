In boys’ basketball
Centralia Holiday Tournament
➜ Chatham Glenwood 61, Champaign Central 52. The Maroons (2-6) couldn’t advance any further in tournament play, losing in the consolation semifinals. Dwayne Hubbard was Central’s leading scorer, producing 18 points in the contest, and he was backed by Chris Bush with 12 points.
Effingham/Teutopolis Christmas Classic
➜ Centennial 68, Dixon 60. The Chargers (7-6) closed the tournament with a third consecutive victory and captured the consolation bracket championship in the process. Centennial trailed 36-29 at halftime and 47-44 after three quarters before rallying in the last eight minutes. Trae Warren scored 10 of his team-best 18 points in the fourth period for the Chargers to go with Jalen Coleman‘s 13 points, David Hubbard‘s 10 points and Adam Simmons‘ nine points.
Greenview Holiday Tournament
➜ Illini Central 55, Blue Ridge 20. The Knights (1-11) were awarded seventh place in the tournament before this game because their intended opponent withdrew. Blue Ridge then came up short against a team that competed in the Williamsville Holiday Tournament earlier in the week.
Kankakee Holiday Tournament
➜ Clifton Central 58, Cissna Park 45. The Timberwolves (5-10) settled for sixth place and ended their tournament run with a loss. Clifton’s 19-9 second-quarter scoring edge was the decisive blow. Cissna Park received 17 points from Malaki Verkler on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, and Verkler also chipped in nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots. Gavin Savoree‘s nine points points and Tyler Neukomm‘s six points and eight rebounds also helped the Timberwolves.
State Farm Holiday Classic (Small Schools)At Bloomington
➜ Rockford Lutheran 79, St. Joseph-Ogden 57. The Spartans (11-2) fell behind 21-6 in the fist quarter and never fully recovered as they claimed fourth place in the tournament bracket. Ty Pence‘s 14 points and Logan Smith‘s 10 points paced SJ-O, which recorded a 10-of-13 free throw shooting mark as a team. Andrew Beyers added nine points and Coy Taylor threw down eight points as well for the Spartans.
Nontournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 52, Fisher 35. The host Cornjerkers (5-10) snapped a two-game skid with a nonconference victory over the Bunnies (0-10). Three Hoopeston Area players finished in double figures scoring: Preston Van de Veer with 18 points, Ben Brown with 18 points and Nick Hofer with 12 points. Fisher’s Blake Terven had a balanced outing of 14 points, four rebounds and two assists. He was backed by Dalton Smith’s nine points and Tim Booth’s seven points and three steals.
In girls’ basketball
Riverton Holiday Tournament
➜ Mt. Pulaski 51, Prairie Central 48. The Hawks (11-5) ended tournament play with consecutive defeats, this one coming in the fourth-place game.
In wrestling
➜ At Danville. Ridgeview/Lexington finished second in the final day of the New Year’s Challenge, hosted by St. Thomas More at the David S. Palmer Arena, by defeating Mattoon and Mahomet-Seymour junior varsity before losing to Brownsburg (Ind.). Mahomet-Seymour JV wound up in fourth place, using a dual win over Seeger (Ind.) to vault to that position. Brayden Lamb scored a fall in 2 minutes, 19 seconds at 195 pounds against Seeger for the Bulldogs, who added a fall in 3:24 from Cale Hillard at 160. Kaleb Roberts produced a 20-second fall at 132 during the Bulldogs’ loss to East Alton-Wood River in the third-place dual. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac landed in fifth place as a unit, losing to Brownsburg before defeating Attica (Ind.) and Mattoon. The Blue Devils’ contested match victors across all three of those duals were Evan Parish (11-9 decision at 132 against Mattoon), Tyler Carpenter (11-10 decision at 138 against Attica) and Gavin Golden (21-second fall at 195 against Attica).
Over in the consolation side of things, Clinton defeated Pittsfield and Rock Island Alleman while St. Thomas More lost to North Boone and Chillicothe IVC. Clinton’s Kristian Hibbard posted falls of 35 and 39 seconds at 160, and STM’s Brody Cuppernell recorded falls of 10 seconds and 1:32 at 195.
➜ At Granite City. Mahomet-Seymour snagged ninth place out of 25 teams at the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament, the Bulldogs’ 2251/2 points a fair distance behind champion Marmion Academy’s 321 points. M-S was paced by Mateo Casillas, who acquired first place in the 195-pound bracket by winning all seven of his matches. He won the title bout via 4-0 decision. Braeden Heinold was the runner-up at 52, winning five of his eight matches by fall. Caden Hatton at 106 and Colton Crowley at 220 each finished third in their weight class. Hatton took his third-place match by 7-0 decision, and Crowley succeeded in his third-place affair by 4-0 decision.
➜ At Lincoln. Centennial earned fourth place of 23 teams in the Lincoln Holiday Tournament, sporting 173 points that put the Chargers behind only Rock Island (242), Lincoln-Way Central (2311/2) and Normal Community (1821/2). Three Centennial wrestlers finished within the top three of their respective weight classes to lead the way. Tyler Easter rated second at 152 pounds with six contested wins, and Jack Barnhart placed the same at 220 with five contested victories. Teammate David Navarra slid into third place at 170 with six contested triumphs. Danville finished 11th as a team, led by Phillip Shaw‘s second-place showing at 182. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda was the 20th-place team and received a third-place display from Keddrick Terhune at 182. Urbana rated 21st as a group, fueled by Cordaro Sims‘ runner-up result at 113.
➜ At Springfield. Unity climbed to fifth place in the 16-team championship pool at Abe’s Rumble, in which 57 teams competed on the second of two days at Bank of Springfield Center. The Rockets defeated Macomb before losing to Coal City and rebounding with victories over Oregon and El Paso-Gridley. Kaden Inman at 120/126 pounds, Tavius Hosley at 145/152, Grant Albaugh at 182 and Nick Nosler at 195 each won four contested matches in the pool, while Kyus Root (170) and Karson Richardson (220) each picked up three contested victories. Other impressive outcomes for Unity were Ryan Rink‘s 12-second fall at 138 against Macomb and Oran Varela‘s 6-4 sudden victory at 285 versus Coal City. Oakwood/Salt Fork placed 12th in that championship pool via a loss to Vandalia, a win over Stillman Valley and losses to Canton and Macomb. Carter Chambliss won four contested matches at 120 for the Comets, while both Reef Pacot at 132 and Bryson Capansky at 138/145 took home three contested wins.
In the 16-team silver bracket, Monticello ranked second following triumphs versus Benton, Sterling Newman and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm plus a loss to Clifton Central. Myles VonBehren was successful in four contested matches for the Sages at 195, and the trio of Jaxon Trent at 138, Cal Spence at 145 and Ethan Alexander at 170 each acquired three contested wins. Westville/G-RF was the third-place team in this bracket courtesy wins over Anna-Jonesboro and Peotone, followed by the aforementioned loss to Monticello plus a win over West Frankfort. Wrestlers who netted four contested wins for the Tigers were Gabe Kiddoo at 120/126, Rylee Edwards at 182/195 and Tre Ramirez at 285. Both Logan Mahaffey at 113 and Garyson McBride at 120 won three contested matches as well. Hoopeston Area placed 13th as a team in this bracket with losses to Peotone and Anna-Jonesboro and wins over Knoxville and Camp Point Central. Angel Zamora at 160 and Hunter Cannon at 220/285 each won three contested matches for the Cornjerkers.
In the 16-team bronze bracket, Prairie Central placed 12th via a loss to Shelbyville, a win over Mt. Carmel and losses to Riverdale and Carlinville. Tyler Bippus won three contested matches at 138, and Connor Steidinger did the same at 195/220. St. Joseph-Ogden ranked 13th in this bracket with losses to Dwight and Petersburg PORTA followed by wins over Pontiac and Cumberland. Holden Brazelton pulled off three contested victories at 126 for the Spartans, which added two contested wins apiece from Emmitt Holt at 113, Conrad Miller at 160 and Owen Birt at 220/285.
In boys’ swim and dive
➜ At Pekin. Centennial notched fifth place out of eight programs in the Downstate 8 Relay Meet, composed entirely of relay races. The Chargers’ best results came from a trio of third-place groupings. Evan Piercy and Andrew Hemming claimed that position in the 15-and-over, two-person 100-yard freestyle relay by clocking 47.08 seconds. The duo of Jesse Fewkes and Gyujin Lee swam to third place in the two-person 1,000 freestyle relay with a cumulative time of 11 minutes, 33.74 seconds. And the twosome of Fewkes and Piercy finished third in the two-person 200 backstroke with a time of 1:59.92.
COLIN LIKAS