In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 41, Clifton Central 38. Beth McMahon bagged 14 points for the Blue Devils (2-1) as they staved off the Comets in this tournament contest. McMahon hit a pair of three-pointers, as did teammate Natalie Clapp (eight total points). Draycee Nelson contributed 11 points for BHRA, as well.
➜ Cissna Park 56, Watseka 42. Two unbeaten teams entered this game, and the Timberwolves (3-0) remained perfect after trumping the Warriors (2-1). Mikayla Knake swishing four three-pointers on her way to 14 points for Cissna Park was an important part of the team’s success, as were Addison Lucht’s 11 points and Sophia Duis’ eight points. Watseka’s Becca Benoit led all scorers with 16 points, which was complemented by six points each from Brianna Denault and Jasmine Essington.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
➜ Tri-Valley 59, Fisher 47. Kallie Evans sank four three-pointers for the Bunnies (0-2), but the Vikings still managed to pull away in a tournament game. Evans finished with 27 points, as the high scorer across both rosters. She was backed among Fisher’s crew by Kloe Bishop’s seven points and Paige Hott’s five points.
At Gibson City
➜ Monticello 47, Iroquois West 41. The Sages (2-1) picked up a narrow victory over the Raiders (1-2) in tournament play.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27. The battle of Ford County resulted in the Falcons (2-1) picking up a close victory over the Panthers (1-2). Reagan Tompkins’ 10 points led a balanced offense for GCMS, which claimed nine points from Mindy Brown and an eight-point, 16-rebound outing from Sophia Ray. Trixie Johnson shot 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and put up 12 total points for PBL, which gained five points apiece from Leah Eyre and Emily Robidoux.
Lexington Tournament
➜ Roanoke-Benson 37, Ridgeview 20. Despite 12 points from Brinley Stevens, the Mustangs (0-3) remained in search of their first win this season. Sara Kate Edwards chipped in four points for Ridgeview.
North American Lighting Tournament
At Paris
➜ Champaign Central 64, Danville 23. Kennedy Ramshaw did a bit of everything for the Maroons (2-0), piling up 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals in a big win over the Vikings (0-2). Addy McLeod turned in 11 points, two assists and two steals for Central, which picked up nine points, six rebounds and two assists from Nevaeh Essien. Eight other Maroons scored at least two points, as well. Amara McFarland’s seven points led Danville, which collected four points from Gianna Winston.
Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament
At St. Joseph
➜ Tri-County 58, Centennial 17. The Titans (2-1) outscored the Chargers (0-3) by a 33-8 margin in the first quarter and never relented to pick up a tournament victory. Thaylee Barry led three Tri-County players in double-digit scoring with 19 points, followed by Kaylin Williams (14 points) and Kenzie Hales (12 points). Williams added six steals, Hales hauled in five rebounds and Josie Armstrong finished with nine points and five assists. Centennial gained six points from Kamora Christmon plus three points apiece from Dariah Horton and Leonajah Washington.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 34, St. Joseph-Ogden 29. A defensive slugfest ended in favor of the Bulldogs (3-0), who finished the tournament unbeaten by topping the host Spartans (1-2) in this game. Savannah Orgeron’s game-high 16 points for M-S included a 6-of-7 free throw ledger, and she also pieced together six rebounds and five steals. Kylie Waldinger (seven points, two steals, one block), Durbin Thomas (five points, five rebounds, three steals) and Abigail Bunting (two points, eight rebounds) also played large roles in the Bulldogs’ success. Addy Martinie keyed SJ-O’s offense with 11 points, while Taylor Hug (nine points) and Addie Seggebruch (seven points) weren’t far behind.
Nontournament
➜ Decatur MacArthur 63, Urbana 34. Gabby Mboyo’s 11 points paced the visiting Tigers (0-1), who opened their season with a nonconference loss. Jasmine McCullough (seven points), Amiyah Davis (six points) and Lizzy Lange (six rebounds) also made a positive impact for Urbana.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Heritage 12. Sydney Spesard hit 9 of 12 free-throw attempts on her way to 15 points for the host Buffaloes (1-1), who garnered their first victory of the season via a nonconference decision versus the Hawks (0-2). Kendall Roberts bucketed 14 points and made eight steals for G-RF, which received four points and 10 rebounds from Addi Spesard.
➜ Hutsonville-Palestine 42, Chrisman 40. The host Cardinals (1-2) were outscored 4-2 in overtime, suffering a nonconference loss as a result. Alivia Brinkley scored all 15 of her points after halftime for Chrisman, which accepted 12 points from Makenzie Mitchell and six points apiece from Olivia Radke and Jaidyn Alexander.
➜ Le Roy 55, Blue Ridge 12. Natalie Loy produced a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the host Panthers (3-1), who took a break from the Lexington Tournament to defeat the Knights (1-1) in non-league play. Loy added three assists and four steals to her stat line, as well. Morgan Fleming led Le Roy in scoring with 13 points, and other team standouts were Molly Buckles (11 points) and Lauren Stuepfert (four points, seven rebounds). Kylie Madden’s six points and Ava Austin’s three points paced Blue Ridge’s offense.
➜ Salt Fork 50, Donovan 13. Alexa Jamison’s stellar freshman year appears likely to carry over to her sophomore season. She provided 27 points for the host Storm (1-0) in a nonconference triumph to begin the campaign. Salt Fork allowed just five points over the final three quarters and only two field goals in the entire game. Macie Russell (eight points) and Karlie Cain (five points) complemented Jamison’s output.
➜ Tuscola 56, Rantoul 13. Ella Boyer established a program record for career three-pointers, hitting three of them for the host Warriors (3-0) in a nonconference win over the Eagles (0-3). Boyer finished with 14 points overall, only surpassed by teammate Harley Woodard’s 15 points. Boyer’s four assists, Molly Macaulay’s five rebounds and Lia Patterson’s seven steals also were Tuscola highs on the night in the win. The Warriors also shot 23 of 36 from the free-throw line as a unit. Necely Betancourt (six points) and Tashay Jackson-Roper (four points) led Rantoul in defeat.
COLIN LIKAS