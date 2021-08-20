In boys’ golf
At Danville. Connor Engel fired a 39 across nine holes at Turtle Run Golf Club as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dispatched Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 181-198 in dual action. Supporting Engel were Jack Schultz‘s 46 and Ryan Carley‘s 47. The Blue Devils’ Leighton Meeker shot a 43 to lead his team, and Nick Garmon added a 46.
At Lincoln. A 22-team scramble at Lincoln Elks Golf Club was won by Springfield with a 16-under 55. Centennial and Clinton tied for 11th with matching 65s, while Urbana ranked 21st with a 73.
At Rantoul. Fisher’s Ryan Coulter and Blue Ridge’s Conner Otto each turned in a 48 over nine holes at Willow Pond Golf Course to share medalist recognition, but it was the Bunnies who earned a 206-209 dual team win over the Knights. Jacob Reynolds‘ 49 and Jordan Claxton‘s 51 also pushed Fisher toward victory. Riley Pruitt‘s 51 and Dylan Kelly‘s 52 were Blue Ridge’s next-best marks.
At Savoy. Monticello’s Tanner Buehnerkemper and Champaign Central’s Connor Clifton tied for medalist status with matching 39s across nine holes of dual action at the University of Illinois Blue Course, but it was the Sages who edged out the Maroons 164-165 in the team standings. Monticello’s Maddux Quick carded a 40, and teammate Will Ross added a 41. Charlie Cekander (40) and Ben Bandy (41) helped out Central’s cause. Andrew Neef‘s 44 and Sam Davison‘s 45 for the Sages proved just a bit better than Kendall Crawford‘s 45 and Christopher Timmons‘ 47 for the Maroons.
At Sheldon. Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder recorded a medalist-earning 38 as the Warriors won a five-team, nine-hole match at Shewami Country Club — 177-183-189-202-219 over Iroquois West, Hoopeston Area, St. Anne and Milford. Austin Marcier‘s 44 and Hagen Hoy‘s 47 also contributed to Watseka’s triumph. The runner-up Raiders received a 44 from Kyler Meents and a 45 from Damon Fowler. The third-place Cornjerkers were paced by Trevor Swartz‘s 44, while the fifth-place Bearcats garnered a 46 from Adin Portwood.
In girls’ golf
At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour knocked off Normal West 190-225 in a nine-hole match at Lake of the Woods Golf Course that also included athletes from St. Thomas More. The Sabers’ Brooke Erhard actually grabbed medalist honors with a 43, narrowly besting a 44 shot by the Bulldogs’ Ainsley Winters. M-S added a 47 from Kayla McKinney, a 49 from Gaby Davis and a 50 from Emma Dallas. Ashley Wells‘ 58 was STM’s next-best score.
At Rantoul. Four Fisher athletes competed at Willow Pond Golf Course, with Mikaela Kelly‘s 58 and Mia Musick‘s 62 the best scores.
At Sheldon. Jasmine Essington‘s 45 was the top score in a nine-hole match at Shewami Country Club, propelling Watseka to a 205-222 victory versus Iroquois West. Warriors teammate Allie Hoy wasn’t far behind with a 47, and Caitlin Corzine added a 56. The Raiders turned in a 48 from Adelynn Scharp and a 56 from McKinley Tilstra. Milford’s Anna Hagan competed alone and notched a 54.