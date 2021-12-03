In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, La Salette 43. The Buffaloes (2-4) surged in the fourth quarter to eke past the Lions (1-6), improving G-RF’s tournament record to 2-0. Cale Steinbaugh produced eight of his game-high 19 points in the last eight minutes for the Buffaloes, who trailed 33-30 entering that period and also received 10 points from Kaden Mingee and nine points from Zach Roach (all three-pointers) on the night. La Salette, which fell to 0-2 in the tournament, was led by Joe DeArtola’s four three-pointers and 14 points on top of Steven Deister’s 11 points.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Watseka 50. Quentin Day bagged 22 points, including 16 in the second half, for the Knights (3-0) as they got past the Warriors (2-2) and pushed their tournament record to 2-0. Reggie Edmonds added 15 points and five steals for ALAH, and Jayce Parsons swished two three-pointers on his way to eight points. Wyatt Hilligoss’ 10 rebounds and four assists also helped the victors. Watseka, which fell to 0-2 in tournament play, was keyed offensively by Braiden Walwer’s 21 points (five three-pointers), Hunter Meyer’s 16 points and Jordan Schroeder’s 12 points.
➜ Oakwood 78, Cissna Park 53. Ten different athletes bucketed at least two points for the Comets (7-2), who finished tournament pool play with a 2-1 mark after knocking off the Timberwolves (0-4). Grant Powell and Josh Young each produced 18 points for Oakwood, with Young connecting on three three-pointers. Josh Ruch and Tanner Pichon each added nine points as well. Cissna Park, which capped pool play at 0-3, took in 22 points from Gavin Savoree (six three-pointers) and 12 points apiece from Malaki Verkler and Gavin Spitz.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 47, Arthur Christian 17. Balanced scoring from the host Broncos (5-0) allowed them to remain perfect on the season and defeat the Conquering Riders (1-4) in a nonconference matchup. Connor Brown (12 points), Konnor Waterhouse (11 points) and Tyson Moore (eight points) led CG/B, with both Waterhouse and Moore sinking two three-pointers. ACS, which trailed 40-4 at halftime, garnered four points apiece from Jaden Mast and Caden Henry.
➜ Mattoon 35, Mahomet-Seymour 33. The host Bulldogs (2-3) came up just a bit short in a defensive slugfest, dropping their first Apollo Conference game of the season. Blake Wolters (11 points) and Wyatt Bohm (11 rebounds) were key contributors for M-S.
➜ Uni High 66, DeLand-Weldon 34. Ethan Mok-Chih’s 18 points and five steals were integral for the visiting Illineks (3-4) in their East Central Illinois Conference triumph over the Eagles (0-3). Uni High also was aided by Titus Kyles’ 14 points, Ian Evensen’s 12 points and four rebounds and Teo Chemla’s 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and seven steals.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 44, Milford 36. The visiting Trojans (6-1) snagged their third consecutive victory by besting the Bearcats (5-3) in a Vermilion Valley Conference event. Milford was led by Abby Tovey (11 points, three rebounds), Brynlee Wright (eight points, seven rebounds) and Anna McEwen (six points, 10 rebounds).
➜ Arthur Christian 43, Cornerstone 42. The visiting Conquering Riders (3-4) picked up their third win in a row by narrowly holding off an East Central Illinois Conference enemy. Addie Erwin’s 11 points and Keisha Miller’s 10 points powered ACS, with Miller sinking two three-pointers along the way.
➜ Centennial 40, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38. Kate Yahnke threw down 14 points for the visiting Chargers (3-4), who snapped a two-game skid by edging out the Panthers (5-2) in a non-league tilt. Kennedy Ramshaw narrowly missed a double-double for Centennial, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.
➜ Clinton 45, Tuscola 26. On a night when Clinton standout Mallory Cyrulik largely was bottled up by the opposition, the visiting Maroons (6-1) still found a way to earn their fourth win in a row. Heidi Humble and Kaitlyn Rauch each potted 13 points for Clinton in its Central Illinois Conference victory, while Cyrulik finished with seven points. The Warriors (4-5) received 14 points from Ella Boyer (four three-pointers) and six rebounds from Sophie Kremitzki.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 40, Fisher 30. Six different players reached at least four points for the visiting Bunnies (2-6), but they couldn’t pull ahead in this Heart of Illinois Conference battle. Kallie Evans’ nine points and Maylie Evans’ five points were Fisher’s best marks, and Kailey May hauled in eight rebounds.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 37, St. Thomas More 25. A scoreless second quarter doomed the visiting Sabers (2-3) in a nonconference matchup. Ruari Quarnstrom’s 11 points and Ashley Wells’ six points led the STM attack.
