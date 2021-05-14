In baseball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 14, Sullivan 9. The host Knights (8-5) put together an 11-run fourth inning to pull away from Sullivan (1-7) in a nonconference meeting. Logan Brough (4 for 4, three RBI, three runs) and Nik Miller (3 for 4, four RBI) each had a big day at the plate for ALAH, and both Clay Seal and Wyatt Romine drove in two runs. Chase Eller’s three hits, Dawson Foster’s two RBI and Tristan Ruppert’s two hits and two runs led Sullivan.
➜ Centennial 14, Danville 2. Walker Smith hurled a complete-game two-hitter and struck out seven as the visiting Chargers (9-8) finished a three-day Big 12 Conference doubleheader sweep of the Vikings (1-9). Smith was also a star at the plate, finishing 3 for 3 with a three-run homer. Centennial’s Tyler McClure hit a solo home run, too. Dylan Brown drove in a run for Danville.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Bloomington 2. Nine days after throwing a no-hitter in his first varsity pitching start, Kendall Crawford tossed a complete game in this Big 12 Conference meeting and led the visiting Maroons (13-5) to victory. Crawford added two hits and a run for Central, an output matched by teammate Jake Munroe.
➜ Cissna Park 11, Judah Christian 2. Mason Blanck completed a 4-for-4 day in which he tripled, doubled, scored three runs and had an RBI for the host Timberwolves (6-5) during their nonconference win over the Tribe (1-3). Gavin Spitz and Devin Hull each accumulated two hits and two RBI for Cissna Park, and Spitz also scored twice to back Blanck’s 52/3 innings of 12-strikeout pitching. Brandan Baltierra had three hits and two runs for Judah, and Cade Hettmansberger added two hits.
➜ Donovan 10, Hoopeston Area 9. The visiting Cornjerkers (2-5) suffered a narrow nonconference defeat despite two hits and an RBI from both Ben Brown and Nick Hofer, as well as two RBI from Mason Rush.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Tri-Valley 4. The visiting Falcons (4-4) scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and held on for a Heart of Illinois Conference win, as the Vikings scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings. Braden Roesch threw five masterful innings for GCMS, striking out 12 and allowing no hits in that span. Hunter Brewer (3 for 4, RBI, run) led the Falcons’ offense.
➜ LeRoy 15, Fisher 0. An eight-run third inning permitted the visiting Panthers (13-2) to take care of the Bunnies (3-6) in five innings of HOIC play. Logan Petersen tossed four hitless innings for LeRoy, which received three RBI from Max Buckles and two RBI apiece from Ty Egan and Ian Johnson. Fisher finished with two hits in the game.
➜ Milford 7, Grant Park 3. The host Bearcats (7-3-1) delivered a four-run bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and pull away from their non-league foe. Milford compiled nine stolen bases on the evening, led by Carson Shields’ three and two apiece from Nicholas Warren and Luke McCabe. McCabe recorded three hits and a run, while Warren added two hits and a run, as well.
➜ Momence 4, Iroquois West 3. The visiting Raiders (4-2) permitted two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to suffer a walk-off Sangamon Valley Conference loss. Peyton Rhodes was IW’s offensive star with two hits and an RBI, while the pitching combination of Elliot Martinez, Jack McMillan and Auston Miller struck out 11 and allowed just six hits.
➜ Monticello 9, St. Thomas More 5. The visiting Sages (5-5) kickstarted this Illini Prairie Conference affair with a four-run top of the first inning, ultimately knocking off the Sabers (4-9). Andrew Rudolph scored three runs, tripled and recorded an RBI for Monticello, which added a triple and an RBI from Cole Smith and two runs scored by Hunter Williams. Cooper Hannagan (3 for 3), Will Hoerner (2 for 4) and Dawson Magrini (2 for 4, RBI) all put forth a multi-hit effort for STM.
➜ Oakwood 9, Mahomet-Seymour 6. Two-RBI days from Matthew Miller and Travis Tiernan helped the host Comets (8-5) dispatch the Bulldogs (7-6) in a nonconference event. Miller and Josh Young each had two hits, while Young scored two runs and knocked in a run. M-S’s Blake Wolters and Will Sampson each picked up two hits and one run, with Sampson adding an RBI.
➜ Olympia 11, Rantoul 0. The host Eagles (2-8) couldn’t cross home plate in an Illini Prairie Conference loss. Bryce Sjoken and Drew Duden each recorded a hit for Rantoul.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. An IPC pitchers’ duel went the way of the visiting Spartans (19-2), as Crayton Burnett put together a gem and drove in one of SJ-O’s two runs. The Illinois baseball signee struck out 14 and allowed just two hits across seven innings. Ty Pence knocked in the Spartans’ other run.