➜ Monticello 43, Mt. Pulaski 41. The host Sages (6-1) collected their fourth consecutive success in this non-league matchup.
➜ Prairie Central 48, Urbana 21. The host Hawks (4-3) claimed their third win in a row by slowing the Tigers (0-5) in a nonconference showcase. Gabby Mboyo-Meta’s seven points led Urbana’s offense.
➜ Ridgeview 44, LeRoy 39. Peyton Rinkenberger turned in 16 points for the host Mustangs (4-2) as they clipped the Panthers (2-8) in HOIC action. Annalyn Harper’s 12 points and Brinley Stevens’ 10 points were Ridgeview’s next-best outputs. Molly Buckles and Callie Warlow each notched 11 points for LeRoy, and Warlow achieved a double-double with 10 rebounds. Buckles and Natalie Loy each added seven boards.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Danville 41. The visiting Spartans (5-1) defeated the Vikings (1-4) in a non-league game despite Danville receiving a massive double-double from Nau’tika Conaway (19 points, 18 rebounds). The Vikings also landed 13 points from Soriah Gouard.
➜ Salt Fork 43, Arcola 29. Alexa Jamison recorded a 10-of-12 free-throw mark for the host Storm (4-2) en route to 25 total points, pushing her squad past the Purple Riders (3-2) in a nonconference meeting. Karlie Cain chipped in seven points for Salt Fork, while Arcola was paced by Jacey Kessler’s nine points and Ariana Warren’s six points.
➜ Shelbyville 48, Sullivan 32. Host Sullivan (3-2) couldn’t generate enough offense in this CIC setback.
➜ Uni High 73, DeLand-Weldon 32. Lara Marinov filled up the buckets for the visiting Illineks (5-3) in their East Central Illinois Conference victory versus the Eagles (0-3), racking up 34 points on the night. Uni High also benefited from Dina Hashash’s 15 points and Emma Murawski’s 10-point, eight-assist effort.
➜ Unity 52, Villa Grove 17. Three players finished in double figures scoring for the visiting Rockets (6-1), who rumbled past the Blue Devils (0-6) in a non-league meeting. Lauren Miller’s 13 points, Raegen Stringer’s 10 points and Katey Moore’s 10 points all fit that bill for Unity. Miller added four rebounds and four assists, Stringer put up eight steals, four rebounds and three assists and Moore chipped in four rebounds, three assists and three steals, as well. Emma Buesing’s 10 points, including two three-pointers, led Villa Grove.
➜ Westville 52, Chrisman 23. The host Tigers (4-3) won their fourth consecutive game after pulling ahead 22-6 in the first quarter against the Cardinals (2-4). Lydia Gondzur’s 13 points, Aubrey Jenkins’ 10 points and Hadley Cox’s nine points all fueled Westville against its VVC foe. Kendl Lemmon’s 12 points and Alivia Brinkley’s nine points accounted for most of Chrisman’s scoring.
In wrestling
➜ At Gibson City. Four different wrestlers picked up two contested wins apiece for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher as the Falcons defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 51-30 and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54-15 in a triangular. Carson Maxey (138 pounds), Carter Kallal (152), Braylen Kean (170) and Gavin Johnson (220) each achieved that feat for GCMS/Fisher. Maxey, Kean and Johnson each scored two pinfalls and Kean won via one fall and one technical fall. The Blue Devils also defeated the Eagles 58-24. Evan Parish (132) and Hunter Wilson (285) each won two contested matches by fall for BHRAAP, while Keddrick Terhune (182/195) did the same for Rantoul/PBL.
➜ At Taylorville. Monticello defeated host Taylorville 57-20 after suffering a 51-24 loss to Clinton during a nonconference triangular.
COLIN LIKAS