➜ Unity 17, Prairie Central 3. The visiting Rockets (6-1) posted a commanding IPC win versus the Hawks (1-6), sweeping a three-day doubleheader. Damian Knoll and Tyler Hensch each went 3 for 4 with four RBI, and one of Knoll’s hits was a home run. Unity’s Cam Marvin (3 for 4, three RBI) and Thomas Cler (2 for 3, RBI) also contributed offensively. Prairie Central’s Lyndon Whitfill (3 for 3, RBI) and Carson Friedman (2 for 2, two runs) paced their offense.
➜ Watseka 15, Dwight 9. The host Warriors (6-4) posted nine runs in the bottom of the first inning as they earned their second SVC win over Dwight in three days. Conner Curry’s four RBI, three hits and two runs keyed Watseka’s offensive success, while Conner Bell (two hits, three runs), Maddux Rigsby (two hits, two RBI, three runs) and Braiden Walwer (two hits, two RBI) also came up clutch.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Sullivan 1. Makenzie Brown fired six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts for the host Knights (10-3) in their nonconference success against Sullivan (2-6). Brown and Alisha Frederick each recorded two hits and one RBI, and Ryli Kauffman added two hits for ALAH. Morgan Moll drove in Sullivan’s run in the seventh.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15, Heritage 4. Ella Myers crafted a masterful effort with her bat for the host Blue Devils (5-5) in their nonconference victory versus the Hawks (0-8). Myers homered three times, tripled once and drove in six runs for BHRA, which also saw Raeghan Dickison allow two hits and struck out three in 41/3 innings pitched.
➜ Dwight 11, Watseka 7. The host Warriors (5-3) fell behind 7-0 in the first 21/2 innings and couldn’t recover during this Sangamon Valley Conference setback. Kennedy McTaggart still had a big day at the plate for Watseka, driving in four runs on two hits. Natalie Schroeder (two runs, RBI) and Teagan Cawthon (two hits, RBI) also chipped in offensively.
➜ LeRoy 6, Fisher 2. Karlee Eastham scattered six hits and struck out three in a complete-game pitching performance for the host Panthers (14-6), who earned a Heart of Illinois Conference win versus the Bunnies (4-6). Danielle Bogle drove in two runs on two hits for LeRoy, while Callie Warlow and Lauren Bossingham each had two hits as well. Fisher’s Kylan Arndt knocked in two runs, and teammate Kallie Evans swatted two hits and scored a run.
➜ Martinsville 5, Blue Ridge 4. The host Knights (6-3) saw their win streak end at three as they committed six errors during a nonconference defeat. Lily Summers bagged her first prep hit with a solo home run, finishing 2 for 2 on the day for Blue Ridge, which also received an Ashlyn Voyles two-run homer and seven innings of three-hit pitching from Sydnee Evans.
➜ Milford 10, Grant Park 0. Kirstyn Lucht fired a five-hit shutout across five innings as the Bearcats (4-4) doused a nonconference opponent. Lucht’s biggest offensive backers were Jordin Lucht (three RBI, two runs), Abby Storm (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Emmaleah Marshino (two hits, two RBI).
➜ Monticello 14, St. Thomas More 0. Avery Oberheim twirled a five-inning one-hitter with six strikeouts for the visiting Sages (6-4) in their Illini Prairie Conference win versus the Sabers (0-8). Addison Wallace’s four hits, two RBI and three runs topped Monticello’s offensive chart and was closely followed by Mackenzie Daniels’ three hits and three RBI and Marissa Miller’s three runs. Emily Ritter had STM’s hit.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, Clifton Central 8. A high-scoring SVC affair was more or less decided when the visiting Panthers (3-2) produced five runs in the fifth inning. Baylee Cosgrove homered, drove in three runs and scored three times for PBL, which also received three RBI from Maddy Foellner on two hits. Christina White (two hits, two walks, two RBI, three runs) had a productive day, as well.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Bloomington Central Catholic 7. Shayne Immke went 3 for 5 with four RBI to pace the visiting Spartans (17-5) to their eighth consecutive win, as well as their second victory versus the Saints in three days. Alyssa Acton posted two hits and earned the pitching win for SJ-O, while Audrey Short scored three runs, walked twice and drove in a run in the IPC battle.
➜ Tuscola 6, Westville 1. Kaitlyn Reifsteck’s mastery in the circle continued for the host Warriors (12-0) in their nonconference win versus the Tigers (7-5). Reifsteck struck out 15 and allowed just three hits in a complete-game showing. Kendyl Ring (4 for 4) and Isabelle Wilcox (2 for 3, two doubles) led the Tuscola offense. Desi Darnell homered for Westville’s lone run.
➜ Unity 4, Prairie Central 3. Grace Frye’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Taylor Henry and allowed the host Rockets (12-0) to remain perfect on the season, as they staved off the Hawks (3-5) in an IPC showdown. Unity produced three runs in the seventh, and Henry finished with two RBI to support Frye’s seven-inning, five-strikeout effort in the circle. Prairie Central’s Jenni Slagel slugged three hits and put up two RBI.
➜ Urbana 3, Danville 2. Allison Deck smashed a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the host Tigers (3-7) past the Vikings (3-7) in a Big 12 Conference thriller. Deck also earned the pitching win after striking out 17 opponents in a complete-game outing, while Urbana’s Ava Leming recorded two hits and one RBI.
➜ Villa Grove 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5. Kayln Cordes tripled to drive in the tiebreaking run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the host Blue Devils (5-9), who later added an Alison Pangburn sacrifice fly to secure their nonconference victory over the Buffaloes (3-3). Cordes finished with two hits and two RBI, while Vanessa Wright scored three runs, notched two hits and drove in a run for Villa Grove. J’Lynn Waltz, Lilli Hutson and Maddelyn Roach each registered two hits for G-RF, with both Waltz and Roach driving in a run.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian School 10, Meridian 1. The host Conquering Riders (3-4-2) took another step toward returning to .500 with this nonconference romp. Nancy Robey’s hat trick and Liana Kauffman’s two goals keyed the ACS offense, further bolstered by a one-goal, one-assist afternoon from Trinity Gregory.
➜ Champaign Central 9, Peoria 0. The visiting Maroons (5-2-1) found themselves ahead 8-0 at halftime and cruised to a Big 12 Conference win. Claudia Larrison and Zoe Franz each scored twice for Central, with Larrison adding an assist. Avery Hall assisted on a pair of markers, as well.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 1, Morton 0. Cayla Koerner’s first-half goal stood up for the Bulldogs (9-1), who are on a nine-match win streak after this non-league victory. Brea Benson assisted on the marker.
➜ Normal West 6, Danville 1. The Vikings’ Lily Kelly scored a first-half goal to tie this Big 12 Conference match at 1, but Danville (2-6) proceeded to surrender the final five goals. Ava Towne assisted on the Vikings’ marker, with Aniya Parker making 10 keeper saves.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 6, Urbana 0. Though the visiting Tigers (1-7) suffered a Big 12 Conference loss, goalkeeper Rowen Grison Sullivan came up with 26 saves during her first-ever appearance at the position.
➜ St. Thomas More 4, Olympia 0. Four different athletes scored a goal for the host Sabers (3-2-2) in their Illini Prairie Conference triumph. Tatum DeVriese, Marybeth Franey, Molly Hergenrother and Bridget DeLorenzo all found the back of the net for STM, and Franey assisted on Hergenrother’s goal.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial dropped only eight games across all nine matches against St. Thomas More, earning a 9-0 nonconference victory at Lindsay Courts. Lino Jo at No. 2 singles, Chris Sarol at No. 3 singles and Jason Kim at No. 5 singles all won 6-0, 6-0. STM’s Dylan Hill and Blake Birmingham put up the strongest fight, dropping the No. 3 doubles match 6-0, 6-3 to Wilson Andrews and Hai Diep.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High picked up its third dual win in two days by shutting out Paris 9-0 at Atkins Tennis Center. Arav Jagroop and Kevin Chen won in both singles and doubles for the Illineks. Jagroop took the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1 and teamed with Zachary Donnini in a 6-0, 6-1 No. 1 doubles success, while Chen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and paired with Taehan Lee in a 6-0, 6-4 No. 2 doubles win.
➜ At Urbana. Bill Layton, Jackson Reel and Jack Solava each won twice for host Urbana in its 6-0 shutout of Big 12 Conference rival Danville at Blair Park. Layton outlasted Jayden Brown 4-6, 7-6, 10-6 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Reel for an 8-5 No. 1 doubles win. Reel also scored a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 2 singles, while Solava won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles in addition to pairing with Joe Solava in an 8-0 victory at No. 2 doubles.
In wrestling
➜ At Gibson City. Markus Miguel’s 27-second pin at 285 pounds and Drew Purvis’ 42-second pin at 182 helped host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher to a 48-6 dual win over St. Joseph-Ogden. Cale Horsch (132) and Kaden Gream (170) also won by fall for the Falcons. SJ-O’s points came from Owen Birt’s pin at 220.
➜ At Rantoul. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac defeated host Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45-18 and Champaign Central on a tiebreaker after a 30-30 draw. Only two matches in the Blue Devils-Eagles dual were contested: BHRAAP’s Braxton Wilson won by 6-0 decision at 220 pounds, and Rantoul/PBL’s Rashon Allen earned a 53-second fall at 160. Wilson also won by fall versus Central, a feat matched by teammates Isaac Tabels (132) and Jacob Darby (285). The Maroons’ Davis Early (126), Liam Potenberg (152), Asher Kotowski (160) and Nick Demos (170) all won by fall versus the Blue Devils.
